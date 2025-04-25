ADVERTISEMENT

A flight attendant just went viral on video over her “cruel” behavior toward a disabled passenger.

The post sparked massive online outrage, with commenters demanding the attendant be disciplined for her “abusive” behavior and “power trip.”

Fellow travellers described the passenger as kind and composed, while the flight attendant was accused of being aggressive and unprofessional.

An elderly, disabled passenger was scolded by a flight attendant on a United Airlines flight

Image credits: Haydn / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

On Monday, April 21, a Reddit post quickly became the subject of discussion on the social media platform. The post featured a story about a cold-hearted United Airlines flight attendant and an elderly passenger in need of assistance.

The elderly woman, a first-class passenger sitting at the plane’s bulkhead where there is no storage underneath the seats, was carrying only a small purse and a collapsible cane. According to the post, she politely asked a United Airlines flight attendant for assistance placing her items in the overhead storage, but was quickly turned down and scolded on account of “union rules.”

The elderly woman asked the flight attendant to help her put her things in the overhead storage

Image credits: Christian Lambert / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The attendant allegedly went into a defensive tirade, loudly refusing to help and citing union rules. The attendant said, “Absolutely not, I cannot do that due to union regulations, what if I get injured, ma’am, ma’am!”

As passengers looked on in disbelief, the situation quickly escalated—the plane returned to the gate, security personnel arrived on board, and the flight attendant allegedly tried to have the woman removed from the plane, claiming she had made her feel “uncomfortable.”

The flight attendant refused the passenger’s request and claimed she made her feel “uncomfortable”

Image credits: Pew Nguyen / Pexels (not the actual photo)

According to the witness who posted the story on Reddit, the passenger kept her cool and said she is a frequent flier who has never experienced such behavior from any member of the cabin crew. She then explained that she was only asking for help because she is disabled and could not reach the overhead storage on her own.

However, the flight attendant continued throwing a fit, calling the disabled passenger“unreasonable.” That’s when another passenger intervened. Following the incident, “The [flight attendant] then angrily slammed the bins closed and stomped back to her jump seat.”

The plane had to return to the gate over the flight attendant’s complaint about the elderly passenger

Image credits: mildlyburner / Reddit

Just as everything was set and the plane was about to take off, the aircraft started heading back to the gate after the pilot’s announcement that “there had been an incident.”

The vulnerable passenger was then approached by security guards, who reportedly told her that the flight attendant was uncomfortable because she was “talking down” to her. The Redditor explained, “Everyone around was stunned – it was exactly the opposite (the FA was the one who was being aggressive and yelling at this poor old lady).”

The passenger explained the situation to the security guards, who quickly realized she wasn’t a threat

Image credits: mildlyburner / Reddit

After the elderly woman told the guards about the incident, they quickly realized she was not a threat. The plane was then made ready for takeoff once again. The redditor said that after all the ruckus, the same flight attendant made a safety announcement in an “eerie, overly cheerful, almost sociopathic-sounding voice” as if nothing had happened.

The story received a wave of comments and reactions from online users who felt for the disabled elderly passenger who just needed some help.

Online users were frustrated with the heartbreaking story of the passenger

Image credits: mildlyburner / Reddit

One user replied to the post, saying, “This employee needs to be removed from service. Being abusive under the cloak of authority is one of the worst traits in a human. Doubly so when done against a handicapped and elderly person.”

Another was stunned about the whole thing, saying, “I’ve literally never seen an FA not help in this exact situation.”

Sadly, another disabled passenger chimed in, saying, “It’s happened to me a couple of times. Welcome to the world of being disabled, where you’re blamed for inconveniencing everyone else because of your disability.”

Most users called for the flight attendant to be fired from United Airlines

Most users called for the flight attendant to be fired. One said, “I’m sure you could file an anonymous report. Flight attendants like that don’t deserve their jobs.”

Another added, “This is an example of a ‘little tyrant’, someone who has little power in their personal life, so they abuse the little power they get in their job. This person should be fired.”

“FA sounds like a sociopath trying to get the elderly, disabled lady kicked off flight and then the manner in which she gave the safety announcement after security boarded and decided there was no threat,” another wrote.

Image credits: chihyechung / TikTok

A fourth added, “What a complete psycho of a human being, first behaving like that to an old lady and then to make it 1000000x worse, calling security on her on false pretenses.”

Another person claimed the attendant was on a power trip, saying, “FA wanted her kicked off the plane. Power tripping.”

Back in November, another passenger had a hard time with the cabin crew on a flight

Image credits: chihyechung / TikTok

This is not the first time a flight attendant has had a feud with a passenger. In November 2024, voice actress Charlet Chung shared a viral TikTok describing what she called the “most distressing, dehumanizing experience” she’s had on a flight.

During a WestJet trip, Chung said a man behind her repeatedly kicked her seat and cursed at her. When she asked a flight attendant for help, she was instead threatened with removal, forced to switch seats, and allegedly harassed by crew members. Chung, who is Asian American, accused the airline staff of discrimination and has since filed a complaint with WestJet.

Online users rushed to the comment section to call out the flight attendant’s behavior

