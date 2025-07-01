Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Passengers Write Farewell Messages As Japan Airlines Flight Suddenly Plunges 26,000 Feet Mid-Air
Passengers inside a Japan Airlines flight during an emergency oxygen mask deployment after sudden mid-air plunge.
World

Passengers Write Farewell Messages As Japan Airlines Flight Suddenly Plunges 26,000 Feet Mid-Air

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

A Japan Airlines Boeing 737-800 flight from Shanghai, China to Tokyo, Japan, plunged nearly 26,000 feet in 10 minutes following a mid-air mechanical issue, resulting in the oxygen masks being deployed and passengers being fearful for their lives. 

No injuries were reported among the 191 passengers and crew as the flight made an emergency landing in Osaka, Japan, though some described the experience as traumatic.

Highlights
  • Passengers feared the worst as oxygen masks dropped and the aircraft plummeted rapidly.
  • The plane landed safely in Osaka, though passengers were left deeply shaken.
  • Passengers were offered 15,000 yen ($93-$104) and one night of free accommodation as reimbursement.
BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    The rapid descent began with a boom and a scramble for oxygen

    Japan Airlines airplane in flight with landing gear extended under a clear blue sky, related to passengers writing farewell messages.

    Image credits: Toshi Aoki (Not the actual photo)

    According to multiple passengers, the situation on Flight JL8696, operated by Spring Airlines Japan, turned dire without warning.

    The flight’s pilots reportedly contacted air traffic controllers when the aircraft triggered an alert about an irregularity in the plane’s pressurization system, according to theSouth China Morning Post.

    Passengers wearing oxygen masks inside Japan Airlines flight cabin during sudden mid-air plunge emergency.

    Image credits: ifenglobal

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The aircraft descended rapidly, dropping from a cruising altitude to just over 10,000 feet within 10 minutes. The plunge caused the oxygen masks in the cabin to deploy.

    “I heard a muffled boom, and the oxygen mask fell off in a few seconds. The stewardess cried and shouted to put on the oxygen mask, saying the plane had a malfunction,” one passenger told The Associated Press.

    “Suddenly, all the oxygen masks popped open while I was sleeping,” another passenger stated.

    Passengers wearing oxygen masks inside Japan Airlines flight cabin during sudden 26,000 feet mid-air plunge emergency.

    Image credits: ifenglobal

    Footage taken inside the cabin depicted passengers clutching their masks, some frozen in silence and others visibly stressed.

    While the flight itself carried a Japan Airlines code, the aircraft and its crew were from Spring Airlines Japan, a low-cost carrier, according to People.

    Some passengers tried to say goodbye in case they didn’t make it

    Tweet expressing concern over passengers writing farewell messages during Japan Airlines flight plunge mid-air.

    Image credits: byebyeboca

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The fear that swept through the plane was a moment of reckoning for some passengers. One traveler admitted they were “on the verge of tears” as they hurriedly penned their will and personal bank and insurance information as the plane descended.

    Fortunately, the pilots were able to land the plane safely at Kansai International Airport in Osaka at 8:50 p.m. local time. Social media lit up with posts from some of the flight’s passengers.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Boeing related to plane accidents amid Japan Airlines flight sudden plunge incident.

    Image credits: abelxkanye

    “My body is still here, but my soul hasn’t caught up. My legs are still shaking. When you face life or d*ath, everything else feels trivial,” one passenger wrote.

    Another passenger described the descent as “violent,” “extreme, and “abrupt.” “The plane started plummeting violently at around 7 p.m. and dropped to 3,000 meters in just 20 minutes,” the passenger stated.

    Passengers’ frustration grew after landing, partly due to shockingly low compensation from the airline

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Passenger activates oxygen mask on Japan Airlines flight during sudden mid-air plunge, ensuring safety and emergency response.

    Image credits: bignai/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Japan’s Ministry of Transport has confirmed that there were no injuries among the 191 passengers and crew.

    But the passengers’ ordeal didn’t end there. Travelers were kept on board for more than an hour after landing. 

    Several posted to social media while still stuck on the plane, sharing images of the dangling oxygen masks in the cabin.

    Commercial airplane flying in clear blue sky representing Japan Airlines flight experiencing sudden mid-air plunge.

    Image credits: charles/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Spring Airlines Japan later offered compensation of 15,000 yen (about $93-$104 USD) to each passenger, as well as one night of accommodation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The amount was shockingly low, but that’s not all. The reimbursement was not automatic, so passengers still needed to contact the airline to receive their compensation.

    Passengers writing farewell messages inside a Japan Airlines flight during a sudden mid-air plunge event.

    Image credits: Phil Desforges/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    The airline’s compensation received a lot of flak from netizens online. 

    “What a ridiculous sum as compensation for the fear and trauma of an almost tragedy. I would have thrown it in their faces,” one commenter wrote.

    Passenger reacting to Japan Airlines flight plunging 26,000 feet, writing farewell messages amid sudden mid-air drop.

    Image credits: Eternalsunslut

    “I honestly can’t imagine how horrifying this experience was. $93 seems like a slap in the face to be honest,” another wrote.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “That’s an embarrassing amount of money. Sorry for the trauma. Here’s $93,” an X user stated.

    The Boeing 737-800 has been involved in several incidents

    Tweet from a passenger discussing compensation after Japan Airlines flight suddenly plunges 26,000 feet mid-air incident.

    Image credits: PEDONIKA_MINAJJ

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The plane involved in the incident was a Boeing 737-800, a model tied to several serious crashes in recent years.

    In 2022, a China Eastern Airlines 737-800 crashed in southern China, k*lling all 132 onboard.  

    Passengers sitting inside Japan Airlines flight cabin, experiencing sudden mid-air plunge while writing farewell messages.

    Image credits: Kenny Eliason/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    More recently, a Jeju Air flight of the same model crashed during landing in South Korea. There were only two survivors out of the 181 onboard.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Japan Airlines’ own record also came under scrutiny. 

    Private jet taxiing on snowy runway at sunset, related to Japan Airlines flight sudden plunge incident.

    Image credits: Media_Works/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Just last year, one of its Airbus A350s collided with a coast guard aircraft on the runway at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, resulting in multiple casualties.

    Netizens expressed shock and outrage at the airline’s insultingly low compensation for the flight’s passengers

    Tweet discussing the frightening experience of a Japan Airlines flight suddenly plunging 26,000 feet mid-air.

    Image credits: khiaaasylum

    Person replying on Twitter expressing shock about a Japan Airlines flight sudden plunge mid-air incident.

    Image credits: penpenlop

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing fear following a Japan Airlines flight's sudden 26,000 feet plunge mid-air incident.

    Image credits: whotfisjovana

    Twitter user Papa Želko reacts to Japan Airlines flight plunging 26,000 feet mid-air, describing it as a scary Boeing incident.

    Image credits: papazelko

    Tweet reacting to Japan Airlines flight plunge, showing surprise about the 8 kilometers sudden mid-air drop by passengers.

    Image credits: Arin9910

    Tweet reacting in disbelief to Japan Airlines flight plunging 26,000 feet mid-air with passengers writing farewell messages.

    Image credits: hbicanes

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning Boeing in a discussion about Japan Airlines flight suddenly plunging mid-air.

    Image credits: dimadagino22409

    Twitter reply by user ChadW criticizing Japan Airlines flight safety after sudden plunge mid-air.

    Image credits: ChadWilson86312

    Tweet showing a user reacting emotionally to Japan Airlines flight’s sudden plunge with potential legal consequences mentioned.

    Image credits: RyanXCX13

    Passenger tweet reacting to sudden 26,000 feet plunge on Japan Airlines flight during mid-air emergency situation.

    Image credits: turquoisepogos

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing passengers’ experience during Japan Airlines flight’s sudden 26,000 feet mid-air plunge sensation.

    Image credits: ursofagkp

    Passenger's tweet sarcastically commenting on compensation after Japan Airlines flight suddenly plunges 26,000 feet mid-air incident.

    Image credits: chihiroloverr

    Passenger writing farewell messages on Japan Airlines flight during sudden 26,000 feet plunge mid-air emergency situation

    Image credits: grandesnasa

    Passenger writes farewell message during Japan Airlines flight sudden mid-air plunge 26,000 feet.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Passengers write farewell messages as Japan Airlines flight experiences sudden mid-air plunge 26,000 feet.

    Passenger’s farewell message on social media after Japan Airlines flight suddenly plunges mid-air.

    Passenger writing farewell messages during Japan Airlines flight's sudden 26,000 feet mid-air plunge.

    Comment reading thanks and relief as passengers write farewell messages during Japan Airlines flight's sudden plunge mid-air.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Passenger writes farewell message on phone amid Japan Airlines flight sudden mid-air plunge of 26,000 feet.

    Passenger comment describing a near death experience during Japan Airlines flight sudden mid-air plunge.

    Passenger writing farewell messages during sudden plunge on Japan Airlines flight mid-air crisis.

    Facebook comment from Harry Hiranandani criticizing Boeing aircraft for many problems and corner cuttings.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Passengers writing farewell messages on Japan Airlines flight experiencing sudden mid-air plunge.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    1

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    amylee_2 avatar
    amy lee
    amy lee
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Boeing's ex engineer mysteriously died just before he was due to give evidence against them. Guess we know what he was going to say.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    amylee_2 avatar
    amy lee
    amy lee
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Boeing's ex engineer mysteriously died just before he was due to give evidence against them. Guess we know what he was going to say.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about World
    Homepage
    Trending
    World
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in World Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT