25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime

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A Washington elementary school teacher was put behind bars after allegedly engaging in an illicit relationship with a minor.

Mackenzie Naught reportedly came clean to her husband about her inappropriate behavior, who then informed authorities.

“Beyond sad in so many ways,” one commented online.

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An elementary school teacher was put behind bars after allegedly engaging in an illicit relationship with a minor

Image credits: TheGriftReport/X

Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

Highlights Mackenzie Naught was put behind bars after allegedly engaging in an illicit relationship with a minor.

The elementary school teacher's husband informed authorities about the incident.

“I’m so confused about the world right now,” one commented online.

Mackenzie Naught was arrested by deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday after she was busted for her inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old boy.

The 25-year-old worked as an elementary school teacher for the St. John School District.

Image credits: KREM 2 News

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Officials said the victim was a student at St. John Endicott High School, the same school where Mackenzie’s husband worked as an assistant track coach.

The husband contacted authorities after his wife of four years confessed to sleeping with the 16-year-old student.

He also provided screenshots as evidence of the teacher allegedly being intimate with the teenager.

The teacher’s husband of four years informed authorities about his wife’s inappropriate behavior

Image credits: Binge World Daily/Facebook

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While speaking with authorities, the husband said he and his wife have known the teenager for years and are friends with his family.

He said they were close enough that they had each other on Snapchat as well.

Investigators found that Mackenzie exchanged Snapchat messages with the boy on May 3 after her husband fell asleep.

Image credits: TheGriftReport/X

The first-grade teacher was allegedly being flirty with the boy and persuaded him to meet up with her.

Initially, the teenager was reluctant but eventually gave in and picked her up from her home in his truck at around 2:15 a.m. She then asked him to drive to the “little spot,” identified as Harwood Hill.

The teen told authorities that he likes to hang out at the spot and agreed to take the suspect there.

The first-grade teacher was allegedly being flirty with the boy and persuaded him to meet up with her after her husband slept off

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Image credits: KREM 2 News

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After talking for a while, the arrested teacher allegedly kissed him and started to “get handsy,” he said.

They were intimate in the back of his vehicle, and Mackenzie later asked the teen not to tell anyone.

When the husband informed authorities about the incident, he said the boy confirmed the events over a phone call and even on Snapchat.

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Mackenzie initially denied sleeping with the teen but later admitted to doing so.

She claimed she knew the victim from different community events and had spent time with him in groups in the past.

Even though he was a minor, she said he was more “like one of their friends.”

Image credits: DaltonReport/X

Mackenzie, who had started her teaching job at the elementary school eight months back, was charged with first-degree s*xual misconduct with a minor.

School officials also placed her on leave as the investigation continues.

Her arraignment is expected to take place later this week.

The teacher was charged with first-degree s*xual misconduct with a minor

Image credits: TheGriftReport/X

St. John School District Superintendent Tina Strong released a statement, saying school officials were aware of the allegations against the teacher.

“The employee has been placed on leave and will not be on campus during this process,” the statement said. “The District is cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities and will also be conducting its own investigation into the allegations.”

Netizens had strong reactions to the teacher’s arrest, saying, “I know her. WTF??????”

“That’s my duaghters [sic] teacher,” one claimed. “Why was there no email school notice?”

“Why in the world does this keep happening?” asked one.

“There are a lot of women who do this sick behavior and get away with it & it goes both ways, and about time someone holds them accountable!!” wrote another.

“These kinds of acts can devastate multiple families, but when it’s a teacher, the pain creates far greater circles,” another said. “I hope for healing for all who were hurt.”

“I’m so confused about the world right now,” one commented online