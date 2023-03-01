51 Forgotten Cartoons From The Past Decades That Are Still Iconic
You know how we tend to forget stuff from our childhood just to remember it completely out of the blue, like twenty years later? Well, here’s one of those things that will surely bring tons of nostalgia - forgotten cartoons. Yup, the adorable old cartoons that you loved as a kid but have forgotten completely about until this day when you saw them included in our most iconic cartoons list! So, ready to take a walk down the most pleasurable memory lane? Sure you are, when the likes of Maggie and the Ferocious Beast or Sagwa the Siamese Cat accompany you!
These old cartoon series, besides bringing tons of memories about spending Saturday and Sunday mornings in your PJs in front of the TV at ungodly early hours, will also bring forth all the things the last decades were about. After all, if not in animated series or anything TV-related, then where was the pop culture of the decades reflected better? Take, for instance, ‘90s cartoons like Street Sharks - just the kookiest representation of the ‘90s that embody the spirit of the decade in the best possible way. And if you fancy forgotten 2000s cartoons, then you're in for a treat with all the glorious early CGI animation, the absolutely wild colors, and topics that would have only been relatable in the noughties. Yep, even in kids’ shows!
So, ready for a blast from the past? If so, scroll on down below until you reach our picks of animated series that got forgotten over time but are still nonetheless pretty iconic. Don’t forget to give your favorite cartoons a vote, though! And lastly, show this article to your friends and share the bittersweet nostalgia with them.
"Courage The Cowardly Dog"
Courage the Cowardly Dog is an absolute icon in the world of animated series. Although we wouldn't necessarily call it a 'series for kids,' it was (and still is) a heck of an entertaining (and scary!) show.
I loved Courage, I always felt sorry for him as he was an unsung hero <3
"Dexter's Laboratory"
A boy genius with rivals (including his sister!) in every corner makes for an undeniably legendary series. Omelette du Fromage, anyone?
"Gargoyles"
Dark, clever, complex and with multi-layered characters, Gargoyles was a really influential series in the 90s. Who's up for a refresher?
"The Wild Thornberrys"
Fun wildlife adventures - check, a moody teen - check, a crazy professor-type father - double check! Add tons of adventures and crazy events to the mix and you have a show that's unlike any other.
"I Am Weasel"
Wacky and full of slapstick comedy played out by the wackiest characters is what turned I Am Weasel into an undying classic.
"Beetlejuice"
Morbid and wacky Netherworld, awesome characters, and kooky adventures was a gift sent from heaven to those who hadn't got enough of the Beetlejuice movie.
"David The Gnome"
Based on the book series, David the Gnome animation was a surprise hit worldwide. And no wonder - it's a beautiful story with just the right amount of morals.
"Braceface"
Everyone who has ever worn braces know them to be the worst devil contraptions ever. That's why we all needed to see someone like Sharon Spitz on screen with her power-giving braces to inspire us, brace-wearers.
Not to mention the headgear....geez the headgear and the rubber bands.
"Street Sharks"
Absolutely bizarre action/comedy series that gained an iconic status for its cheesiness and a top-notch representation of 90s pop culture.
"The Mighty Ducks"
Try looking at the image, without singing the Might Ducks theme song! Impossible, right!
"My Life As A Teenage Robot"
If you thought that being a teenager is hard as it is, then think again - it's even more disastrous when you're a teenage robot!
"Catscratch"
Okay, inheriting a fortune is always a fun scenario to think about, but what if it's three cats that inherited it?
"Mortal Kombat: Defenders Of The Realm"
The 90s were all about Mortal Kombat, and the Mortal Kombat series was all about the 90s pop culture. Rewatch it for a solid dose of nostalgia!
"Biker Mice From Mars"
If the concept of biker mice was a bit too weak for that, the creator of the series just up and put them on steroids - now, they are biker mice from mars and that's all you need to know about the series.
"Franklin"
It's like TMNT, but cute, adorable, and for little kids. You know what, it's nothing like TMNT except for a turtle protagonist who "{could count by twos and tie his shows." We rate Franklin very high!
"Chalkzone"
Its original animation style and probably one of the best theme songs ever is a recipe for a great animated series!
P.S.: If you forgot how it sounds, definitely google Chalkzone's theme song.
"Hi Hi Puffy Amiyumi"
We're pretty certain that Hi Hi Puffy Amiyumi was created as a carrier for Japanese pop music to an American audience. Even if it wasn't the case, we still loved it!
"Liberty's Kids"
If you've missed a history lesson at school, catching an episode of Liberty's Kids was your second-best bet to catch up.
Omg my class just finished watching it for Social Studies and I’m sad 😞
"The Real Adventures Of Jonny Quest"
Anyone who watched this series as a kid had an unexplained love for the X-Files later in life. Fact.
"Attack Of The Killer Tomatoes"
We're always in for a series featuring a tomato turned human, just for the sake of the silliness of it.
"Adventures Of The Gummi Bears"
Cute, adorable, and entertaining! Also, remember the catchy theme tune?
P.S.: It was definitely the most popular animated series based around a confectionary.
"Dragon Tales"
Dragons and friendship, friendship and kids, kids and tons of fun adventures... Sure brings a heck of a lot of nostalgia.
"Sagwa, The Chinese Siamese Cat"
If you didn't want a Siamese cat after watching Sagwa on screen, there might've been something wrong with you.
"Dave The Barbarian"
What an amazing show Dave The Barbarian was! A barbarian hunk who enjoyed knitting and cooking was a perfect way to crush gender roles.
"6teen"
6teen centered around six teens who were all around the age of sixteen. Clever name, huh? Although most of the events took pace in a mall, it was still a very entertaining show to watch.
"Little Bear"
If you're looking for the most wholesome cartoon ever, stop your search - this is it.
"The Pirates Of Dark Water"
After watching this series, we're pretty certain that the alien oceanic world is very under-represented and there absolutely be much more obscure series just like this.
"Swat Kats: The Radical Squadron"
Anthropomorphic feline vigilante pilots. That's all you need to know about this show, basically.
"Dog City"
We're thinking that our inexplicable love for dog started with this series, no matter how weird it was.
"Earthworm Jim"
Earthworm Jim was probably one of the most successful video game adaptations into animated series. At least in our book!
I didn't know the show but I've played the game.
"George Shrinks"
It's always fun to imagine the world if you were three inches tall, and this series fuelled our curiosity of the miniature world.
"Dumb And Dumber"
Although the Dumb and Dumber series failed miserably to mimick the genius of Jim Carrey and got canceled after the first season, we still think it was a pretty iconic show!
"Mighty Max"
Admit it, you also wanted to own a magical baseball cap, didn't you? However silly the premise was, the series did an awesome job incorporating actual educational material into each episode.
"Cyberchase"
As far as educational, science fiction animated children's series go, Cyberchase has to be the best! Earthling kids in cyberspace - check, evil Hacker - check, tons of fun - also check. By the way, the series are still going strong on PBS Kids.
"Rolie Polie Olie"
Besides the eye-hurting early 2000s CGI animation, Rolie Polie Olie sure was a ton of fun. After all, how could a round robot not be entertaining?
My kids loved this when little ... that theme song though such a earworm arghhh !!
"Max And Ruby"
White bunny rabbits are the ticket to cuteness and a sure way for an animated series to become iconic.
"Oswald"
Living in big cities should always come with manuals. Preferably, as cute as this one, with Oswald and his wiener dog, Weenie. Adult version, please!
"PB&J Otter"
We double dare you to name a more iconic sibling trio than Peanut, Butter, and Jelly! We'll wait.
"Maya And Miguel"
Here's a question - was Maya's glow-up hairband magic or were here ideas so good that the hairband literally started glowing because of their sheer power and generated thought-heat?
"Seven Little Monsters"
Although the title described them as 'little' they were, in fact, pretty large, with larger-than-life personalities, and tons of fun adventures to go on to.
"Bucky O'Hare And The Toad Wars"
Bucky O'Hare, a mutant rabbit, was known to fight toads in space. Sounds fun, right? However, too many viewers deemed this show to be a TMNT rip-off and chose to watch the real deal instead.
"Mutant League"
Welcome to the world of wild, gory, and cheesy exploits of mutant athletes! We can guarantee that you won't find anything as messy or as entertaining these days.
"Ronin Warriors"
Mythical samurai and magical weapons were all we needed in the 80s. However, looking back, we think this series was actually a bit dull! That's not to say it isn;t legendary.
"Life With Louie"
Life with Louie was a cartoon series about events from Louie Anderson's own childhood combined with material from his own stand-up. So, if you're up for real stories, give this animation a try.
"Stanley"
Stanley, the octagonal-head, six-haired prankster, always found us on the edge of our seats once he brought out The Great Big Book of Everything.
"ReBoot"
CGI-animated and action-filled, this series sure saw tons of adventures. Oh, and colorful protagonists, too!
"Road Rovers"
If you're a fan of the animal action team concept, you will love Road Rovers. And if you watched this series when you were a kid, it will sure bring you loads of nostalgia now!
"Maggie And The Ferocious Beast"
Maggie will take you on tons of fun adventures in an imaginary land. And if that's not fun enough for you, just know that she's usually accompanied by Ferocious Beast and Hamilton Hocks (an adorable swine) on her quests.
"Maisy"
Maisy is one of those awesome examples showing that you don't need a speaking protagonist to captive the viewers!
"KaBlam!"
We loved the positive weirdness and off-beat qualities of this series! Sadly, we only got four seasons of it, but you can feel its influence in many shows after.
"Savage Dragon"
Yup, it was based on the Savage Dragon comic books and was quite faithful to the original story which is always a refreshing thing with animated series!
Where is Pinky and the Brain? Surely nobody could accidentally leave it out of this list. One of the most iconic animations of all time.
YES!
Freakazoid, Pinky and the Brain, Croo, Anamaniacs, Johnny Bravo, Batman Beyond...so many good ones.
I'm feeling elderly right about now :D
