22 Tiny Apartment Furniture Finds That Are Basically Sorcery
You love your charming, "cozy" apartment (read: tiny), but sometimes it feels like every square inch is already spoken for, usually by an errant sock or a pile of "I'll deal with this later" mail. The dream of a sprawling, airy space often collides with the reality of trying to open the fridge door without hitting the couch. But just because your living quarters aren't exactly sprawling doesn't mean your furniture dreams have to be squashed.
Good design is all about working smarter, not harder, especially when space is a luxury. We've rounded up 22 furniture must-haves that are masters of disguise and efficiency, proving that you can have all the functionality and style you want without sacrificing precious floor space. From sneaky storage to multi-purpose marvels, these finds will help you make every single inch count, turning your compact pad into a surprisingly spacious haven.
Your Counter Can Breathe A Sigh Of Relief When You Utilize Vertical Space For Dish Drying With An Over Sink Dish Drying Rack
Review: "Love this thing! Very durable. Have been using it for months now. Dont know how i ever survived before withoutit. So much more counter space. Easy to assemble. Highly recommend!" - Amazon Customer
Disguising The Less-Than-Glamorous Part Of Pet Ownership Is Easy With A Chic Cat Litterbox Cabinet Combo
Review: "This cabinet was very easy to assemble. It took about 20 minutes to put it together and it came with the necessary tool. It is the perfect size and is a very pretty piece of furniture. My cat loves it. I highly recommend." - Amazon Customer
Getting Extra Seating And A Secret Hideout For Clutter All In One Compact Piece Is Genius With An End Table And Stool Combo With Hidden Storage Space
Review: "Im really impressed by this little plastic stool! The color is a perfect green. I needed a chair for my craft desk and have a small space so this works perfectly. I would not recommend standing on. I weigh between 180 and 200 lbs so it's perfect for me to sit on. Also I have extra craft storage. These also would be perfect for Littles as well. I won't know the durability till I use a little longer. Will update on wear and tear. For now perfect for what I need." - VaVa
Make Your Small Space Feel Instantly Bigger By Giving Your Books A Transparent, Vertical Display With An Acrylic Ladder Bookshelf
Review: "Very nice looking and easy to assemble. Will order another one. The price was great considering other similar products are twice as much." - marty
You Can DIY Some Seriously Interesting Displays That Double As Storage And Art On Your Walls With Floating Bookshelves
Review: "These shelves worked perfectly for my shoe display, and they were so easy to install!" - Glamazon
A Mobile Folding Kitchen Cart Can Be The Kitchen Island Of Your Dreams While You Are Still Short On Space
Review: "I absolutely love this cart! Needed some extra counter space next to my stove but I wanted it to be virtually assembly-free, so when I saw this I ordered it right away. Basically all you have to do is unfold it! Would recommend this to anyone needing a little extra space." — Amazon Customer
Your Apartment Can Have A Whole New Library Without Sacrificing Any Precious Floor Space, Thanks To A 6-Tier Vertical Bookshelf
Review: "I’m so happy with this bookshelf! It has such a cool, eye-catching design that instantly makes the room feel more stylish. It doesn’t take up much space but still holds a surprising number of books. The bottom storage is great for displaying a few decorative items or storing extras. It was fairly easy to assemble and feels sturdy." - Amanda Hirschi
We've already seen how a little vertical thinking and clever hiding spots can transform a tight squeeze. But the genius doesn't stop there. The next few pieces are all about multi-tasking, proving that one item can truly do the job of three.
Your Tiny Kitchen Or Bathroom Can Gain Some Serious Extra Real Estate With A Discreet Slim Rolling Storage Cart
Review: "I wanted to clear the shelf in our laundry room so it was less cluttered. This slim storage cart was exactly what I was looking for to go in a small space between the wall and the dryer. The shelf is free now and looks so much better! The wheels on the cart are nice to have so I can reach things on the bottom shelves. It was quick and easy to assemble. The only downside is tall bottles cannot fit anywhere but the top shelf. Overall, I’m very happy with this purchase and I’d consider buying more of these if I need to." - Christina
Score Sunlight For Your Succulents With These Hanging Acrylic Shelves That Sit Pretty In Your Window
Review: "I did so much research and read all the reviews and decided to order the product. I only needed two shelves. It was easy to put together; leveling the shelves were tricky but having two people made it easier. They came well packed and it perfect condition with all the hardware as described. The shelves are very sturdy. I simply love how they look and I might order another one. I highly recommend…you won’t be disappointed!" — Trinka
Review: "This is exactly what I was looking for, and fits my space perfectly. Packaging was great, assembly was pretty easy, and overall the table is sturdy and very functional. I wish the power cable was at the back of the table, so the cord was closer to the wall, but not a huge problem. I was impressed that the directions were easy to follow, all of the parts are clearly labeled, and the holes are drilled in the exact right spots." — happppymom
Tired Of Your Desk Cramping Your Style? This Folding Desk Is The Answer
Review: "I have now bought two of these because this makes the perfect computer desk if you live in a small space as I do. It is sturdy but I really like that I didn't have to put it together and I can just fold it up completely flat if I want to store it. I may buy one more as I find it a useful but elegant desk." — Robin B.
Review: "It looks beautiful in person and it's very soft to the touch. The storage space is also quite large. I am extremely happy with how it looks and would definitely recommend." — Jenny
Review: "I opened this package and went straight to work once I received it. It took a total of 2ish hours to put together top to bottom alone. It does what it's meant to do! I would highly recommend to place the bottom part by the toilet first before attaching the top part. It will 100% make your life easier if you do this! Happy assembly it holds a good amount of stuff! Btw I can still move toilet seat up and down." — Nicole Haganey
Tired Of Digging Through Crowded Cabinets? Stackable Cabinet Organizer Shelves Can Sort Out Your Cupboards Or Counters In A Flash
Review: "I loooooove these shelves so much. They add an elegant yet simple organized look. I used one for my restroom and another one for my kitchen. I love the color of it and how it’s easy to find kitchen supplies that match the exact same color. They seem a little weak and frail at first when built but they have not gave me any issues and maybe I just needed to screw on the legs tighter. I did not think these shelves would come as much in handy as they did. This is one of my favorite purchase on Amazon !!!" — pamela
You're probably realizing that your small apartment isn't a limitation, it's an opportunity for some seriously clever design. We've maximized vertical space and embraced hidden storage, but there are still a few more tricks up our sleeves to make your home feel bigger and better.
Unexpected Guests Will Never Be A Problem Again When You Have This 3-In-1 Convertible Sleeper Chair In Your Corner
Review: "I love this product. I couldn’t decide between accent chairs and recliners to add extra seating to our living room… then I stumbled upon this product which seemed to be the perfect in-between option. Not super heavy and bulky like a recliner, yet it reclines. More aesthetically pleasing than recliners but not as stiff as accent chairs and more comfortable. Definitely recommend giving this product a try." — Double A
Review: "Great value for the price! I was nervous to get this, but it's definitely worth it and I'm so glad I took the chance. I put it together alone and it took me 2 hours. It would've taken a shorter amount of time if I had someone helping me, I'm sure. All pieces were there and most of the little parts came with extras just in case, which I appreciated since I have a puppy that likes to get his teeth on anything he can find! You definitely need a second person at the end to help lift the top part onto the bottom, but other than that, as long as you have the time and motivation, it's definitely do-able by yourself. The top pieces fit together perfectly. There is a slight gap between the 2 pieces of the top but that doesn't bother me. Overall a great furniture piece!" — Kaitlyn
Tired Of Spills And Wobbly Coasters? This Bamboo Sofa Armrest Coffee Table Is The Perfect Perch
Review: "We ordered it based on other reviews. It is 100 percent perfect, came well packaged and I only had to screw in the phone holder and it was ready to go in 2 minutes. Loved it!!! It doesn't move at all, I have had drinks and even bumped it and it doesn’t budge which is what I really needed. The grips are soft underneath the tray and love how it protects my new couch. These are not flimsy or cheap looking either... I have new light beige couches and it goes perfect!! Highly recommend, don’t hesitate. I ended up ordering another one for the other sofa." — eileen schuetz
Small Entryway? No Problem! This Tall Wooden Shoe Rack Makes The Most Of Vertical Space
Review: "I live in a very small house with limited storage. Though I tried to keep them lined up, my shoes and boots littered the floor of the entryway. This vertical shoe rack solves the problem. My sister, with her handy battery-powered screwdriver, helped me put it together in minutes!" — MFritatta
Your Phone Can Power Up Discreetly Without Adding To Your Cord Clutter When You Use An End Table With Built In Charging Station
Review: "It was smaller than I thought but it’s really sturdy and holds my printer perfectly. The charging station was an extra bonus that’s really useful. It was super easy to assemble and I really like it. It’s super compact and useful for a small space." - Asya M Carducci
When Every Inch Counts, These Lightweight Side Tables Offer Extra Surface Without The Bulky Commitment
Review: "I bought these for a small bedroom and they are perfect. I wanted something small, cheap, lightweight, and easy to move, and these are just the ticket. Assembly is super easy. Quality is pretty meh-they are thin particleboard and plastic. They wouldn't stand up to heavy use. But if they're just holding a small lamp, remote, phone, a book, etc, they are perfect." - Matt Russell
Review: "One of the best kitchen purchases I made. I have a VERY VERY tiny kitchen with limited counter space with low cabinets. This worked the best for me. Now i have prep space without knocking over condiments. Plus my coffee carafe fit perfectly underneath. It's 2 yrs old now and I have no intention of replacing it. It's a tiny bit wobbly but I don't notice it on a day to day basis. I did lose one of the hooks at some point which is annoying, I wish I could find a hook to replace the lost one. I recommend getting some pliers and closing the hooks shut as soon as you build it where you want so you don't lose any and this will also help so you don't accidentally knock it off when you're grabbing utensils." — hg
Your Kids' Ever-Growing Pile Of Picture Books Can Have A Stylish, Space-Saving Home With A Sling Book Rack For Kids
Review: "Perfection! We wanted a small bookshelf to store the books we want at hand (we like to rotate books). This fit the bill perfectly! My son can easily reach the books so he can choose which he’d like to read next. It’s not even necessary to read the instructions to put together. Will purchase another!" - Karen