Now that many of us have lived with a smartphone in our pocket for years, we tend to have a reflex to film or photograph anything that strikes our fancy. For better or worse, this also means documenting disasters, fails, and other events that would feel a lot worse if they happened to us.

The “Don't help, just keep filming” online group exists to document all those hilarious moments when someone needed assistance, but onlookers decided to, instead, immortalize the moment. So get comfortable, as you scroll through, upvote the best or worst ones, and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below. We also got in touch with the page’s moderators to learn more.