If you’re an introvert, it might be challenging at times to navigate in this fast-paced and competitive world. Even if you're not shy in social situations, it can still require a lot of effort for you to handle even a short interaction. Fortunately, with the internet, it is easier to find comfort by exchanging similar experiences with like-minded people.

Thinking about all the introverts out there, we have compiled some of the best memes, as shared by this Instagram page ‘Dailyintrovertsmemes’ to help them feel less alone. Having more than 80 thousand followers, the page shares funny images capturing the unique perspectives and struggles of introverts. So, if you're the type of person who prefers to stay in bed with your phone, we think you'll find these pics very relatable.

For similar content, check out our previous articles here, here and here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

27points
POST
View more comments
#2

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

23points
POST
Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think some people have to understand that introverts are human beings too

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#3

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

19points
POST
Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you listen to that part but it doesn't hit as hard as it used to

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#4

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#5

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#6

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

17points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think I ever load properly

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#7

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

16points
POST
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Αlso lockdowns were the perfect excuse not to go out

4
4points
reply
#8

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

16points
POST
Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You need bug spray and people spray, maybe even a people zapper

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#9

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

15points
POST
frank behnsen
frank behnsen
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*Little crackling sound as the needle hits the groove of he fourty-five on the porta-turntable. Music starts* … “My house in he middle of my street, my house – that is where I use to sleep, my house is my castle and my keep … (da capo al fine)” — Original lyrics of «Our House» by the London-based ska revival band Madness, slightly altered). ;^)

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#10

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

14points
POST
Loverboy (He/him they/them)
Loverboy (He/him they/them)
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rational part of my brain says that there are a million other things they could be laughing about, other part of my brain is screaming I did something or look someway

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#11

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

14points
POST
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also add to this wearing glasses and being the wimpiest kid of the school. Aaaaah, the golden years of childhood :)

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

14points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hahaha... I've finally realised why I've always wanted to be a comedian

2
2points
reply
#13

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

14points
POST
Loverboy (He/him they/them)
Loverboy (He/him they/them)
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate showers. I know they're important, and it's not really the showers themselves, it's just having to do all of it. Rather just lay in bed

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#14

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

13points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know what she's going through 😢

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#15

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

13points
POST
Half eaten lemming
Half eaten lemming
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t either… my professor once forgot him mic on and went round screaming at his kids. It was a mindfulness class, btw.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

13points
POST
Drew
Drew
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's not failing it's reaching your limit. Nothing wrong with that.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#17

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#18

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

12points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is only true in groups. With only one friend, I can talk like frikkin crazy about everything and nothing

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#19

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

12points
POST
#20

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

12points
POST
#21

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

11points
POST
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

2020 barely made a difference to me - my workplace is a bit isolated, so we never worked from home, and since I go out with people about as often as there is a solar eclipse, my schedule wasn't affected by lockdowns at all - it was the same thing but with a mask on :D

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#22

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

11points
POST
#23

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

11points
POST
Loverboy (He/him they/them)
Loverboy (He/him they/them)
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Then cringing and overthinking immediately after, analyzing exactly how you said it

0
0points
reply
#24

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

11points
POST
Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay but this actually hits me on a personal level

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#25

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

11points
POST
#26

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

10points
POST
Loverboy (He/him they/them)
Loverboy (He/him they/them)
Community Member
9 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"They probably think I'm weird." "I said too much." "Made things about myself." etc., hate it.

0
0points
reply
#27

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

10points
POST
Loverboy (He/him they/them)
Loverboy (He/him they/them)
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just obligatory, feel like you have to call them but at the same time you don't want to have an actual conversation

0
0points
reply
#28

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

10points
POST
#29

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

10points
POST
Loverboy (He/him they/them)
Loverboy (He/him they/them)
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Home has everything I need and want, plus no people.

0
0points
reply
#30

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

10points
POST
Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You need headphones! Nobody can know about your taste in music!

1
1point
reply
#31

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

10points
POST
#32

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

10points
POST
Clay S.
Clay S.
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I didn't even do that, I still stayed in my room

3
3points
reply
#33

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

10points
POST
Did I say that out loud?
Did I say that out loud?
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*backs out slowly before anyone notices me *

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#34

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

10points
POST
#35

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

10points
POST
#36

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

9points
POST
Clay S.
Clay S.
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't forget video games and browsing the internet

1
1point
reply
#37

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

9points
POST
Clay S.
Clay S.
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And my back, and shoulder, and literally every joint in my body

2
2points
reply
#38

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

9points
POST
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My grandpa was very good at summoning waiters via eye contact. No one else could quite learn this skill...

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#39

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

9points
POST
#40

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

9points
POST
#41

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

9points
POST
#42

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

9points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me but like either at a desk or in bed

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#43

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

9points
POST
Did I say that out loud?
Did I say that out loud?
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I don't know the number, I'm not answering. If it's important, leave a message.

1
1point
reply
#44

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

9points
POST
#45

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

9points
POST
#46

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

9points
POST
#47

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

9points
POST
#48

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

9points
POST
Did I say that out loud?
Did I say that out loud?
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just because I like being alone, it doesn't necessarily mean I don't like you.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#49

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

9points
POST
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Didn't I have something to do... oh look, new Bored Panda article!

0
0points
reply
#50

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

8points
POST
#51

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

8points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

8points
POST
#53

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

8points
POST
#54

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

8points
POST
#55

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

8points
POST
#56

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

8points
POST
#57

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

8points
POST
#58

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

8points
POST
#59

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

8points
POST
#60

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

7points
POST
#61

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

7points
POST
#63

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

7points
POST
#64

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

7points
POST
Clay S.
Clay S.
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would try this, but don't want permanent brain damage

1
1point
reply
#65

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

7points
POST
#66

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes

dailyintrovertsmemes Report

7points
POST
#67

Funny-Daily-Introvert-Memes