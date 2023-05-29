The world we live in wouldn’t be that great without animals. While we believe we are the ones dominating it, the truth is that animals bring incomparable beauty, warmth and laughter to our daily lives. At the same time, they are kinda weird and funny, making us try to figure out their behavior or just simply chuckle at their shenanigans.

Our animal admirers here at Bored Panda have collected the funniest and most adorable animal memes shared by an Imgur account called “Obsessed With Animals”. As the owner of the page introduced herself, she is a girl from Denmark “who loves animals”. As do we!

So, without further ado, take a look at this chucklesome collection of our crazy friends. Don’t forget to upvote your favorite images and let us know your thoughts in the comments!