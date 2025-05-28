Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Passenger Arrested For Attacking Kid On Flight After He Called Her “Fat” And “Miss Piggy”
Allegiant airplane parked at gate with tow vehicle on airport tarmac under cloudy sky
Crime, News

Passenger Arrested For Attacking Kid On Flight After He Called Her “Fat” And “Miss Piggy”

A woman from Maryland has been charged with felony child ab*se after allegedly attacking a boy who mocked her weight during a flight home from Disney world—by calling her “Miss Piggy.”

Kristy Crampton was arrested Monday at Sanford-Orlando International Airport after a disturbing incident aboard an Allegiant Air flight bound for Hagerstown, Maryland. According to police, the altercation began just before takeoff when a child reportedly told Crampton she was “too fat to sit in her seat.”

Highlights
  • Maryland woman was arrested for attacking a boy who insulted her weight on an Allegiant Air flight.
  • The attack included punching, hitting with a water bottle, and slamming the boy's head against the airplane window.
  • Police classified her actions as beyond typical discipline and charged her with child abuse.

The rude remarks sent Crampton into a blind rage, with witnesses recounting how she began “swinging” at the child in response. She allegedly punched him, struck him with a water bottle, and slammed his head against the airplane window.

    Irate woman slams kid’s head against airplane window after he insulted her by calling her “Miss Piggy” mid-flight

    Passenger Arrested For Attacking Kid On Flight After He Called Her "Fat" And "Miss Piggy"

    Image credits: WFTV

    “The woman was not correcting the child; she was ab*sing him,” one witness told airport police. “She was whipping the s*** out of the kid.”

    Neither the boy’s identity nor his age have been publicly disclosed, and authorities have not confirmed the exact nature of his relationship to Crampton. The family also declined to make any formal statements to the police, as per the arrest report.

    Passenger Arrested For Attacking Kid On Flight After He Called Her "Fat" And "Miss Piggy"

    Image credits: WFTV

    Some details regarding their familiarity with each other can be inferred via information the woman shared with authorities during questioning. She admitted to reacting after the child’s rude and disrespectful behavior during their trip to Disney.

    Passenger Arrested For Attacking Kid On Flight After He Called Her "Fat" And "Miss Piggy"

    Image credits: Amy Humphries / Unsplash

    Crampton explained how the situation escalated after she took his phone away because he refused to download the Uber app. When he allegedly pushed her arm off their shared armrest, she told officers she began “smacking” him.

    Passenger Arrested For Attacking Kid On Flight After He Called Her "Fat" And "Miss Piggy"

    Image credits: WFTV

    For the police, Crampton’s actions went far beyond what’s considered acceptable when disciplining a minor.

    “It was determined that Kristy went beyond typical disciplinary actions with multiple strikes to the head as well as pushing [his] head into the window,” airport officers wrote in a report.

    “As a result, Kristy was placed under arrest for domestic violence/child ab*se.”

    The woman was arrested and subsequently released on bond. She was ordered to not have contact with the kid

    Passenger Arrested For Attacking Kid On Flight After He Called Her "Fat" And "Miss Piggy"

    Image credits: WFTV

    After the incident, the plane’s pilot contacted law enforcement, and Crampton was taken into custody at the gate upon landing. Photos show the woman being led away from the aircraft and later appearing in court with visible signs of stress.

    Passenger Arrested For Attacking Kid On Flight After He Called Her "Fat" And "Miss Piggy"

    Image credits: Kristy Crampton

    Jeffrey Crampton, Kristy’s relative who was also on the flight, told officers that the boy had exhibited behavioral issues during their trip, but his testimony did little to diminish the seriousness of the allegations.

    Passenger Arrested For Attacking Kid On Flight After He Called Her "Fat" And "Miss Piggy"

    Image credits: WFTV

    Following her arrest, Kristy was booked into the Seminole County Jail and appeared in court yesterday (May 27). 

    She was later released on $10,000 bond and ordered to have no contact with the child. Due to the incident taking place aboard a commercial aircraft, the FBI has also been notified and is expected to conduct a review.

    The case ignited a debate online, with some people sympathizing with the woman and arguing that the child “learned a lesson”

    The case motivated a heated debate online, with one side being horrified at the woman violently assaulting the kid and the others sympathizing with her due to the child’s behavior.

    “You never, ever, lay your hands on a child. Do that to my child and I promise you that you’ll be eating your food, from a straw, in a hospital bed, for the next six months,” one user wrote.

    “Well, the kid was right, and wrong. There is a resemblance but he should have kept it to himself and friends,” another joked.

    “I worry about the boy’s future with such a woman around him. People have commented he was badly behaved. Maybe. But he wasn’t born like that. A child only knows what a child sees.”

    “She did the right thing… punching the punk,” one user argued. “The boy learned not to antagonize a wildebeest, or they’ll give ya the horns!”

    “Training the kid to ab*se women and get away with it when he’s older. Great system.”

    “He had it coming.” Netizens took to social media to argue over the case

    Passenger Arrested For Attacking Kid On Flight After He Called Her "Fat" And "Miss Piggy"

    Passenger Arrested For Attacking Kid On Flight After He Called Her "Fat" And "Miss Piggy"

    Passenger Arrested For Attacking Kid On Flight After He Called Her "Fat" And "Miss Piggy"

    Passenger Arrested For Attacking Kid On Flight After He Called Her "Fat" And "Miss Piggy"

    Passenger Arrested For Attacking Kid On Flight After He Called Her "Fat" And "Miss Piggy"

    Passenger Arrested For Attacking Kid On Flight After He Called Her "Fat" And "Miss Piggy"

    Passenger Arrested For Attacking Kid On Flight After He Called Her "Fat" And "Miss Piggy"

    Passenger Arrested For Attacking Kid On Flight After He Called Her "Fat" And "Miss Piggy"

    Passenger Arrested For Attacking Kid On Flight After He Called Her "Fat" And "Miss Piggy"

    Passenger Arrested For Attacking Kid On Flight After He Called Her "Fat" And "Miss Piggy"

    Passenger Arrested For Attacking Kid On Flight After He Called Her "Fat" And "Miss Piggy"

    Passenger Arrested For Attacking Kid On Flight After He Called Her "Fat" And "Miss Piggy"

    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    I agree with the commenter who said you don't lay hands on a kid, no matter how provoked you are. Had this happen within my family with a relative "disciplining" my kid over what he allegedly did (but didn't) do to her kid and it tore our previously good relationship with that side to bits. Don't touch my kid - there are other solutions.

    NoRestfortheQWERTY
    NoRestfortheQWERTY
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    Man, didn't we just have this debate on that instagram filter feature?

    Eva Moon
    Eva Moon
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago (edited)

    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    I agree with the commenter who said you don't lay hands on a kid, no matter how provoked you are. Had this happen within my family with a relative "disciplining" my kid over what he allegedly did (but didn't) do to her kid and it tore our previously good relationship with that side to bits. Don't touch my kid - there are other solutions.

    NoRestfortheQWERTY
    NoRestfortheQWERTY
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    Man, didn't we just have this debate on that instagram filter feature?

    Eva Moon
    Eva Moon
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago (edited)

