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Young Mom’s Dark Secrets Exposed After Her Two Children Drowned When She Fell Asleep On The Couch
A young mom with blonde hair and a baby, posing outdoors with pumpkins. This young mom's children drowned.
Crime, Society

Young Mom’s Dark Secrets Exposed After Her Two Children Drowned When She Fell Asleep On The Couch

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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23-year-old Laura Nicholson was arrested on two counts of injury to a child on May 8 after an autopsy report revealed a habit of hers may have contributed to the demise of her two daughters.

Three-year-old Kinsley and two-year-old Kelsey were found floating in their grandmother’s pool in Houston on the morning of February 11. 

Laura was asleep on the couch inside the house when the tragedy unfolded. 

Highlights
  • Two young girls from Houston lost their lives after falling into their house pool while their mother was asleep.
  • The girls’ grandmother made serious allegations against the mother after autopsy reports showed traces of illegal stimulants in their blood.
  • The mother was arrested in Florida by a fugitive task force and is now awaiting extradition to Houston.

Her father, David, revealed that Laura dozing off was a frequent issue, with the investigation later linking it to her substance dependency

RELATED:

    Young mom’s substance-related issues may have caused the demise of her daughters

    Smiling young mom with blonde hair beside a baby in a stroller, drinking from a bottle, outdoors. Young Mom's dark secrets.

    Image credits: Lori Nicholson/Facebook

    David Nicholson told police his granddaughters were playing inside the house when he returned from work at about 8:30 a.m.

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    He played with the girls and helped them eat before going to bed an hour later. His wife, Catherine, went grocery shopping at about the same time. 

    When she returned home at about 11 a.m., she found the back door of the house ajar.

    Two young children, one girl kissing the other's head. Their dark secrets exposed after children drowned.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    She saw Kinsley and Kelsey in the pool when she went outside.

    Her screams woke Laura and David and brought neighbors running to the backyard, one of whom dialed 911. 

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    David performed CPR on the girls but was unable to revive them. 

    Authorities flew them to a nearby hospital by helicopter, where they breathed their last.

    Autopsy results found c**aine and its metabolite, benzoylecgonine, in the girls’ blood.

    A Young Mom, visibly pregnant, holding a baby in a yellow dress, with a man smiling by a Christmas tree, hints at the tragedy of children drowned.

    Image credits: Lori Nicholson/Facebook

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    How the girls were exposed to the illicit substance was not specified in Laura’s indictment. However, it mentioned that she was investigated by the Department of Family Services last year regarding substance use.

    In an interview with the agency following her granddaughters’ demise, Catherine “accused [Laura] of using c**aine.”

    A young mom smiles while cradling her newborn baby in a hospital bed, a tender moment before dark secrets exposed.

    Image credits: Lori Nicholson/Facebook

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    Pathologist John Constanza, who conducted the autopsies, listed both drowning and substance toxicity as causes of passing for Kinsley and Kelsey.

    He said the substance in their systems may have claimed the girls’ lives on its own, but he “couldn’t rule out or confirm d**th from drowning.”

    A comment from Linda Fisher saying No mother should be doing d***s!!!! Dammit. You can't be a Mom and do d***s!!! about a young mom's dark secrets.

    A comment by Rachel Rosa asking about the dad, referencing the young mom's children drowned story.

    Homeowners with swimming pools are required to surround them with a locked fence or gate under Texas law. The Nicholson house complied with the rule, as seen in footage of the backyard. 

    How the girls fell into the water, therefore, remains a mystery.

    The girls’ father expressed his grief in a Facebook post while thanking his community for standing by him

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    A family celebrating with two young children and a pink birthday cake. Young mom's secrets exposed.

    Image credits: Lori Nicholson/Facebook

    Laura had lived at her parents’ house for about a year before her daughters’ passing after breaking up with their father, Corey Kite.

    Kite, who runs a small jewelry business, was last seen with Laura in photos from their daughter Kinsley’s second birthday party in September 2024.

    A young mom with long blonde hair and a baby on her lap sits on a bench at a pumpkin patch, embodying the main SEO keyword: young mom.

    Image credits: Lori Nicholson/Facebook

    “I have no words other than I’m trying. Hard. I’m trying to take life day by day while mourning the loss of my two daughters,” Kite wrote on February 20.

    “I’m trying to grieve and heal at the same time. I’m trying to be grateful and accepting of the large support group that I have, and I can’t thank everyone enough for all of the kind words, gifts, and donations to help alleviate some of this agony.”

    A comment from Michele Ma Belle about two children drowned, suggesting a fence and gate for pools, preventing future tragedies.

    A young woman on a banana-shaped swing, holding a drink, wearing a black dress and a birthday sash. Two children drowned.

    Image credits: Lori Nicholson/Facebook

    The latter part of his message appeared to reference a GoFundMe set up to finance the girls’ funeral expenses.

    A user comment questioning why the grandmother left the young mom and two children drowned unattended, despite the mom being asleep.

    A user comment from Shann Kirchman states, "Sounds like they all need to be arrested..." regarding the young mom's children drowning.

    “Kinsley and Kelsey were not just siblings; they were beacons of joy, lighting the way for friends and family alike with their everlasting smiles,” the girls’ obituary read.

    “Their laughter echoed in the lives they touched, and their playful spirits filled rooms with happiness, reminding us all of the beauty found in simple pleasures.”

    Laura was arrested out of state and is awaiting extradition to Houston

    A family portrait: A man with reindeer antlers, a young mom in a Santa hat, and their baby in a festive outfit. Two children drowned.

    Image credits: Lori Nicholson/Facebook

    Laura was arrested by a fugitive task force at a mental health facility near Fort Myers, Florida.

    Whether she was on the run from police or coincidentally in the state remains unclear.

    She is currently at the Lee County Jail awaiting extradition to Houston, where prosecutors have requested $100,000 bail.

    A father blows bubbles for a happy young child playing outdoors, reminding us of the precious moments with children.

    Image credits: Lori Nicholson/Facebook

    Netizens have demanded the maximum penalty for Laura.

    “An eye for an eye, immediately,” one person said, while another added, “She deserves the chair.”

    A third advised a minimum age restriction should be enforced for having children, writing, “It’s time to implement parental licensing as there is for operating motor vehicles.”

    “She was too young to be a mom,” a fourth agreed.

    “This story is dreadfully said,” commented the next 

    Text from the-deeper-lens, The first mistake was the grandmother leaving without a parent consciously awake and monitoring the children. This discusses dark secrets after children drowned.

    A comment from Karen Marquez: "I can't wrap my head around a mother that hurts her own children," regarding the drowning of two children.

    Lisa Hughes' comment, Eye for an eye..., hints at the dark secrets of a young mom whose children drowned.

    A comment by Christine Logwood, stating an adult should have been awake given the children drowned when young mom fell asleep.

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    Comment by Amanda Avery asking about the young mom's children drowning incident, questioning adult supervision.

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    Lois Eastman-Pennington comments, "How awful," reacting to the young mom's children drowned secrets.

    Text from Joyce Valenti Stracuzza, This story is dreadfully sad, relates to the young mom's children drowning.

    A comment from Julie Mullins accusing a young mom of dark secrets and drowning her two children, implying cover-up.

     

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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