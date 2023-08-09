Friendships come in many forms and always a thing to celebrate. And what better way to celebrate the person you love hanging out or sharing stories with than with a good ole friendship meme? After all, funny memes do have the power to say the things we couldn’t express with words while also offering a great deal of comedic relief.

Of course, nobody has the time to search around the whole internet to find the best friendship memes to share with their favorite person, so we rounded all of them up in one place. Thus, friends, we’re offering you a list of the best, the most awesome, and the funniest friendship memes!

But before we skip straight to the funsies, we will attempt to figure out what makes a good friendship meme. Here’s what we are thinking — a real friendship meme should always be funny but not overly hilarious. You know, with a bit of mystique thrown around or such. This way, a meme is open for interpretation and leaves a good chunk of space for tying it to your unique friendship, making the image and the joke your own.

Then, these crazy friendship memes have to also be relatable. Of course, the topic itself — friendship — is always relatable, but if the people/animals/cartoon heroes aren’t your favorite ones, then how the heck are you supposed to relate to them? And lastly, they must be true friendship memes, emphasizing the importance of having a truly good friend!

Right-o, now that we know what makes a good friendship meme, it is probably time to check the examples. For that, you’ll have to scroll down below, take a good look at our selection of wholesome memes about friendship, and vote for the best ones.

After that, you might want to share them with your own friends, too. Oh, by the way, if you're looking for cool Instagram captions to use whenever you upload a picture of the two of you, check out the funny best friend quotes we've covered in our recent article.