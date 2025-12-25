That vacant, thousand-yard stare into a blank wall isn't a sign that your cat is pondering the futility of its existence. It's more likely the feline equivalent of the spinning beach ball of doom on a laptop. Cat brains are wired as elite, high-performance hunting machines. Their senses are constantly processing a massive amount of data.

The tiny sound of a spider in the corner, the shift in the sunlight, the smell of the tuna you had for lunch three days ago, these are all running in the background. According to veterinary experts, this can lead to overstimulation in a boring, domestic environment. So when they just... stop... it's often their brain's way of defragging the hard drive after getting overwhelmed by the sheer, thrilling excitement of a dust bunny.