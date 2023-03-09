An excellent sense of humor is a valuable trait. Not only is it good fun for the people around you, it can also alleviate the load when it comes to certain hardships in life. Having a hearty laugh can help balance out the hormonal changes in your body induced by stress-related chemicals.

Financial troubles are a common hurdle people have to overcome. It’s not easy by any means, but some manage to look at it in a humorous way. And, luckily for the folk in the same boat (there’s something comforting in knowing that you’re not alone), they often share it with the world. We dove into the depths of the internet to bring you some of the most comical examples describing how broke people are. They might be running out of money, but they surely haven’t run out of jokes. Scroll down to find the descriptions and enjoy.

#1

mattbellassai

Falcon
#2

bobgolen

Falcon
Falcon
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reminds me of: "I started with nothing. Still got it."

#3

caitiehannan

#4

reaghanhunt

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maintaining all those extra organs must be hard. How about you give me a kidney?

#5

aanaiTTianaa

#6

internethippo

#7

BeingChipo

#8

samuelkofficial

#9

socialistsloots

Falcon
Falcon
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine people having to pay more to take a ride in your car than what you get for your skills.

#10

50FirstTates

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of my sort of meditations is designing my perfect home. I always start with the catio

#11

ColIegeStudent

#12

drakegatsby

parmadillo
parmadillo
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m not afraid of it, since it can’t seem to find me!

#13

youngfune

#14

Y2SHAF

#15

Ticklemelili

#16

politicallychy

#17

Mateo_Holt69

#18

dafloydsta

#19

pakalupapitow

#20

vikkie

Falcon
Falcon
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What do you mean "outside"... I don't even go outside cause inside already costs too much.

#21

6figures__

#22

cal_gif

#23

Mrr__X

#24

ColIegeStudent

#25

AbbyHasIssues

Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, there is a big difference

#26

ColIegeStudent

#27

TravisAllen02

waddles
waddles
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i suggest a LAWYER. a rather cheap lawyer, which wouldn't be necessary if they hadn't COUNTED WRONG

#28

eleanormtweets

#29

__BigO__

#30

yedoye_

#31

Tee_dabratt_

Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All the time, who really needs that xtra .4 cents of fat/skin anyways

#32

shutupmikeginn

#33

aye_its_lesly1

#34

ColIegeStudent

#35

vic_moser

#36

97Vercetti

#37

ColIegeStudent

#38

flydenzxx

#39

katmeanjean

#40

_lizharvey

#41

zan_maq

#42

wolfofwallst

Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rich people problems, I’d trade with asap

#43

joeygllghr

#44

twitter.com

#45

shutupmikeginn

#46

MensHumor

#47

drawntosenia

#48

ColIegeStudent

#49

ColIegeStudent

Falcon
Falcon
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No Money March going strong as well

#50

ColIegeStudent

#51

jameca2011

#52

uhhdamn

#53

FraBRAH

#54

_PetiteTing

#55

KendaddyDoe

#56

jimmyjohns

#57

CornOnTheGoblin

#58

Y2SHAF

#59

GURUJAHRA

#60

mmmobrie

#61

hunterscriven_

#62

fesshole

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you can't afford to turn up the heat, just "turn up the heat"

#63

ColIegeStudent

#64

ColIegeStudent

#65

CarissasNewLife

#66

ColIegeStudent

#67

ColIegeStudent

#68

LayneStanush

#69

ColIegeStudent

#70

Drebae_

#71

ColIegeStudent

#72

omarruizz10

#73

britbrave

#74

Jay4Jesse

#75

thecatwhisprer

Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Slowing down and really stare is better

#76

Frank_Ikedigwe

#77

