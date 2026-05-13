Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime
25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime
Crime, Society

25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime

Add us on Google
binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Add us on Google
0

30

0

ADVERTISEMENT

A Washington elementary school teacher was put behind bars after allegedly engaging in an illicit relationship with a minor.

Mackenzie Naught reportedly came clean to her husband about her inappropriate behavior, who then informed authorities.

“Beyond sad in so many ways,” one commented online.

RELATED:

    An elementary school teacher was put behind bars after allegedly engaging in an illicit relationship with a minor

    25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime

    Image credits: TheGriftReport/X

    Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

    Highlights
    • Mackenzie Naught was put behind bars after allegedly engaging in an illicit relationship with a minor.
    • The elementary school teacher's husband informed authorities about the incident.
    • “I’m so confused about the world right now,” one commented online.

    Mackenzie Naught was arrested by deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday after she was busted for her inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old boy.

    The 25-year-old worked as an elementary school teacher for the St. John School District.

    25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime

    Image credits: KREM 2 News

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Officials said the victim was a student at St. John Endicott High School, the same school where Mackenzie’s husband worked as an assistant track coach.

    The husband contacted authorities after his wife of four years confessed to sleeping with the 16-year-old student.

    He also provided screenshots as evidence of the teacher allegedly being intimate with the teenager.

    The teacher’s husband of four years informed authorities about his wife’s inappropriate behavior

    25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime

    Image credits: Binge World Daily/Facebook

    25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime

    ADVERTISEMENT

    25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While speaking with authorities, the husband said he and his wife have known the teenager for years and are friends with his family.

    He said they were close enough that they had each other on Snapchat as well.

    Investigators found that Mackenzie exchanged Snapchat messages with the boy on May 3 after her husband fell asleep.

    25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime

    Image credits: TheGriftReport/X

    The first-grade teacher was allegedly being flirty with the boy and persuaded him to meet up with her.

    Initially, the teenager was reluctant but eventually gave in and picked her up from her home in his truck at around 2:15 a.m. She then asked him to drive to the “little spot,” identified as Harwood Hill.

    The teen told authorities that he likes to hang out at the spot and agreed to take the suspect there.

    The first-grade teacher was allegedly being flirty with the boy and persuaded him to meet up with her after her husband slept off

    ADVERTISEMENT

    25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime

    Image credits: KREM 2 News

    ADVERTISEMENT

    25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime

    25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime

    After talking for a while, the arrested teacher allegedly kissed him and started to “get handsy,” he said.

    They were intimate in the back of his vehicle, and Mackenzie later asked the teen not to tell anyone.

    When the husband informed authorities about the incident, he said the boy confirmed the events over a phone call and even on Snapchat.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mackenzie initially denied sleeping with the teen but later admitted to doing so.

    She claimed she knew the victim from different community events and had spent time with him in groups in the past.

    Even though he was a minor, she said he was more “like one of their friends.”

    25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime

    Image credits: DaltonReport/X

    25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime

    Mackenzie, who had started her teaching job at the elementary school eight months back, was charged with first-degree s*xual misconduct with a minor.

    School officials also placed her on leave as the investigation continues.

    Her arraignment is expected to take place later this week.

    The teacher was charged with first-degree s*xual misconduct with a minor

    25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime

    Image credits: TheGriftReport/X

    St. John School District Superintendent Tina Strong released a statement, saying school officials were aware of the allegations against the teacher.

    “The employee has been placed on leave and will not be on campus during this process,” the statement said. “The District is cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities and will also be conducting its own investigation into the allegations.”

    Netizens had strong reactions to the teacher’s arrest, saying, “I know her. WTF??????”

    “That’s my duaghters [sic] teacher,” one claimed. “Why was there no email school notice?”

    “Why in the world does this keep happening?” asked one.

    “There are a lot of women who do this sick behavior and get away with it & it goes both ways, and about time someone holds them accountable!!” wrote another.

    “These kinds of acts can devastate multiple families, but when it’s a teacher, the pain creates far greater circles,” another said. “I hope for healing for all who were hurt.”

    “I’m so confused about the world right now,” one commented online

    25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime

    25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime

    25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime

    25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime

    25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime

    25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime

    25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime

    25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime

    25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime

    25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime

    25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime

    25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime

    25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime

    25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime

    25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime

    25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime

    25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime

    25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime

    25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime

    25YO Elementary School Teacher Turned In By Her Own Husband After Confessing To Unsettling Crime

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    30

    0

    30

    0

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Homepage
    Next in Crime
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT