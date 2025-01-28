ADVERTISEMENT

A pun master, John King continues to create funny cartoons about fruits, veggies, and other everyday objects being mischievous under the name Fruit Gone Bad.

John's comics explore how food or other items would react in certain presented situations. As the artist wrote himself, he has an old-school sense of humor, resulting in scenarios that might even have some spice to them. However, they are just harmless jokes, meant to put a smile on your face.

So, if you are ready to see produce getting twisted, hop into the post, and for more information, read the latest interview with John below.

#1

Funny comic of gingerbread couple, one in bed and the other vacuuming crumbs with humor.

fruitgonebad Report

First of all, we wanted to know what a typical day looks like for John when he is working on a new comic.

He shared: “My comic drawing starts around 6:30-7 pm, that is if I already have an idea for one. Sometimes, an idea will come to me last minute around 9 pm, and I’ll get it all drawn out and colored to post on Instagram that night. It’s way easier of a process if I have the topic and the way it’s going to look ahead of time. The comic will be done 123…”
    #2

    Comic featuring a talking Christmas tree with ornaments, expressing a humorous and slightly inappropriate phrase to a cat.

    fruitgonebad Report

    #3

    Comical banana life cycle illustration with bananas evolving toward banana bread.

    fruitgonebad Report

    Just like John’s humor, his drawing style stays old-school. The artist shared what he uses to draw the cartoons.

    “I’m still old school when it comes to drawing comics. Pencil first, then I pen over the lines I’m going to keep. Sometimes, I use colored pencils to shade it, but most times my wife will use Photoshop to color it. I’m not proficient in it, but I’m learning.”

    #4

    Comic featuring funny produce characters in an office setting, one mentions working on a "cold case."

    fruitgonebad Report

    #5

    Comic with spicy hot sauce calling a flaming chicken leg "amateur" at night; features humorous produce art.

    fruitgonebad Report

    We were wondering whether John had to scrap a comic idea, and if so, what was the reason behind it.

    He replied: “Yes, I’ve scrapped quite a few comics after finishing them. Usually, it’s because I didn’t feel it got the point across. If I felt that way, then the reader certainly would feel it too. I’ve put comics out and caught shit for a few. Mainly because some people found that the comic came across as abusive. I have an old-school sense of humor. I don’t mean any intentional disrespect to anyone.”

    #6

    Funny comic by artist featuring produce characters discussing IBS inside a stomach.

    fruitgonebad Report

    #7

    Comical scene with Christmas lights having a conversation, one humorously threatening another.

    fruitgonebad Report

    As for the audience’s takeaway, John wrote: “I just want to make the reader laugh or feel an association with the point I’m trying to get across. Like I said, I have an old-school way of thinking. My sense of humor is borderline twisted sometimes. Most of all, I’d love to make an animated version someday.”

    Lastly, the artist added: “I just want to say to the readers, I hope you get a kick out of my comics. Check out my Instagram page, there are tons of them. Even if it’s for a minute out of your day, I hope it brings a smile, a laugh, or something to ponder. Thanks again!”

    #8

    Comic with Christmas lights having a playful conversation, showcasing funny and slightly inappropriate humor.

    fruitgonebad Report

    #9

    Comic with funny pizza slices chatting at a table while others enter, illustrating humorous art with food characters.

    fruitgonebad Report

    #10

    Sassy carrots in a funny comic about peeling pranks, showcasing humorous and slightly inappropriate art with produce.

    fruitgonebad Report

    #11

    Comic with funny potatoes; one is a potato head, another holds a drink, puzzled by "Mrs. Potato-heads Enhancer" box.

    fruitgonebad Report

    #12

    Comedic cartoon featuring talking candles with humorous expressions on a fireplace.

    fruitgonebad Report

    #13

    Funny inappropriate comic featuring Christmas trees with humorous dialogue.

    fruitgonebad Report

    #14

    Comic featuring funny produce characters having a conversation by a cityscape at dusk.

    fruitgonebad Report

    #15

    Comic of bagels puzzled by a medical diagnosis, featuring humorous and slightly inappropriate produce-related content.

    fruitgonebad Report

    #16

    Funny comic of muffins on a couch, one asking if the other is chocolate chip while holding a drink, captioned humor.

    fruitgonebad Report

    #17

    Detectives made of produce investigate a fruitcake in a humorous comic by an artist.

    fruitgonebad Report

    #18

    Candle characters reacting humorously to a "snuffer film," part of funny comics featuring objects by artist.

    fruitgonebad Report

    #19

    Comedic comic featuring animated produce and objects at a party under string lights with humorous dialogue.

    fruitgonebad Report

    #20

    Humorous comic with talking champagne bottles and glasses.

    fruitgonebad Report

    #21

    Comic featuring funny and slightly inappropriate talking grapes on a vine, with humorous conversations.

    fruitgonebad Report

    #22

    Comic of eggs, one egg with a whisk says, "You'll be beaten indefinitely" to another egg in a bowl.

    fruitgonebad Report

    #23

    Comical pickles in a jar planning an escape, showcasing the artist's humorous and quirky comics with produce.

    fruitgonebad Report

    #24

    Funny comic of spaghetti noodles with faces in bed, humorously talking about being overcooked and drying up.

    fruitgonebad Report

    #25

    Comic featuring produce as detectives with cheese, humorously questioning "Who cut the cheese?"

    fruitgonebad Report

    #26

    Funny comic of talking eggs in a bowl of eggnog with holiday lights and ingredients like rum and sugar nearby.

    fruitgonebad Report

    #27

    Funny and slightly inappropriate comic with produce watching a nuclear explosion in the background.

    fruitgonebad Report

    #28

    Comic with funny produce characters in cocktails, humorously speaking with food items arranged on top.

    fruitgonebad Report

    #29

    Funny comic featuring pizza slices in bed, discussing their greasiness with humorous dialogue.

    fruitgonebad Report

    #30

    Funny comic with talking leaves reacting to a leaf blower, featuring humorous and slightly inappropriate dialogue.

    fruitgonebad Report

