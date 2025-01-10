Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Only True World Travelers Will Score 20/20 On This Famous Objects Trivia
Only True World Travelers Will Score 20/20 On This Famous Objects Trivia

Gerda K.
BoredPanda staff
Do you know where the most famous objects on Earth are? From ancient wonders like Machu Picchu carved by civilizations long gone to modern marvels like the Burj Khalifa that push the boundaries of human achievement, these iconic landmarks stand as symbols of history, culture, and innovation. Each is so famous for one thing or another that most could probably name where they are in their sleep.

We’re not kidding—this trivia quiz is super easy. If you don’t score a perfect 20/20, it might be time to grab a globe and hit the books! 😏

So, are you ready to prove you know your way around the world? Let’s get started!

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Tucker Cahooter
    Too easy. I got 20/20 and I am certainly not a world traveller (two quick trips to NZ, one quick trip to Hawaii being the sum total of my worldly adventures)

