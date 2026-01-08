ADVERTISEMENT

We can’t predict the future. If we could, most of us would be spending our days picking lottery numbers instead of stressing over anything else. But even without a crystal ball, people can still make educated—or at the very least, lucky—guesses.

And the subreddit Aged Like Wine does its best to dig up the ones that truly stood the test of time. From random posts to famous quotes, here are some that aged especially well.

#1

Mad Magazine Article From 1968 About The “Super Patriot”

Aged Like Wine — 1968 MAD Magazine caricature of a Super Patriot with eagle, satirical list of groups he hates

icey_sawg0034 Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Mike T. Punching A Guy In A Plane

    Portrait of tattooed man and bold quote about social media disrespect, posts aged like wine

    Every-Pack-4295 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Says the man who bit off someone's ear. 😂

    #3

    We Weren't Paying Attention And Still Aren't

    We Weren't Paying Attention And Still Aren't

    c-k-q99903 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seriously. Or has a brain worm.

    #4

    This And Hundreds Other Similar Quotes

    Vintage portrait beside bold quote about peaceful versus violent revolution, aged like wine

    MusicianSenior364 Report

    #5

    Such An Incredible Tale

    Such An Incredible Tale

    Bloy Report

    #6

    Fb Memory From 2013

    Meme of a male politician gesturing with caption about giving money to the rich, aged like wine

    Quick_Assignment_725 Report

    #7

    May Not Surprise Some, But Still Interesting

    Vintage 1953 newspaper clipping about future telephones, aged like wine and eerily predicting video calls.

    Any_Form3662 Report

    #8

    Is It Wine Or Milk? Can't Quite Tell

    Twitter screenshot reading This tweet aged well with embedded 2016 time traveler reply, example of aged like wine post

    DrewCurtis Report

    #9

    Billionaires: Born, Not Made

    More Perfect Union tweet with FT headline about billionaires inheriting wealth, aged like wine

    MorePerfectUS Report

    jeanlouisehill avatar
    tameson
    tameson
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And that's what it's all about...

    #10

    For Very Progress, There’s A White Backlash Against It!

    posts aged like wine - screenshot of a social media post about 1908 spelling bee cancellation and 2008 election, 19.8K likes

    vexedinthecity Report

    #11

    Wow, That’s Stunning

    Posts That Aged Like Wine: meme showing 1999 vs 2019 websites text with comments about a cropped screenshot and Reddit

    Odd_Lingonberry6191 Report

    biddy_98 avatar
    Nota Robot
    Nota Robot
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unironically reposted on BP

    #12

    We Haven't Matured In A Century

    Vintage influenza prevention newspaper clipping with highlighted advice, aged like wine aesthetic

    Downtown_Mess_4866 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dang, this was spot on!

    #13

    This Comic Is 10 Month Old

    4-panel comic: sick person reads should I go to the doctor flowchart urging revolt, then dramatically coughs — aged like wine

    AstronomerOk2782 Report

    #14

    Satire Is One Of The Most Important Forms Of Free Speech

    Aged like wine - screenshot of verified social post calling political satire an essential form of free speech

    BrendanCarrFCC Report

    zannsmassie avatar
    Zero
    Zero
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seriously we know this too

    #15

    Never Underestimate The Power Of Spite And Stupidity

    Tweet screenshot saying USA chose cancer and inner text on mRNA vaccines curing cancer and HPV prevention, aged like wine

    pourteaux Report

    jjdilligaf avatar
    John Dilligaf
    John Dilligaf
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    because cervical cancer affects women, not men. I guarantee that if/when they develop a mrna vaccine that cures testicular or prostate cancer the anti-vaxxers will shut right the eeff up and fight to be the first in line to get it.

    #16

    The Guy Knew Almost 2 Years Ago I Am Surprised

    Screenshot of a man in a suit speaking at a conference with GPT headline, posts aged like wine

    DiffusionPics Report

    #17

    With The Recent News The Supreme Court Being Asked To Overturn Gay Marriage

    Comic strip of two men shaking hands beside a protest sign about drag queens, meme-style aged like wine posts

    pacmanfunky Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, funny how they don't understand until it's too late.

    #18

    Indeed He Will

    Three-panel meme of an elderly man joking about lasting 50 years, captioned But Hagrid will, aged like wine

    Both-Duck5599 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aw, he was such a good Hagrid. I'd hate to be the poor slob who tries to take his place.

    1
    #19

    Newspaper Clipping From 1926

    Aged Like Wine cartoon: elephant labeled Tariff/Administration as Farmers and Democrats pelt snowballs

    Bread9846 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Talk about history repeating itself.

    #20

    The Two-State Solution (International Herald Tribune, 2018)

    Aged like wine cartoon: Israeli and US flags over settlement, jeep leaving as villager on donkey calls for two-state solution

    IshyTheLegit Report

    #21

    This Quote Rings Truer Than Ever Due To Recent Events!

    Screenshot of tweet about disagreement rooted in oppression and denial of humanity, social commentary, aged like wine

    icey_sawg0034 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is what the few conservatives that come to this site refuse to acknowledge. What they seem to want is the subjugation and disenfranchisement of anyone they don't think is worthy or white or middle class/rich enough. They want rights for themselves and not for others. Why they come to this site after claiming it is populated mostly by liberals, I'll never know.

    #22

    Tumblr Post From The Pre-Gamergate Era

    Venn diagram of white nationalists, bronies and meme users labeled developments in late capitalism, aged like wine

    Boredom_of_bore Report

    #23

    Woke Is Undefeated

    Don Draper meme suggesting control culture instead of cancel culture, crossed-out newscaster, aged like wine

    Doggoonewild Report

    #24

    That Is The Deal

    Screenshot of a verified user's tweet condemning Trump policies in poetic lines, aged like wine

    Zen_Gaian Report

    zannsmassie avatar
    Zero
    Zero
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trump trump trump trumps

    #25

    Watchmen Got It Right

    Two-panel masked vigilante meme with brooding hero and grinning antihero, American dream caption, Aged Like Wine

    Suspicious-Buyer8135 Report

    3points
    #26

    Home Alone Age

    Aged like wine meme: young boy carrying grocery bags across a snowy street, nostalgic Home Alone moment

    KityKaty95 Report

    #27

    Marco Rubio: Trump Trying To Pull Off “Biggest Scam In American Political History”

    aged like wine posts: male politician in dark suit and blue tie speaking in a TV interview with US flag

    SectorUnusual3198 Report

    zannsmassie avatar
    Zero
    Zero
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When are you going to sack that piece of s**t b4 every American is f****d over by this nut job president that doesn't abide by any f*****g laws let alone your predefined constitution

    #28

    Trump Had His Civil Case Overturned And Saves $500m

    Screenshot of a 2016 tweet joking about a politician wriggling out of a jam, Aged Like Wine social post

    ICEsStrongestSoldier Report

    #29

    Everyone That Knew The Debt Would Skyrocket

    Aged Like Wine social media screenshot of tweet quoting NewsWire about raising retirement age with reply mocking libs

    Doggoonewild Report

