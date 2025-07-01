Passengers Write Farewell Messages As Japan Airlines Flight Suddenly Plunges 26,000 Feet Mid-Air

ADVERTISEMENT

A Japan Airlines Boeing 737-800 flight from Shanghai, China to Tokyo, Japan, plunged nearly 26,000 feet in 10 minutes following a mid-air mechanical issue, resulting in the oxygen masks being deployed and passengers being fearful for their lives.

No injuries were reported among the 191 passengers and crew as the flight made an emergency landing in Osaka, Japan, though some described the experience as traumatic.

Highlights Passengers feared the worst as oxygen masks dropped and the aircraft plummeted rapidly.

The plane landed safely in Osaka, though passengers were left deeply shaken.

Passengers were offered 15,000 yen ($93-$104) and one night of free accommodation as reimbursement.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

The rapid descent began with a boom and a scramble for oxygen

Share icon

Image credits: Toshi Aoki (Not the actual photo)

According to multiple passengers, the situation on Flight JL8696, operated by Spring Airlines Japan, turned dire without warning.

The flight’s pilots reportedly contacted air traffic controllers when the aircraft triggered an alert about an irregularity in the plane’s pressurization system, according to theSouth China Morning Post.

Share icon

Image credits: ifenglobal

ADVERTISEMENT

The aircraft descended rapidly, dropping from a cruising altitude to just over 10,000 feet within 10 minutes. The plunge caused the oxygen masks in the cabin to deploy.

“I heard a muffled boom, and the oxygen mask fell off in a few seconds. The stewardess cried and shouted to put on the oxygen mask, saying the plane had a malfunction,” one passenger told The Associated Press.

“Suddenly, all the oxygen masks popped open while I was sleeping,” another passenger stated.

Share icon

Image credits: ifenglobal

Footage taken inside the cabin depicted passengers clutching their masks, some frozen in silence and others visibly stressed.

While the flight itself carried a Japan Airlines code, the aircraft and its crew were from Spring Airlines Japan, a low-cost carrier, according to People.

Some passengers tried to say goodbye in case they didn’t make it

Share icon

Image credits: byebyeboca

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The fear that swept through the plane was a moment of reckoning for some passengers. One traveler admitted they were “on the verge of tears” as they hurriedly penned their will and personal bank and insurance information as the plane descended.

Fortunately, the pilots were able to land the plane safely at Kansai International Airport in Osaka at 8:50 p.m. local time. Social media lit up with posts from some of the flight’s passengers.

Share icon

Image credits: abelxkanye

“My body is still here, but my soul hasn’t caught up. My legs are still shaking. When you face life or d*ath, everything else feels trivial,” one passenger wrote.

Another passenger described the descent as “violent,” “extreme, and “abrupt.” “The plane started plummeting violently at around 7 p.m. and dropped to 3,000 meters in just 20 minutes,” the passenger stated.

Passengers’ frustration grew after landing, partly due to shockingly low compensation from the airline

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: bignai/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

Japan’s Ministry of Transport has confirmed that there were no injuries among the 191 passengers and crew.

But the passengers’ ordeal didn’t end there. Travelers were kept on board for more than an hour after landing.

Several posted to social media while still stuck on the plane, sharing images of the dangling oxygen masks in the cabin.

Share icon

Image credits: charles/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Spring Airlines Japan later offered compensation of 15,000 yen (about $93-$104 USD) to each passenger, as well as one night of accommodation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The amount was shockingly low, but that’s not all. The reimbursement was not automatic, so passengers still needed to contact the airline to receive their compensation.

Share icon

Image credits: Phil Desforges/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

The airline’s compensation received a lot of flak from netizens online.

“What a ridiculous sum as compensation for the fear and trauma of an almost tragedy. I would have thrown it in their faces,” one commenter wrote.

Share icon

Image credits: Eternalsunslut

“I honestly can’t imagine how horrifying this experience was. $93 seems like a slap in the face to be honest,” another wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s an embarrassing amount of money. Sorry for the trauma. Here’s $93,” an X user stated.

The Boeing 737-800 has been involved in several incidents

Share icon

Image credits: PEDONIKA_MINAJJ

ADVERTISEMENT

The plane involved in the incident was a Boeing 737-800, a model tied to several serious crashes in recent years.

In 2022, a China Eastern Airlines 737-800 crashed in southern China, k*lling all 132 onboard.

Share icon

Image credits: Kenny Eliason/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

More recently, a Jeju Air flight of the same model crashed during landing in South Korea. There were only two survivors out of the 181 onboard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Japan Airlines’ own record also came under scrutiny.

Share icon

Image credits: Media_Works/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

Just last year, one of its Airbus A350s collided with a coast guard aircraft on the runway at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, resulting in multiple casualties.

Netizens expressed shock and outrage at the airline’s insultingly low compensation for the flight’s passengers

Share icon

Image credits: khiaaasylum

Share icon

Image credits: penpenlop

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: whotfisjovana

Share icon

Image credits: papazelko

Share icon

Image credits: Arin9910

Share icon

Image credits: hbicanes

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: dimadagino22409

Share icon

Image credits: ChadWilson86312

Share icon

Image credits: RyanXCX13

Share icon

Image credits: turquoisepogos

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ursofagkp

Share icon

Image credits: chihiroloverr

Share icon

Image credits: grandesnasa

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT