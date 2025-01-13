Cats Vs. Dogs: 22 Hilarious Comics That Explore Their Differences, Illustrated By Sarah Andersen
Cats vs. dogs is an age-old debate explored through various mediums. This time it's the famous cartoonist Sarah Andersen who decided to illustrate their differences that are too relatable. No matter if you are a dog person or a cat one, this will definitely tickle your funny bone.
Sarah Andersen is no newbie when it comes to cartoons, and today she has a massive audience of 4.3 million followers on her Instagram alone. We have shared plenty of the artist's comics before, so make sure to visit the previous post as well. Sarah is known for her relatable content that revolves around everyday life, and sometimes pets make the cut as well. So today, we invite you to hop into another post that is exclusively a dog and cat edition, exploring their hilarious antics, behaviors, and, of course, differences.
Previously, we spoke with the artist, and she shared a comment about her work that stood out the most.
"Someone once called me the 'Princess of American Comics.' That was extremely flattering and ego-boosting! But on a more serious note, I think what always sticks out to me is when I meet people at signings and they tell me my comics have in some way helped them. That's the biggest compliment of all and makes me want to write more and more."
Since Sarah knows her way around the comic world, the artist offered valuable advice to beginners.
"Don't be a perfectionist. So many artists never post or complete their work because they're afraid it's not good enough. Just make stuff and post it and progress will happen! I also find having a posting schedule helps me get away from that mindset because it forces me to post even if I want to continue nitpicking at it," wrote Sarah.
And why? My ankles look like I have been through the jungle barefoot.