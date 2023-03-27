If you’re an introvert, it might be challenging at times to navigate in this fast-paced and competitive world. Even if you're not shy in social situations, it can still require a lot of effort for you to handle even a short interaction. Fortunately, with the internet, it is easier to find comfort by exchanging similar experiences with like-minded people.

Thinking about all the introverts out there, we have compiled some of the best memes, as shared by this Instagram page ‘Dailyintrovertsmemes’ to help them feel less alone. Having more than 80 thousand followers, the page shares funny images capturing the unique perspectives and struggles of introverts. So, if you're the type of person who prefers to stay in bed with your phone, we think you'll find these pics very relatable.

