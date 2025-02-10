96 Future Predictions That Aged So Badly, They Went SourInterview With Expert
The future is unpredictable, but that hasn’t stopped people from making bold claims about what’s to come. From failed technology predictions to outrageous statements about culture and society, some of these guesses aged so poorly, they’re laughable today.
Today, the Bored Panda team scoured the internet to find exactly that. Whether it’s outdated scientific forecasts or overconfident business takes, these moments prove that even the smartest minds can get it wrong. Keep reading to see some of the worst predictions that didn’t stand the test of time!
This post may include affiliate links.
Found This In The Supply Closet(It’s A Box Of Plastic Bags)
Classic Daily Mail
While many of us joke about what the future holds, there are people who take it very seriously—and even make a career out of it. Whether it’s astrologers, fortune tellers, or numerologists, predicting the future has fascinated humanity for centuries.
Some people swear by it, while others remain skeptical, but there’s no denying that astrology has remained a part of cultures worldwide.
Sorry Man
Guy Regrets A Financial Decision
An Old Memory Of Mine... Don't Ask Me For Any Future Advice
Astrology is based on the belief that planetary movements and positions influence human behavior and events on Earth. It’s a practice that has been studied and refined over thousands of years, with different schools of thought emerging across the world. While some see it as a science of the stars, others view it as a guiding tool for self-awareness and decision-making.
Lady Gaga Had A Hater Group
It Was Already "Aged Like Milk" In 2011, But Now It's Aged X1662 Better Since Current Bitcoin Price Is $13,300
Prediction From 1913
To gain a deeper understanding, Bored Panda spoke with Acharya Anju Agarwal, a MahaVastu consultant and expert in Vaastu & Astrology, who provides both home and online consultations from Mumbai, India.
With years of experience, she helps people understand how astrology influences various aspects of their lives—from relationships to career choices.
Kevin...you Sweet, Sweet Summer Child
An Old "Helpful" Tip In A Magazine
‘King Charles & Queen Diana’ - Well This One Tops The Cake
A prediction of the future about Prince Charles and Lady Diana from a 1992 royal magazine.
“An astrological chart is a wheel divided into 12 zodiac signs, which correspond to 12 different houses—each representing a specific area of life,” Acharya Anju explained.
“These houses are influenced by planetary placements, and the interactions between these planets shape a person’s unique astrological profile.”
Google In 1999 And Today Its Completely Opposite
Found In A Local Thrift Shop
Hopefully No One Listened
Over the centuries, astrologers have studied these planetary movements and developed interpretations that range from understanding individual personalities to analyzing world events. “There are different branches of astrology,” she shared.
“Like the branches of a tree, they all stem from the same core but take different directions—some focus on personal traits, while others predict larger events in politics, economics, or natural disasters.”
"There Is No Reason Anyone Would Want A Computer In Their Home." --Ken Olson, President, Chain-Nan And Founder Of Digital Equipment Corp., 1977
"This 'telephone' has too many shortcomings to be seriously considered as a means of communication. The device is inherently of no value to us." - A memo at Western Union, 1878 (or 1876).
Found This In My Photos Recently
So how does astrology actually work? “It’s all about the alignment of celestial bodies at a given time,” she explained. “Your birth chart, for instance, is a snapshot of the sky at the exact moment and location of your birth. It’s like your cosmic blueprint, revealing your strengths, challenges, and tendencies.”
Astrology isn’t one-size-fits-all—there are different types, each offering a unique perspective. Some focus on personal insight, while others examine broader societal changes. “For example, mundane astrology is used to predict global events, while medical astrology looks at health patterns based on planetary alignments,” she added.
There's no chance that the iPhone is going to get any significant market share. Steve Ballmer, USA Today, April 30, 2007.
This Is Awkward
Reddit Comments After First iPhone Was Announced 14 Years Ago
One of the most common types is natal astrology, which revolves around an individual’s birth chart. “It highlights everything from career tendencies to relationship dynamics,” Acharya Anju said. “Then there’s relationship astrology, which compares two or more birth charts to analyze compatibility and connection between individuals.”
Of course, astrology has its fair share of critics. “Some people believe in it deeply, while others dismiss it as pure superstition,” she admitted. “And that’s completely fine—everyone has the right to their own beliefs.”
Facebook Memories Reminding Me Of This L From 2014
Boycott? Boycott
"Everything That Can Be Invented Has Been Invented." - Charles H. Duell, Commissioner, U.S. Office Of Patents, 1899
“We don’t claim to be God,” she emphasized. “Astrology isn’t about controlling fate, but rather understanding patterns and tendencies. It’s meant to offer guidance, not definitive answers.”
Regardless of where you stand on the subject, there’s no denying that astrology continues to intrigue millions of people. Whether you check your horoscope daily or roll your eyes at the idea of Mercury Retrograde ruining your week, it’s a practice that’s deeply rooted in history and human curiosity.
"A Rocket Will Never Be Able To Leave The Earth's Atmosphere." New York Times, 1936
"Computers in the future may weigh no more than 1.5 tons." - Popular Mechanics, forecasting the relentless march of science, 1949
Democracy will be dead by 1950. - John Langdon-Davies, A Short History of The Future, 1936
While the people in these posts aren’t professional astrologers, they certainly made some bold predictions—some eerily accurate, others wildly off the mark.
Whether you’re a believer in the stars or just enjoy a good laugh at how things turn out, these predictions prove that the future is always full of surprises. Which one did you find the most peculiar? Let us know!
“Movies are a fad. Audiences really want to see live actors on a stage.” - Charlie Chaplin
Experts Predicting Future In 1964
Happy New Year!
Someone Wrote This Article In 1982. Gaming Has Come A Long Way!
50 Years Isn't That Long
Well It’s 2025 Now
Engineers intervened and stabilized the tower (1990 to 2001). Without that it would topple. https://leaningtowerpisa.com/facts/how-pisa-leaning-tower-was-stabilized
Did Anyone Get Raptured Recently?
Never Say Or Type It Out Loud
They Had To End Him In The End
Obama Countdown Clock
Just remember, if Romney had won, Trump and Maga would have never come around. The GOP Moderate wing would control the party, etc. Because back to back moderates lost to Obama, Republicans went hard right (the two finalists were Trump over Cruz, with Rubio in third), and also went right in congress and senate, and basically ended up eliminating moderate Republicans. Obama in many ways, destroyed the moderate wing of the GOP, though not on purpose
Well This Didn’t Age Well
Welp, This Aged Like Milk Now, Didn’t It?
Not Sure Why He Deleted This Comment From November?
One Day We’ll Be Laughing At The Paperhands Too
~100 Year Old Milk: Then Prince Edward Talking About His Future In A Book Printed During His Father’s Reign
Some of this assume to much. What did Edward do? I guess he ran away?
Oops…
This Old Cartoon About Transportation
A 4 Month Old Comment By Me
He’s Gonna Miss It
French Artists View On How 21st Century Would Look Like [1962]
Quote From Ellen In A Book My Daughter Is Reading
"X-Rays will prove to be a hoax." - Lord Kelvin, President of the Royal Society, 1883
That the automobile has practically reached the limit of its development is suggested by the fact that during the past year no improvements of a radical nature have been introduced. Scientific American, Jan. 2 edition, 1909.
They're not wrong. Still burning oil in a combustion engine
"If excessive smoking actually plays a role in the production of lung cancer, it seems to be a minor one." - W.C. Heuper, National Cancer Institute, 1954
It will be gone by June.- Variety, passing judgement on rock 'n roll in 1955
"Drill for oil? You mean drill into the ground to try and find oil? You're crazy." - Associates of Edwin L. Drake refusing his suggestion to drill for oil in 1859
"The wireless music box has no imaginable commercial value. Who would pay for a message sent to no one in particular?" - Associates of David Sarnoff responding to the latter's call for investment in the radio in 1921.
Comments About Computers From Long Ago
Fasted Aged Like Milk In The West
Yeah…
That Aged Quickly…
2020 Showed Them
Rapture Faster
Aged Like Curdled Cheese
:(
This one is true. A hydro jetpack retails for between $10k and $20k. The JB10, which is a real flying jet pack costs $250K, which is a lot of money, but the BMW XM retails for about $200k.