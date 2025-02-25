ADVERTISEMENT

Ah, air travel…a magical experience where you pay an obscene amount of money to sit in a cramped seat, snack on overpriced pretzels, and pray that the person next to you doesn’t take their shoes off. But nothing divides passengers quite like the presence of a toddler on board. Some people understand that kids exist, while others act like a child’s cry is a personal attack on their entire existence.

One mom recently found herself in a mid-air fight with a particularly salty traveler who apparently thought she had booked a ticket on a child-free airline.

Airports bring out the worst in people, but airplanes are where entitlement really takes off

Image credits: Rahul Singh / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One mom and her child get cussed out by random entitled lady, because the toddler has a short tantrum on the plane, due to delays

Image credits: Helena Lopes / Pexels (not the actual photo)

“Will someone shut that kid up?”: Entitled lady tells the mom to make her kid stop crying or take him to the bathroom if she can’t

Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

When the mom’s husband claps back at the woman, she insults them and flips them off, but gets a few words from other passengers and a flight attendant

Image credits: angryxllama

The shocked mom feels defeated by the entire experience and even considers cancelling her vacation so she doesn’t have to fly with the child again

After a long day of travel, a mother, her husband and their two-year-old son boarded a short 40-minute flight, hoping for a smooth ride home. Unfortunately, things started on a rough note when they were delayed for 30 minutes due to maintenance issues.

Toddlers aren’t exactly known for their patience, now are they? But, after being a little trooper for most of the journey, the little guy hit his limit. So, he had a classic toddler meltdown – brief, but loud. That’s when the grumpiest passenger of the year comes in. Instead of practicing a little empathy, this lady behind the mom decided to turn up the drama, loudly demanding someone “shut that kid up!”

When the woman escalated her complaints and suggested taking the toddler to the bathroom, because, apparently, airplane restrooms are now toddler time-out zones, the mom’s husband clapped back supported by many other passengers. But that comeback hit the cranky traveler hard because she shot back with swears and insults, flipping off the family, leaving the mom shocked and disturbed, almost swearing off flying.

Now, anyone who has ever been near a toddler knows they don’t have fully developed emotional regulation skills yet. A little fussiness or even a full-blown tantrum isn’t bad behavior or a sign of bad parenting; it’s just a normal part of toddler development. Parents who take their kids on flights are already doing a lot to keep them calm, but expecting complete silence from a two-year-old in a stressful situation is unrealistic.

Image credits: Engin Akyurt / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Speaking of unrealistic expectations, entitlement is a real thing, and some people just take it to Olympic levels. Whether it’s demanding a silent airplane or expecting VIP treatment at a fast-food joint, entitled people believe they deserve more, or better than you do, or just believe they deserve privileges they did not earn.

Whether it’s someone with a personality disorder, a spoiled child, or a person trying to overcompensate for past wrongs, entitled people are everywhere, and it’s pointless to try to change them. The best way to handle them? Set clear boundaries, don’t engage in their tantrums (because, let’s be honest, they’re just adult versions of the screaming toddler), and, if necessary, use humor to diffuse the situation.

For the record, most parents are very aware that their child’s noise affects others, and they do their best to keep things under control. But if you’re someone who really can’t handle the possibility of a fussy child on a plane, you can always invest in a good pair of noise-canceling headphones. Trust me, they work wonders. Or, you can always charter a private jet. Just saying!

But, if you must travel with toddlers, make sure you pack plenty of snacks, bring their favorite small toys, and download their go-to show on a tablet. And don’t forget the golden rule: never board without extra wipes and a change of clothes. But most importantly, breathe. Even if your little one has a moment, it’s just that—a moment. Most people get it, and the ones who don’t? Well, refer back to the entitlement section.

What’s your take on this story? Share your thoughts and wildest travel stories in the comments below!

Netizens support the woman by sharing their own similar stories, saying she did nothing wrong

