Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Never‑Before‑Seen Texts Chris Watts’ Wife Sent Before He Ended Her And Their Two Kids’ Lives Are Revealed
Chris Watts and his wife smiling indoors in a selfie revealing never-before-seen texts before the tragedy.
Crime, Society

Never‑Before‑Seen Texts Chris Watts’ Wife Sent Before He Ended Her And Their Two Kids’ Lives Are Revealed

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
0

25

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Colorado resident Chris Watts had netizens labeling him a “monster” and “rotten soul” in 2018 for taking the lives of his pregnant wife, Shanann, and their two young daughters, Bella and Celeste, to be with his mistress.

Now, a news outlet has revealed that Shanann was aware of his infidelity and had confided in her friends about her crumbling marriage in the days leading up to her homicide.

Highlights
  • Chris Watts claimed the lives of his pregnant wife, Shanann, and their two daughters in 2018 and hid their bodies at his job site.
  • Newly revealed text messages show Shanann was heartbroken over Chris’ emotional distance and suspected he was having an affair.
  • The messages suggest she tried to save their marriage before her demise.

Her heartbreak also led her to cancel a gender reveal party she had planned for their unborn, despite already having spent hundreds of dollars on necessary goods.

“May he d** in agony,” a social media user wrote after the new revelations.

RELATED:

    Newly revealed messages offer a heartbreaking glimpse into Shanann Watts’ final days

    Chris Watts and wife pose by ocean at sunset

    Image credits: Shanann Watts/Facebook

    The Daily Mail revealed the contents of Shanann Watts’ financial records on Thursday, May 14.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The records show that she shelled out $482.94 at Costco for a cake and other food supplies, $124.37 for a cookie arrangement, $89 for flowers, and $168.40 for party decorations on August 7, 2018. 

    However, on August 9, Shanann canceled the celebration scheduled for August 19 at her and Chris’ Colorado home.

    Chris Watts wife smiling with two young daughters

    Image credits: Shanann Watts/Facebook

    The outlet obtained texts Shanann sent to a friend, whose identity remains concealed, a few hours after her shopping spree. 

    In them, she claimed that Chris was not excited about their baby on the way.

    “Chris told me last night he’s scared to d**th about this third baby, and he’s happy with just Bella and Celeste,” one text read.

    “He said we’re not compatible anymore. He refused to hug me after he said he would try to work it out,” another noted.

    In a different message, Shanann wrote, “I grabbed his hand during the ultrasound, and he didn’t grab back.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Close-up of Chris Watts wife smiling outdoors

    Image credits: Shanann Watts/Facebook

    Shanann had reportedly trusted her friend, Nicki Atkinson, with knowing the baby’s gender.

    If the planned gender reveal party had gone ahead, Shanann would have learned she was carrying a baby boy.

    Shanann’s decision to cancel the party came after she voiced suspicions that Chris was cheating on her. She asked him for a divorce for the same reason. 

    “I haven’t slept most of the week. My eyes burn from crying so much,” she told her friend in one of the texts.

    Chris Watts confessed to cheating on Shanann before claiming her and their daughters’ lives

    Comment about manipulation in Chris Watts case

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about marriage struggles in Chris Watts case

    Shanann left for Arizona on a business trip after a conversation with Chris about his infidelity.

    She returned home on August 13 with little idea that she was living the final hours of her life.

    The couple reportedly argued about their failing relationship that day, leading Chris to confess that he was indeed having an affair.

    Image credits: Reddit

    An angry and hurt Shanann allegedly threatened to take her daughters with her when they split.

    Chris responded to it by fatally strangling her inside their bedroom.

    He then wrapped her lifeless body in a blanket, dragged her down the stairs of their home, and loaded her into the back of his car. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He bundled up his daughters, put them in the passenger side, and drove to the oil company where he worked.

    Pregnant Chris Watts wife with baby size update

    Image credits: Cristina Meacham/Facebook

    Chris buried Shanann in a shallow grave. He then turned on his daughters, smothering Celeste first and then Bella.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He placed their bodies in separate oil tanks nearby.

    Chris appeared on local news on August 14, claiming his family was missing and praying for their safe return.

    Comment on grief in Chris Watts wife's last moments

    Chris Watts wife posing in black dress outdoors

    Image credits: Shanann Watts/Facebook

    Authorities reviewed his neighbor’s security camera footage to trace Shanann and the girls, and saw him loading his truck.

    In a recorded confession, Chris said he committed the crimes to clear a path to be with his mistress, Nichol Kessinger, a co-worker.

    Chris was sentenced to life in prison in November 2018. He is being held in Wisconsin without the possibility of parole.

    Chris Watts’ prison letters later revealed that he believed God had forgiven him for his crimes

    Chris Watts family dressed casually at event

    Image credits: Shanann Watts/Facebook

    “I am a new man. I am not the person who committed those horrible acts,” Chris said in one letter viewed by the Daily Mail last year.

    “I know that God does not see me as a sinner who ki**ed his family. He sees me as his child,” he added.

    However, a former cellmate told the outlet that Chris had not changed and continued to seek attention from women by exchanging letters with them.

    Comment questioning if child support was motive in Chris Watts case

    Chris Watts and wife smiling selfie inside home

    Image credits: Shanann Watts/Facebook

    The inmate described how Chris would routinely become fixated on different women.

    According to one of these women’s accounts, Chris believes he has a divine purpose and likens himself to Jesus.

    “This dude fr**ks me out,” one netizen said.

    “How is it that this dude did not get the d**th penalty?” another asked.

    “He should have just left them,” a third remarked

    Comment about another reason to stay single related to Chris Watts case

    Comment on emotional t*****e and cowardice in Chris Watts case

    Detailed comment on Chris Watts' psychopathic behavior and m****r

    Comment criticizing Chris Watts for cowardice and sentence avoidance

    Comment shocked by Chris Watts' nice appearance online

    Comment about not truly knowing people in relationships

    Comment calling Chris Watts vile and tragic in family m****r

    Comment calling Chris Watts a devil in disguise and garbage

    Comment expressing horror and sadness about Chris Watts case

    Comment calling Chris Watts case cruel and tragic

    Comment questioning humanity after Chris Watts tragedy

    Comment describing Chris Watts case as terrifying

    Comment about Chris Watts family financial ruin and infidelity

    Comment calling Chris Watts manipulative and wishing prison punishment

    Comment describing Chris Watts crime as horrendous and unjust

    Comment stating Chris Watts could have left his wife

    Comment expressing difficulty watching Chris Watts case as a father

    Comment suggesting Chris Watts could have paid child support without contact

    Text message calling Chris Watts scum and hoping he suffers in prison after k*****g family

    Comment describing Chris Watts as an evil person

    Comment expressing sadness over society falling apart and everyday violence after Chris Watts case

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Crime

    25

    0

    25

    0

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Homepage
    Next in Crime
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT