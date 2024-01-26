ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we're delighted to present you with the freshest collection of purrfect illustrations by Kamwei Fong. Many of you probably know this artist from Malaysia and his wonderful series of inky drawings titled 'The Furry Thing.' A few years back, Bored Panda featured some of Kamwei's early works. What makes his cat portraits stand out is the unique way they're created. The artist uses fine lines drawn with a black ink pen to convey the dimension and fluffiness of the subject, making it the centerpiece of each image.

Initially, the cat featured in the illustrations was a chunky black cat; however, the artist has since started showcasing cats with various looks, inspired by different breeds. Scroll down to see the list of the best recent works by Kamwei Fong that we've prepared for you, and let us know in the comments below which one of the kitties is your favorite.

More info: kamweifong.com | Etsy | Instagram | Facebook | pinterest.ie