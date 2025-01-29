ADVERTISEMENT

A family based in the UK, who was originally put behind bars for leaving an arranged marriage bride in a horrendous and “vegetative” state, has been released from jail.

Ambreen Fatima Sheikh was only 30 years old when she suffered “irretrievable” brain damage due to an anti-diabetic drug and was doused in a corrosive substance.

The court found the original case against the family to have had 'evidential difficulties.'

The bride in question, Ambreen was subjected to abuse and "torture."

Although Ambreen is alive, she was left with irreversible brain damage.

When she was first admitted to the hospital back on August 1, 2015, doctors believed the now 39-year-old had no chance of surviving — but she began to breathe herself when her ventilator was turned off.

Later on, all eyes immediately turned to Ambreen’s family members as suspects of the abuse.

A family responsible for a woman’s “irretrievable” brain damage has been released from jail

Image credits: West Yorkshire News / Simon Ashton

Her husband Asgar Sheikh, 31, father-in-law Khalid Skeikh, 55, and mother-in-law Shabnam Sheikh, were jailed last year for 23 years.

Sister-in-law Shagufa, 29, was given a suspended sentence.

They were all found guilty of causing or allowing a vulnerable adult to suffer serious physical injury following a trial, but have now been freed following a conviction that was denied by the Court of Appeal.

Image credits: West Yorkshire News / Simon Ashton

As reported by The Sun, the judges at Leeds Crown Court found the original case “riddled with evidential difficulties.”

This is a far cry from the opinions of the public, who demanded the family’s sentences be longer when they were first accused back in 2024.

“That is not Justice!” one user demanded last year. “That poor woman is suffering a life sentence. Absolutely disgusting! The hardest thing in this is it was her husband, her family who she should have been loved & protected by not tortured.”

Ambreen’s family members were accused back in 2024

Image credits: Tom The Photographer / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

“Can’t even bear to think what that poor lady has endured and still going through,” someone emphasized. “There needs to be tougher sentencing. They will be out in less time to enjoy the rest of their lives. Its [sic] disgusting really.”

A third wrote, “Absolutely shocking and disgusting sentence for what this poor beautiful innocent woman has been through at the hands of her family who are supposed to love and care for her.

Image credits: West Yorkshire Police

“They should all rot in jail! This is heartbreaking.”

“What kind of example are our justice system setting with this disgraceful sentence!” a user asked. “It happens far too often, where young ladies are being brought to this country and being made to live a ‘dogs life’ at the hands of her new family!!!”

The court heard that Ambreen was a “happy-go-lucky” young woman when she arrived in the UK from Pakistan in 2014, there to fulfill an arranged marriage.

However, things soon turned sour when her new family in the town of Huddersfield claimed she had “not lived up to expectations” as a wife and should be sent back to her country, subjecting her to verbal and physical abuse.

The justice system was brought to light after netizens suspected the initial sentence was nowhere near long enough

Image credits: West Yorkshire Police

In July, two police officers did a welfare check on Ambreen after her extended family voiced their concerns. But authorities only reported the woman being “fit and well” — a statement that held little weight to the judge when Ambreen spoke little English and her father-in-law had been present, as per Daily Mail.

Prosecutors additionally suggested that there was a “pattern of violence” behind closed doors, as seen by the severe burns left on the 30-year-old’s lower back, bottom, and right ear, while being “tricked or forced” to take glimepiride — a medication prescribed to Shabnam and known for its extremely dangerous effects, even in small doses.

Image credits: Manchest Erevening News

Ambreen was left alone for three days after being “tortured” before the ambulance was called, the court heard. Nurses also noted her appearance was “malnourished” and “unkempt” since she had no control of her bladder before she fell unconscious and began vomiting.

Although her family dialed 999 eventually, they still lied about what exactly happened to her.

“You would all have been aware of her pain and distress,” said the judge. “It’s just not realistic to conclude that you did not all know of Ambreen’s predicament and her desperate need for emergency medical care.

Authorities enacted a welfare check, but reported Ambreen looked “fit and well”

Image credits: Jamie Street / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Image credits: Nik / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

“You all also knew why she was in that condition.”

Though it is possible that Ambreen may live for decades more, according to Daily Mail, she will never recover and will eventually die due to the inflicted damages. She is completely unaware of her surroundings and is being fed through a tube.

Ambreen’s family was labeled as “disgusting, sick people” by commenters

