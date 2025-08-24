Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Sickening” Florida Nurse Takes Plea Deal After Husband Catches Her In Bed With 15YO Stepson
Florida nurse in courtroom wearing white shirt, facing forward with serious expression during legal proceedings.
Crime, Society

“Sickening” Florida Nurse Takes Plea Deal After Husband Catches Her In Bed With 15YO Stepson

Alexis Von Yates, 35, who was caught by her husband in a state of undress with her 15-year-old stepson and subsequently charged under Florida law, has accepted a plea deal

The case stems from a July 2024 tip-off, days after the husband arrived home at 1 AM and caught them in the act.

Von Yates, a nurse at the time, had her license suspended as soon as the news got out, but as a judge observed, her plea agreement resulted in the significant downgrading of her sentence. 

  • Alexis Von Yates, 35, was caught by her husband with her 15-year-old stepson.
  • Her nursing license was revoked by the Florida Department of Health a week later.
  • The boy’s biological mother supports a plea deal to avoid lengthy trial testimony.
    Alexis will spend two years behind barsMugshot of Florida nurse involved in plea deal after being caught with 15-year-old stepson by her husband.

    Image credits: Marion County Jail

    Von Yates had initially been charged with “se***l battery on a person 12 to 18 years of age by a person in familial custody,” which was downgraded to a deal that saw her plead no contest on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

    The arrangement will see the offender serve two years behind bars and another two of community control, during which she will be allowed out of jail, but her activities will be severely restricted.

    She will also serve out 200 hours of community service, 10 years of probation, and pay for the court’s fees.

    The defendant’s mother welcomed the deal as it means her son will not have to relive the experience in front of the court

    Florida nurse wearing white uniform and stethoscope outside near greenery in a casual selfie setting.

    Image credits: Alexis Von Yates/Facebook

    Von Yates’s sentencing is set for September 16, when her victim and his mother will make statements in front of the court.

    Court TV, an outlet covering trials across America, reported that the boy’s family favored the deal as it would prevent her son from enduring a lengthy cross-examination during a trial.

    According to prosecutors, the victim is currently undergoing mental health therapy.

    Alexis Von Yates’s nursing license has been revoked

    Florida nurse standing on balcony overlooking marina and roadway, wearing mustard dress and orange necklace.

    Image credits: Alexis Von Yates/Facebook

    Von Yates, who worked as a nurse, had her career terminated a week after she committed her crime.

    The Florida Department of Health released a statement to iHeartRadio on the matter, saying: “Nurses are placed in a position of trust.”

    “Therefore, it is imperative that they demonstrate good judgment and good moral character,” the organization’s statement continued.  

    Florida nurse and husband taking a selfie together in a casual setting with the nurse smiling at the camera.

    Image credits: Alexis Von Yates/Facebook

    It went on to say that Von Yates’ decisions on the night suggested that she lacked the “good judgment and moral character necessary to be a registered nurse.”

    Von Yate’s license was then revoked.

    When Alexis’s husband confronted the accused, she said his son reminded her of him when he was younger

    Although it was Von Yates’ husband who caught the two in the lurid act, he refused to report the matter to the police.

    He allegedly walked in on his son and wife at around 1 A.M. in the morning after a late shift as a lineman. 

    According to the son’s testimony, he had heard the garage door open when his father arrived but he and his step mother did stop their illicit activity.

    Florida nurse and man smiling in kitchen, involved in plea deal after incident with stepson scandal.

    Image credits: Alexis Von Yates/Facebook

    When the man saw what was happening, he yelled: “What the f**k is going on?” and being enraged, he started hurling objects around and the 14-year-old fled the house.

    From there, he heard his father calling his step mother a predator, to which she replied that he (the son) reminded her of him (her husband) when he was younger.

    The father blamed his son for the incident and accused him of ruining his life

    A Marion County Sheriff’s Office affidavit reports that the boy’s father turned on him at one point, telling him that his wife had said she had repeatedly told him to stop.

    Woman with long brown hair in a courtroom setting, related to Florida nurse plea deal case involving stepson scandal.

    Image credits: Court TV

    He claimed at that point he thought his father was about to beat him with his belt, but instead drove him to his grandfather’s house while drinking beer aggressively. 

    During the journey the man told his son that he had ruined life.

    The husband’s family tried to cover it up

    When they arrived at the boy’s grandfather, his father called him a failure and told him that he did not want to see him again. 

    Middle-aged male judge in courtroom, wearing black robe and red tie, listening intently during legal proceedings.

    Image credits: Court TV

    He also warned the boy not to say a word about what happened between him and his stepmother.

    The grandfather would eventually draw it out of the 14-year-old, but discouraged him from telling his biological mother.

    The boy’s father wanted to strangle him, then take his own life

    During a trauma interview, the boy spoke about the level of stress the incident had caused him, especially since his father’s family blamed him and tried to cover it up.

    Young woman in a blue dress taking a mirror selfie indoors, related to Florida nurse plea deal news story.

    Image credits: Alexis Von Yates/Facebook

    He admitted being infatuated with his stepmother, who, for weeks leading up to the incident, made suggestive and lurid remarks around him.

    He also noted that he had willfully reciprocated her advances on the night.

    Leading up to the tip-off, he heard Von Yates openly blaming him for the incident and calling him a “master manipulator.”

    Florida nurse smiling with long curly hair indoors, related to plea deal misconduct involving stepson case.

    Image credits: Alexis Von Yates/Facebook

    Young woman taking a mirror selfie in a clothing store, related to Florida nurse plea deal and stepson case.

    Image credits: Alexis Von Yates/Facebook

    His father, appearing to believe his wife, phoned the boy’s grandfather and told him that he wanted to strangle his son, then take his own life. 

    The father later spoke to his son directly and instructed him not to tell his biological mother about the incident.

    Some netizens feel the the woman’s sentencing was lenient

    Facebook comment by JoJo Horseradish reading "Of course. What a system" with Top Fan badge visible.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Melanie Seibert Talley expressing strong disapproval related to a Florida nurse case.

    Comment by Dylan Weir saying they gave her $20k and her own talk show in a light blue text box.

    Comment by Brittany Ellison expressing outrage over a Florida nurse’s sickening conduct involving a 15-year-old stepson.

    Comment discussing a Florida nurse's plea deal after being caught with 15-year-old stepson, shared by Tara Daane.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Sammy Reed reacting to a Florida nurse scandal involving a 15-year-old stepson.

    ALT text: Angry comment criticizing Florida nurse involved with stepson, expressing disgust and hopes for justice in jail.

    Comment from Denise Tedford about a Florida nurse involved in a sickening case with her 15-year-old stepson.

    Comment text about a stepmom being sickening and a creep, related to Florida nurse and stepson case.

    Comment discussing frustration over plea deals for crimes involving a Florida nurse and a 15-year-old stepson case.

    Comment discussing legal consequences and unequal rights related to a Florida nurse involved in a case with a 15-year-old stepson.

    Text post from user HappyBlessedandLoved discussing responsibility of adults to say no to a 15-year-old.

    Comment criticizing the victim's family's response to the sickening Florida nurse plea deal involving her 15YO stepson.

    Comment on a social media post discussing a Florida nurse involved in a scandal with her 15-year-old stepson.

    Comment highlighting sickening Florida nurse case involving plea deal after husband discovers abuse involving 15-year-old stepson.

    Comment criticizing a father for attempting to cover up and intimidate a victim in a Florida nurse case involving a 15-year-old stepson.

    Comment expressing disgust about a Florida nurse case involving her 15-year-old stepson and legal consequences.

    Comment expressing anger at a father for staying with a nurse who betrayed and violated her stepson.

    Comment on a forum discussing a Florida nurse plea deal after being caught by her husband with 15-year-old stepson.

    Comment criticizing a nurse involved in a sickening Florida case after husband caught her with 15-year-old stepson.

    Family
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

