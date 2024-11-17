Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Assistant Throws Herself A $2,000 Farewell Party As A Popularity Test, Ends Up Without A Job
Work & Money

Assistant Throws Herself A $2,000 Farewell Party As A Popularity Test, Ends Up Without A Job

Running your own company is a massive responsibility. You have staff depending on you for their livelihoods, and clients expecting work to be done. As a boss, it pays to have an assistant you can trust and depend on. One woman thought she had found that in a recently appointed employee. So she felt at ease going out of town for a conference recently.

Little did she know that a massive party was being thrown with company funds while she was away. But what shocked the boss most, was finding out her assistant had held the expensive “farewell” for herself. Despite not resigning, or even planning to leave. The assistant was fired on the spot, but her boss is now wondering if she made a mistake by letting her go.

Managing staff isn’t always easy, and can come with all sorts of surprises

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

One boss couldn’t believe it when her trusted assistant used $2,000 of the company’s money to throw a fake farewell

Image credits: rawpixel.com (not the actual photo)

Image credits:

Misappropriation of funds is a criminal offense and can have serious consequences

According to the Helfend Law Group, “Misappropriation of funds refers to the illegal use of another person’s money. While the person committing the offense was given lawful access to the money, it is the use for their own purposes or another unauthorized use that makes it a crime.”

Some could argue that the assistant got off lightly for using company money for her “fake farewell”. If Lily’s boss were to lay criminal charges, and she was found guilty, she could face imprisonment, fines, probation, and would have to deal with having a permanent criminal record.

The law firm notes that misappropriation of funds is similar to embezzlement “in which a person who is entrusted with another person’s money or property steals it for their own personal use.” And adds that in some cases, a person could be charged with both crimes.

There are certain things you’d need to prove to be found “not guilty” of misappropriation of funds

If you ever find yourself charged with misappropriation of funds, it’s probably best to hire a lawyer. But the Helfend Group says your legal team would need to prove a few things to get you off the hook.

For example, if there’s evidence that there was a “lack of intent” on your part. Meaning you didn’t intend to steal or misappropriate the funds. Or maybe you have proof that your company gave you consent to keep the money or use it for personal reasons.

You also might win your case if you can prove that you were wrongfully accused, coerced, were the victim of mistaken identity, or were forced to commit the crime through threats or violence.

There are some other scenarios where the charges could be dropped. One is if the evidence against you is inadmissible in court. For example, it was obtained illegally. Or if there isn’t enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that you misappropriated the funds.

“Lily sounds deranged”: Netizens came to the comments section to show their support for the boss

Robyn Smith

Robyn Smith

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

Read less »
Shelly Fourer

Shelly Fourer

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. When I'm not working, you'll often find me immersed in creativity, whether it's creating animations, 3D and traditional art, writing, or making music.I've been drawing since I was little, and my passion for visual storytelling really took off after I finished a 2-year Film Academy. It ignited my existing spark for bringing stories to life through visuals. Since then, I've been diving deeper into art and tech, always exploring new ways to tell compelling stories.

Read less »
carrotironfounderson avatar
Hey hey hey
Hey hey hey
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow... the nerve of that employee. She's testing boundary on how much she can push

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
iseektheunvanquishedtruth avatar
zims
zims
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lily was the kid who threw parties while her parents went out of town and it shows. Seriously, this is why most places have a probationary period.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
