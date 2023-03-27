99 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes
If you’re an introvert, it might be challenging at times to navigate in this fast-paced and competitive world. Even if you're not shy in social situations, it can still require a lot of effort for you to handle even a short interaction. Fortunately, with the internet, it is easier to find comfort by exchanging similar experiences with like-minded people.
Thinking about all the introverts out there, we have compiled some of the best memes, as shared by this Instagram page ‘Dailyintrovertsmemes’ to help them feel less alone. Having more than 80 thousand followers, the page shares funny images capturing the unique perspectives and struggles of introverts. So, if you're the type of person who prefers to stay in bed with your phone, we think you'll find these pics very relatable.
For similar content, check out our previous articles here, here and here.
This post may include affiliate links.
I think some people have to understand that introverts are human beings too
When you listen to that part but it doesn't hit as hard as it used to
You need bug spray and people spray, maybe even a people zapper
*Little crackling sound as the needle hits the groove of he fourty-five on the porta-turntable. Music starts* … “My house in he middle of my street, my house – that is where I use to sleep, my house is my castle and my keep … (da capo al fine)” — Original lyrics of «Our House» by the London-based ska revival band Madness, slightly altered). ;^)
Rational part of my brain says that there are a million other things they could be laughing about, other part of my brain is screaming I did something or look someway
Hahaha... I've finally realised why I've always wanted to be a comedian
I hate showers. I know they're important, and it's not really the showers themselves, it's just having to do all of it. Rather just lay in bed
I don’t either… my professor once forgot him mic on and went round screaming at his kids. It was a mindfulness class, btw.
This is only true in groups. With only one friend, I can talk like frikkin crazy about everything and nothing
2020 barely made a difference to me - my workplace is a bit isolated, so we never worked from home, and since I go out with people about as often as there is a solar eclipse, my schedule wasn't affected by lockdowns at all - it was the same thing but with a mask on :D
Then cringing and overthinking immediately after, analyzing exactly how you said it
"They probably think I'm weird." "I said too much." "Made things about myself." etc., hate it.
Just obligatory, feel like you have to call them but at the same time you don't want to have an actual conversation
Home has everything I need and want, plus no people.
You need headphones! Nobody can know about your taste in music!
If I don't know the number, I'm not answering. If it's important, leave a message.
Just because I like being alone, it doesn't necessarily mean I don't like you.