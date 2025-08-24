“Sickening” Florida Nurse Takes Plea Deal After Husband Catches Her In Bed With 15YO Stepson

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexis Von Yates, 35, who was caught by her husband in a state of undress with her 15-year-old stepson and subsequently charged under Florida law, has accepted a plea deal.

The case stems from a July 2024 tip-off, days after the husband arrived home at 1 AM and caught them in the act.

Von Yates, a nurse at the time, had her license suspended as soon as the news got out, but as a judge observed, her plea agreement resulted in the significant downgrading of her sentence.

Alexis Von Yates, 35, was caught by her husband with her 15-year-old stepson.

Her nursing license was revoked by the Florida Department of Health a week later.

The boy’s biological mother supports a plea deal to avoid lengthy trial testimony.

Von Yates had initially been charged with “se***l battery on a person 12 to 18 years of age by a person in familial custody,” which was downgraded to a deal that saw her plead no contest on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

The arrangement will see the offender serve two years behind bars and another two of community control, during which she will be allowed out of jail, but her activities will be severely restricted.

She will also serve out 200 hours of community service, 10 years of probation, and pay for the court’s fees.

The defendant’s mother welcomed the deal as it means her son will not have to relive the experience in front of the court

Von Yates’s sentencing is set for September 16, when her victim and his mother will make statements in front of the court.

Court TV, an outlet covering trials across America, reported that the boy’s family favored the deal as it would prevent her son from enduring a lengthy cross-examination during a trial.

According to prosecutors, the victim is currently undergoing mental health therapy.

Alexis Von Yates’s nursing license has been revoked

Von Yates, who worked as a nurse, had her career terminated a week after she committed her crime.

The Florida Department of Health released a statement to iHeartRadio on the matter, saying: “Nurses are placed in a position of trust.”

“Therefore, it is imperative that they demonstrate good judgment and good moral character,” the organization’s statement continued.

It went on to say that Von Yates’ decisions on the night suggested that she lacked the “good judgment and moral character necessary to be a registered nurse.”

Von Yate’s license was then revoked.

When Alexis’s husband confronted the accused, she said his son reminded her of him when he was younger

Although it was Von Yates’ husband who caught the two in the lurid act, he refused to report the matter to the police.

He allegedly walked in on his son and wife at around 1 A.M. in the morning after a late shift as a lineman.

According to the son’s testimony, he had heard the garage door open when his father arrived but he and his step mother did stop their illicit activity.

When the man saw what was happening, he yelled: “What the f**k is going on?” and being enraged, he started hurling objects around and the 14-year-old fled the house.

From there, he heard his father calling his step mother a predator, to which she replied that he (the son) reminded her of him (her husband) when he was younger.

The father blamed his son for the incident and accused him of ruining his life

A Marion County Sheriff’s Office affidavit reports that the boy’s father turned on him at one point, telling him that his wife had said she had repeatedly told him to stop.

Image credits: Court TV

He claimed at that point he thought his father was about to beat him with his belt, but instead drove him to his grandfather’s house while drinking beer aggressively.

During the journey the man told his son that he had ruined life.

The husband’s family tried to cover it up

When they arrived at the boy’s grandfather, his father called him a failure and told him that he did not want to see him again.

Image credits: Court TV

He also warned the boy not to say a word about what happened between him and his stepmother.

The grandfather would eventually draw it out of the 14-year-old, but discouraged him from telling his biological mother.

The boy’s father wanted to strangle him, then take his own life

During a trauma interview, the boy spoke about the level of stress the incident had caused him, especially since his father’s family blamed him and tried to cover it up.

He admitted being infatuated with his stepmother, who, for weeks leading up to the incident, made suggestive and lurid remarks around him.

He also noted that he had willfully reciprocated her advances on the night.

Leading up to the tip-off, he heard Von Yates openly blaming him for the incident and calling him a “master manipulator.”

Image credits: Alexis Von Yates/Facebook

His father, appearing to believe his wife, phoned the boy’s grandfather and told him that he wanted to strangle his son, then take his own life.

The father later spoke to his son directly and instructed him not to tell his biological mother about the incident.

Some netizens feel the the woman’s sentencing was lenient

