50 Cats That Are Just One Existential Crisis After Another
This post may include affiliate links.
He Contributes Nothing To Society
How Do I Stop Him From Climbing On My Counters?
She Shows Up At The End To Take All The Credit
That vacant, thousand-yard stare into a blank wall isn't a sign that your cat is pondering the futility of its existence. It's more likely the feline equivalent of the spinning beach ball of doom on a laptop. Cat brains are wired as elite, high-performance hunting machines. Their senses are constantly processing a massive amount of data.
The tiny sound of a spider in the corner, the shift in the sunlight, the smell of the tuna you had for lunch three days ago, these are all running in the background. According to veterinary experts, this can lead to overstimulation in a boring, domestic environment. So when they just... stop... it's often their brain's way of defragging the hard drive after getting overwhelmed by the sheer, thrilling excitement of a dust bunny.
Too Aware
Looking For Yawning Cats Sub
How Do I Fix… This
You see a cat precariously balanced on top of a shower door, looking down with a mixture of pride and immediate regret. You might think this is a bizarre new hobby but it's actually a deep, primal instinct. Cats are descended from arboreal (tree-dwelling) hunters, and their brains are still running that ancient software.
Their ancestors needed to get up high to spot prey and to stay safe from bigger predators. This is why your modern, fluffy roommate has an unshakeable urge to conquer the highest point in your apartment, even if that point is a dangerously narrow bookshelf. The "how did I get here and how do I get down?" crisis is just the price they pay for obeying their wild instincts.
The Vacuum Ate One Of Her Catnip Mice 🙀
My Newest Fosters
Many of the most iconic "cat in crisis" photos feature a cat slumped in a bizarre position, looking like they've just been given some very bad news. The secret to this look is their unique sleep cycle. Unlike humans, cats are polyphasic sleepers, meaning they have multiple naps throughout the day rather than one long sleep.
This allows them to be in a constant state of semi-alertness. That weird, slumped-over pose in a laundry basket is often just a cat caught in the lazy river between a light nap and being fully awake. So don’t worry, they're not having an existential dread moment. They're just buffering.
How Do I Stop This Behaviour?
Just Found Out Santa Isn't Real
He’s Seen Things
Ever wonder why your cat sometimes looks at you like you're a strange, fascinating, but ultimately disappointing alien? The history of their domestication explains it all. Unlike dogs, who were bred for thousands of years to work for us, cats essentially domesticated themselves. They saw our grain stores, noticed the mice, and decided to stick around because it was a good deal.
This means they see us less as their masters and more as their weird, furless roommates who provide food. The look of existential horror on a cat's face when you put a tiny hat on it is the look of a creature whose dignity has been violated by a well-meaning but deeply misunderstood colleague.
"When You Sleep, Sleep Soundly" Cappy
Cat Makes Pathetic Sad Eyes At Our Dinner Every Night-- How To Help Him With Food Insecurity?
What They Doin Ova Der
At the end of the day, these moments of pure, unadulterated weirdness are the entire point of having a cat. We don't love them because they are obedient; we love them because they are chaotic, unpredictable, and prone to these hilarious little system failures.
Their strange, vacant stares and bizarre life choices are a form of stress relief for us. They are a furry, four-legged reminder that it's okay to just completely check out sometimes. So let's celebrate these cats in crisis. They are our spirit animals, and during the holidays, we've never felt more seen.
My Cat Sits On A Stool Whenever She Wants Treats
How Do I Get This Creature To Stop Kneading Her Food
He Misses His Mom (My Daughter) Who's At The Beach For A Week. He's Wondering If He Even Exists Anymore. 🤔😢
No Thoughts Or All The Thoughts?
All I Wanted Was A Cute Picture
Living Her Best Life Haha
He Loves Car Rides Up Front In His Carrying Pouch
My Halloweenie Cat Nephews!
Ella Has Been Trapped By My Wife's New Steering Wheel Cover
“They Can’t Tell Us Apart If We All Sit Still Like This”
I Told Him He Couldn’t Eat My Daffodils Because They’re Toxic To Cats 😡✈️
Tips For Preparing My Cat For A Big Move
My Cat Is The Worst
Advice New Roommate With Cat
Is It Ok If I Lock My Cat Up At Night?
He . Wont . Stop . Screaming
Sweet Little Rescue Wont Leave The Kitchen
Are My Cats Fighting? New Cat Owner And I Don't Know If This Is Healthy Behavior
My Kitten Realizing He Exists
Someone Fell Through The Snow
Mistakes were made. Things were seen that cannot be unseen.