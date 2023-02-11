According to Urban Dictionary, a threatening aura is “a place, person or object that makes you feel like you're in danger just by looking at it, sometimes characterized by unsanitary condition.”

But there’s so much more to a threatening aura than meets the eye. Especially when it’s something very close and relevant to us, like things we eat. Food too can have a threatening aura, making us question everything from its contents to serving, edibility to potential danger.

This Instagram page titled “Food With Threatening Auras” is a great place to look at real-life examples of cursed food. Below we wrapped up some of the most weirdly wonderful examples and served them right here. Enjoy! Or maybe not.