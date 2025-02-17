Mom Refuses To Let Son Attend Family BBQ Over His Stepsiblings: “Being Unfair And Too Strict”

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no excuse for bullying—none whatsoever. As a parent, you would be horrified to learn that your child is constantly being harassed, beaten up, insulted, and demeaned by the people close to them. Any decent adult would take the necessary steps to protect their kid and then ensure that they no longer have to suffer like this ever again.

Mom u/Such-Analyst-4132 went viral on the AITAH online group after sharing how she’s protecting her son from her ex’s stepchildren, who have been bullying him to an awful degree. Now, she asked the internet whether she was wrong in keeping her son from being around his bullies at all, including at his grandparents’ anniversary BBQ. Scroll down for the full story. Bored Panda has reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

Parents need to do whatever is necessary to protect their children from mistreatment

An anonymous mother went online to share how she’s protecting her son from his stepsiblings

If you suspect or know that a child is being maltreated, you should get in touch with CPS and provide as much information as possible

Child Protective Services (CPS) are the United States governmental agencies that are responsible for investigating reports of child maltreatment, abuse, or neglect. Often, CPS helps families find ways to support them in protecting and improving the well-being of their children.

However, in some cases, CPS look for alternate placements for children or terminate parental rights. These agencies can vary from state to state and county to county but follow the same professional standards when it comes to procedure.

Getting in touch with CPS can potentially protect a child’s health, help struggling families, and even save lives. It’s absolutely vital that you provide the agency with as much information as possible about potential abuse or neglect.

According to the Office of Child Care at the Administration for Children & Families, if you suspect that a child is being abused or neglected or if you are yourself a child who is being mistreated, you should call the ChildHelp National Child Abuse Hotline, which is available 24/7.

Victims of bullying experience many issues, including negative impacts on their physical, emotional, and mental health

As per JWB Family Law, “CPS is not an entity to be called lightly. It’s reserved for situations where a child is in danger, harm, or experiencing a difficult circumstance that requires intervention.”

One common scenario where CPS might be necessary is when a parent is struggling with addiction. Furthermore, you should call CPS if you suspect or know that your child is at risk due to the actions of a spouse or caregiver. “Failure to do so not only puts your child at further risk but can also be seen as negligence for not protecting them.”

Something to keep in mind when reaching out to CPS is having a safety plan that ensures that both your and your child’s well-being can be taken care of. “Having this plan in place is crucial, as it can lead to changes enforced by the courts to protect your family from further harm. Without a safety plan issued by CPS, the courts may be less inclined to change custody or visitation arrangements as currently ordered. Therefore, advocating for a safety plan is paramount when dealing with CPS involvement.”

Stop Bullying, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, explains that children who are the victims of bullying experience negative physical, social, emotional, academic, and mental health issues.

For example, bullying victims can experience depression and anxiety that, in some cases, may persist into adulthood. They may also have health complaints, perform worse academically, and even miss, skip, or drop out of school.

The mom added more context in the comments as her story spread across the internet

Many readers came out in support of the author and noted that her priority should be her son’s safety

A small number of internet users were less than supportive. Here’s what they said