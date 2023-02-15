97 Frugal Living Tips To Get More Bang For Your Buck
Frugal living isn’t about being cheap and getting the cheapest (or free) of anything. Instead, it’s about getting the most value from your resources and developing better money habits while not depriving yourself of living comfortably. It’s wrong to think that by following frugal living tips, one deters himself from living a joyful, pleasure-filled life. Instead, frugal tips often guide you to compromise and find the best solution that will fill both your pockets and your heart.
Thus, if you have big goals for the future or want to save up for an emergency fund, or have a financial cushion, it might be time to give frugal tips and tricks a go. No matter how big or small your goals and aspirations are, whether you want to buy a rental property or save for a family trip overseas, frugal tips to save money can help accelerate your savings. While these tips on how to save money range from "mild" to quite intense, a healthy balance between the two will help you power through and prevent you from getting too burned out on your frugal journey.
Below, we've compiled some great, easy tips to save money every day and tricks on how to live frugally and actually enjoy it. Hint: stealing is NOT an option! Found a frugal tip you will try to apply in your life? Let us know by giving it an upvote! Any more frugal tips on saving money that you would add to the list? Let us know by leaving a comment!
Share Your Subscription With Friends Overseas
There is a restriction on how many screens you can have open at once on the same account. However, there is a workaround when the account users are in different countries! Hence, give your international pals who live in various time zones access to your Netflix account and split the bill!
Drive Less, Walk Or Ride A Bicycle More
You'll get more exercise throughout the day and spend less money on petrol if you walk or ride a bike whenever possible.
Stop Impulse Buying
E-commerce has made it simpler than ever to make impulsive purchases. At the press of a button, you can find anything and everything, and before you know it, your late-night shopping binges have cost you hundreds to thousands of dollars. One essential piece of frugal living advice to help you save money is learning to quit impulse buying.
Use Halves
You probably won't notice much difference if you use half as much soap, toothpaste, shampoo, or detergent. Your clothing should still feel just as fluffy with just a quarter of a dryer sheet.
Make A List Before You Go Shopping
Making a list before shopping will help you avoid impulsive or unnecessary purchases; just ensure you stick to it. No exceptions are allowed!
Switch Off Unnecessary Lights
While this should be obvious, many of us are guilty of leaving the lights in the room while going to the toilet or running some quick errands. And then we totally forget that we've left the lights on. Hence, make it a habit to turn off the lights when leaving a room. Leaving them on wastes energy and drives up your monthly energy bill.
Shop Post-Holidays
You can take advantage of post-holiday sales by purchasing gifts and Christmas décor a few days after the holidays. Most people only do this at Christmas; however, it can be done for any celebratory event!
Make Your Own Coffee
You can save four to five dollars daily if you skip buying coffee which you can make at home. This can add to significant savings in just one month! Also, consider purchasing your coffee beans in bulk; that is more cost-effective and sustainable.
Plan Your Meals
List the meals you'll consume for the entire week every Sunday. By preparing your meals in advance, you can spend your money wisely at the grocery store because you won't buy food that will eventually go bad and be binned later.
Try A Virtual Workout
You can spend much less on fitness classes online than on a gym subscription. From yoga to Zumba to kickboxing, you can access them all for a lower price, or even better, for free!
Eat Before You Go Shopping
Have a proper meal before shopping, and never go grocery shopping when hungry. According to studies, a growling stomach will tempt you to buy more food than you actually need!
Stop Wasting Food
Be aware of your expiration dates, and don't throw away food before it has gone bad. As long as they are stored properly, perishables are often still safe to consume after their "sell by" and "use by" dates.
Freeze Everything
A long-lasting meal doesn't necessarily have to be instant food packed with preservatives. When kept in a freezer, fresh foods like meat, bread, and vegetables can stay fresh for up to two years.
Don’t Pay For Things You Don’t Use
Cancel any memberships you don't use, such as magazine subscriptions, internet subscriptions, and gym memberships. The money you save can now be spent on things you actually need or be put into your savings account!
Take Advantage Of Your Library
A cheap getaway to wherever your heart desires can be delivered through reading. Even better, you can borrow books from your local library, costing you nothing! Free adventure? Yes, please!
Stick To Water
Instead of purchasing sugary, pricey beverages like sodas, juices, and beers, opt for water. Your money, waistline, and health will all benefit from it. Also, use a reusable water bottle rather than a disposable one to further reduce costs.
Sell Things You No Longer Use
Most of us are guilty of having unnecessary clutter lying about the house. It might be time to downsize if you have a sizable collection of designer purses, too many Lululemon leggings, clothes your children have outgrown, or a bookshelf bursting with books you no longer reach out for.
Return Things You Don’t Need
Look over your most recent purchases. Is there anything you don't need at all? Get your money back by returning the item in person or by shipping it back.
Give New Life To The Garments You Already Own
Consider browsing in your closet rather than going out and purchasing another pair of shoes that you'll only wear once and then forget about. Your wardrobe must have several pieces of clothing or footwear that are still trendy or returning to fashion. So organize your closet first and discover some of these hidden gems!
Buy A Car You Can Afford To Maintain
A car is probably one of the biggest purchases you'll ever make. In light of this, purchasing a car within your budget is paramount. Don't be hoodwinked by the car's bells and whistles. Before calling the dealer, decide what you can actually afford, both fuel consumption and maintenance-wise.
Wallet-Friendly Traveling
Traveling on a budget is one of the best frugal living tips. By visiting locations in the off-season, you can save a significant amount of money and still have a fantastic trip. Cutting back on eating out and choosing accommodations with kitchens to prepare your meals can also help you save a lot.
Grow Your Own Vegetables
Whether you live in an apartment or have a yard, you can save money by growing your own veggies and herbs. Growing your own food is not only one of the more exciting strategies for inexpensive living, but it is also fun and enjoyable!
Budget For The Holidays
As they fall on the same day every year, holidays and birthdays shouldn't ever come as a surprise. To avoid having to charge any expenses on a credit card during a major holiday, set aside money each month for these kinds of occasions.
Let Items Sit In Your Shopping Cart
Making an online purchase? Keep the item in your shopping basket for at least one day before checking out. This helps lessen impulsive purchases made online. If it was a spur-of-a-moment addition to your cart, it would likely lose its allure after a few days.
Groom Your Dog At Home
The cost of pet grooming can add up, but you can cut costs significantly by doing it yourself at home with pet clippers.
Write Down Every Expenditure
Everything. Put it in writing. Any kind of journal or notebook will do. When you make a payment, purchase sour cream, or buy socks, note it down. To start saving, one must first determine where all the money is going.
Stick To The Food Basics
Stroll around the perimeter the next time you go to the grocery store. You'll find the essentials like bread, veggies, and meat. Avoid those middle aisles stocked with things we don't need and fancy packaging when you're trying to stretch your grocery budget.
Shop At Farmers Markets Late In The Day
Farmers' market vendors frequently offer their stock at discounted prices just before the market closes because they don't want to transport unsold food home. Up to 80% in savings might be yours for the grab.
Watch The Register
You've probably seen the investigative programs that reveal the startling amount of mistakes that store scanners make. Being aware of this, closely check the cashier's display as they scan each item. Also, ensure that any sales and coupon reductions are applied.
Bring Your Own Bag
Here's some practical advice for cutting grocery costs and being more sustainable: bring your own bag. A bag tax, a 5-cent fee to place your items in one of the store's brown paper bags, is in place in many states. Although it might seem like little money, it can add up over time.
Separate Your Bananas
Bananas continue to ripen after being harvested. Separating your bananas can help them stay fresh longer by slowing down the process. This is because bananas contain the plant hormone ethylene, produced by the banana itself. Because of it, the fruit continues to ripen and turns brown.
Make Lettuce Last Longer
Your lettuce will stay crisp and fresh with adequate air circulation and a small amount of moisture. The simplest (and most efficient) way to achieve this is to line a sturdy glass or plastic container with a few moistened paper towels, then scatter the greens on top of the paper towels. Lastly, put a matching lid on top and refrigerate.
Avoid The Dryer
Forget about the dryer. The lint you see results from your clothing progressively disintegrating due to all the tumbling. Imagine what would happen with your hair if it had to endure all that tossing and spinning. Stick with the clothesline. Still, if you remain loyal to your dryer, make sure metal zippers are closed so they don't damage other clothing.
Choose Energy-Efficient Bulbs
Even though energy-efficient light bulbs cost more, they are a wise investment. Compared to standard incandescent bulbs, LEDs and CFLs last far longer and consume significantly less electricity.
Across most of Europe at least old-fashioned incandescent bulbs are no longer available. The older generation "energy-saving" ones were often very poor, but modern LED bulbs are now pretty much universal and have come down in price, plus they usually last for many times the normal lifetime of older types.
Care For Your Car
Every few months, clean or replace the air filter in your car because a clean air filter can improve gas mileage by up to 7% for every 10,000 miles, hence saving you money on gas.
Shop The Sales
Adjust your menu to what is on offer at your local grocery shop, and in just a few months, you'll significantly reduce your spending on food.
Keep Your Hands Clean
Washing your hands frequently will help prevent catching all kinds of viruses and bacteria, saving you hundreds of dollars in medical expenses.
Don't Save Your Credit Card Information Online
Clear your internet accounts off your credit card details. When you have to repeatedly input your card number, and expiration date, shopping and making purchases online becomes too much effort. This is one occasion when being lazy works in your (wallet's) favor.
DIY Gifts
Make your own gifts to save money, or give pals a "voucher" offering to care for their dog for a week or watch the kids while they're out for a date night. The people receiving them will undoubtedly appreciate these personalized and heartfelt presents.
Skip Brands, Buy Generic
Purchase generic versions of foods, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. They are just as good as the name brand, and the few cents you'll save will soon add up to considerable amounts of money.
Check Your Tires
Ensure that your tires are properly inflated. Your gas mileage decreases by 1% for each PSI under the recommended level of air pressure in your tires. And since most tires are five to ten PSI below the recommended level, that may add up to an increase in mileage of 5%.
Fix Leaks
Your energy bill could be increasing due to cracks in your doors and windows. And unfortunately, they can't fix themselves. In addition to raising your power bills, leaking windows and doors can compromise the strength of your walls or result in mold growth. And we don't want that or the additional expenses it may create.
Cancel Your Cable And TV Service
You can now watch practically anything instantly and at a fraction of the price of cable TV, thanks to services like Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime. Besides, you won't see any advertisements for products you don't need!
Quit Unhealthy And Costly Habits
Give up costly vices like drinking and smoking. It harms not just your health but also your bank account.
Bring Your Own Lunch
Eating out and getting takeaway are typically the household's most significant unnecessary expenses. You'll be doing your wallet and waistline a tremendous favor by bagging your lunch.
Pay Attention To Grocery Prices
Always compare the "unit price" tags on products at the grocery store to see if you may save money. Even though a product's overall cost could be higher, buying the more expensive version might result in you getting more of it.
Upgrade Your Thermostat
Invest in a programmable thermostat to maintain the temperatures a little higher or lower during the day when no one is home.
Plan Out Your Cash Spend
Depending on your budget, withdraw a certain amount of money each week (or month). Other than being charged by the ATM every time you have to withdraw cash, you are more likely to stay within your spending limit because you will know exactly how much money you have left.
Start Budgeting
The key to your financial stability is setting up and following a budget. Budgeting may not be fun, but it is a vital part of the puzzle. You must prioritize what matters within your budget and ruthlessly eliminate what doesn't. Remember that occasionally treating yourself to something is perfectly fine. In fact, encouraged! Just make sure you have money set aside in advance for these purchases.
Buy Second-Hand
When purchasing something used is an option, be sure to take it. The price of gently used products might be significantly lower than brand-new ones. To get what you need at a much better price, shop at second-hand stores in your neighborhood.
Get A Part-Time Job
Getting a part-time job is a surefire way to speed up your savings. If you currently work a 9 to 5 job, consider looking into remote offers. However, finding something you are interested in is vital. Otherwise, it could be physically and mentally challenging to muster the energy to work after a long shift at your day job.
Pay Down Your Debt First
If you have debt, you will keep depleting your resources. Make paying off your debts a top priority. You won't want to return to debt once you've struggled to eliminate it from your life.
Downsize
Larger homes have their advantages. The costs of residing in a larger space, however, can mount. You pay for additional square footage and all the associated small expenses. To live more economically, think about decreasing your living area.
Try A No-Spend Challenge
When something is presented as a challenge, it can be simpler to persist with it. Try a low-buy or no-spend year if you're unsure of where your money is going. Try a no-spend month, to begin with, and work your way up if a whole year intimidates you.
Buy In Bulk
One of the frugal tricks that can reduce your shopping price is buying regularly used items, such as soap, paper towels, and toilet paper, in bulk. The cost per unit is typically lower when you purchase in larger quantities. Also, you won't have to go to the store as often!
Fun For Free
Making a challenge fun is the best way to make it easier. Having fun for no cost is one of the best frugal tips. There are many free fun activities; visiting a park, having a picnic, or lighting a bonfire are just a few.
Have A Family Meeting To Review The Budget
You can benefit greatly from holding a weekly family business meeting to discuss your week and finances. It's ideal for establishing communication with your partner, organizing your week to prevent impromptu McDonald's drive-thrus, and a whole lot more. Having a talk with your family about the upcoming week will help everyone feel on the same page.
Shop Second-Hand Stores For Kids' Clothes
If you have a baby and haven't explored the world of used children's clothing retailers, do so immediately. Some clothing items still have their tags attached or have barely been worn. Babies outgrow their clothes so quickly, so if you're shopping for one, it's very likely that you will find clothing that is still of excellent quality. Just give it a good wash first!
Have A Capsule Wardrobe
To look fashionable, you don't need to spend a lot of money on clothing each year. Maintaining a capsule wardrobe can cut your clothing costs by several hundred dollars a year (or even thousands). Everything will match, so you'll always look put together!
Do Not Pay For Something You Can Get For Free
There are countless free resources on the internet and the world around you; you just need to know where to look. Learn about the garbage pickup schedule in your area to find free items. There should be designated days for heavy item trash pickup. You can take a trip to see what people are tossing away: bicycles in mint condition, wood furniture, TVs, and other items may be available. Just keep in mind that your car needs to be big enough to transport your haul home, and you might need assistance lifting heavier goods.
Buy A Used Car
New cars are a complete waste since they start losing value the moment you drive them off the lot. Finding a nice used car might help you save a lot of money instead of buying a brand-new one. Instead of looking for something flashy, concentrate on dependability and quality. Also, don't forget to negotiate!
Have A Retirement Account
Retirement accounts are a valuable asset since they are intended to provide money when you stop working. You won't have any choice but to continue working past the "traditional" retirement age if you don't have a retirement plan, as Social Security is unlikely to supply you with a sufficient income.
Read Grocery Ads Before You Shop
Popular products are often discounted in grocery stores as a tactic to entice you inside. They also use a lot of advertising to spread the word, including mailings to your home, inserts in local newspapers, or shopping directories. They are worthwhile to study every week. This is due to the weekly changes in what is on sale.
Don’t Fall For Limits
When you notice signs that say "Limit six per customer," keep your wallet in your pocket. Stores are aware that customers will purchase more of a product if they believe there is a shortage, even when there usually isn't. Remember the beginning of Covid when people went so crazy about stocking up on toilet paper that even the prices went up? That's right.
Buy Ugly Produce
Did you know that a third of the produce farmed in the United States is not sold because it does not look appealing enough? That less-than-cute tomato that Misfits Market saves from the trash and sells for up to 40% discount is still delicious.
Shop Alone
It's simple to become distracted and overlook what you're putting in your cart when you're with friends or family. Also, it is easier to linger in the shop longer than necessary when you are with someone. Go on your own so you can carefully monitor your list and stick to your spending limit.
Take Faster Showers
A typical showerhead uses around 2.5 gallons of water every minute, so taking shorter showers is an easy way to save money on your water bill.
Get To Know Your Mechanic
Find a reliable mechanic from a nearby business and stick with them. They will be familiar with your car and its history, which can save you a lot of money on diagnostic fees should parts fail. Additionally, you will receive significantly better maintenance discounts as a reward for your continued patronage.
Cook In Bulk
Make double, triple, or even four times as many servings of your go-to dish and freeze it. Simply reheat one when you need a quick meal. Also, buying food in bulk will ultimately end up costing you less.
Sign Up For Custom Rewards Programs
Many businesses provide rewards and discounts by racking up points on purchases, which can save one a lot of money. However, the catch is that you should be cautious when you receive member notifications about deals and sales since they could make you want to spend more money than you normally would.
Stay In And Socialize
You aren't required to spend all your money on margaritas and cosmos in a posh club to have fun with your pals. Instead, you can invite them over to play classic board games or have a movie night on the couch.
Consume Less Meat
Meat is expensive, so reduce your consumption and choose cheaper per-ounce protein-rich foods like beans, eggs, or almonds.
Get Coupon Savvy
Create a separate email account only for receiving printable in-store coupons, online coupon codes, daily specials, and other unique savings opportunities. Go through them once a week and choose the best to use on your next local supermarket trip.
Use Less Water
While scrubbing dishes, turn off the water. You might save 200 to 500 gallons of hot water each month, adding to significant monthly cost reductions.
DIY Air Freshener
Make your own air freshener with baking soda and your preferred essential oil to save spending money on pricey, fragrant aromatic sprays. It will smell just as good without the extra buckaroos.
Lighten Up Your Trunk
Your gas mileage is substantially impacted by the clutter you keep in your trunk or backseat. While getting rid of the weight of all those empty water bottles and fast food bags could save you roughly $40 a year, an extra 100 pounds in the car reduces fuel economy by about 2%.
Slow Cook Your Meals
Making meals in a slow cooker will be just as quick and tasty as getting takeout. And it will cost much less in the long run! A homemade dinner will only cost you a few dollars instead of $10 or $15 for every meal. Choose wisely!
Try Home Remedies First
If you feel a little under the weather or have a mild cough, natural treatments like honey and ginger may help you feel better. If you manage to heal without leaving your house, it will save you from paying for medication and petrol to get to the pharmacy.
Save Your Loose Change
Instead of tossing your spare change in a tip jar, save it so that at some point, you have money to treat yourself to that pumpkin latte pretty much guilt-free!
Reuse Grocery Store Bags
Particularly for smaller bins, grocery store bags function well as trash can liners. Also, if it's still in good condition, take the same bag on your next grocery shopping trip.
Take A Look In Your Pantry
Quite a few of us store a lot of food in our pantry yet keep buying more. And in fact, many do the same and keep heaps of food stashed away in their cabinets. However, while some stock up on non-perishable products "just in case," others forget they even have them. If you belong to the latter, make a list of your resources. Consider preparing a meal with what is already in the fridge or cupboard and consequently save money on your next grocery shopping trip.
Look For The Best Insurance Offer
Your financial objectives may be seriously disrupted if you don't have proper insurance that fits your needs. Selecting the right plan is paramount. Once you have a better idea of the insurance you need, always compare insurance costs. You can save thousands by just doing so.