According to Urban Dictionary, a threatening aura is “a place, person or object that makes you feel like you're in danger just by looking at it, sometimes characterized by unsanitary condition.”

But there’s so much more to a threatening aura than meets the eye. Especially when it’s something very close and relevant to us, like things we eat. Food too can have a threatening aura, making us question everything from its contents to serving, edibility to potential danger.

This Instagram page titled “Food With Threatening Auras” is a great place to look at real-life examples of cursed food. Below we wrapped up some of the most weirdly wonderful examples and served them right here. Enjoy! Or maybe not.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

14points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras , twitter.com Report

12points
POST
Liz
Liz
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m going to use this to start leaving positive messages ❤️

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#3

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

12points
POST
Courtney Christelle
Courtney Christelle
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I relate to this pepper on an emotional level.

5
5points
reply
View more comments

While some foods clearly have threatening auras as we have seen in this post, there exists a whole new world of weird and unusual foods popular among culinary thrill seekers. Edible insects like ants, crickets, and mealworms have been a staple in many far East diets, whether eaten raw, cooked, or added to other dishes.

Now, a growing body of research has found that edible insects have superior health benefits due to their high levels of vitamin B12, iron, zinc, fiber, essential amino acids, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, and antioxidants.

For example, this study claims that the addition of edible insects such as crickets to the human diet could offer numerous benefits. For example, the environmental and nutritional benefits include an overall reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, decreased agricultural use of land and water, improved prevention and management of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disease, and enhanced immune function.
#4

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

11points
POST
Liz
Liz
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought that was highly processed “chicken”

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#5

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras , twitter.com Report

10points
POST
#6

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

While today, most animals are born and raised for their muscle tissues, organ meats are largely overlooked. However, hunter-gatherers didn’t just eat muscle meat. They ate the organs too, such as brains, intestines and even testicles. In fact, the organs were highly prized.

Organ meats, known as offal, can be seen as a culinary oddity not for faint stomachs, but the fans of it claim it’s nature’s most concentrated source of virtually every important vitamin, mineral, amino acid, and fat.

Healthline reports that organ meats are particularly rich in B-vitamins, such as vitamin B12 and folate. They also have an abundance of minerals, including iron, magnesium, selenium and zinc, and important fat-soluble vitamins like vitamins A, D, E and K.
#7

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras , twitter.com Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#8

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

8points
POST
Dragons Exist
Dragons Exist
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Roll it up like candy sushi with gummy worms

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#9

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

8points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
29 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would you like some salad cookies for desert with your chocolate chip dip and cinnamon roll pizza?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

7points
POST
#11

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras , twitter.com Report

6points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used to love these, but once I vomited one across the floor of a lawyers office and ruined my favorite sneakers, I don't see the point

0
0points
reply
#12

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#13

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

6points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Am I the only one who saw a human body? Neck is torso, head is chest, arms are ears that continue into arms

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#14

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras , twitter.com Report

5points
POST
Lil Potato
Lil Potato
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stay fresh, you CHEESE BAGS

0
0points
reply
#15

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

5points
POST
HEADLESS ROACHS SISTER
HEADLESS ROACHS SISTER
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*Takes a bit* oh really- *starts flopping on the ground*

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

5points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

1st pic: me as a child. Last pic: me as a teen

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

5points
POST
#18

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

5points
POST
Lil Potato
Lil Potato
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that is not meat what is that!?

0
0points
reply
#19

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

5points
POST
#20

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#21

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#22

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

4points
POST
Maggie
Maggie
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd definitely eat that.

0
0points
reply
#23

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

4points
POST
Lil Potato
Lil Potato
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Milkwalker looks like he wants to kill me

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#24

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

4points
POST
#25

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

4points
POST
#26

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

4points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Spoiled milk, anyone? Comes with its own living organisms, free of charge!

0
0points
reply
#27

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras , twitter.com Report

3points
POST
#28

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#29

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

3points
POST
Lil Potato
Lil Potato
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i think i threw up in my mouth a little

0
0points
reply
#30

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

3points
POST
#32

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

3points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is an affront to the natural order of the known universe

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#33

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras , twitter.com Report

3points
POST
Lil Potato
Lil Potato
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ewww. what is the thing with beans?

0
0points
reply
#34

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

3points
POST
Liz
Liz
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a shih tzu

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#35

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

3points
POST
Lil Potato
Lil Potato
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YOU KILLED THE SMILEY FRIES?!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#36

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

2points
POST
#37

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

2points
POST
#38

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

2points
POST
Lil Potato
Lil Potato
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

so man levels of wrong here

0
0points
reply
#39

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

1point
POST
View more comments
#40

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

1point
POST
#42

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

1point
POST
#43

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

1point
POST
#44

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

1point
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can someone please explain to me how anyone could possibly look at that... thing, and say "oh, look, and omelet."

1
1point
reply
#45

Weird-Food-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

foodwiththreateningauras Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!