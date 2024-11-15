The Evolution of Fat Cartoon Characters

Fat characters have been a core element of animated cartoons for decades. Indeed, Fred Flintstone has been around since 1960, and an animated Winnie the Pooh debuted in 1966.

In the beginning, fat characters emphasized existing stereotypes associated with being overweight, such as lethargy, carelessness, and a lack of self-discipline (National Library of Medicine, 2023) (10). These early characters also typically reinforced stigmas that people struggling with obesity are either social failures, nurturing figures, sidekicks to their thinner counterparts, or just there for comic relief.

However, some historical characters, like Fat Albert, actively tried to break down these typecasts by giving the fat characters positive attributes. More recently, many heavy-set main cartoon characters, like Po and Shrek, ensure their body types don’t stop them.

Why Fat Cartoon Characters Resonate with Audiences

Typically, television and films, both live-action and animated, don't proportionally represent all body types. For this reason, fat cartoon characters often click with audiences because they are relatable.

Positively portraying heavier body types in media is crucial because such a high proportion of the population is overweight. According to The Representation Project, children begin having opinions about their bodies by age three (11). The Project emphasizes that characters with big body types must be positively depicted to combat negative body image.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fortunately, cartoon creators seem to be embracing this and are introducing characters with more shapely bodies that don’t adhere to traditional fat stereotypes. Recent characters like Uncle Iroh, Shrek, Po, and Frankenstein are helping to break the mold of the typical fat cartoon characters.

References

“There’s nobody like him...except you, me, everyone.” The Sunday Times, July 8, 2007 | https://web.archive.org/web/20080515211629/http:/entertainment.timesonline.co.uk/tol/arts_and_entertainment/tv_and_radio/article2042236.ece @BBC. “Seth MacFarlane performs his Family Guy voices | The Graham Norton Show.” YouTube, May 30, 2014 | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B6vmGabgzH4 McIntyre, Gina. “Garfield: The Story Behind the Coolest of the Cats.” Life, May 3, 2024 | https://www.life.com/arts-entertainment/garfield-the-story-behind-the-coolest-cat/ Rovner, Julie. “Eric Cartman: America’s Favorite Little $@#&*%.” NPR, April 5, 2008 | https://www.npr.org/2008/04/05/89375695/eric-cartman-americas-favorite-little “Leader: The enduring cultural influence of Winnie the Pooh.” The New Statesman, August 22, 2018 | https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/2018/08/leader-enduring-cultural-influence-winnie-pooh Bilandic, Michael M. “How Fred Flintstone Became one of America’s Greatest Cultural Exports.” GQ, September 25, 2024 | https://www.gq.com/story/fred-flintstone-respecters Lenker, Maureen Lee. “Nathan Lane and Ernie Sabella reveal the origin of Pumbaa’s farts in The Lion King.” Entertainment Weekly, May 22, 2024 | https://ew.com/nathan-lane-ernie-sabella-reveals-origin-pumbaa-flatulence-the-lion-king-8652054 Itzkoff, David. “Hey, Hey, Hey: Bill Cosby on ‘Fat Albert,’ Yesterday and Today.” The New York Times, June 12, 2013 | https://archive.nytimes.com/artsbeat.blogs.nytimes.com/2013/06/12/hey-hey-hey-bill-cosby-on-fat-albert-yesterday-and-today/ Canfield, David. “The Simpsons exclusive: How 10 Iconic characters got their names.” Entertainment Weekly, June 12, 2018 | https://ew.com/books/the-simpsons-springfield-confidential-excerpt/#5948017%EF%BB%BF Fulton, Melody, et al. “Obesity, Stigma, and Discrimination.” National Library of Medicine. October 26, 2023 | https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK554571/ “The Importance of Fat Representation.” The Representation Project, January 9, 2023 | https://therepproject.org/we-need-better-fat-representation/#:~:text=Children+begin+to+have+opinions,body+image+and+diet+culture

ADVERTISEMENT



