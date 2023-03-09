An excellent sense of humor is a valuable trait. Not only is it good fun for the people around you, it can also alleviate the load when it comes to certain hardships in life. Having a hearty laugh can help balance out the hormonal changes in your body induced by stress-related chemicals.

Financial troubles are a common hurdle people have to overcome. It’s not easy by any means, but some manage to look at it in a humorous way. And, luckily for the folk in the same boat (there’s something comforting in knowing that you’re not alone), they often share it with the world. We dove into the depths of the internet to bring you some of the most comical examples describing how broke people are. They might be running out of money, but they surely haven’t run out of jokes. Scroll down to find the descriptions and enjoy.