TV and streaming platforms today have more great shows than one can shake a stick at. Still, there's only a handful we could honestly describe as feisty, intoxicating, and absolutely unforgettable. Among them there's Fleabag — a British TV show that's so good it doesn't just take the cake… it eats it too.

With the brilliant Phoebe Waller-Bridge at the helm, both as the creator and main character, Fleabag has set a new standard for humor and drama, gracing our screens with a devil-may-care approach that has us alternating between belly laughs and sobs. She's like a baker who knows the exact water-to-flour ratio to make the perfect sourdough, or in this case, dialogues peppered with British humor, biting social commentary, and raw human emotion.

Take the way Fleabag explores the complexities of sisterhood and being a woman, navigating the stormy seas of love and the existential dread of modern life — all while delivering clever punchlines. It's truly a testament to brilliant writing when even the most devastating lines are delivered with a smirk, a raised eyebrow, or a knowing glance at the camera.

For those of you who are thoroughly afflicted with Fleabag fever, we've assembled a list of the best Fleabag lines, authentic pearls of wisdom and absurdity the cast has served up over two delightful seasons! So there you have it — a collection of Fleabag quotes, in which we tip our bowler hats to the sharp wit of a British TV show that has absolutely no business being this memorable. Witty, heart-wrenching, and at times painfully honest, these quotes from Fleabag remind us why this series remains a masterclass in scriptwriting and a shining example of how to make a show… and a darn good one at that.