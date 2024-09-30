"Can You Blame Him?": 3YO Tries To Lick Huge Knife While Family Films Baby's First Steps

ADVERTISEMENT

A mother, focused on the adorable moment of her baby’s first steps, nearly missed her 3-year-old nephew holding a large knife.

Courtney Gaylord from Chattanooga, Tennessee, and her family were coaching Elliett how to walk as they were all gathered together for her first birthday.

But her nephew, Brady, quickly captured the spotlight in a TikTok video that has almost 400K views.

Highlights A mother recording her baby's first steps almost missed her 3-year-old nephew holding a large knife.

Courtney valued the family gathering for her daughter's first birthday despite the knife incident.

Comments under the video joked about the situation, turning a potentially horrifying moment into humor.

A family was so absorbed in their baby’s first steps that they didn’t see a 3-year-old walking around with a kitchen knife

Share icon

Image credits: freepik

Courtney told Newsweek she began recording in hopes of capturing her daughter’s milestone on her special day.

When Brady walked into frame, the clip turned slow-motion as one of the family members shouted in alarm.

“He was just trying to get the knife so that he could lick off some icing from the birthday cake,” Courtney added and later admitted, “We didn’t notice.”

“He was holding the knife until he came right into the video, and immediately we took it away.”

Courtney shared how special the moment was, despite the unexpected interruption

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: courtgaylord

As a stay-at-home mother-of-two, it isn’t often that Courtney gets to spend time with her family in Indiana. But the occasion was made extra special when they were able to gather for her daughter’s birthday.

She said, “We live five hours away from family, so whenever we all get together, it’s always a big celebration.”

She later mentioned her close bond with her family and sees her nieces and nephews as her own.

Two years after the initial video was filmed, Courtney’s family still regularly mentions Brady’s sudden appearance.

“We shared it because we still laugh about it to this day and the fact that we got it on camera point, so I thought other people might get the chuckle out of it, too,” Courtney said.

Comments under the video made light of what could have been a horrifying situation

Share icon

Image credits: courtgaylord

Courtney had a hilarious caption to the clip, saying, “I meannnn, all he really wanted was the leftover icing, can you blame him?”

ADVERTISEMENT

One user said, “Omg! You might want to reconsider what you use to spread the icing! Hahaha!”

“At least he didn’t cut his tongue off!!!” another added. “He was living his best life having the best snacks.”

Minor tongue injuries such as small cuts or scrapes are quite common and can take around 3-4 days to heal, and stitches may be needed if the wound is more serious. In general, however, the rapid cell growth allows children’s bodies to heal more quickly than an adult’s.

Share icon

Image credits: courtgaylord