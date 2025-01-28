This Artist Creates Funny And Slightly Inappropriate Comics Featuring Produce And Other Objects (33 New Pics)Interview With Artist
A pun master, John King continues to create funny cartoons about fruits, veggies, and other everyday objects being mischievous under the name Fruit Gone Bad.
John's comics explore how food or other items would react in certain presented situations. As the artist wrote himself, he has an old-school sense of humor, resulting in scenarios that might even have some spice to them. However, they are just harmless jokes, meant to put a smile on your face.
So, if you are ready to see produce getting twisted, hop into the post, and for more information, read the latest interview with John below.
First of all, we wanted to know what a typical day looks like for John when he is working on a new comic.
He shared: “My comic drawing starts around 6:30-7 pm, that is if I already have an idea for one. Sometimes, an idea will come to me last minute around 9 pm, and I’ll get it all drawn out and colored to post on Instagram that night. It’s way easier of a process if I have the topic and the way it’s going to look ahead of time. The comic will be done 123…”
Just like John’s humor, his drawing style stays old-school. The artist shared what he uses to draw the cartoons.
“I’m still old school when it comes to drawing comics. Pencil first, then I pen over the lines I’m going to keep. Sometimes, I use colored pencils to shade it, but most times my wife will use Photoshop to color it. I’m not proficient in it, but I’m learning.”
We were wondering whether John had to scrap a comic idea, and if so, what was the reason behind it.
He replied: “Yes, I’ve scrapped quite a few comics after finishing them. Usually, it’s because I didn’t feel it got the point across. If I felt that way, then the reader certainly would feel it too. I’ve put comics out and caught shit for a few. Mainly because some people found that the comic came across as abusive. I have an old-school sense of humor. I don’t mean any intentional disrespect to anyone.”
As for the audience’s takeaway, John wrote: “I just want to make the reader laugh or feel an association with the point I’m trying to get across. Like I said, I have an old-school way of thinking. My sense of humor is borderline twisted sometimes. Most of all, I’d love to make an animated version someday.”
Lastly, the artist added: “I just want to say to the readers, I hope you get a kick out of my comics. Check out my Instagram page, there are tons of them. Even if it’s for a minute out of your day, I hope it brings a smile, a laugh, or something to ponder. Thanks again!”