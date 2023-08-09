Friendships come in many forms and always a thing to celebrate. And what better way to celebrate the person you love hanging out or sharing stories with than with a good ole friendship meme? After all, funny memes do have the power to say the things we couldn’t express with words while also offering a great deal of comedic relief.

Of course, nobody has the time to search around the whole internet to find the best friendship memes to share with their favorite person, so we rounded all of them up in one place. Thus, friends, we’re offering you a list of the best, the most awesome, and the funniest friendship memes!

But before we skip straight to the funsies, we will attempt to figure out what makes a good friendship meme. Here’s what we are thinking — a real friendship meme should always be funny but not overly hilarious. You know, with a bit of mystique thrown around or such. This way, a meme is open for interpretation and leaves a good chunk of space for tying it to your unique friendship, making the image and the joke your own.

Then, these crazy friendship memes have to also be relatable. Of course, the topic itself — friendship — is always relatable, but if the people/animals/cartoon heroes aren’t your favorite ones, then how the heck are you supposed to relate to them? And lastly, they must be true friendship memes, emphasizing the importance of having a truly good friend!

Right-o, now that we know what makes a good friendship meme, it is probably time to check the examples. For that, you’ll have to scroll down below, take a good look at our selection of wholesome memes about friendship, and vote for the best ones.

After that, you might want to share them with your own friends, too. Oh, by the way, if you're looking for cool Instagram captions to use whenever you upload a picture of the two of you, check out the funny best friend quotes we've covered in our recent article.

#1

Tom hanks standing around meme

confessionsofablonde Report

TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
1 hour ago

YESSSSS. In the time before cellphones, this was a nightmare.

#2

collage of different animals taking a selfie

stfurik Report

TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
1 hour ago

Kitteh looks like it took something else

#3

Timothee Chalamet and Larry David picture

carterhambley Report

#4

grannie in pink fits meme

cupcakesanrio Report

I_ship_Lumity
I_ship_Lumity
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Ya the slay in hello kitty swag ;)

#5

Oprah being invested in a conversation meme

scottgayham Report

Pat Bond
Pat Bond
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Ha ha, this was comedy gold for all English football fans. Arsenal fans were under siege from Ian Wright memes, the resemblence is uncanny, even down to the glasses. Ian-Wright...e5250.jpeg Ian-Wright-64d3acc6e5250.jpeg

#6

the simpsons snowball cat changing outfits meme

Barry_McCockiner88 Report

Helen Davies
Helen Davies
Community Member
1 hour ago

SO TRUE. that's why I hate surprise parties. Also, I always wind up drunk.

#7

dogs playing in a doggie daycare meme

Trying-To-Live- Report

#8

Unbothered with a facemask and a phone meme

instagram.com Report

TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
1 hour ago

Someone has to be the rock of the friend group!

#9

tigger stands while a couple is hugging meme

_jun_yi_ Report

I_ship_Lumity
I_ship_Lumity
Community Member
44 minutes ago

And then they try to introduce you to them

#10

two clows sitting on the sidewalk meme

97Vercetti Report

ArodTheHorrible
ArodTheHorrible
Community Member
1 hour ago

Just two clowns sitting in the gutter together LOL

#11

Boys after 1 day of friendship:" man being supported by two other men while installing an aircon on an apartment building meme

chocolekan Report

TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Heheh this is too accurate from the boys

#12

Explaining a conspiracy on a wall meme

Tsar_amongKings Report

TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oh man. My two high school bestfriends and I do this to each other every few months. Then don't speak again for a while lol.

#13

drunk miscommunication over text meme

jbfan911 Report

TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
41 minutes ago

You know they went back to the house lol

#14

Squidward and spongebob looking crazy meme

ivyluvx Report

TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
1 hour ago

"Eww why didn't you tell me my shirt looked hideous??"

#15

rat sitting comfortably on a bed eating a cracker meme

goodgirlwithbadthoughts Report

𝐿𝑜𝒷𝑒𝓁𝒾𝒶∠( ᐛ 」∠)＿
𝐿𝑜𝒷𝑒𝓁𝒾𝒶∠( ᐛ 」∠)＿
Community Member
1 hour ago

bus·y /ˈbizē/ adjective having a great deal to do. Well I have a great deal of Netflix shows to binge!!

#16

koala hugging a shoe meme

reddit.com Report

#17

a middle age picture of a girl crowning a guy

upstreamculotte Report

"Disembodied voice"
"Disembodied voice"
Community Member
29 minutes ago

That's me, I'm the guy in the girl group

#18

choosing from empty racks meme

stopitsabrinaa Report

#19

dog sleeping in a dug up mattress meme

ih8rts Report

Steph
Steph
Community Member
37 minutes ago

That’s NOT a friend then!

#20

snoop dog in different social circles meme

javaun___ Report

Helen Davies
Helen Davies
Community Member
1 hour ago

Where's the, uh, smoking one? Would explain the lack of focus.

#21

Dean Norris' Reaction meme

Noobmaster69024 Report

#22

Man taking a picture with a weird expression meme

_amarii Report

TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
44 minutes ago

WITH the flip phone 🤣

#23

A girl crying while being pushed upstairs meme

filmsbygays Report

#24

lions laughing meme

goodgirlwithbadthoughts Report

TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
20 minutes ago

That's 99% of the reason why it's so funny :)

#25

A guy teleporting his friends in his bed meme

Brilliant-Pay5600 Report

#26

shrerrifs department breaking in while the door is only held my a cheeto meme

trOSCAR49 Report

#27

Megan the stalion, ariana grande and doja cat all looking down meme

girlzzzclub Report

#28

Rich girls shopping meme

girlzzzclub Report

#29

guy looking taken aback meme

instagram.com Report

#30

confused spiderman meme

DadIsMadAtMe Report

#31

cats gathered around a table celebrating a birthday meme

GAAUDCOMPLEX Report

#32

kim kardashian on the phone meme

evelinacloud Report

#33

forming a star with fingers with a cat meme

weirdlilguys Report

TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
26 minutes ago

"All of you will pay for this...Go on, have your fun.."

#34

lady in a scooter like submersible underwater meme

duhitsjennyy Report

#35

normal characters who look tired in emo clothes meme

cebadisim4 Report

#36

spongebob character waving through a window meme

nkat2 Report

#37

getting messages from different kinds of friends meme

Knight9910 Report

𝐿𝑜𝒷𝑒𝓁𝒾𝒶∠( ᐛ 」∠)＿
𝐿𝑜𝒷𝑒𝓁𝒾𝒶∠( ᐛ 」∠)＿
Community Member
1 hour ago

Clearly the first one and the last one are working together, why else would the first friend be “worried”?

#38

The avengers meme

rameneater23 Report

#39

a guy and a girl messaging at night meme

reddit.com Report

#40

skeleton trying to run over a person meme

jbm72710 Report

#41

group of people running meme

Crankytyuz Report

#42

Goat walking through crocodile infested grounds meme

Hoshigakiandy Report

#43

Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century on computers meme

relatably.unstable Report

#44

barbie 12 dancing princesses gathered in a circle meme

girlzzzclub Report

#45

khloe and kim working on one computer kardashian

girlzzzclub Report

#46

paris hilton in a car meme

confessionsofablonde Report

TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
2 minutes ago

When my friends text "Here" they really mean 15 mins away...

#47

chatting meme

Fantastic_Ostrich Report

#48

kung fu panda meme

PoisonedVibration Report

#49

the weeknd running searching for a bathroom meme

woomygod9000 Report

#50

mario and luigi from a 0.5x upper angle meme

1ntrovertBratz Report

#51

lindsay lohan on a bed on the phone meme

maybeeevirgo Report

#52

mediaeval painting meme

WeirdMedieval Report

#53

dogs looking at each other in a liminal space meme

REGINAVGEORGE Report

#54

Midsommar crying meme

ballerina.katerina Report

#55

spiderman cartoon meme

reddit.com Report

#56

J.K. Simmons laughing meme

DrDarkTV Report

#57

spongebob meme

unorthodox69 Report

#58

laughing and not laughing anymore meme

Lord_Detleff1 Report

#59

Ben Affleck smoking meme

StacyMarieJ Report

#60

spongebob character smirking meme

kiiingsleyy Report

#61

Min Yoongi reading a script about the group having to do therapy meme

cheeksmygi Report

#62

shattered scale meme

yomil3kan Report

#63

hulk and kermit meme

reddit.com Report

#64

robert pattinson standing awkwardly meme

alancarroII Report

#65

two people holding stop signs meme

kamsidhu Report

#66

joey missing his best friend meme

18pages_frontandback Report

#67

squidward and spongebob smirking meme