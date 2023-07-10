‘Dog Shaming’: 85 Misbehaving Dogs That Got Shamed For Their Crimes (New Pics) Interview
Dogs might just be our best friends, both directly and indirectly, from family pets to the carnivores who helped our ancestors not starve. But this doesn't mean they won’t find their own ways to misbehave.
The “Dog Shaming” Twitter account is dedicated to sharing the misdeeds of our furry friends with the internet. We also reached out to dog blogger Ellen Ross and Belgian Malinois training account Jayda & Anais to learn more about dogs and their behavior. So get comfy and be sure to upvote your favorites as you scroll through.
Bored Panda reached out to the blogger, dog owner, and advice-giver Ellen Ross to learn her insights and experiences with dog content and dog behavior in general. Firstly, we wanted to know why she thought people love seeing dogs online. “I think dog content is so popular online because it’s so relatable. Whether it’s just seeing or sharing cute pups or seeking advice on medical issues or managing finances for pet-related expenses, we can all relate and we can all help each other.”
“I’ve had dogs for 18 years now since I was just 19. I think when getting their first puppy, first-time dog owners should understand that potty training takes patience and understanding and that they should definitely budget for yearly vet costs as well as allow for emergencies and of course factor in the cost to spay/neuter.”
Of course, even experienced wonders will still encounter dogs that really do have a mind of their own. “I have plenty of funny dog misbehavior stories because I have chihuahuas, small size but big personalities. And in a group (I call them my Wolfpack)it’s fun to see their roles and behavior. My alpha females are always tattle tales and if someone misbehaves (sometimes after the alphas instigate it) they’ll immediately run over to alert me that someone’s being naughty. Having senior dogs mixed with young dogs is also pretty entertaining. The seniors will try to play with the rest of the pack in their own slow-paced way.“
“I’ve lost 3 of my original chihuahuas and currently have 3 right now. Owning dogs is very rewarding but it’s a commitment and you have to consider them family members. There will be health scares, and there will be grief, but in the end, it’s worth it and the reward of having them in my life outweighs anything else.” You can find Ellen’s Instagram here, and her advice blog here.
We also got in touch with an account dedicated to training the Belgian Malinois and educating the public about them. Jayda & Anais were kind enough to speak about their experience, so we wanted to know what prompted them to focus on this particular topic. “I started my page after realizing the controversy revolving around the Belgian Malinois breed. At the time, I had just brought home my first dog, Jayda, a Belgian Malinois.”
“The breed wasn't very common and there was a lot of controversy circling on the internet. And even though I had researched the breed before getting Jayda, I felt there was a lack of authentic information that would've made the whole process easier. So, I decided to create my page to educate people about this amazing breed and help guide people through their decision to get a Malinois.”
We also were curious to hear their thoughts on why this sort of content was so popular in the first place. “I think dog content is so popular for a few reasons. First, the online dog community can be so helpful and encouraging. I've made so many friends since creating my page and people are always congratulating us on Jayda's progress and giving advice when we're struggling. Dog content is also popular because who doesn't want to watch cute dog videos at the end of the day? People love watching dogs just being dogs!”
Jayda & Anais shared their final thoughts on dog content in general: “Dog and pet-related content is also an income stream for many pet owners. Influencer marketing has been proven to be an extremely profitable marketing strategy, especially among pet owners. Many brands are willing to give free products and even pay pet accounts to promote their brand.” You can find their Facebook here, Youtube channel here, and TikTok here.
But what book? Just curious what dogs are reading these days.
Helga does look jealous and selfish. She likes being the only dog.
Those eyes! Reminds of that one ex-con who got a modeling contract after prison!