Moving into a new neighborhood is like rolling the dice. If you’re lucky, you will be living next to sweet, warm, and considerate people who have nothing but everyone’s best interests in mind. 

These people were fortunate enough to have exactly that. Many of them shared their pleasant experiences, which you will read about in this list. It just goes to show that being a good neighbor is not only easy to do but can also be quite enriching

Enjoy scrolling through these heartwarming snippets, which can hopefully bring a smile to your face today.

Tree Fell Down In My Street, My Neighbour Decided To Create This Masterpiece

Wooden carvings of two large parrots on a tree stump along a street, surrounded by green trees and sidewalk, wholesome kind neighbors.

Jstahz Report

    #2

    Well Done

    Tweet showing a wholesome kind neighbors story about sharing free WiFi to help with online education.

    fesshole Report

    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now that’s restored my faith in human kindness ❤️that said I’m on a mega low income n disabled ,in the sticks , n I get WiFi ,via a social tariff ,via sky ,id be lost without it LITTERALLY lol so that is a wonderful thing your doing op ,

    #3

    Sweet Dog Mojo

    Black dog holding an orange ball at a fence with a sign promising kindness from wholesome kind neighbors.

    This is Mojo. He and his sister Lilly just moved into the neighborhood. Lilly is very friendly, but Mojo is a little nervous around new people. As a result, he would bark at everyone who passed by his house. To help him overcome his fears and to show everyone he’s truly a good boy, his human put out a sign and a bucket of balls to help him make friends. Within one hour, a neighbor walking by stopped and played fetch with Mojo. “It’s worked so well and the neighborhood loves it,” his human told us. He no longer tries to chase the mailman either. He brings him a ball and puts his front two paws on the fence, waiting for pets and for him to throw the ball.

    imthehink Report

    Being surrounded by pleasant and helpful neighbors can have a profoundly positive impact on one’s health. This is according to findings during a survey conducted by the Australian National University in 2020, during the height of the pandemic. 

    The study’s lead author, Dr. James O’Connell, concluded that healthy neighborhood relationships protected people from loneliness, anxiety, and depression during those days in isolation.

    #4

    Thank You For Your Humanity

    Man shares story about feeding his elderly neighbor regularly, highlighting wholesome kind neighbors and caring community bonds.

    anthonyshock Report

    #5

    Dorothy Anonymously Bakes Treats & Leaves Them For Our Apartment Community. She Was Recently Caught

    Elderly woman smiling warmly, holding a plate of cookies, embodying wholesome kind neighbors in a residential hallway.

    Nika65 Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wish there was a 'Dorothy' in all neighbourhoods

    #6

    This Is The Sweetest Thing

    Tweet screenshot showing a neighbor expressing heartfelt care and concern, highlighting wholesome kind neighbors in a community.

    thatgirl_stacey Report

    "Neighbourhood cohesiveness is a really important social glue; it keeps us connected and supports our wellbeing in everyday life and during a crisis,” Dr. O’Connell said.

    The study’s co-author, Professor Kate Reynolds, concurred with Dr. O’Connell, emphasizing the importance of investing in social infrastructures and addressing social cohesion, especially during times of crisis.

    #7

    When Your Cat Escapes And Your Neighbor Returns Him

    Man holding a cat with a wholesome kind neighbors vibe seen through a peephole in a residential hallway.

    Buitengebieden Report

    #8

    Lost My Husband Suddenly 6 Months Ago, Lost My Cat Last Week. Today, My Neighbor Brought Me This Baby Girl. Smiled For The First Time In Days And Haven’t Stopped

    Fluffy white kitten with blue eyes and a black spot on its nose, capturing the essence of wholesome kind neighbors.

    sbeth8705 Report

    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How could you not smile at this cutie? 😊

    #9

    Some Guy Spraypainted Some Very Explicit Anti-Gay Slurs On A Garage Down The Street (A Gay Couple Live There), So Our Neighborhood Got Together And Painted This

    Colorful door painted with the rainbow and pride colors, representing wholesome kind neighbors in a vibrant neighborhood.

    despacito_spooder Report

    It’s not difficult to be the pleasant neighbor that everyone wants to have. In fact, it is found to be a key to boosting a person’s well-being. A 2023 Gallup survey found that individuals who regularly greet their neighbors tend to be happier. 

    Gallup’s research director for national health and well-being, Dan Witters, specified that the “sweet spot” would be greeting six people “regularly.” 
    #10

    I Got A Text To Check My Doorstep. You Often Don’t Meet People Like Her Nowadays

    Bouquet of white and red roses with green foliage in a glass jar symbolizing wholesome kind neighbors' thoughtful gesture.

    My neighbor saw me sitting on my porch in the cold and asked if something was wrong. I explained that I needed to feel some sunshine on my skin, seasonal depression and sickness have really drug me down the past week.

    QueenRancid Report

    #11

    Our Neighbor Gives Treats Through The Fence. Recently He Has Been Giving My Daughter Treats Too. This Is Them Waiting Patiently Today

    Baby and two dogs sitting by a fence, showcasing wholesome kind neighbors watching the yard together.

    MokeOG Report

    #12

    A Little Community Goes A Long Way

    Tweet describing wholesome kind neighbors removing a broken coin-operated washer and sharing a free replacement in the building.

    HiddenPictures Report

    Witters didn’t specify how often “regularly” is. As he stated, it would be up to the person, as long as they maintain the habit. Witters adds that a simple nod or acknowledgment has more than just a social benefit. 

    “It’s probably fair to postulate that the rise in financial well-being due to greeting neighbors is because people with greater levels of financial well-being are more likely to be living in a safer area where they are more comfortable being out and about,” he explained.

    #13

    A Blessing Box That Someone Made In A Neighborhood Near Us. "Take What You Need, Leave What You Can. We Are In This Together"

    Wooden community blessing box filled with canned food and supplies, symbolizing wholesome kind neighbors sharing resources.

    Slimybirch Report

    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We have one of those at our community shop in our small village (I never use it , it’s to bloody expensive ffs , makes marks n Spencer’s look cheap !! but they do this , I often get my daughter to pop things in it when she’s on her way to work, but I don’t take back ,

    #14

    This Guy, My Neighbor, Gives Treats To My Dog Every Time We Pass His House If He’s Outside. He Doesn’t Even Own A Dog. He Bought That Bag Of Treats For Mine

    Man with tattoos sitting on wooden steps giving treats to a dog on leash outside, showcasing wholesome kind neighbors bond.

    CatPooedInMyShoe Report

    #15

    Our 80-Year-Old Friend Is Visiting. Our 75-Year-Old Neighbor. Now They’re Planking

    Two wholesome kind neighbors exercising together indoors on hardwood floors in a cozy living room setting.

    Loose__seal__2 Report

    What about you, dear readers? How has your experience been with your neighbors? Do you have similar good vibes stories like the ones on this list? We’d love to hear from you in the comments!
    #16

    Had To Get Out Of Bed And Go Ask The Upstairs Neighbor (Whom I've Never Actually Met) To Turn It Down At About 12:30 Am This Morning. Found This Outside My Door When I Woke Up

    Handwritten apology note from wholesome kind neighbors for loud TV volume and offering to return holiday cookie favor.

    operarose Report

    #17

    Didn’t Expect Much Putting Out A Sign. My Neighborhood Is Slowly Putting Out The Same Message In Solidarity

    Signs in various yards displaying messages against hate, reflecting wholesome kind neighbors promoting unity and kindness.

    I know it's not much in the grand scheme of the things but I put out a sign in my lawn to send a message to others my opinion that this isn't normal, that this is not okay and that empathy is the path towards the great. I was not sure how my neighbors would respond given that no one really puts out political signs here. My neighbor's showed up though! They put out their own and everyday I see another house with a sign. I know, I know... it's just a sign. It's not much. It's not enough... It's not going to fix anything. But in a diverse community, seeing this means a lot that we are all standing together in solidarity.

    Portugooses Report

    #18

    My Neighbor Put On A Drive-In Movie For Kids

    Three children in toy cars watching a movie projected on a house wall, showcasing wholesome kind neighbors.

    Viper640 Report

    #19

    My Neighbor Trimmed Their Tree So The Sidewalk Can Still Be Used

    Sidewalk with leafy tree arching overhead, surrounded by lawns and rocks in a wholesome-kind-neighbors neighborhood setting.

    vanko987 Report

    #20

    We Got 10 Inches Of Snow Over The Weekend And This Lovely Neighbor Helped To Clear The Sidewalks

    Person in a colorful unicorn costume using a snowblower on a snowy street, showing wholesome kind neighbors spirit.

    shmargument Report

    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a couple of "snow angels" who help me out after heavy snowfalls. Who wouldn't like to have a snow unicorn? (I don't think I can convince them to dress like this.) 😉

    #21

    So Sweet

    Handwritten letter from a kind neighbor offering dog sitting and a happy golden retriever puppy indoors, showing wholesome-kind-neighbors.

    dog_rates Report

    #22

    That’s Amazing

    Tweet showing a heartfelt story about wholesome kind neighbors gifting a bicycle to an autistic child, inspiring joy and tears.

    TheFungi669 Report

    #23

    There Is A Young Autistic Gentleman In My Neighborhood That Likes To Come Over About Twice A Week And Look At My Old Car. Apparently The Only Time He Speaks Is When He's Around My Car

    Child in blue jacket inspecting car engine with hood open on snowy street, capturing wholesome kind neighbors moment.

    turbocharged_autism Report

    #24

    94-Year-Old Keith Davison, Lonely After Losing His Wife Of 66 Years, Built A Pool For The Neighborhood Kids

    Children having fun swimming while wholesome kind neighbors watch and enjoy a sunny day by the pool.

    attheisstt Report

    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think he's quite so lonely anymore. 😊

    #25

    Know This Might Get Lost But I Helped Clean Up My Neighborhood And Park

    Teen wearing helmet and glasses, smiling while holding a large bag, showing wholesome kind neighbors spirit.

    CRUZER108 Report

    #26

    Our Water Main Broke, And When The Construction People Came, So Did The Little Boys Of The Neighborhood! They Were Explaining Things To The Kids And Everything. Really Warmed My Heart

    Neighbors gathered at night watching workers repair a street with construction equipment and bright lights.

    InevitableIncident Report

    #27

    In Celebrating His 1st Birthday, Samson Decided That Instead Of Having A Party Of His Own, He Would Share His Food With The Stray Dogs Roaming Around The Neighborhood

    Meals being prepared and shared outdoors, dogs interacting with people showcasing wholesome kind neighbors in a community setting

    DavidRolands Report

    #28

    Neighbor Knocked On Our Door And Gave Us This Beautiful Plate

    Plate of grilled meats with rice, black beans, and sliced peppers served as a wholesome-kind-neighbors meal.

    Jinglebell727 Report

    vboyer974 avatar
    Anikulapo
    Anikulapo
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would start crying and say “yes I’ll marry you, what’s your name?”

    #29

    My Ring Camera Alerted Movement While I Was At Work And I See My 8-Year-Old Old Neighbor Shoveling My Stairs

    Person shoveling snow on a porch on a snowy day showing wholesome kind neighbors helping each other.

    Get home to find he did my 40 ft stairs and around 100ft of my driveway! His mom said he wanted to cause "He always shovels our sidewalk".

    deadhead4ever Report

    #30

    This Is Too Cute For Words

    Handwritten thank you note from a kind 6-year-old neighbor asking to borrow comics, showing wholesome-kind-neighbors bond.

    PatchNavillus Report

    #31

    The View From My Desk. My 65+ Year Old Neighbour Who Can’t Sit Still Is Making A Snow Fort. No Children In Sight

    Wholesome kind neighbors building a detailed snow igloo and enjoying a chess game inside the cozy snow structure.

    He loves chess and is ready to take on opponents or teach lessons. We chat frequently as neighbors, but I just learned he farmed for 25 years.

    megnmoran Report

    #32

    Moved Houses A Couple Weeks Ago. Today Neighbor Left This In The Mailbox

    Handwritten note from wholesome kind neighbors offering help and holiday wishes to new family in the neighborhood.

    It says: "Family,
    Welcome to the neighborhood & block. We are at & have not yet met but wanted to invite you to knock on the door anytime for anything we can help you & family or just visit.
    We know moving can be a hassle and the holidays are wonderful, but never stress-free, so know that we are thinking of you.
    Happy Holidays"

    alleycatbiker Report

    #33

    So My 102 Year Old Neighbour Was Emiddited To Hospital With A Stroke And She Still Remembered My 21st

    Handwritten birthday card from wholesome kind neighbors expressing heartfelt wishes despite being in hospital.

    reddit.com Report

    #34

    You’re Rich

    Screenshot of a tweet describing a wholesome kind neighbors moment involving help and a fruit payment.

    CashAppRecords Report

    #35

    The Ramp The Firefighters Are Building For My Wife Who Has ALS

    Wooden accessibility ramp under construction leading to a house porch, surrounded by green lawn and trees, wholesome kind neighbors.

    My wife was diagnosed with ALS in November of 2024. I won’t go into details. She is the nicest person you could ever meet, I feel lucky to know her let alone marry her. We have 2 kids/teens and we live on the north shore of Mass. Make no mistake this disease is devastating, but the kindness. support and generosity we have received from the community has been overwhelming. In a good way. I will spend the rest of my life trying to pay everyone back. This ramp is an example ,some firefighters from Lynn and some people from our town decided the fundraise and build a much needed ramp for our house. Even in the worst of times there is still good in this world, I’m looking at it right now out my front window, all I can say is thank you and I will be paying this back in one way or another.

    hobbyman41 Report

    #36

    My Poppy Built A Community On His Porch For All Of The Stray Cats In The Neighborhood. Here He Is Cheesing Like A Proud Father Preparing Their Dinner

    Man in robe preparing food in kitchen and cats eating outside on porch, showing wholesome kind neighbors care.

    aroweeee Report

    #37

    Our Neighbor Is Kind Enough To Let Our Dogs Out When My Husband And I Are Working Long Hours. Here’s A Couple Of Photos He’s Sent Us After Dog Sitting

    Four wholesome-kind neighbors dogs eagerly looking up on a wooden deck, two fluffy dogs posing in front of a house.

    LaurenZNe Report

    #38

    Someone Built A Tiny Bridge Over A Tiny Creek In My Neighborhood

    A wholesome-kind neighbors dog sitting calmly on a small wooden bridge over a creek in a natural setting.

    jabbahtheslut Report

    #39

    There’s A Person The Neighborhood Had Dubbed The “Flower Bandit”. They Go Around At Night Leaving People Small Flower Arrangements And We Got One

    Glass bottle with colorful flowers left on a doorstep as a kind gesture from wholesome neighbors in a garden setting.

    uaiu Report

    #40

    Saw The Blessings Box From Yesterday. Our Neighborhood Has A Pet Trading Post

    Wooden pet trading post with toys and treats inside, set up by wholesome kind neighbors in a neighborhood yard.

    heinencm Report

    #41

    Check Out This Setup In My Brother's Neighborhood. They Call It "The Barrage"

    Group of wholesome kind neighbors gathering outside a home patio bar, enjoying drinks and watching a football game together.

    trickstress Report

    #42

    Everyday This Guy Walks By Our House And Lifts Up His Dog For A Look At Our Neighbours Rabbit

    Man holding a dog over a fence, greeting a black rabbit in a green yard showing wholesome kind neighbors.

    Zogramislath Report

    #43

    So Our Neighbor Just Gifted Us $200

    Envelope with Merry Christmas note and cash laid out on a desk, symbolizing generosity of wholesome kind neighbors.

    It was our next door neighbor since my wife saw one of them knocking on our front door while we were cleaning. We obviously went over and thanked them, introducing ourselves since we hadn't talked to them before. Apparently they're relatively new to the neighborhood and wanted to give us a holiday gift.

    VentingSylar Report

    #44

    The Good Hearted People In My Neighborhood Set Up And Regularly Donate To A Free Community Book Exchange

    Person in a black coat browsing an outdoor free library, showcasing wholesome kind neighbors sharing books on the street.

    Dex2Dex Report

    #45

    My Neighbor Gave Me This For Shoveling Her Walkway

    Baked pasta with tomato sauce and meatballs in a floral ceramic dish, symbolizing wholesome kind neighbors sharing meals.

    My older neighbor’s husband died a couple years ago so I started shoveling her driveway and walkway when it snows. No big deal, happy to do it. Today she gave me a bunch of pasta and meatballs as a thank you. It made me think of Adam Sandler in the Wedding Singer and put a smile on my face.

    notworkingghost Report

    #46

    My Elderly Neighbors Have Taken To Me And My Husband

    Handwritten note from wholesome kind neighbors asking how to drop off tomatoes without using the mailbox, floral paper design.

    It says: "“Hello Neighbors:
    We are wondering how to get in contact with you folks so that we can drop off a couple of tomatoes?- wouldn’t want to put them in your mailbox!! :)”
    We have a gate, so they couldn’t just bring them to the door. They brought us over all of this!
    They’ve been married for 65 years.

    dontfluffmytutu Report

    #47

    Some Neighborhood Kids Left This On My Sister's Car

    Three small snowmen with scarves and stick arms on a snowy car roof, capturing wholesome kind neighbors spirit.

    sunflow3r- Report

    #48

    A Farm In My Neighborhood Has A Chicken That Is Allowed To Walk Around Freely. Since It's Getting Dark Faster Now, They Decided To Give Him A Little Safety Vest. So Cute

    Chicken wearing a reflective safety vest walking on a paved path, representing wholesome kind neighbors in a community.

    MonsterMineLP Report

    #49

    Saw This On A Walk Through A New Neighborhood Yesterday

    Small outdoor dog library with sticks for sharing, showcasing wholesome kind neighbors' community spirit.

    morethandork Report

    #50

    I Love My Neighborhood

    Yard signs expressing love and support for wholesome kind neighbors of all backgrounds and identities.

    PapayaTuna Report

    #51

    My Dad Has Utility Workers Installing Fiber In His Neighborhood. He Set Out A Refreshment Stand For Them

    Man in a safety vest setting up water bottles on a table outside, showing wholesome kind neighbors community spirit.

    BreakfastBeerz Report

    #52

    My Neighbor Just Came Over And Gave Us A Box Of Pastries That He Ordered For Us. He Said That Because We Invited Him Over For A Family Get Together A Few Weeks Ago, He Wanted To Thank Us

    Assorted packaged baked goods in a box, ready to share with wholesome kind neighbors as a thoughtful gesture.

    Severe_Benefit_1133 Report

    #53

    Neighbor Heard My Elderly Dog Wen Through Surgery, Said She Left Us "A Little Care Package For Her And Something For The Humans Too". This Was The "Little" Package

    Assorted dog treats and snacks displayed on a table, reflecting wholesome-kind-neighbors sharing pet care.

    Random_Introvert_42 Report

    #54

    My Neighbors Were Originally Scared Of My Dog, Now They're Best Friends

    Elderly man sharing affectionate moments with a black dog, showcasing wholesome kind neighbors in a friendly neighborhood.

    fattdogs Report

    #55

    Neighbor Kid Started A New Business And I’m His First Customer

    Handwritten dog walking service note by wholesome kind neighbors offering affordable walks and complimentary milk bone treats.

    agaetistakk Report

    #56

    I Spent The Last Year Recycling Glass Bottles From My Neighbors In Atlanta. I Just Surpassed 10,000lbs Worth! Extra Cheesy Smile For Fun

    Man with tattoos and a pink cap smiling while standing next to a large bin filled with glass bottles, showing wholesome-kind neighbors.

    PapaClarencioThomas Report

    #57

    Neighborhood Kids Dropped Off Homemade Blueberry Muffins And Drawings This Afternoon. Directed To My Dog. I’m Telling You, My Heart Melted

    A person holding a handwritten note with a heart, a dog nearby, and muffins on a table, showing wholesome kind neighbors.

    Uh_alrightthen Report

    #58

    Some Kids In My Neighborhood Are Going To Find This Box And Have A Great Summer

    Green bin filled with colorful toy guns and a handwritten free sign, showing wholesome-kind-neighbors sharing.

    drukqsx Report

    #59

    My Elderly Neighbor Cried When I Surprised Her With Groceries To Make Thanksgiving Dinner. I Of Course Being Clumsy Accidentally Dropped The Milk. But It's Still Good

    Paper bag, wrapped turkey, and a gallon of milk left at the doorstep by wholesome kind neighbors.

    Lijey_Cat Report

    #60

    We’d Have So Much Fun

    Person in a dinosaur costume taking out the trash outside in a neighborhood, showing wholesome kind neighbors humor.

    gwoman9810 Report

    #61

    An Adorable Neighborhood Girl Just Came To The Door With Her Brother Selling “Puppies We Made For A Dollar” So Of Course I Bought One. Totally Worth It

    Two wholesome kind neighbors, children with smiley emojis, delivering a surprise gift on a doorstep outside a house.

    clevercubed Report

    #62

    A Welcome Reprieve From The Other Yard Signs In The Neighborhood

    Yard sign with inspirational quote about women’s roles placed on green lawn in a quiet neighborhood by wholesome kind neighbors.

    disconaldo Report

    #63

    Neighbor Told Us “The Easter Bunny Left Treats In Your Yard”

    Hands holding a colorful basket filled with small bottles, outdoors on a green grassy background, wholesome kind neighbors.

    My husband and I are 30 and we received a text from our older neighbors that said “Happy Easter! The Easter bunny left 14 treats in your yard!” We can’t get over how funny/sweet this was.

    ryebread121 Report

    #64

    My Widowed 88-Year-Old Mil Is Flirting With Her New Neighbor

    Rock painted with a heart and wrapped in plastic on shelf with hello sign, showing wholesome kind neighbors' gesture.

    New guy just moved in next door to her in her assisted living facility. He’s a spry 89 years old and she said he was ‘cute’ so she went ahead and secretly left him some cookies on his doorway shelf. She can’t wait for the next piano and wine night so she can ask him to dance.

    roxywalker Report

    #65

    Neighborhood Kids Came Around Selling “Art “ For A Dollar Each. Lucky Me, I Bought The Last 3

    Children's drawings of a house, flag, and colorful abstract lines, reflecting wholesome kind neighbors and community spirit.

    reddit.com Report

