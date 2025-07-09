Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“His Mind Must Have Been Very Troubled”: Man Sucked Into Plane Engine ID’d, Friends Break Silence
Man making hand signs outdoors with greenery and town in the background, linked to man sucked into plane engine story.
Society, World

“His Mind Must Have Been Very Troubled”: Man Sucked Into Plane Engine ID’d, Friends Break Silence

The first image has emerged of Andrea Russo, a 35-year-old Italian builder who lost his life in a horrifying incident at Milan Bergamo Il Caravaggio International Airport. 

Russo passed away after he was pulled into the engine of a departing Volotea Airlines jet. 

The tragedy occurred at 10:20 a.m. local time, temporarily halting operations in the airport and prompting an investigation into how he accessed the runway.

Highlights
  • Andrea Russo, 35, has been identified as the man fatally injured at Milan Bergamo Airport.
  • Authorities say he ran onto the runway and was pulled into an Airbus engine before takeoff.
  • Russo, a builder in recovery, was remembered as "a good person" trying to rebuild his life.
BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Russo was remembered as someone trying to rebuild his life

    Airport emergency response near Volotea plane after man sucked into plane engine incident, friends break silence on troubled mind.

    Image credits: bergamonews

    Social media tributes from friends and locals painted Russo as a man in recovery who had been working to turn his life around. 

    He was described as an honest, hardworking man who was trying to “rebuild a life.”

    “I love you, my friend. I want to remember you like this, with a smile,” one friend wrote on social media. 

    Airport workers inspecting a large plane engine on the tarmac, highlighting concerns around man sucked into plane engine incident.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    “One thing I was sure of is that I could trust you. Will never forget how many laughs we had together.”

    His identity was confirmed by his local mayor after investigators found a red Fiat that he left parked near the airport terminal. 

    Media reports stated that the vehicle was filled with random items, but nothing that provided clarity about his intentions.

    Airport personnel stand near a plane engine as authorities respond to incident involving a man sucked into the plane engine.

    Image credits: vanguardintel

    Local prosecutor Maurizio Romanelli described the items inside Russo’s car in a comment, according to aMetro report.

    “We are investigating about possible relationships with the airport or the world of planes. In the car with which he arrived at the airport, heaps of all kinds of material were found, but we couldn’t find anything that could give any kind of explanation,” Romanelli said.

    Witnesses say he ran toward the engine as passengers watched

    Young man in a pink shirt and ripped shorts posing outdoors with a scenic background, related to man sucked into plane engine.

    Image credits: Andrea Russo

    Authorities believe Russo drove the wrong way down a road near the airport, ditched his car, and entered the terminal on foot. 

    From there, he is believed to have accessed the airfield through a security door connected to the arrivals area.

    Local media reported that Russo was chased by police as he ran to the restricted runway area, where Volotea flight V73511 was performing its pushback maneuver, according toNews 7.

    Facebook comment by Pauline Holt expressing condolences after man sucked into plane engine incident.

    Airport scene with emergency responders near plane engine, related to man sucked into plane engine incident.

    Image credits: JostoMaffeo

    One passenger told media that they watched in shock as Russo approached the aircraft.

    “At first he threw himself against the casings, the protections of the right engine of the plane,” the witness recalled. 

    “Then he went around and either threw himself or was sucked into the propeller of the left engine. We were trying to go up the stairs and we saw everything.”

    Facebook comment from Sharon Rogers expressing sympathy about a man involved in a plane engine incident.

    Group of friends posing indoors, connected by the story of the man sucked into a plane engine incident.

    Image credits: Francesco Triglia

    Russo lost his life instantly in front of passengers and ground staff. Emergency responders arrived swiftly, but it was too late.

    Netizens were stunned at the incident, with many highlighting the gravity of mental issues.

    “Maybe he wasn’t doing as well as he’d portrayed & something happened which made him relapse, then it all got a bit too much,” one commenter wrote. 

    Comment from Sara Jane Tomlinson expressing sadness and concern about witnesses to the man sucked into plane engine incident.

    “Heartbreaking to think he was at the point where doing this was his only ‘way out.’ Always ask your loved ones how they are doing, especially the guys,” another stated.

    Volotea Airlines confirmed the man was not a passenger or employee

    Passengers waiting at an airport terminal with a plane on the tarmac near a jet engine concerned about man sucked into plane engine incident

    Image credits: ilfattoquotidiano.it

    A Volotea Airlines spokesperson confirmed that the man involved was neither a passenger nor airport staff, stating that Russo “trespassed onto the runway while the aircraft was preparing for takeoff.” 

    The spokesperson added, “Sadly, the person was struck by the engine and has passed away. The airline deeply regrets this tragic incident and extends its condolences to the family of the person involved.”

    Comment by Florencio Sanches about safety measures preventing accident of man sucked into plane engine.

    Man with a patterned shirt, identified as the man sucked into plane engine, posing with another person outdoors.

    Image credits: Martina Franzoni

    All 154 passengers and six crew members on board the Airbus A319 were unharmed. 

    According to the airline, everyone was safely deboarded and moved to a designated area where food and water were offered.

    “Psychological support was also made available to both passengers and crew,” the spokesperson said.

    Comment by Tony Franks expressing sympathy for the man sucked into plane engine and support for family and responders.

    Il Caravaggio International Airport exterior with parked cars representing scene related to man sucked into plane engine incident.

    Image credits: Arne Müseler/arne-mueseler.com

    Volotea rebooked all affected travelers onto another flight that departed later that afternoon. Additional staff were deployed to Asturias Airport to assist passengers upon arrival as well.

    The airline expressed gratitude to its crew for their swift response and to passengers for their cooperation, stating that “the safety and well-being of Volotea’s passengers, crew, and airport partners is the airline’s top priority.”

    Statement from Milan Bergamo Airport about man sucked into plane engine incident, emergency response, and support for affected people.

    Image credits: MilanBergamoBGY

    “The airline expresses its condolences once again to all those affected by this incident,” the spokesperson noted.

    Netizens reacted with shock at the news and manner of Russo’s passing

    Comment from Joanne Butcher expressing sympathy and mentioning troubled mind in plane engine incident aftermath.

    Comment by Markus Matthew discussing a man sucked into plane engine incident shared on social media.

    Comment expressing sadness and condolences for man sucked into plane engine, mentioning troubled mind and family grief.

    Comment by Vin Javier expressing shock about a man sucked into plane engine, referencing a final destination style death.

    Comment by Carol Kemp questioning how the man managed to drive onto the runway before being sucked into plane engine.

    Comment by Jennifer Pickard expressing sorrow and horror for witnesses of a man sucked into plane engine incident.

    Comment about man sucked into plane engine with friends discussing his troubled mind and mental health.

    Comment from Nile V Solin expressing sadness and urging those troubled to seek help amid troubled mind concerns.

    Comment by Marshall Rines expressing sympathy about a man sucked into a plane engine incident.

    Facebook comment by Tristan Price questioning the lack of protective screens to prevent incidents and bird strikes at airports.

    Facebook comment expressing condolences and support after man sucked into plane engine accident.

    Comment by Benjamin Turner stating that the man's death after being sucked into a plane engine was very bad and painful.

    Comment from Marjorie Power expressing sympathy for the man sucked into plane engine, mourning his troubled state.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    johannazamora_1 avatar
    Pyla
    Pyla
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sorry for the guys who had to clean that mess up. Dayum.

    User avatar
    POST
    johannazamora_1 avatar
    Pyla
    Pyla
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sorry for the guys who had to clean that mess up. Dayum.

