Denver Airport Trespasser’s Troubled Past Exposed After Frontier Airlines Jet Engine Tragedy Leaves Passengers Horrified

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New details surrounding the identity of the man who was dismembered by a Frontier Airlines jet engine at Denver International Airport on May 11 have surfaced, revealing a troubled past that included more than 20 arrests.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Michael Mott, who authorities believe intended to take his own life when he jumped the airport’s perimeter fence and walked onto the tarmac as a Los Angeles-bound Airbus A-321neo moved down the runway.

Highlights Michael Mott, 41, was identified as the man struck by a Frontier Airlines jet engine at Denver International Airport on May 11.

Officials said Mott climbed an 8-foot fence topped with barbed wire and reached the runway roughly two minutes before the plane hit him.

Public records revealed Mott had more than 20 arrests, including attempted homicide, domestic violence, and felony trespassing.

Mott was struck at 11:19 pm, after officials said he climbed over an 8-foot fence topped with barbed wire and reached the runway in roughly two minutes, leaving airport staff with no time to intervene.

The aircraft was traveling at 139 mph at the time of impact, with air traffic audio capturing the horror moments later.

“Tower, Frontier 4345, we’re stopping on the runway. We just hit somebody… we have an engine fire,” the pilot said.

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The man dismembered by a Frontier Airlines jet engine had a long criminal history that included homicide

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Image credits: Shui Miles

Disclaimer: This article discusses graphic details involving an airport incident. Reader discretion is advised.

Mott’s final moments were captured on security video, according to officials.

Denver International Airport chief executive officer Phil Washington said an alert went off about nine minutes before the collision, but the operator reviewing the alarm initially saw a herd of deer outside the perimeter fence.

“They did not initially see the trespasser,” Washington said.

“The camera view was alternating between the wildlife and the individual. There are some ditches in the area, so the person was out of view for a bit as well.”

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Mott then climbed over an 8-foot fence topped with barbed wire.

“It took approximately 15 seconds for this person to jump over the 8-foot fence topped with barbed wire,” Washington said.

According to airport officials, only about two minutes passed between Mott getting over the fence and being struck by the plane.

“The location of the incident is about two miles away from the terminal. Given the short time period, we were not able to intervene and prevent this person from reaching the runway,” Washington said.

“I do have limbs on the runway,” airport staff said moments after the collision

Image credits: Colorado Springs Police Department

The incident happened at 11:19 pm, as Frontier Flight 4345 was preparing to depart for Los Angeles.

The Airbus A-321neo was moving at 139 mph when it struck Mott, according to airline data tracker FlightAware.

Minutes later, the Federal Aviation Administration notified airport officials that a person had been hit.

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Image credits: City and County of Denver, Department of Aviation

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Air traffic control audio captured the confusion and horror after the collision.

“I do have limbs on the runway. I believe the aircraft struck an individual,” airport staff said.

They later repeated, “There appear to be human remains on the runway.”

The collision also caused an engine fire, forcing the aircraft to stop on the runway.

Passengers recalled in graphic detail how witnessing the incident impacted their mental health

Image credits: Forbes

Passenger John Anthens was on board with his sons and was looking out the window when the plane struck Mott.

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He said he saw “the legs of a human spinning around in the engine.”

“The majority of people didn’t know what was going on or what happened, but there was just a big explosion and, obviously, when you hear a big explosion, people start screaming, kids are crying and it was horrific,” Anthens said.

He said the nose of the plane jerked upward on impact as the blast shook the cabin.

Image credits: Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office

All 224 passengers and seven crew members were safely evacuated.

Photos from the scene showed passengers sliding down an inflatable ramp and later standing outside the aircraft wrapped in blankets near the blood-stained engine.

The airport said 12 passengers were injured during the commotion, and five were taken to the hospital.

The runway remained closed for roughly nine hours while investigators processed the scene.

Mott had a long criminal history that included 20 arrests, domestic violence and attempted homicide

🚨#BREAKING: Watch the brand new full thermal surveillance footage showing the moment a Frontier Airlines jet struck a trespasser during takeoff at Denver International Airport, forcing the aircraft to immediately abort takeoff The full footage captures the suspect breaching… pic.twitter.com/6DOSB2v3E3 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 11, 2026

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Mott’s background quickly became another major part of the case after officials and public records revealed a long criminal history.

According to records, Mott had more than 20 arrests and had spent time behind bars on at least three separate occasions dating back to 2002.

His arrests began when he was 17 years old and included driving under the influence, hit-and-run, trespassing, and resisting arrest on several occasions.

Image credits: Facebook

Most of his charges involved violence.

In 2005, Mott was arrested for attempted murder using a gun. He later pleaded down to assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon and received a six-year prison sentence.

In 2010, he faced cases involving domestic violence, felony menacing, and assault.

In 2016, he was arrested for second-degree burglary.

In 2017, he attempted to escape prison custody, according to public records.

In 2020, he faced a felony assault on a peace officer case.

Image credits: aboywhopaints

A spokesperson for the Denver Police Department also said Mott was involved in a reported assault in Denver in February 2025, though no arrest was made after the victim declined to press charges.

Just one month before his passing, Mott was arrested for felony trespassing in Colorado Springs.

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