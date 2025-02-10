ADVERTISEMENT

The future is unpredictable, but that hasn’t stopped people from making bold claims about what’s to come. From failed technology predictions to outrageous statements about culture and society, some of these guesses aged so poorly, they’re laughable today. 

Today, the Bored Panda team scoured the internet to find exactly that. Whether it’s outdated scientific forecasts or overconfident business takes, these moments prove that even the smartest minds can get it wrong. Keep reading to see some of the worst predictions that didn’t stand the test of time!

#1

The Last Page Of This Book From 1981…

Vintage illustration of a couple with a caption predicting a happy future, illustrating aged predictions gone wrong.

SlickestIckis Report

    #2

    Found This In The Supply Closet(It’s A Box Of Plastic Bags)

    Text on a brown surface reads, "Plastic: The Smart Environmental Choice."

    Fattall Report

    #3

    Classic Daily Mail

    Newspaper headline about internet predicted as a fad, illustrating future predictions aged bad.

    RopesAreForP*ssies Report

    While many of us joke about what the future holds, there are people who take it very seriously—and even make a career out of it. Whether it’s astrologers, fortune tellers, or numerologists, predicting the future has fascinated humanity for centuries.

    Some people swear by it, while others remain skeptical, but there’s no denying that astrology has remained a part of cultures worldwide.
    #4

    Sorry Man

    Comment from 2007 predicting problems with touchscreen phones, showcasing future predictions aged bad.

    l-am-Not-Me Report

    #5

    Guy Regrets A Financial Decision

    Tweet about Bitcoin illustrates bad future predictions.

    Supernova008 Report

    #6

    An Old Memory Of Mine... Don't Ask Me For Any Future Advice

    Social media post predicting FaceTime's failure, highlighting future predictions aged badly.

    wrpg Report

    Astrology is based on the belief that planetary movements and positions influence human behavior and events on Earth. It’s a practice that has been studied and refined over thousands of years, with different schools of thought emerging across the world. While some see it as a science of the stars, others view it as a guiding tool for self-awareness and decision-making.
    #7

    Lady Gaga Had A Hater Group

    Closed Facebook group making future predictions aged bad, titled "Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous."

    Canadian_Kartoffel Report

    #8

    It Was Already "Aged Like Milk" In 2011, But Now It's Aged X1662 Better Since Current Bitcoin Price Is $13,300

    Tweet lamenting past bitcoin sell at $0.30 instead of current $8.00 price, highlighting bad aged future predictions.

    Crypt0n0ob Report

    #9

    Prediction From 1913

    Illustration from a vintage article with a future prediction aged bad about how babies might look in 2012.

    usa2z Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu

    To gain a deeper understanding, Bored Panda spoke with Acharya Anju Agarwal, a MahaVastu consultant and expert in Vaastu & Astrology, who provides both home and online consultations from Mumbai, India.

    With years of experience, she helps people understand how astrology influences various aspects of their lives—from relationships to career choices.
    #10

    Kevin...you Sweet, Sweet Summer Child

    Portrait of a young person with text predicting a peaceful 2020, showcasing future-predictions-aged-bad.

    2343252621 Report

    #11

    An Old "Helpful" Tip In A Magazine

    Hand holding a battery over a fireplace. An outdated and hazardous practice. Future predictions aged bad.

    Nyxel_ Report

    cahyde avatar
    CA Hyde
    CA Hyde
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's got to be safe and good for the air quality.... Not

    #12

    ‘King Charles & Queen Diana’ - Well This One Tops The Cake

    Illustration of an imagined future prediction aged bad, depicting a man and woman in royal attire.

    A prediction of the future about Prince Charles and Lady Diana from a 1992 royal magazine.

    Cedarbush Report

    “An astrological chart is a wheel divided into 12 zodiac signs, which correspond to 12 different houses—each representing a specific area of life,” Acharya Anju explained.

    “These houses are influenced by planetary placements, and the interactions between these planets shape a person’s unique astrological profile.”
    #13

    Google In 1999 And Today Its Completely Opposite

    "Old Google interface highlighting future predictions aged bad due to minimalistic design promise."

    imgur.com Report

    #14

    Found In A Local Thrift Shop

    Blue shirt with "Madam President, get used to it! Hillary 2016" text highlighting future-predictions gone awry.

    roe_vs_wade_boggs Report

    maxpasterski avatar
    KamaboCo.
    KamaboCo.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There won’t be a female president for a while if this keeps up

    #15

    Hopefully No One Listened

    Graffiti on a wooden beam reading "BUY NFTs in 2022," illustrating predictions aged bad.

    nujabes02 Report

    Over the centuries, astrologers have studied these planetary movements and developed interpretations that range from understanding individual personalities to analyzing world events. “There are different branches of astrology,” she shared.

    “Like the branches of a tree, they all stem from the same core but take different directions—some focus on personal traits, while others predict larger events in politics, economics, or natural disasters.”
    #16

    "There Is No Reason Anyone Would Want A Computer In Their Home." --Ken Olson, President, Chain-Nan And Founder Of Digital Equipment Corp., 1977

    A tabby cat on a table curiously looking at an open laptop, illustrating future predictions aged bad.

    phys.ufl.edu , Joao Jesus Report

    #17

    "This 'telephone' has too many shortcomings to be seriously considered as a means of communication. The device is inherently of no value to us." - A memo at Western Union, 1878 (or 1876).

    Retro rotary phone on textured brown mat, representing future predictions aged bad.

    humanscience.fandom.com , Leah Newhouse Report

    #18

    Found This In My Photos Recently

    Street sign predicting 2020 will be fine, illustrating a future prediction aged badly.

    alittlewaysaway Report

    So how does astrology actually work? “It’s all about the alignment of celestial bodies at a given time,” she explained. “Your birth chart, for instance, is a snapshot of the sky at the exact moment and location of your birth. It’s like your cosmic blueprint, revealing your strengths, challenges, and tendencies.”

    Astrology isn’t one-size-fits-all—there are different types, each offering a unique perspective. Some focus on personal insight, while others examine broader societal changes. “For example, mundane astrology is used to predict global events, while medical astrology looks at health patterns based on planetary alignments,” she added.
    #19

    There's no chance that the iPhone is going to get any significant market share. Steve Ballmer, USA Today, April 30, 2007.

    Smartphone with apps displayed, touching screen; concept of future predictions aged bad.

    wikiquote.org , cottonbro studio Report

    #20

    This Is Awkward

    Reddit post about a future prediction aged bad, with comments about an actress.

    fuck_ur_portmanteau Report

    #21

    Reddit Comments After First iPhone Was Announced 14 Years Ago

    A Reddit comment doubting the future success of the first iPhone, highlighting a prediction aged bad.

    Johnwesleya Report

    One of the most common types is natal astrology, which revolves around an individual’s birth chart. “It highlights everything from career tendencies to relationship dynamics,” Acharya Anju said. “Then there’s relationship astrology, which compares two or more birth charts to analyze compatibility and connection between individuals.”

    Of course, astrology has its fair share of critics. “Some people believe in it deeply, while others dismiss it as pure superstition,” she admitted. “And that’s completely fine—everyone has the right to their own beliefs.”
    #22

    Facebook Memories Reminding Me Of This L From 2014

    Social media post from 8 years ago predicting Rdio's success over Spotify.

    Kevo55 Report

    #23

    Boycott? Boycott

    Netflix India tweet mocking a scam offer, showcasing future predictions aged bad.

    PhenomenalPancake Report

    #24

    "Everything That Can Be Invented Has Been Invented." - Charles H. Duell, Commissioner, U.S. Office Of Patents, 1899

    Scientists in lab coats examining test tubes, illustrating future predictions aged bad.

    humanscience.fandom.com , cottonbro studio Report

    “We don’t claim to be God,” she emphasized. “Astrology isn’t about controlling fate, but rather understanding patterns and tendencies. It’s meant to offer guidance, not definitive answers.”

    Regardless of where you stand on the subject, there’s no denying that astrology continues to intrigue millions of people. Whether you check your horoscope daily or roll your eyes at the idea of Mercury Retrograde ruining your week, it’s a practice that’s deeply rooted in history and human curiosity.

    #25

    "A Rocket Will Never Be Able To Leave The Earth's Atmosphere." New York Times, 1936

    A space shuttle launching amidst clouds of smoke, illustrating predictions aged badly.

    humanscience.fandom.com , Pixabay Report

    #26

    "Computers in the future may weigh no more than 1.5 tons." - Popular Mechanics, forecasting the relentless march of science, 1949

    A baby in a blue shirt typing on a laptop, symbolizing humorous future predictions aged bad.

    Pixabay , phys.ufl.edu Report

    #27

    Democracy will be dead by 1950. - John Langdon-Davies, A Short History of The Future, 1936

    Roll of "I Voted" stickers with American flag design, symbolizing civic participation.

    wikiquote.org , Element5 Digital Report

    While the people in these posts aren’t professional astrologers, they certainly made some bold predictions—some eerily accurate, others wildly off the mark.

    Whether you’re a believer in the stars or just enjoy a good laugh at how things turn out, these predictions prove that the future is always full of surprises. Which one did you find the most peculiar? Let us know!
    #28

    “Movies are a fad. Audiences really want to see live actors on a stage.” - Charlie Chaplin

    People watching a movie scene with shoes on a dirt floor in a cinema; prediction-themed film.

    goodreads , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    #29

    Experts Predicting Future In 1964

    Image of a 1964 RAND report listing future predictions aged bad, including robots and Mars landing by 1980.

    reddit.com Report

    #30

    Happy New Year!

    Tweet predicting future events incorrectly, gaining engagement with reposts and likes.

    AlphaCoronae Report

    #31

    Someone Wrote This Article In 1982. Gaming Has Come A Long Way!

    Woman predicts video games are a fading fad, a classic example of future predictions aging badly.

    Arup_98 Report

    #32

    50 Years Isn't That Long

    Aged prediction about KISS from a 1974 newspaper article, doubting the band's future longevity.

    decaturbadass Report

    #33

    Well It’s 2025 Now

    Cartoon of Leaning Tower of Pisa predicted to fall between 2010 and 2020, showcasing aged bad future predictions.

    reddit.com Report

    j-vagabond avatar
    General Anaesthesia
    General Anaesthesia
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Engineers intervened and stabilized the tower (1990 to 2001). Without that it would topple. https://leaningtowerpisa.com/facts/how-pisa-leaning-tower-was-stabilized

    #34

    Did Anyone Get Raptured Recently?

    Street sign predicting an event, highlighting future predictions that aged bad.

    briangun1 Report

    #35

    Never Say Or Type It Out Loud

    Reddit comments discussing show predictions, one users sharing enthusiasm and another warning about Netflix expectations.

    SolSparrow Report

    #36

    They Had To End Him In The End

    Actors from Breaking Bad sitting around a table, with a comment predicting the show’s failure; an example of predictions aged bad.

    s1nur Report

    #37

    Obama Countdown Clock

    Digital countdown clock packaging predicting a specific event in 2013, illustrating future predictions gone bad.

    byrobot Report

    davidh_1 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just remember, if Romney had won, Trump and Maga would have never come around. The GOP Moderate wing would control the party, etc. Because back to back moderates lost to Obama, Republicans went hard right (the two finalists were Trump over Cruz, with Rubio in third), and also went right in congress and senate, and basically ended up eliminating moderate Republicans. Obama in many ways, destroyed the moderate wing of the GOP, though not on purpose

    #38

    Well This Didn’t Age Well

    T-shirt with text "Skateboarding is a Crime, Not an Olympic Sport" over Olympic rings. Future predictions aged bad.

    zedzuuzaaa Report

    #39

    Welp, This Aged Like Milk Now, Didn’t It?

    Future predictions aged bad with old Netflix tweet on password sharing contrasted with new policy.

    1Hate17Here Report

    #40

    Not Sure Why He Deleted This Comment From November?

    Screenshot of a comment addressing predictions of mass deportations, indicating they are delusional.

    calamitousyob Report

    #41

    One Day We’ll Be Laughing At The Paperhands Too

    Screenshot of a 2011 tweet expressing regret over Bitcoin value prediction.

    Beaumarine Report

    #42

    ~100 Year Old Milk: Then Prince Edward Talking About His Future In A Book Printed During His Father’s Reign

    Two men in ceremonial uniforms, representing future predictions aged bad, with caption about following in father’s footsteps.

    Weasley9 Report

    kicki avatar
    Panda Kicki
    Panda Kicki
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some of this assume to much. What did Edward do? I guess he ran away?

    #43

    Oops…

    Sign reading "Coal: The Fuel of the Future" on dark soil, illustrating future predictions aged bad.

    kingdrew2007 Report

    #44

    This Old Cartoon About Transportation

    Cartoon of a horse mocking a driver whose car is in water, illustrating future predictions aged bad.

    bowiesbootycall Report

    #45

    A 4 Month Old Comment By Me

    Screenshot of a Reddit post predicting COVID-19 seasonality; an example of future predictions aged bad.

    reddit.com Report

    #46

    He’s Gonna Miss It

    Tweet predicting USB-C will never be used in iPhones, reflecting a bold future prediction aged bad.

    reddit.com Report

    #47

    French Artists View On How 21st Century Would Look Like [1962]

    Illustration of futuristic personal transport pods from past predictions, showcasing outdated future concepts.

    redvakho Report

    #48

    Quote From Ellen In A Book My Daughter Is Reading

    "Be kind to one another quote on a light background, referencing future predictions that aged badly."

    pestario Report

    #49

    "X-Rays will prove to be a hoax." - Lord Kelvin, President of the Royal Society, 1883

    "Torn X-ray held by hands, symbolizing future predictions aged bad."

    humanscience.fandom.com , cottonbro studio Report

    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Proof its always been the lunatics running the assylum

    #50

    That the automobile has practically reached the limit of its development is suggested by the fact that during the past year no improvements of a radical nature have been introduced. Scientific American, Jan. 2 edition, 1909.

    Red sports car driving on a forest road, illustrating future predictions aged bad in automotive design.

    humanscience.fandom.com , Pixabay Report

    #51

    "If excessive smoking actually plays a role in the production of lung cancer, it seems to be a minor one." - W.C. Heuper, National Cancer Institute, 1954

    Person lighting a cigarette with a lighter, smoke rising; a prediction that aged badly.

    humanscience.fandom.com , lil artsy Report

    #52

    It will be gone by June.- Variety, passing judgement on rock 'n roll in 1955

    Guitarist in a leather jacket performing onstage, embodying a retro rock scene with lively stage lights.

    humanscience.fandom.com , Yan Krukau Report

    #53

    "Drill for oil? You mean drill into the ground to try and find oil? You're crazy." - Associates of Edwin L. Drake refusing his suggestion to drill for oil in 1859

    Oil pumpjack at sunset, illustrating aged predictions about future energy sources.

    humanscience.fandom.com , Jan Zakelj Report

    #54

    "The wireless music box has no imaginable commercial value. Who would pay for a message sent to no one in particular?" - Associates of David Sarnoff responding to the latter's call for investment in the radio in 1921.

    Man surrounded by vintage radios, representing outdated technology predictions.

    humanscience.fandom.com , Tapojit Chaki Report

    #55

    Comments About Computers From Long Ago

    Magazine page highlighting failed future predictions with quotes from IBM, Decca, and others.

    reddit.com Report

    #56

    Fasted Aged Like Milk In The West

    Tattoo of a gravestone with a TikTok logo and dates, symbolizing future predictions aged bad.

    sadtrav Report

    #57

    Yeah…

    A man in a suit discussing future predictions aged bad regarding civil conflict and leadership decisions.

    Supergameplayer Report

    #58

    That Aged Quickly…

    Poll showing Tyson with 74% votes and Paul with 26%, illustrating future-predictions gone awry.

    Jorjebear Report

    #59

    2020 Showed Them

    Card offering one work from home day in 2020, highlighting future predictions aged bad.

    liefieblue Report

    #60

    Rapture Faster

    Aged prediction sign about the rapture occurring on 9-18-24 displayed by the roadside.

    ria_rokz Report

    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Again? How many raptures are there supposed to be exactly?

    #61

    Aged Like Curdled Cheese

    "Comment predicting Deadpool and Wolverine crossover would be a bad fit, showcasing future predictions aged bad."

    Curious-Parsley-9003 Report

    #62

    :(

    "Online comment about future prediction of jet packs costing like a BMW, highlighting aged bad predictions."

    ZaytherLegit Report

    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one is true. A hydro jetpack retails for between $10k and $20k. The JB10, which is a real flying jet pack costs $250K, which is a lot of money, but the BMW XM retails for about $200k.

    #63

    I'm So Sorry Guys, I Was Only Joking. It Was 2016 And Trump Had Just Won, I Was Trying To Think Of Something Even More Ridiculous

    Social media post predicting Kanye 2020 with laughing reactions, illustrating future predictions aged bad.

    Tarfire42 Report

    #64

    This Meme I Sent To A Friend On 21/12/19

    Person in plague doctor costume sitting at table with humorous sign, reflecting on bad future predictions.

    HoneyyBadgers Report

    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We need a better plague, the last one was not discerning or virulent enough

    #65

    “You Could Think Of Them As The Sixth Basic Food Group”

    Plastic packaging promoting its role in preserving food freshness and preventing spoilage, highlighting health benefits.

    SingerRestorer Report

    maxpasterski avatar
    KamaboCo.
    KamaboCo.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had soooo many microplastics today, like, not to brag but this is a trend with, like everybody.

    #66

    Where’s My £1000?

    Tweet predicting Boris Johnson won't get corona; a future prediction aged bad.

    reddit.com Report

    #67

    What I Found On Linkedin The Other Day

    Social media post about layoffs, highlighting a future prediction aged bad regarding job security at Google.

    reddit.com Report

    #68

    "There is nothing new to be discovered in physics now; All that remains is more and more precise measurement." - Lord Kelvin, speaking to the British Association for the Advancement of Science, 1900

    Person writing complex equations on a whiteboard, illustrating future predictions aged badly.

    humanscience.fandom.com , RF._.studio Report

    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lord kelvin was a previous incarnation of Trump, im sure of it.

    #69

    "Law will be simplified (over the next century). Lawyers will have diminished, and their fees will have been vastly curtailed."- journalist Junius Henri Browne, 1893

    A judge's gavel on a desk, symbolizing law and decision-making challenges in future predictions.

    humanscience.fandom.com , Sora Shimazaki Report

    #70

    Illustrations Of Miller's Views Of The End Of The World In 1843

    Historical newspaper predicting the world ending in 1843, highlighting past future-predictions aged bad.

    Adventist Digital Library Report

    #71

    "Who the hell wants to hear actors talk ?" - Harry M. Warner, Warner Bros, 1927

    Young film crew with equipment on set, working on a project under red lighting for future predictions theme.

    humanscience.fandom.com , Ron Lach Report

    #72

    This early French bishop announced the end of the world would happen during this year, 365 CE, Hilary of Poitiers

    Medieval artwork depicting a religious ceremony with figures in robes and bishops' hats.

    wikipedia.org , Richard de Montbaston et collaborateurs Report

    #73

    Forgot The iPhone…

    Bar chart comparing BlackBerry, iPhone, and Android sales, highlighting aged future predictions.

    visual-appearance69 Report

    #74

    Anyone Remember This Forgotten Reality Show?

    Text reading "I Want to Work for Diddy" on a red background related to aged bad predictions.

    TheGoldDigga Report

    #75

    Newspapers

    Newspaper sign: "We realize a $1 newspaper is a great deal" with a price listed as $1.25. Future predictions aged bad.

    HayBre Report

    #76

    Every Past Rapture Claim

    Poster predicting October 28, 1992, rapture, attached to a pole; example of future predictions aged bad.

    flannelman37 Report

    marybethlang_slp avatar
    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe he did come, looked around, and went back alone, shaking his head.

    #77

    I Was Going Through My Super Old iPod Touch For A Nostalgia Trip When I Found This Scheduled For My Birthday 2020. Yikes

    Calendar app with events, including "Is the earth still alive?" on July 27, 2020, showcasing future-predictions aged bad.

    omgihatemylifepoo Report

    #78

    Very Old Graffiti In The Boys Locker Room Of My School

    Graffiti on a wall reads "Nirvana, Kurt Cobain forever," representing future-predictions-aged-bad.

    Passer-byStranger Report

    #79

    “There Will Never Be A Bigger Plane Built.” Allegedly A Boeing Engineer, After The First Flight Of The 247, A Plane That Held Ten People

    A380 Airbus on the tarmac with quote about Future Predictions Aged Bad, claiming no bigger plane would be built.

    AvQuote Report

    #80

    "Stocks Have Reached What Looks Like A Permanently High Plateau." - Irving Fisher, Professor Of Economics, Yale University, 1929, Right Before The 1929 Stock Market Crash

    Stock market data display illustrating outdated future predictions.

    columbia.edu , Pixabay Report

    #81

    "Television won't last. It's a flash in the pan." - Mary Somerville, pioneer of radio educational broadcasts, 1948

    An old television set on a concrete ledge under a cloudy sky, highlighting outdated future predictions.

    humanscience.fandom.com , Anete Lusina Report

    #82

    "We are probably nearing the limit of all we can know about astronomy." - Simon Newcomb, Canadian-born American astronomer, 1888.

    Telescope under a starry sky, representing future predictions, silhouetted against the Milky Way.

    humanscience.fandom.com , Lucas Pezeta Report

    #83

    Umm Guess We Aren’t Going

    T-shirt with "If it's not Boeing I'm not going" slogan on clothing rack, future predictions aged bad theme.

    GracefullyShivering Report

    #84

    What can be more palpably absurd than the prospect held out of locomotives traveling twice as fast as stagecoaches? The Quarterly Review, March, 1825.

    A vintage red Wells Fargo stagecoach displayed in a museum setting, highlighting past future predictions aged bad.

    wikiquote.org , Captain-tucker Report

    #85

    Luther, a German priest and professor of theology, predicted the end of the world would occur no later than 1600, Martin Luther

    Portrait of a historical figure wearing a black hat and robe, associated with past future predictions.

    wikipedia.org , commons.wikimedia.org Report

    #86

    Thanks To The La Fires, It Smells Like A BBQ Down Here

    Sign at Manhattan Beach promoting smoke-free public spaces; cars and buildings visible in the background.

    BulbasaurArmy Report

    #87

    Lebron Just Turned 40 And The F*****y Is Still Ongoing LOL

    Tweet predicting LeBron's career end, exemplifying future predictions aged bad.

    Testosteronomicon Report

    #88

    Mmmmmm, Radium

    Vintage newspaper ad promoting radium, claiming cures for various ailments, illustrating future predictions aged bad.

    sadklf21 Report

    #89

    Kids Would Love Drake

    Screenshot showing a comment about missing school on a day Drake visited, related to the theme of future predictions aged bad.

    Conscious-Capital-21 Report

    #90

    Movie Of The Year, Right?

    Comment predicting "Joker: Folie à Deux" as best movie, related to future predictions aged bad.

    LocalPlatypus994 Report

    #91

    Spoke Wayyyy Too Soon

    News headline about 2024 hurricane season predictions, questioning quiet outcome.

    I_Drew_a_Dick Report

    #92

    This Shirt Is Chunky Lemon Milk

    A man wearing a shirt with a graphic design featuring a smiling figure and bold text, related to future predictions.

    SpoiledPoser Report

    #93

    What A Dumba*s

    Screenshot with a past prediction claiming Clinton as closest to a black president for 1-2 centuries.

    reddit.com Report

    #94

    It’s Not Rigged

    Woman holding a sign saying "It's not rigged, you're just losing," related to aged predictions.

    __starburst__ Report

    #95

    Never Obsolete

    Old computer labeled "never obsolete," highlighting a failed future prediction.

    nashweed914 Report

    #96

    "Nuclear-Powered Vacuum Cleaners Will Probably Be A Reality In 10 Years." - Alex Lewyt, President Of Vacuum Cleaner Company Lewyt Corp., In The New York Times In 1955

    A retro vacuum cleaner on carpet illustrates future predictions that aged bad.

    phys.ufl.edu , Pixabay Report

