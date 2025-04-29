Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Karen" Tries To Storm Cockpit Over Flight Delay, Gets Tackled By Crew
Flight crew tackles woman trying to storm the cockpit inside an airplane during a flight delay incident.
News, US

"Karen" Tries To Storm Cockpit Over Flight Delay, Gets Tackled By Crew

In yet another incident of airline mayhem, an American Airlines flight from Sao Paulo to New York descended into chaos when a first-class passenger “Karen” attempted to storm the cockpit due to being frustrated by a delay.

The incident took place last Thursday (April 24), inside Flight AA950 bound for JFK Airport and went viral after a recording surfaced today (April 29).

Highlights
  • A first-class passenger tried to storm the cockpit on AA950 due to a delay, leading crew to physically restrain her before takeoff.
  • Ironically, the passenger’s outburst caused a two-hour flight delay.
  • Both the disruptive woman and the male passenger who confronted her were handed over to local authorities.

The footage showed crew members forcefully restraining the woman near the cockpit door as she tried to push her way inside just before takeoff.

“Get out! Get out!” an attendant can be heard yelling, as they struggled to keep the cockpit secure.

    A Karen goes viral after attempting to storm the cockpit in a blind rage over her flight being delayed

    Commercial airplane in flight against clear blue sky representing flight delay incident with passenger confrontation.

    Image credits: Jeffry S.S./Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    “Do you know who you’re talking to!?” the woman said to the flight attendants. Outraged, netizens wasted no time in labeling the woman as a “Karen,” not only due to her being dressed in business attire and traveling in first class but also due to her “entitled” attitude. 

    As crew warnings fell on deaf ears, they had no choice but to restrain the woman, who fell on the floor during the altercation. However, some viewers believe the use of force was unnecessary. 

    Restrained, she was escorted back to her seat, but the situation escalated even further when another passenger jumped in and began yelling at the woman.

    Flight crew blocking a passenger trying to storm cockpit during a delay inside an airplane cabin.

    Image credits: rafaelgloves

    According to Brazilian outlet Newsflash, the woman’s outburst was triggered by a delay in departure. Ironically, her actions caused a further two-hour delay as the aircraft was forced to return to the boarding gate.

    Passenger tries to storm cockpit after flight delay, tackled by crew members inside airplane aisle.

    Image credits: rafaelgloves

    This extra time caused the indignation of her fellow passengers, which meant flight attendants had to control not only one angry passenger—but the entire flight.

    “Flight AA950 returned to the boarding gate prior to departure due to a safety problem on board,” American Airlines said in a statement, confirming the delay.

    “The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority, and we thank everyone for their understanding.”

    Ironically, the outburst ended up causing a two-hour delay, motivating a second passenger to become violent

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Phil McElrath suggesting mental fitness tests before boarding flights.

    Comment by Olivia Ford expressing frustration about being placed on no fly list after incident involving flight delay and crew response.

    Comment by Al Boake discussing plane restrooms isolated by nets to prevent incidents related to flight delays and cockpit access.

    Both the disruptive “Karen” and the male passenger who confronted her were removed from the flight and handed over to local authorities. It remains unclear whether any charges have been filed.

    Woman confronts crew inside airplane cabin attempting to storm cockpit over flight delay dispute.

    Image credits: rafaelgloves

    Lucas Ramos, a Brazilian flight attendant, explained the seriousness of the situation from the crew’s perspective with a post on X.

    “In training, we flight attendants learn that any suspicious or unruly passenger who attempts to enter the cockpit must be considered an extreme threat and treated as a criminal,” Ramos said. “We are authorized to use physical force to prevent access.”

    Man with raised arms inside airplane cabin during conflict related to flight delay and cockpit access attempt

    Image credits: rafaelgloves

    He also touched upon the toll that high-stress situations like that take on crew members themselves.

    “When your flight is delayed, remember that the crew is just as frustrated and anxious to leave as you are,” he continued. 

    “Not only because we want to get home quickly, but also because in most airlines, the crew only starts getting paid for their work hours when the aircraft is in motion and leaves the boarding gate. Until then, they are working ‘for free.’”

    The incident comes amid a consistent increase in violent events aboard flights in recent years

    Passenger tries to storm cockpit during flight delay, getting tackled by crew amid onboard confrontation.

    Image credits: rafaelgloves

    “Airlines and governments remain concerned about the frequency and severity of unruly and disruptive passenger incidents onboard aircraft,” states a report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA.)

    “These incidents include violence against crew and other passengers, harassment, verbal abuse, smoking, failure to follow safety and public health instructions, and other forms of riotous behavior.”

    Comment warning about storming cockpit after flight delay, emphasizing the risk and crew safety concerns.

    Comment warning against approaching cockpit during flight delay, discussing passenger limits and crew authority on planes.

    Comment by Paul Enders expressing support for crew who tackled passenger trying to storm cockpit over flight delay.

    According to the paper, which takes into account 24,400 reports from over 50 operators globally, there has been a consistent increase in passenger incidents in the last few years, with at least one violent incident for every 480 flights in 2023.

    Two airline pilots in cockpit preparing for takeoff with flight delay disruption and crew intervention context.

    Image credits: Kawee/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    For the IATA, it’s all a matter of enhancing deterrence, as the organization states that around 60% of all cases do not proceed in their prosecution due to jurisdictional gaps in the Tokyo Convention of 1963, which governs offenses and certain other acts committed on an aircraft.

    According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), there were more than 900 incidents registered as of July 2024, twice the rate at which they occurred compared to 2020 levels.

    In 2023, the FAA levied $7.5 million in fines across more than 2,000 incidents, with 39 of those being labeled as “high risk,” meaning the FBI had to get involved.

    “Stressful.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the incident

    Tweet from San Lima criticizing behavior in video about flight delay, mentioning aggressive flight attendant and passenger filming.

    Image credits: sansl

    Woman attempting to storm airplane cockpit during flight delay being tackled by flight crew members in airport setting.

    Image credits: carlosjmpessoa

    Tweet discussing flight attendants and pilot prioritizing ending shifts over avoiding flight delays during incidents involving passengers.

    Image credits: rafaelgloves

    Tweet listing typical behaviors of a Karen on a flight, including confronting crew over delays and causing a scene.

    Image credits: fada_sem_tato

    Tweet text questioning crew's use of physical aggression after passenger tries to storm cockpit over flight delay.

    Tweet text discussing a woman being tackled by crew after trying to storm cockpit due to a flight delay.

    Image credits: Mi_Lady_22

    Screenshot of a tweet describing a passenger aggressively trying to storm the cockpit after a flight delay and being tackled by crew.

    Image credits: Debi2910169135

    Tweet text criticizing physical aggression used to restrain a woman during a flight delay incident involving a crew member.

    Image credits: eurebastos

    Tweet discussing flight delay incident where a passenger tried to storm the cockpit and was tackled by the crew.

    Image credits: cleberfacanha

    Tweet discussing a flight attendant and pilots handling a disruptive passenger near the cockpit during a delay.

    Image credits: antikytherame

    Tweet from André Pereira discussing a stressful leadership situation with leaders and employees in a small space.

    Image credits: souandrepereira

    Text tweet discussing a flight delay incident where a passenger tried to storm the cockpit and was tackled by crew.

    Image credits: lucy_mayumi1

    Twitter comment discussing a passenger incident involving a flight delay and crew intervention.

    Image credits: jrcpv9

    Tweet discussing flight delay experiences and passenger frustrations related to a flight delay and crew intervention.

    Image credits: xemxis2

    Tweet from HomoTop (@DehFelipe) discussing how a flight delay conflict led to a passenger being tackled by crew members.

    Image credits: DehFelipe

    Passenger tries to storm cockpit over flight delay and gets tackled by crew during tense airplane confrontation.

    Image credits: utraboclau

    Alt text: Twitter post describing crew tackling a disruptive passenger trying to storm the cockpit during a flight delay.

    Image credits: tunicolage

    Tweet discussing a passenger’s aggressive behavior trying to storm cockpit over flight delay, tackled by crew members.

    Image credits: tiepazos

    Tweet text on white background stating no one congratulated the calm cameraman who captured the Karen storming cockpit incident.

    Image credits: TooBlessedToC

    Tweet discussing a woman named Karen tormenting a man, linked to a flight delay incident involving cockpit storming and crew intervention.

    Image credits: Daralice523424

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    c_devine avatar
    Seedy Vine
    Seedy Vine
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Flight crew should get paid for working whether a plane's in the air or not. Otherwise it's slavery.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's really fortunate she didn't get a 5 of clubs 👊 for her trouble. Unless I'm very mistaken, flight crews are quite nervous about people acting out on a plane and are very willing to neutralize the threat. What a fruitloop.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
