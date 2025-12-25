ADVERTISEMENT

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

He Contributes Nothing To Society

Ginger and white cat sitting upright with a humorous expression, showcasing the playful side of these 50 cats.

pystar Report

15points
POST
View more comments

RELATED:
    #2

    How Do I Stop Him From Climbing On My Counters?

    Cat hanging from the edge of a TV screen, showcasing playful behavior and mischievous charm typical of cats.

    2kewt4ewe Report

    13points
    POST
    angelab_1 avatar
    Angela B
    Angela B
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Live outside. No counters outside.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #3

    She Shows Up At The End To Take All The Credit

    Tabby cat with green eyes sitting on a table next to colorful floral puzzle pieces, highlighting cats and braincell humor.

    The-Defenestr8tor Report

    12points
    POST

    That vacant, thousand-yard stare into a blank wall isn't a sign that your cat is pondering the futility of its existence. It's more likely the feline equivalent of the spinning beach ball of doom on a laptop. Cat brains are wired as elite, high-performance hunting machines. Their senses are constantly processing a massive amount of data.

    The tiny sound of a spider in the corner, the shift in the sunlight, the smell of the tuna you had for lunch three days ago, these are all running in the background. According to veterinary experts, this can lead to overstimulation in a boring, domestic environment. So when they just... stop... it's often their brain's way of defragging the hard drive after getting overwhelmed by the sheer, thrilling excitement of a dust bunny.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Too Aware

    Close-up of a black cat with wide eyes on a table, showcasing humorous and quirky cats with no braincells left.

    Personal-Buy-5719 Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Looking For Yawning Cats Sub

    Black and white cat yawning widely, showing teeth and tongue, highlighting the playful and silly side of cats.

    FuzzyWater361 Report

    11points
    POST
    View more comments
    #6

    How Do I Fix… This

    Orange cat peeking from behind a shower curtain in a tiled bathroom, showcasing curious cat behavior.

    Jets237 Report

    11points
    POST

    You see a cat precariously balanced on top of a shower door, looking down with a mixture of pride and immediate regret. You might think this is a bizarre new hobby but it's actually a deep, primal instinct. Cats are descended from arboreal (tree-dwelling) hunters, and their brains are still running that ancient software.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Their ancestors needed to get up high to spot prey and to stay safe from bigger predators. This is why your modern, fluffy roommate has an unshakeable urge to conquer the highest point in your apartment, even if that point is a dangerously narrow bookshelf. The "how did I get here and how do I get down?" crisis is just the price they pay for obeying their wild instincts.
    #7

    The Vacuum Ate One Of Her Catnip Mice 🙀

    Black cat with wide yellow eyes sitting on a patterned carpet, showing a playful and mischievous expression.

    Otherwise_Plantain76 Report

    11points
    POST
    #8

    My Newest Fosters

    Four cats with glowing eyes resting closely on white fabric in a dark space, capturing cats braincell humor in a cozy setting.

    CatDaddyWhisper Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    They Both Fit

    Two cats sitting closely together on a speaker, showcasing the silly charm of cats who lost their last braincell.

    FoundationFearless95 Report

    10points
    POST
    oktopus1973 avatar
    oktopus
    oktopus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I sits, I fits.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many of the most iconic "cat in crisis" photos feature a cat slumped in a bizarre position, looking like they've just been given some very bad news. The secret to this look is their unique sleep cycle. Unlike humans, cats are polyphasic sleepers, meaning they have multiple naps throughout the day rather than one long sleep.

    This allows them to be in a constant state of semi-alertness. That weird, slumped-over pose in a laundry basket is often just a cat caught in the lazy river between a light nap and being fully awake. So don’t worry, they're not having an existential dread moment. They're just buffering.
    #10

    How Do I Stop This Behaviour?

    Orange and white cat lounging in a cozy hammock on a cat tree, embodying the Grinch stole the last braincell humor.

    coldComforts Report

    10points
    POST
    View more comments
    #11

    Just Found Out Santa Isn't Real

    Tabby cat intently watching a Christmas tree ornament on a brightly lit festive tree with colorful holiday lights.

    vaden78 Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    He’s Seen Things

    Tabby cat sitting with legs up in a patterned pet bed, showing relaxed and funny cat behavior, braincell humor theme.

    Nice_antigram Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ever wonder why your cat sometimes looks at you like you're a strange, fascinating, but ultimately disappointing alien? The history of their domestication explains it all. Unlike dogs, who were bred for thousands of years to work for us, cats essentially domesticated themselves. They saw our grain stores, noticed the mice, and decided to stick around because it was a good deal.

    This means they see us less as their masters and more as their weird, furless roommates who provide food. The look of existential horror on a cat's face when you put a tiny hat on it is the look of a creature whose dignity has been violated by a well-meaning but deeply misunderstood colleague.
    #13

    "When You Sleep, Sleep Soundly" Cappy

    Black and white cat sleeping awkwardly on a windowsill, looking like the Grinch stole its last braincell.

    CatDaddyWhisper Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Cat Makes Pathetic Sad Eyes At Our Dinner Every Night-- How To Help Him With Food Insecurity?

    Cat with a blank expression being petted on the head, showing the Grinch stole the last braincell humorously.

    redhatgreenhat Report

    8points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He just wants some chicken..

    2
    2points
    reply
    #15

    What They Doin Ova Der

    Cat standing upright on a stair railing post inside a home, humorously capturing the braincell moment with 50 cats theme.

    Atlantic_Token Report

    6points
    POST

    At the end of the day, these moments of pure, unadulterated weirdness are the entire point of having a cat. We don't love them because they are obedient; we love them because they are chaotic, unpredictable, and prone to these hilarious little system failures.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Their strange, vacant stares and bizarre life choices are a form of stress relief for us. They are a furry, four-legged reminder that it's okay to just completely check out sometimes. So let's celebrate these cats in crisis. They are our spirit animals, and during the holidays, we've never felt more seen.
    #16

    My Cat Sits On A Stool Whenever She Wants Treats

    Fluffy cat with a grumpy expression sitting on a small green stool in a modern kitchen setting.

    LRwastaken Report

    6points
    POST
    bhobbs avatar
    B Hobbs
    B Hobbs
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She has trained you well.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    How Do I Get This Creature To Stop Kneading Her Food

    Black kitten with wide eyes being held above a messy plate on a tiled kitchen floor, showing playful cat behavior.

    burgleturtle Report

    5points
    POST
    bhobbs avatar
    B Hobbs
    B Hobbs
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Think outside the box: Get her a job at the bakery kneading dough.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #18

    He Misses His Mom (My Daughter) Who's At The Beach For A Week. He's Wondering If He Even Exists Anymore. 🤔😢

    Orange and white cat lying on a reflective wooden surface, looking relaxed and sleepy in a home setting.

    Appropriate-Copy-949 Report

    5points
    POST
    bhobbs avatar
    B Hobbs
    B Hobbs
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I wanted to go to the beach too."

    1
    1point
    reply
    #19

    No Thoughts Or All The Thoughts?

    Orange and white cat lying playfully inside an overturned laundry basket, showcasing quirky cat behavior and charm.

    tallbabyg Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    All I Wanted Was A Cute Picture

    Young woman making a silly face near a shocked fluffy cat, capturing a humorous moment with playful cats and braincell humor.

    Pawgmorticia666 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Living Her Best Life Haha

    Tabby cat stuck inside a plastic water bottle pack, humorously showing the last braincell moment from 50 cats.

    Ayeerotica Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    He Loves Car Rides Up Front In His Carrying Pouch

    Tabby kitten wrapped in a blanket sitting inside a car, showcasing one of the 50 cats with the last braincell taken by the Grinch.

    Main-Course9036 Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    My Halloweenie Cat Nephews!

    Two cats, one black and one orange, sleeping curled up on a gray couch without any signs of complaints.

    Gancena Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Charlie's New Project

    Tabby cat lounging inside a shredded cardboard box, showcasing playful behavior typical of cats in cozy spots.

    TanaFey Report

    4points
    POST
    oktopus1973 avatar
    oktopus
    oktopus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Title: "Thank you Thank you"

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Ella Has Been Trapped By My Wife's New Steering Wheel Cover

    Light orange cat sitting inside a red and black steering wheel cover, showcasing cats with the last braincell humor theme.

    gulliverdark13 Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    “They Can’t Tell Us Apart If We All Sit Still Like This”

    Four cats resting together on a gray cat tree, showing a mix of colors and calm expressions indoors.

    downiecatpunchface Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    I Told Him He Couldn’t Eat My Daffodils Because They’re Toxic To Cats 😡✈️

    White cat with dark spots sitting on a blanket, looking attentively with wide eyes in a dimly lit room.

    Other-Cantaloupe4765 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Tips For Preparing My Cat For A Big Move

    Black and white cat sitting inside a cardboard box with a cat-shaped art piece in the background.

    ellacatev Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    My Cat Is The Worst

    Gray tabby cat inside a pet carrier with an open top hatch, showing a surprised expression, capturing cat humor.

    tori21658 Report

    4points
    POST
    bhobbs avatar
    B Hobbs
    B Hobbs
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Get the cat a harmonica and teach them some prison blues songs.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #30

    Advice New Roommate With Cat

    Sleepy cat stretching under blanket, showing relaxed and cozy behavior in a peaceful home setting.

    Mykyta-UA Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Is It Ok If I Lock My Cat Up At Night?

    Orange and white cat standing upright on a rug in a living room, showing curious and playful behavior.

    Long-Nature-6281 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    He . Wont . Stop . Screaming

    Black cat with wide eyes and open mouth in a decorated room, showing playful and silly behavior typical of cats.

    gaymon-assbarn Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Sweet Little Rescue Wont Leave The Kitchen

    Tabby cat curled up asleep on a kitchen counter, capturing the humor of cats losing braincells in a cozy setting.

    rottenkal3 Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    Are My Cats Fighting? New Cat Owner And I Don't Know If This Is Healthy Behavior

    Two cats cuddling and sleeping closely on a cozy blanket, capturing the humor of stolen braincells from cats.

    chris_rage_ Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    My Kitten Realizing He Exists

    Small kitten with blue eyes sitting on woven outdoor chair, captured in a cute and playful moment featuring cats.

    ILoveMamiRhea Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Someone Fell Through The Snow

    Fluffy cat sitting on a porch rug covered in snow clumps with a snowy winter landscape in the background.

    Meeko9893 Report

    4points
    POST
    gotham-city avatar
    Smeghead Tribble Down Under
    Smeghead Tribble Down Under
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mistakes were made. Things were seen that cannot be unseen.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    My Cat Doesn’t Like Her Harness…

    Black kitten wearing a purple harness with wide eyes and open mouth, showing a surprised expression on a gray couch.

    Dokidoki4evr Report

    4points
    POST
    bhobbs avatar
    B Hobbs
    B Hobbs
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "You are taking me out of my safe cozy house to that big scary outdoors place! NO! NO!"

    1
    1point
    reply
    #38

    My Sister’s Cat Is Deeply Disturbed At Being Held By My Brother-In-Law

    Tortoiseshell cat lounging in a person's arms, showcasing the quirky charm of cats with playful expressions.

    ReluctantViking Report

    4points
    POST
    oktopus1973 avatar
    oktopus
    oktopus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who dis hoomin who not my hoomin?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #39

    This Was The Exact Moment My Little Guy Realised There Was A New Cat On The Other Side Of The Door Behind Him

    White and tabby cat with wide eyes and surprised expression, embodying humor from The Grinch stole braincell cats.

    GiantFartMonster Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    “What Have I Done!?”

    Mother cat lying on a towel with her newborn kittens, showcasing adorable cats in a cozy setting and playful braincell humor.

    FuzzyManPeach Report

    4points
    POST
    bhobbs avatar
    B Hobbs
    B Hobbs
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I expected one, maybe two, but they kept coming out! I do not know how many there are, I can only count to two!"

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Abby And Her Stunned Boyfriend

    Two fluffy cats sitting side by side on a step, showcasing playful expressions and cozy indoor surroundings.

    Jailey-Sylby Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    He Wasn't Thrilled To Learn He Was The Birthday Boy

    Black cat wearing a blue party hat with a curious expression, fitting the theme of braincell-stealing humor.

    MysteriousWish5106 Report

    4points
    POST
    bhobbs avatar
    B Hobbs
    B Hobbs
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Flash back to the cone of shame.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #43

    She Realized She Is Officially An Adult Now

    Fluffy cat wearing a happy birthday bib sitting on a table, showing a humorous braincell-stealing Grinch vibe.

    Csucsoknek_vizet Report

    4points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    20 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Job? No one told me that!"

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Born And Already Seems Depressed 😞😔

    Cute orange and white kitten tucked in bed with floral sheets and a pink blanket, showing sleepy and innocent expression.

    catcurio Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    What Is Life?

    Cat looking at its reflection in a mirror with a curious expression, featuring the braincell-stealing Grinch theme.

    kalico_khaleesi Report

    4points
    POST
    #46

    I Thought For A Few Minutes On How To Caption This, And Ultimately I Got Nothing

    Black cat lying upside down on a patterned rug, looking at the camera with a relaxed pose and curious eyes.

    Sufficient_You8449 Report

    4points
    POST
    bhobbs avatar
    B Hobbs
    B Hobbs
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "... and down and stretch and up ..."

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #47

    Reflecting On Her Poor Life Choices

    Black and white cat sitting sprawled on a gray couch, looking relaxed and slightly dazed in a cozy living room.

    highlandflingy Report

    4points
    POST
    bhobbs avatar
    B Hobbs
    B Hobbs
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not any cat that I know. No regrets ever. The Christmas tree needed to come down.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    There Was A Fly In The Corner

    Close-up of a wide-eyed orange tabby cat under purple lighting, capturing the quirky charm of playful cats.

    Rude-Abrocoma-4031 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Stepped Out Of The Shower To This 🤷🏼‍♀️

    Gray and white cat stuck inside a plastic toilet paper pack on a bathroom floor, showing silly cat moments.

    -ShootTheMoon- Report

    4points
    POST
    #50

    I Find Her Laying Like This All The Time…🤦‍♀️🐈‍⬛

    Black cat sprawled on a purple suitcase, showcasing playful and silly cat behavior in a cozy indoor setting.

    sashaonsamhain Report

    4points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!