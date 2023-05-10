Did you know that you can say practically anything you want online? Unfortunately, some people do exactly that. Fortunately for us, they are pretty bad liars, so when we see through their obviously farcical stories, the results can be hilarious and cringeworthy.

That’s exactly the type of cringe post that Totally True Story on Instagram collects. Some people may be trying to boost their egos by fishing for likes and compliments online. Others may be trying to get ahead or even scam readers by weaving elaborate tales.

Common sense is a useful sense to hone, especially when you spend time online. These funny little fabrications tend to be about as harmless as it gets. Your common sense can also help you see through dangerous scams, fake news campaigns, and other trickery that runs rampant in the Wild West of the Web.

To play the devil’s advocate, it could also be (however unlikely) that some of these stories are, in fact, true. Are there any where you think the internet got it wrong? Let us know in the comments below each pic!

#1

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

gamerinprogress , lickypickystickyme: Report

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is written like a poorly written novel by a fourth grader telling the class about the day he saved his teacher from a fire and now she gives him As every time

#2

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

UncleRussian
UncleRussian
Community Member
1 hour ago

The most unbelievable part about this story is the beginning. You see, I work in a car parts, repair and service store and I know for a fact that not all batteries are the same. If I had to guess a tractor battery is pretty big and beefy and it would certainly not fit into most cars, but what's even worse is that it probably doesn't even have the right voltage! All car batteries are different, you put one in that is too low or too high in voltage, that'll f**k up your car

#3

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory , queenbradbury Report

bread lord
bread lord
Community Member
1 hour ago

this one's just funny, pretty sure it's not begging for attention or anything

#4

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory , heatherleigh02 Report

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
1 hour ago

yeahhhhhhhh and then everyone in the queue clapped and booed the woman out without her blizzard

#5

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

bread lord
bread lord
Community Member
1 hour ago

this happened I was the security guard 💯💯

#6

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

younger-than-the-soul , a-fragile-sort-of-anarchy: Report

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
1 hour ago

What happened to the days when you started by trading a thumb tack for an elastic band and kept trading all the way up to a house with a swimming pool?

#7

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

pupsmuggler , wailtothethief Report

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wait what does a person who looks like they could kill a man a million different ways look like? Because I'm imagining three octopuses with little strangly tentacles in a waistcoast walking down the street holding a sign saying 'complement us or we'll kill you'

#8

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
1 hour ago

uh i think you spelled " I'm a creep who's obsessed with my boyfriend from FIVE YEARS AGO " wrong

#9

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago

That was indeed a strange dream!

#10

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

rogha , youtube-feels Report

#11

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

savagesucculent-blog , missboston1399 Report

#12

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

#13

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

handwrittenhello , castielsteenwolf Report

#14

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
23 minutes ago (edited)

Possible. I’ve done games instead of grammar when my class wasn’t feeling it that day. Language related games, sure, but still.

#15

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
1 hour ago

This one is at least plausible.

#16

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
9 minutes ago

If I ever came across a genuine spontaneous sing-song on a train full of strangers, I’d look for the hidden camera.

#17

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

seventh-fantasy , interstellarsentience Report

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
1 hour ago

huh i'm finding it hard to tell if half of these are fake because some of these aren't really seeking attention or anything, they're just funny or unlikely

#18

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

his-forever-girl , narutowiener Report

Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
1 hour ago

A soldier got charged for it for getting a severe sunburn. Urban legend amongst soldiers I imagine.

#19

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

#20

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

yeouchers Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
11 minutes ago

This is the funniest scene my mind has ever created

#21

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

autumn-sweet-fae , suspnd Report

Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yeah, cops provide free taxi service.

#22

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

talkprettyy-blog , effrons Report

#23

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

tmkiskmt Report

#24

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

jackcutieye , actionables Report

SadieCat17
SadieCat17
Community Member
47 minutes ago

I feel like this is only unrealistic to introverts lmao. This is relatively normal extrovert behavior, at least to me. I would totally flirt with someone by asking them to teach me how to make pancakes.

#25

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
57 minutes ago

I think this post should be renamed Weirdness Of Tumblr: The Experience instead of 'fake attention seeking cringe binge'

#26

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

bangaarang , mamayuuma: Report

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
1 hour ago

HEY GUYS I FOUND A COOL MUSHROOM IN MY GARDEN SHOULD I EAT IT? Edit: e h ehhe i can sEe soundS adn HeaR t he UnIver se

#27

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

#28

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

#29

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
3 minutes ago

The whole “the British are coming!” thing makes no sense. If he had yelled that, the response “we’re already here” would actually have been pretty good, since most of them still saw themselves as British at that point.

#30

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
1 minute ago

Of course she looked happy. A mob full of people were literally falling for her - no more embarrassment, she must’ve assumed she was dreaming.

#31

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

#32

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

#33

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
54 minutes ago (edited)

Yeah this is plausible (and yes be proud)

#34

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

#35

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
56 minutes ago

bwahahahahahahaaaa also what doctor? Fairies? Facets? hmmmmmmmmm

#36

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

#37

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

bread lord
bread lord
Community Member
1 hour ago

I DON'T CARE IF THESE ARE FAKE THEY'RE CUTE!!

#38

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

#39

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

#40

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

mew-loves-you , radioirwin Report

#41

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

screaminteen , vanehwasreal Report

#42

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

milk-and-laxatives , meganwalls Report

#43

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

#44

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

blogginsshirebound , inabasket Report

#45

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

#46

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

#47

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

Samyan Elrod
Samyan Elrod
Community Member
1 minute ago (edited)

Come on guys, pls leave some customary witty comments on this one. I feel so alone.

#48

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

#49

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

#50

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
1 hour ago

I have no idea what mcr is or why this is supposed to be funny.

#51

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

#52

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 hour ago

Twist: the class prefects were trying to fish out who had their phones

#53

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

#54

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

SadieCat17
SadieCat17
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Um a 13 year old acting like a decent human being? Fake news.

#55

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

#56

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

#57

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

#58

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

#59

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

#60

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

#61

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

#62

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

#63

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots

totallytruestory Report

#64

Fake-Internet-Stories-Screenshots