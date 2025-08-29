Enjoy scrolling through these heartwarming snippets, which can hopefully bring a smile to your face today.

These people were fortunate enough to have exactly that. Many of them shared their pleasant experiences , which you will read about in this list. It just goes to show that being a good neighbor is not only easy to do but can also be quite enriching .

Moving into a new neighborhood is like rolling the dice. If you’re lucky, you will be living next to sweet, warm, and considerate people who have nothing but everyone’s best interests in mind.

#1 Tree Fell Down In My Street, My Neighbour Decided To Create This Masterpiece Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Well Done Share icon

#3 Sweet Dog Mojo Share icon This is Mojo. He and his sister Lilly just moved into the neighborhood. Lilly is very friendly, but Mojo is a little nervous around new people. As a result, he would bark at everyone who passed by his house. To help him overcome his fears and to show everyone he’s truly a good boy, his human put out a sign and a bucket of balls to help him make friends. Within one hour, a neighbor walking by stopped and played fetch with Mojo. “It’s worked so well and the neighborhood loves it,” his human told us. He no longer tries to chase the mailman either. He brings him a ball and puts his front two paws on the fence, waiting for pets and for him to throw the ball.



ADVERTISEMENT

Being surrounded by pleasant and helpful neighbors can have a profoundly positive impact on one’s health. This is according to findings during a survey conducted by the Australian National University in 2020, during the height of the pandemic. The study’s lead author, Dr. James O’Connell, concluded that healthy neighborhood relationships protected people from loneliness, anxiety, and depression during those days in isolation.

#4 Thank You For Your Humanity Share icon

#5 Dorothy Anonymously Bakes Treats & Leaves Them For Our Apartment Community. She Was Recently Caught Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 This Is The Sweetest Thing Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

"Neighbourhood cohesiveness is a really important social glue; it keeps us connected and supports our wellbeing in everyday life and during a crisis,” Dr. O’Connell said. The study’s co-author, Professor Kate Reynolds, concurred with Dr. O’Connell, emphasizing the importance of investing in social infrastructures and addressing social cohesion, especially during times of crisis.

#7 When Your Cat Escapes And Your Neighbor Returns Him Share icon

#8 Lost My Husband Suddenly 6 Months Ago, Lost My Cat Last Week. Today, My Neighbor Brought Me This Baby Girl. Smiled For The First Time In Days And Haven’t Stopped Share icon

#9 Some Guy Spraypainted Some Very Explicit Anti-Gay Slurs On A Garage Down The Street (A Gay Couple Live There), So Our Neighborhood Got Together And Painted This Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not difficult to be the pleasant neighbor that everyone wants to have. In fact, it is found to be a key to boosting a person’s well-being. A 2023 Gallup survey found that individuals who regularly greet their neighbors tend to be happier. Gallup’s research director for national health and well-being, Dan Witters, specified that the “sweet spot” would be greeting six people “regularly.”

#10 I Got A Text To Check My Doorstep. You Often Don’t Meet People Like Her Nowadays Share icon My neighbor saw me sitting on my porch in the cold and asked if something was wrong. I explained that I needed to feel some sunshine on my skin, seasonal depression and sickness have really drug me down the past week.



#11 Our Neighbor Gives Treats Through The Fence. Recently He Has Been Giving My Daughter Treats Too. This Is Them Waiting Patiently Today Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 A Little Community Goes A Long Way Share icon

Witters didn’t specify how often “regularly” is. As he stated, it would be up to the person, as long as they maintain the habit. Witters adds that a simple nod or acknowledgment has more than just a social benefit. “It’s probably fair to postulate that the rise in financial well-being due to greeting neighbors is because people with greater levels of financial well-being are more likely to be living in a safer area where they are more comfortable being out and about,” he explained. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 A Blessing Box That Someone Made In A Neighborhood Near Us. "Take What You Need, Leave What You Can. We Are In This Together" Share icon

#14 This Guy, My Neighbor, Gives Treats To My Dog Every Time We Pass His House If He’s Outside. He Doesn’t Even Own A Dog. He Bought That Bag Of Treats For Mine Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Our 80-Year-Old Friend Is Visiting. Our 75-Year-Old Neighbor. Now They’re Planking Share icon

What about you, dear readers? How has your experience been with your neighbors? Do you have similar good vibes stories like the ones on this list? We’d love to hear from you in the comments!

#16 Had To Get Out Of Bed And Go Ask The Upstairs Neighbor (Whom I've Never Actually Met) To Turn It Down At About 12:30 Am This Morning. Found This Outside My Door When I Woke Up Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Didn’t Expect Much Putting Out A Sign. My Neighborhood Is Slowly Putting Out The Same Message In Solidarity Share icon I know it's not much in the grand scheme of the things but I put out a sign in my lawn to send a message to others my opinion that this isn't normal, that this is not okay and that empathy is the path towards the great. I was not sure how my neighbors would respond given that no one really puts out political signs here. My neighbor's showed up though! They put out their own and everyday I see another house with a sign. I know, I know... it's just a sign. It's not much. It's not enough... It's not going to fix anything. But in a diverse community, seeing this means a lot that we are all standing together in solidarity.



ADVERTISEMENT

#18 My Neighbor Put On A Drive-In Movie For Kids Share icon

#19 My Neighbor Trimmed Their Tree So The Sidewalk Can Still Be Used Share icon

#20 We Got 10 Inches Of Snow Over The Weekend And This Lovely Neighbor Helped To Clear The Sidewalks Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 So Sweet Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 That’s Amazing Share icon

#23 There Is A Young Autistic Gentleman In My Neighborhood That Likes To Come Over About Twice A Week And Look At My Old Car. Apparently The Only Time He Speaks Is When He's Around My Car Share icon

#24 94-Year-Old Keith Davison, Lonely After Losing His Wife Of 66 Years, Built A Pool For The Neighborhood Kids Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Know This Might Get Lost But I Helped Clean Up My Neighborhood And Park Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Our Water Main Broke, And When The Construction People Came, So Did The Little Boys Of The Neighborhood! They Were Explaining Things To The Kids And Everything. Really Warmed My Heart Share icon

#27 In Celebrating His 1st Birthday, Samson Decided That Instead Of Having A Party Of His Own, He Would Share His Food With The Stray Dogs Roaming Around The Neighborhood Share icon

#28 Neighbor Knocked On Our Door And Gave Us This Beautiful Plate Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 My Ring Camera Alerted Movement While I Was At Work And I See My 8-Year-Old Old Neighbor Shoveling My Stairs Share icon Get home to find he did my 40 ft stairs and around 100ft of my driveway! His mom said he wanted to cause "He always shovels our sidewalk".



ADVERTISEMENT

#30 This Is Too Cute For Words Share icon

#31 The View From My Desk. My 65+ Year Old Neighbour Who Can’t Sit Still Is Making A Snow Fort. No Children In Sight Share icon He loves chess and is ready to take on opponents or teach lessons. We chat frequently as neighbors, but I just learned he farmed for 25 years.



#32 Moved Houses A Couple Weeks Ago. Today Neighbor Left This In The Mailbox Share icon It says: "Family,

Welcome to the neighborhood & block. We are at & have not yet met but wanted to invite you to knock on the door anytime for anything we can help you & family or just visit.

We know moving can be a hassle and the holidays are wonderful, but never stress-free, so know that we are thinking of you.

Happy Holidays"



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 So My 102 Year Old Neighbour Was Emiddited To Hospital With A Stroke And She Still Remembered My 21st Share icon

#34 You’re Rich Share icon

#35 The Ramp The Firefighters Are Building For My Wife Who Has ALS Share icon My wife was diagnosed with ALS in November of 2024. I won’t go into details. She is the nicest person you could ever meet, I feel lucky to know her let alone marry her. We have 2 kids/teens and we live on the north shore of Mass. Make no mistake this disease is devastating, but the kindness. support and generosity we have received from the community has been overwhelming. In a good way. I will spend the rest of my life trying to pay everyone back. This ramp is an example ,some firefighters from Lynn and some people from our town decided the fundraise and build a much needed ramp for our house. Even in the worst of times there is still good in this world, I’m looking at it right now out my front window, all I can say is thank you and I will be paying this back in one way or another.



ADVERTISEMENT

#36 My Poppy Built A Community On His Porch For All Of The Stray Cats In The Neighborhood. Here He Is Cheesing Like A Proud Father Preparing Their Dinner Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Our Neighbor Is Kind Enough To Let Our Dogs Out When My Husband And I Are Working Long Hours. Here’s A Couple Of Photos He’s Sent Us After Dog Sitting Share icon

#38 Someone Built A Tiny Bridge Over A Tiny Creek In My Neighborhood Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 There’s A Person The Neighborhood Had Dubbed The “Flower Bandit”. They Go Around At Night Leaving People Small Flower Arrangements And We Got One Share icon

#40 Saw The Blessings Box From Yesterday. Our Neighborhood Has A Pet Trading Post Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Check Out This Setup In My Brother's Neighborhood. They Call It "The Barrage" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Everyday This Guy Walks By Our House And Lifts Up His Dog For A Look At Our Neighbours Rabbit Share icon

#43 So Our Neighbor Just Gifted Us $200 Share icon It was our next door neighbor since my wife saw one of them knocking on our front door while we were cleaning. We obviously went over and thanked them, introducing ourselves since we hadn't talked to them before. Apparently they're relatively new to the neighborhood and wanted to give us a holiday gift.



#44 The Good Hearted People In My Neighborhood Set Up And Regularly Donate To A Free Community Book Exchange Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 My Neighbor Gave Me This For Shoveling Her Walkway Share icon My older neighbor’s husband died a couple years ago so I started shoveling her driveway and walkway when it snows. No big deal, happy to do it. Today she gave me a bunch of pasta and meatballs as a thank you. It made me think of Adam Sandler in the Wedding Singer and put a smile on my face.



#46 My Elderly Neighbors Have Taken To Me And My Husband Share icon It says: "“Hello Neighbors:

We are wondering how to get in contact with you folks so that we can drop off a couple of tomatoes?- wouldn’t want to put them in your mailbox!! :)”

We have a gate, so they couldn’t just bring them to the door. They brought us over all of this!

They’ve been married for 65 years.



ADVERTISEMENT

#47 Some Neighborhood Kids Left This On My Sister's Car Share icon

#48 A Farm In My Neighborhood Has A Chicken That Is Allowed To Walk Around Freely. Since It's Getting Dark Faster Now, They Decided To Give Him A Little Safety Vest. So Cute Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Saw This On A Walk Through A New Neighborhood Yesterday Share icon

#50 I Love My Neighborhood Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 My Dad Has Utility Workers Installing Fiber In His Neighborhood. He Set Out A Refreshment Stand For Them Share icon

#52 My Neighbor Just Came Over And Gave Us A Box Of Pastries That He Ordered For Us. He Said That Because We Invited Him Over For A Family Get Together A Few Weeks Ago, He Wanted To Thank Us Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Neighbor Heard My Elderly Dog Wen Through Surgery, Said She Left Us "A Little Care Package For Her And Something For The Humans Too". This Was The "Little" Package Share icon

#54 My Neighbors Were Originally Scared Of My Dog, Now They're Best Friends Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 Neighbor Kid Started A New Business And I’m His First Customer Share icon

#56 I Spent The Last Year Recycling Glass Bottles From My Neighbors In Atlanta. I Just Surpassed 10,000lbs Worth! Extra Cheesy Smile For Fun Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 Neighborhood Kids Dropped Off Homemade Blueberry Muffins And Drawings This Afternoon. Directed To My Dog. I’m Telling You, My Heart Melted Share icon

#58 Some Kids In My Neighborhood Are Going To Find This Box And Have A Great Summer Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 My Elderly Neighbor Cried When I Surprised Her With Groceries To Make Thanksgiving Dinner. I Of Course Being Clumsy Accidentally Dropped The Milk. But It's Still Good Share icon

#60 We’d Have So Much Fun Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 An Adorable Neighborhood Girl Just Came To The Door With Her Brother Selling “Puppies We Made For A Dollar” So Of Course I Bought One. Totally Worth It Share icon

#62 A Welcome Reprieve From The Other Yard Signs In The Neighborhood Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 Neighbor Told Us “The Easter Bunny Left Treats In Your Yard” Share icon My husband and I are 30 and we received a text from our older neighbors that said “Happy Easter! The Easter bunny left 14 treats in your yard!” We can’t get over how funny/sweet this was.



#64 My Widowed 88-Year-Old Mil Is Flirting With Her New Neighbor Share icon New guy just moved in next door to her in her assisted living facility. He’s a spry 89 years old and she said he was ‘cute’ so she went ahead and secretly left him some cookies on his doorway shelf. She can’t wait for the next piano and wine night so she can ask him to dance.



ADVERTISEMENT

#65 Neighborhood Kids Came Around Selling “Art “ For A Dollar Each. Lucky Me, I Bought The Last 3 Share icon