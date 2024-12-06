Though Sarah has been drawing for four years already, she doesn’t like being asked to describe the essence or theme behind her illustrations.

She wrote: "I get embarrassed when people ask me what I do for work because the answer I can think to give is, ‘I overthink and draw frogs about it’… but I guess I'm an illustrator?

I usually just say I'm an artist and then try to leave it at that. If someone asks what kind of art I make I get real factual and say, ‘I watched a YouTube video once that said the best way to find my personal creativity was to draw one thing every day for a year so I just decided on a frog. I think the thought process is, that once I get bored enough with drawing that one thing I start to interject things that make it interesting to me to draw- whether it be the frog in different settings, little jokes, or stuff I've been thinking about with the frog to animate the point. So yeah. I draw frogs for a living’ which is a sentence I will never get used to saying.”