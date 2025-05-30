Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Hand Of God” Seems To Appear In Ultrasound After Mom Prayed For The Baby’s Health
Couple posing at a scenic overlook with mountains in the background, symbolizing hope and the Hand of God in ultrasound.
Family, News

“Hand Of God” Seems To Appear In Ultrasound After Mom Prayed For The Baby’s Health

Interview With Expert
Some people have seen it on a potato chip. Others, on a slice of pizza. The face of Jesus, or the Virgin Mary, has “appeared” in various places throughout history, with the most famous being the Shroud of Turin, the linen cloth that some people say contains the face of Jesus.

The latest example happened in an OB-GYN office. 33-year-old Amanda Foster from Kentucky says she saw what appeared to be a hand touching the cheek and head of her unborn child in an ultrasound photo.

Highlights
  • Kentucky woman claims the “Hand Of God” appears in her ultrasound
  • She said she started praying for her unborn child after it was discovered that he had heart complications
  • The internet has been supportive and skeptical of the claims

Now, the internet is erupting, mainly with comments of support, but there are a few doubters.

RELATED:

    “I asked the Lord to keep his hand on my baby”: Woman says “God’s hand” appeared in ultrasound

    Couple smiling outdoors with fall foliage, symbolizing hope and faith related to Hand Of God in ultrasound prayer story.

    Image credits: Amanda Foster / Facebook

    Couple standing in front of a large cross overlooking mountains, symbolizing faith and the Hand of God in prayer.

    Image credits: Amanda Foster / Facebook

    In her Facebook post detailing the incident, Foster explains: “Each time before ultrasounds I’ve dropped to my knees right in the doctors office to pray over Kyler,” she said, talking about her unborn son, Kyler.

    She continued: “In my prayers for him I’ve asked the lord repeatedly to please keep his hand on my baby and whatever his plan may be to help me trust fully in it at ease.”

    Amanda explained that during her first pregnancy with a son, the fetus was diagnosed with Potter’s syndrome, where the kidneys and lungs do not develop properly, along with other deformities. At the time, Amanda and her husband Kyle lost the baby.

    After losing her first baby boy, the devout Christian said she moved away from God

    Hands clasped in prayer over an open Bible with a wooden cross, symbolizing faith and hope for baby's health.

    Image credits: Tinnakorn / stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

    Ultrasound image showing a hand shape believed to be the Hand Of God after mom prayed for the baby's health.

    Image credits: Amanda Foster / Facebook

    “My thought at that time was, ‘Well, if God is going to take my son, He will take me too!”’ Foster shared.

    “I developed a deep resentment and anger toward God. If that wasn’t enough, I was later told it was very unlikely I would ever have a healthy baby boy since Potter’s syndrome is more common in males.”

    Amanda and Kyle went on to have two healthy baby girls. But she was still nervous about having a boy.

    “When we followed up, it was gone”: Amanda says prayer helped in her other pregnancies

    3D ultrasound image showing a baby with a shape resembling the Hand of God near its head.

    Image credits: Amanda Foster / Facebook

    I never doubted God was real, just didn’t want nothing to do with him for what he had done to me. I lived a very chaotic and miserable life for a while.”

    Amanda said in 2021 she had a change of heart and finally “turned her life over to Jesus Christ in September of 2021.” After that, she gave birth to a healthy baby boy! 

    Now she’s pregnant with another boy, but she’s still nervous he could have complications. “This pregnancy has had its ups and downs,” Amada said on Facebook.  “At his anatomy scan I was told he had an aortic septum abnormality.”

    Facebook comment from user Crystal Whiting expressing amazement and praising the Lord with prayer hand emojis.

    Comment by Brittney Seibert praising an ultrasound photo that appears to show a hand of God after praying for baby's health.

    According to the Mayo Clinic in the U.S., an aortic septum abnormality, or “an atrial septal defect, also known as ASD, is a heart condition that you’re born with. People with an ASD have a hole between the upper heart chambers. The hole increases the amount of blood going through the lungs.”

    “We prayed and prayed along with several others. When we followed up with a specialist it was gone,” Amanda said.

    That was all it took for Amanda to start praying before every doctor’s visit.

    Couple smiling by a waterfall in a forest, symbolizing hope and faith related to Hand Of God ultrasound story.

    Image credits: Amanda Foster / Facebook

    “I began to pray before every appointment, ultrasound, that the Lord keep his healing hands on my son and continue to uphold him,” she continued. And at her last appointment, she said,“He decided to show me that he’s doing just that!”

    “Amen! That is just beautiful!”: Netizens who are Christian show overwhelming support

    Image credits: Amanda Foster / Facebook

    Netizens have replied with a range of emotions. For the believers out there, the image is proof that God exists, and that God is good. 

    “Nothing to see here, just God making another beautiful piece of His handiwork,” one person said.

    “Oh my gosh! That is so beautiful!!! New daily prayer for me to pray for my kids!”

    “Amen, Thank you Jesus! That’s beautiful.”

    Ultrasound scan showing a baby inside the womb with a doctor performing the procedure after mom prayed for baby's health.

    Image credits: Africa Studio / stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

    Comment from Angie N'Chris expressing hope the image is not AI and praising the testimony about the Hand of God in ultrasound.

    “Sorry but that’s not God’s hand. You wouldn’t be able to take an ultrasound of it. Let’s be real people. No way in h**l y’alll can really believe that,” one person commented.

    Another asked, “Why does it have to be God, why not an ancestor?!” Some people said simply that the image is “AI generated.”

    Others seem to want an official answer: “Ask any OBGYN ultrasound tech, this is nonsense, very low IQ if you believe this. Tragic.”

    “Pareidolia” is the official term for the tendency to see a meaningful image in everyday objects

    Pregnant woman with doctor examining ultrasound images showing hand of God appearing after praying for baby's health.

    Image credits: comzeal / stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

    Comment from Rita Topple-doyle doubting the authenticity of a photo, suggesting it may be manipulated.

    Albert Granyena, a doctor who practices in Andorra, said ultrasounds can be tricky to analyze.

    “An ultrasound is a shadow-based imaging test. It gives rise to many misinterpretations, if you are not an expert,” Granyena told Bored Pandavia email. 

    Pregnant woman holding ultrasound showing hand of God appearing after praying for baby's health.

    Image credits: alice_photo / stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

    Comment on a social media post by Trina Bishop stating the image is beautiful but appears to be CGI, discussing the Hand of God in ultrasound context.

    But there could be a more scientific explanation. Ever see a dragon in the clouds? A face created by the bubbles in your tea? Then you have experienced a phenomenon called pareidolia

    According to Johns Hopkins University: “As humans, we’re hardwired to discern such recognizable and often meaningful patterns, a psychological phenomenon referred to as pareidolia.”

    Basically, that means that we humans tend to look for ourselves in inanimate objects. The man on the moon? Pareidolia.  

    Even monkeys see faces in inanimate objects

    @kaypodgee @amandaleann30 ♬ Gods creation – daniel.mp3

    And it’s not just humans that do this! A study carried out by the U.S. National Institute of Mental Health in Maryland investigated the phenomenon in five rhesus macaque monkeys.

    With a series of tests, the researchers found that the monkeys looked longer at photos of objects that could elicit a face than they did at other photos. “Our results indicate that the perception of illusory facial features on inanimate objects is driven by a broadly-tuned face detection mechanism that we share with other species,” the researchers’ summary said.

    “Hand Of God” ultrasound sparks positive and negative online comments

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment praising God after a Hand Of God image appeared in ultrasound following prayer for baby's health

    Facebook comment from Ambassador Boone expressing strong belief in the reality of the Hand of God mystery after mom prayed for baby's health.

    Comment saying how beautiful the Lord and His children are, related to Hand of God in ultrasound after prayer.

    Facebook comment from Diane Jacobs quoting scripture about the hand of God related to prayer for baby's health.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment praising the power of faith and prayer related to Hand Of God ultrasound image.

    Comment text saying absolutely beautiful with praying hands and red heart emojis on a social media post.

    Comment saying Awesome and encouraging to keep baby prayed up after Hand Of God appeared in ultrasound.

    Comment on social media post about Hand Of God appearing in ultrasound after mom prayed for baby's health.

    Comment text discussing ultrasound image showing a hand on the belly at the perfect angle, hinting at Hand Of God appearance.

    Comment about "Hand of God" appearing in ultrasound, with user expressing skepticism, mentioning placenta.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
