Air travel has a special way of turning adults into confused toddlers. People suddenly forget how queues work, become emotionally attached to the overhead bin space, and act personally offended by assigned seating.

We hear so many stories about seat squabbles and in-flight drama, but throw accessibility into the mix, and suddenly the skies aren’t so friendly anymore.

Traveling in a wheelchair is a real wild ride, even before the plane takes off. In today’s episode of “People who should not be left unsupervised,” one Redditor shared their travel story about how a couple tried to steal their prepaid first-class seats.

Airplane seats are assigned, not auditioned, but some people still play musical chairs at 30,000 feet

One wheelchair user and their partner have their first-class seats stolen on a flight by an entitled couple who lie about it when caught

The poster books first class seats for their flight, in order to have easy access on the plane, since they need assistance

The poster and their partner arrive late for their flight, due to some delays, and are surprised to find another couple sitting in the seats they paid for

The poster asks the couple to move but they lie about being in the correct seats, until a flight attendant checks their tickets and asks them to move

The OP (original poster) and their partner were flying to Kentucky. Sounds like a standard flight, right? Except they had a tight layover. And when you’re in a wheelchair and rely on an aisle transfer chair to deboard, “tight” becomes “blink and you’ll miss your connection.”

After delays turned that layover into a high-stakes airport sprint, the couple finally reached their gate with just minutes to spare. But hey, they had booked front-row first-class seats on purpose – you know, for accessibility and ease of transfer. Logical and practical.

Except when they finally boarded, strapped into the aisle transfer like a rollercoaster with no thrill, they discovered a random couple sitting in their seats and politely told them to move. The squatter couple blinked like confused racoons and insisted the seats were theirs.

Flight attendants swooped in, checked tickets, and surprise! They weren’t just wrong – they were confidently wrong. Turns out the couple figured the seats were “up for grabs” since nobody had claimed them yet. That’s right. In 2025, entitled people still believe “finders keepers” is a valid boarding strategy.

Entitlement is the magical belief that rules don’t apply to someone specifically. It often comes from a mix of privilege, lack of consequences, and just enough confidence to be annoying. Entitled folks assume they’re the exception to every rule because they deserve more or better than others, but manage to be shocked when called out.

When you’re dealing with an entitled person who makes absurd demands, it’s better not to give in, because that might make them even more certain that their entitlement is justified. Stay calm, be firm, and stick to facts. And, if someone tries to snag your seat on a flight, just let the pros, aka flight attendants, handle it. Just like they did for our wheelchair-user OP.

Because traveling by plane with a wheelchair can be a real logistical nightmare, so no one needs more drama on top of that. If you’re planning a trip as a wheelchair user, a little prep goes a long way. The pros recommend always calling the airline ahead of time—not just to let them know you’re coming, but to confirm what accommodations they offer (aisle chairs, pre-boarding).

Book bulkhead or front-row seats for easier transfers, and if you have a personal wheelchair, label it clearly and take photos of it before checking it—just in case it takes an unscheduled vacation of its own. Also, carry essential items like meds, chargers, and snacks in a small bag that stays with you at all times. Airport assistance can be helpful, but patience and humor are definitely your best travel buddies.

What do you think of this story? Share your thoughts and wildest travel experiences below!

