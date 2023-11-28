ADVERTISEMENT

Birds might be one of the rare animals who we humans would swap places with, even considering all the perks and comforts of civilization. The ability to fly, go anywhere, and escape nearly everything is simply too good of a deal to pass up and birds sometimes seem to know it. 

The “Birds with threatening auras” Facebook page gathers and shares pics of avians who do not give a single damn. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite posts, and be sure to share your own thoughts and bird-encounter stories in the comments section below.

More info: Facebook

#1

Birds with threatening auras Report

#2

Birds with threatening auras Report

#3

Birds with threatening auras Report

#4

When it's cold enough to see the melody

Birds with threatening auras Report

#5

Birds with threatening auras Report

#6

Birds with threatening auras Report

#7

Birds with threatening auras Report

I’m just imagining the peacock turning around and then sprinting after the girl lol

#8

Birds with threatening auras Report

#9

Birds with threatening auras Report

#10

Birds with threatening auras Report

#11

Birds with threatening auras Report

Should have gone to Specsavers.....you're supposed to steal chips, not false teeth.

#12

Birds with threatening auras Report

#13

Birds with threatening auras Report

#14

Birds with threatening auras Report

#15

Birds with threatening auras Report

#16

Birds with threatening auras Report

#17

Birds with threatening auras Report

#18

Birds with threatening auras Report

#19

Birds with threatening auras Report

#20

Birds with threatening auras Report

#21

Birds with threatening auras Report

#22

Birds with threatening auras Report

#23

Birds with threatening auras Report

#24

Birds with threatening auras Report

#25

Birds with threatening auras Report

#26

Birds with threatening auras Report

#27

Birds with threatening auras Report

#28

Birds with threatening auras Report

#29

Birds with threatening auras Report

#30

The Duolingo bird in real life

Birds with threatening auras Report

#31

Baby blueberry is extremely hostile. Must return to lab for further specifications. Our results of crossing a blueberry with a t-rex are proving most risky

Birds with threatening auras Report

#32

Birds with threatening auras Report

#33

Birds with threatening auras Report

#34

lycantosh Report

#35

Birds with threatening auras Report

Very cute, but I have a few issues about cleaning up, especially given those decorations . . . . . .

#36

This mocking bird will not only mock you but it also thinks you’re a loser. Look at the judgement

Birds with threatening auras Report

#37

Birds with threatening auras Report

#38

Birds with threatening auras Report

