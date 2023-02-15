Frugal living isn’t about being cheap and getting the cheapest (or free) of anything. Instead, it’s about getting the most value from your resources and developing better money habits while not depriving yourself of living comfortably. It’s wrong to think that by following frugal living tips, one deters himself from living a joyful, pleasure-filled life. Instead, frugal tips often guide you to compromise and find the best solution that will fill both your pockets and your heart.

Thus, if you have big goals for the future or want to save up for an emergency fund, or have a financial cushion, it might be time to give frugal tips and tricks a go. No matter how big or small your goals and aspirations are, whether you want to buy a rental property or save for a family trip overseas, frugal tips to save money can help accelerate your savings. While these tips on how to save money range from "mild" to quite intense, a healthy balance between the two will help you power through and prevent you from getting too burned out on your frugal journey.

Below, we've compiled some great, easy tips to save money every day and tricks on how to live frugally and actually enjoy it. Hint: stealing is NOT an option! Found a frugal tip you will try to apply in your life? Let us know by giving it an upvote! Any more frugal tips on saving money that you would add to the list? Let us know by leaving a comment!