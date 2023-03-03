Growing up, my parents always taught me not to play with my food. But what they failed to warn me about was the fact that my food might one day be out to get me. No, I’m not talking about the threat of developing heart disease, type 2 diabetes or high cholesterol from indulging in a bit too much junk food. I’m talking about food that has a threatening aura.

Below, we’ve gathered some of the most disturbing photos that have been shared in the Foods With Threatening Auras U.S. Facebook group, and I’ll warn you right now: this article might make you lose your appetite. From frightening culinary combinations to disgusting dishes that should probably be illegal, we wish you godspeed in scrolling through this horrifying list. Keep reading to also find an interview with Alex Molina, the creator of this terrifying group, and be sure to upvote the pics that make you scared to ever eat again. And no matter how threatened you start to feel, just remember: these foods can’t hurt you. At least for now…