"Just froget about it" is a happiness project created one frog at a time by Sarah Nilson. Here you will find a funny yet wise frog inviting you to take care of yourself and embrace every challenge with ease and self-love. Each illustration serves as a gentle reminder to focus on what truly matters, hop by hop!

In an interview with Bored Panda, Sarah shared insight regarding her artwork: "I think it’s interesting that while it being a frog I draw, the stuff I talk about is deeply human and relative to the human experience."

Scroll down to explore all the delightful frogs and their enlightening advice, and don’t miss the full interview with Sarah further below.

More info: Instagram | sarahnilson.com | patreon.com

First, Sarah shared a bit about herself: “I’m Sarah, I’m a Libra and I'm from the outer banks of North Carolina. Like… where the Wright brothers took off, you know- first in-flight type s**t. My entire working career was spent behind a bar until the pandemic- where I finally had the space and time to think about what I really wanted my life to look like.”
    When asked what initially drew Sarah to the world of artistry, she wrote: “When I would bartend, my managers would ask me to do the specials signs 'cause I had pretty good handwriting. I remember getting pissed at customers when they needed something cause they would interrupt my flow, lol. My dad is a painter in his retirement but I never wanted to paint until he said, ‘If you work for yourself you’ll never lose your job.’ And realized that my job could be that I get to color all day so I decided to take a swing at it and here we are- four years later.”

    Though Sarah has been drawing for four years already, she doesn’t like being asked to describe the essence or theme behind her illustrations.

    She wrote: "I get embarrassed when people ask me what I do for work because the answer I can think to give is, ‘I overthink and draw frogs about it’… but I guess I'm an illustrator?

    I usually just say I'm an artist and then try to leave it at that. If someone asks what kind of art I make I get real factual and say, ‘I watched a YouTube video once that said the best way to find my personal creativity was to draw one thing every day for a year so I just decided on a frog. I think the thought process is, that once I get bored enough with drawing that one thing I start to interject things that make it interesting to me to draw- whether it be the frog in different settings, little jokes, or stuff I've been thinking about with the frog to animate the point. So yeah. I draw frogs for a living’ which is a sentence I will never get used to saying.”

    When it comes to her creative process, Sarah commented: “I think my creative process spawns from a place of uncertainty, perfectionism, anxiety, and depression. What it feels like to deal with all that and how to be in the SOLUTION of those incredibly human ‘problems’. I get inspiration on how to be in the solution from yoga, meditation, being outside, and (this is artsy fartsy) a lot of it is ‘downloaded’ like just … pops into my head as a shift in perspective from my incredibly human problems and then also just keeping some levity with some dumb jokes thrown in there every once and a while.”
    Sarah also shared her point of view regarding the audience's takeaway: ”To be honest, my work is incredibly selfish. I don't really consider my audience, as most of the stuff I make is processing my own humanity and, essentially, journaling about it. I do it because it makes me feel better or makes me laugh. So, I guess to answer the question, I hope that if I can offer those same feelings to the reader then that’s a job well done. Not to toot my own horn, but I feel like it’s important to share these feelings in a space as toxic as social media can be - because it helps change the landscape of these apps… even if it’s a drop in a bucket I think it’s important to share. (toot toot).”

    Lastly, Sarah added: “If you have the means- support your favorite artists on Instagram!!! It helps us continue to do this work.”
