“His Mind Must Have Been Very Troubled”: Man Sucked Into Plane Engine ID’d, Friends Break Silence

The first image has emerged of Andrea Russo, a 35-year-old Italian builder who lost his life in a horrifying incident at Milan Bergamo Il Caravaggio International Airport.

Russo passed away after he was pulled into the engine of a departing Volotea Airlines jet.

The tragedy occurred at 10:20 a.m. local time, temporarily halting operations in the airport and prompting an investigation into how he accessed the runway.

Image credits: bergamonews

Social media tributes from friends and locals painted Russo as a man in recovery who had been working to turn his life around.

He was described as an honest, hardworking man who was trying to “rebuild a life.”

“I love you, my friend. I want to remember you like this, with a smile,” one friend wrote on social media.

Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

“One thing I was sure of is that I could trust you. Will never forget how many laughs we had together.”

His identity was confirmed by his local mayor after investigators found a red Fiat that he left parked near the airport terminal.

Media reports stated that the vehicle was filled with random items, but nothing that provided clarity about his intentions.

Image credits: vanguardintel

Local prosecutor Maurizio Romanelli described the items inside Russo’s car in a comment, according to aMetro report.

“We are investigating about possible relationships with the airport or the world of planes. In the car with which he arrived at the airport, heaps of all kinds of material were found, but we couldn’t find anything that could give any kind of explanation,” Romanelli said.

Witnesses say he ran toward the engine as passengers watched

Image credits: Andrea Russo

Authorities believe Russo drove the wrong way down a road near the airport, ditched his car, and entered the terminal on foot.

From there, he is believed to have accessed the airfield through a security door connected to the arrivals area.

Local media reported that Russo was chased by police as he ran to the restricted runway area, where Volotea flight V73511 was performing its pushback maneuver, according toNews 7.

Image credits: JostoMaffeo

One passenger told media that they watched in shock as Russo approached the aircraft.

“At first he threw himself against the casings, the protections of the right engine of the plane,” the witness recalled.

“Then he went around and either threw himself or was sucked into the propeller of the left engine. We were trying to go up the stairs and we saw everything.”

Image credits: Francesco Triglia

Russo lost his life instantly in front of passengers and ground staff. Emergency responders arrived swiftly, but it was too late.

Netizens were stunned at the incident, with many highlighting the gravity of mental issues.

“Maybe he wasn’t doing as well as he’d portrayed & something happened which made him relapse, then it all got a bit too much,” one commenter wrote.

A man died after being sucked into the engine of a Volotea Airbus A319 departing from Milan Malpensa airport. pic.twitter.com/mTSKBe1ndL — Alex B. (@maisumcarneiro) July 8, 2025

“Heartbreaking to think he was at the point where doing this was his only ‘way out.’ Always ask your loved ones how they are doing, especially the guys,” another stated.

Volotea Airlines confirmed the man was not a passenger or employee

Image credits: ilfattoquotidiano.it

A Volotea Airlines spokesperson confirmed that the man involved was neither a passenger nor airport staff, stating that Russo “trespassed onto the runway while the aircraft was preparing for takeoff.”

The spokesperson added, “Sadly, the person was struck by the engine and has passed away. The airline deeply regrets this tragic incident and extends its condolences to the family of the person involved.”

Image credits: Martina Franzoni

All 154 passengers and six crew members on board the Airbus A319 were unharmed.

According to the airline, everyone was safely deboarded and moved to a designated area where food and water were offered.

“Psychological support was also made available to both passengers and crew,” the spokesperson said.

Image credits: Arne Müseler/arne-mueseler.com

Volotea rebooked all affected travelers onto another flight that departed later that afternoon. Additional staff were deployed to Asturias Airport to assist passengers upon arrival as well.

The airline expressed gratitude to its crew for their swift response and to passengers for their cooperation, stating that “the safety and well-being of Volotea’s passengers, crew, and airport partners is the airline’s top priority.”

Image credits: MilanBergamoBGY

“The airline expresses its condolences once again to all those affected by this incident,” the spokesperson noted.

Netizens reacted with shock at the news and manner of Russo’s passing

