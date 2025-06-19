Woman Has Epic Meltdown On Plane After Being Forced To Sit Next To “Fat” Passenger

ADVERTISEMENT

An unhinged plane passenger was escorted off a flight after verbally and physically assaulting another woman over her weight.

Leanna Perry, a 32-year-old passenger, pulled the other woman’s hair, spat on her, and hurled insults at her aboard a Southwest Airlines plane at LaGuardia Airport in New York.

The incident took place before takeoff at around 1 AM on a flight headed to Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday (June 16).

Dressed in a red baseball cap and an all-black outfit, Perry was removed from the plane after the Port Authority Police Department received a call about an “intoxicated passenger” exhibiting disruptive behavior, as per The Daily Mail.

Image credits: Patrick McMullan / Getty

Perry reportedly attacked the other passenger verbally before she began pulling her hair.

“Shut the f*** up, don’t f***ing touch me!” she said, as other passengers tried to neutralize her to help the victim.

“I’m not even touching her hair b****!” Perry added, while gripping the other woman’s hair.

Image credits: amandawetterer

As Southwest employees appeared to secure some sort of restraints around Perry’s wrists, the intoxicated passenger yelled, “911!”

“Yeah, I’m sorry! I didn’t want to sit next to a f**ing fat lady,” she said. “You guys are already past the point of no return. You’re already past the point of no return!” the traveler told those trying to help the victim.

Perry continued to berate the other passenger, a Brazilian native, who managed to maintain her composure instead of reacting to the aggressive meltdown.

Leanna Perry, 32, repeatedly body-shamed the other passenger, saying, “I didn’t want to sit next to a f**ing fat lady”

Image credits: leahkay1010

The victim asked the passenger sitting beside her to ignore the aggressive woman.

“Don’t touch her,” the victim said. “Take your hands off of her.”

The man sitting next to her also insisted that they should stay calm and said Perry was “sick.”

Image credits: leahkay1010

The intoxicated passenger continued: “Look at this fat lady. Look at this fat a** b****. She can’t even, look, you can’t even see her stomach.

“It’s horrible. Look at her outfit. Look at this fat a** b****. Hilarious. You can’t even show your mouth because you’re embarrassed,” Perry added, referring to the woman’s face mask.

Perry pulled the woman’s hair and spat on her as Southwest Airlines employees tried to restrain her wrists

She also insulted a man who was holding her arms to stop her from hurting the woman.

“Shut the f*** up!… Sorry, I can’t hear you ugly a** f***ing dude who’s never gonna get laid again,” the rowdy traveler told him.

“Oh, I’m sorry, Black guy! My boyfriend’s Black so shut the f*** up. My boyfriend’s f***ing a Black guy, my boyfriend’s a Black, my boyfriend’s Black, my boyfriend’s a f***ing Black guy,” she continued amid her visible mental breakdown.

Image credits: leahkay1010

Perry then spat onto the woman she had body-shamed, after which another passenger tried to use the unhinged woman’s hair to cover her mouth.

“Miss, please, we’re not doing all that. We’re not doing all that,” one crew member told her, to which the rowdy woman replied, “Shut the f*** up!”

“Ugly a** b****. You never got laid in your life. Your boyfriend’s d*** is like two inches big—that’s embarrassing,” she said, addressing the victim.

“Oh, so sorry about your boyfriend. That’s horrible. That’s horrible.”

Image credits: amandawetterer

With her wrists restrained, Perry fell to the ground and began violently kicking the victim.

“Shut the f*** up I can’t breathe. Nobody’s f***ing touching me! You’re not letting me go motherf***er. You’re corny as f***,” she said, lying on the ground.

“Can anybody do something, please?” one flyer could be heard pleading in the video of the incident.

When the victim said she couldn’t “get out,” the aggressive passenger continued to insult her, yelling, “Yeah you can’t get out! You’re f***ing fat as sh**.”



A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines confirmed that the unruly woman was escorted off the plane on a gurney and denied boarding.

A witness shared a video that shows Perry on the gurney, being transported across the airport by a group of workers.

The woman was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

In a statement, the airline said it “commended” its employees for their “professionalism” in handling the intoxicated passenger.

Image credits: leanna_perry

The 32-year-old woman is reportedly an illustration artist based in Brooklyn who has worked for major companies such as Maybelline, MAC, Shein, and Adidas.

The Missouri-born artist has also worked for fashion designers Betsey Johnson and Nicole Miller and attended several runway shows.

People reacted to the “entitled” passenger’s meltdown, as well as to the other passengers recording the incident

