Never‑Before‑Seen Texts Chris Watts’ Wife Sent Before He Ended Her And Their Two Kids’ Lives Are Revealed

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Colorado resident Chris Watts had netizens labeling him a “monster” and “rotten soul” in 2018 for taking the lives of his pregnant wife, Shanann, and their two young daughters, Bella and Celeste, to be with his mistress.

Now, a news outlet has revealed that Shanann was aware of his infidelity and had confided in her friends about her crumbling marriage in the days leading up to her homicide.

Highlights Chris Watts claimed the lives of his pregnant wife, Shanann, and their two daughters in 2018 and hid their bodies at his job site.

Newly revealed text messages show Shanann was heartbroken over Chris’ emotional distance and suspected he was having an affair.

The messages suggest she tried to save their marriage before her demise.

Her heartbreak also led her to cancel a gender reveal party she had planned for their unborn, despite already having spent hundreds of dollars on necessary goods.

“May he d** in agony,” a social media user wrote after the new revelations.

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Newly revealed messages offer a heartbreaking glimpse into Shanann Watts’ final days

Image credits: Shanann Watts/Facebook

The Daily Mail revealed the contents of Shanann Watts’ financial records on Thursday, May 14.

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The records show that she shelled out $482.94 at Costco for a cake and other food supplies, $124.37 for a cookie arrangement, $89 for flowers, and $168.40 for party decorations on August 7, 2018.

However, on August 9, Shanann canceled the celebration scheduled for August 19 at her and Chris’ Colorado home.

Image credits: Shanann Watts/Facebook

The outlet obtained texts Shanann sent to a friend, whose identity remains concealed, a few hours after her shopping spree.

In them, she claimed that Chris was not excited about their baby on the way.

“Chris told me last night he’s scared to d**th about this third baby, and he’s happy with just Bella and Celeste,” one text read.

“He said we’re not compatible anymore. He refused to hug me after he said he would try to work it out,” another noted.

In a different message, Shanann wrote, “I grabbed his hand during the ultrasound, and he didn’t grab back.”

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Image credits: Shanann Watts/Facebook

Shanann had reportedly trusted her friend, Nicki Atkinson, with knowing the baby’s gender.

If the planned gender reveal party had gone ahead, Shanann would have learned she was carrying a baby boy.

Shanann’s decision to cancel the party came after she voiced suspicions that Chris was cheating on her. She asked him for a divorce for the same reason.

“I haven’t slept most of the week. My eyes burn from crying so much,” she told her friend in one of the texts.

Chris Watts confessed to cheating on Shanann before claiming her and their daughters’ lives

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Shanann left for Arizona on a business trip after a conversation with Chris about his infidelity.

She returned home on August 13 with little idea that she was living the final hours of her life.

The couple reportedly argued about their failing relationship that day, leading Chris to confess that he was indeed having an affair.

Image credits: Reddit

An angry and hurt Shanann allegedly threatened to take her daughters with her when they split.

Chris responded to it by fatally strangling her inside their bedroom.

He then wrapped her lifeless body in a blanket, dragged her down the stairs of their home, and loaded her into the back of his car.

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He bundled up his daughters, put them in the passenger side, and drove to the oil company where he worked.

Image credits: Cristina Meacham/Facebook

Chris buried Shanann in a shallow grave. He then turned on his daughters, smothering Celeste first and then Bella.

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He placed their bodies in separate oil tanks nearby.

Chris appeared on local news on August 14, claiming his family was missing and praying for their safe return.

Image credits: Shanann Watts/Facebook

Authorities reviewed his neighbor’s security camera footage to trace Shanann and the girls, and saw him loading his truck.

In a recorded confession, Chris said he committed the crimes to clear a path to be with his mistress, Nichol Kessinger, a co-worker.

Chris was sentenced to life in prison in November 2018. He is being held in Wisconsin without the possibility of parole.

Chris Watts’ prison letters later revealed that he believed God had forgiven him for his crimes

Image credits: Shanann Watts/Facebook

“I am a new man. I am not the person who committed those horrible acts,” Chris said in one letter viewed by the Daily Mail last year.

“I know that God does not see me as a sinner who ki**ed his family. He sees me as his child,” he added.

However, a former cellmate told the outlet that Chris had not changed and continued to seek attention from women by exchanging letters with them.

Image credits: Shanann Watts/Facebook

The inmate described how Chris would routinely become fixated on different women.

According to one of these women’s accounts, Chris believes he has a divine purpose and likens himself to Jesus.

“This dude fr**ks me out,” one netizen said.

“How is it that this dude did not get the d**th penalty?” another asked.

“He should have just left them,” a third remarked