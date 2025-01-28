ADVERTISEMENT

A pun master, John King continues to create funny cartoons about fruits, veggies, and other everyday objects being mischievous under the name Fruit Gone Bad .

John's comics explore how food or other items would react in certain presented situations. As the artist wrote himself, he has an old-school sense of humor, resulting in scenarios that might even have some spice to them. However, they are just harmless jokes, meant to put a smile on your face.

So, if you are ready to see produce getting twisted, hop into the post, and for more information, read the latest interview with John below.

More info: Instagram