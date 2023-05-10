Cringe Binge: 70 Times People Shared ‘Totally True Stories’ That Probably Didn’t Happen
Did you know that you can say practically anything you want online? Unfortunately, some people do exactly that. Fortunately for us, they are pretty bad liars, so when we see through their obviously farcical stories, the results can be hilarious and cringeworthy.
That’s exactly the type of cringe post that Totally True Story on Instagram collects. Some people may be trying to boost their egos by fishing for likes and compliments online. Others may be trying to get ahead or even scam readers by weaving elaborate tales.
Common sense is a useful sense to hone, especially when you spend time online. These funny little fabrications tend to be about as harmless as it gets. Your common sense can also help you see through dangerous scams, fake news campaigns, and other trickery that runs rampant in the Wild West of the Web.
To play the devil’s advocate, it could also be (however unlikely) that some of these stories are, in fact, true. Are there any where you think the internet got it wrong? Let us know in the comments below each pic!
This is written like a poorly written novel by a fourth grader telling the class about the day he saved his teacher from a fire and now she gives him As every time
The most unbelievable part about this story is the beginning. You see, I work in a car parts, repair and service store and I know for a fact that not all batteries are the same. If I had to guess a tractor battery is pretty big and beefy and it would certainly not fit into most cars, but what's even worse is that it probably doesn't even have the right voltage! All car batteries are different, you put one in that is too low or too high in voltage, that'll f**k up your car
this one's just funny, pretty sure it's not begging for attention or anything
yeahhhhhhhh and then everyone in the queue clapped and booed the woman out without her blizzard
What happened to the days when you started by trading a thumb tack for an elastic band and kept trading all the way up to a house with a swimming pool?
Wait what does a person who looks like they could kill a man a million different ways look like? Because I'm imagining three octopuses with little strangly tentacles in a waistcoast walking down the street holding a sign saying 'complement us or we'll kill you'
uh i think you spelled " I'm a creep who's obsessed with my boyfriend from FIVE YEARS AGO " wrong
Possible. I’ve done games instead of grammar when my class wasn’t feeling it that day. Language related games, sure, but still.
If I ever came across a genuine spontaneous sing-song on a train full of strangers, I’d look for the hidden camera.
huh i'm finding it hard to tell if half of these are fake because some of these aren't really seeking attention or anything, they're just funny or unlikely
I feel like this is only unrealistic to introverts lmao. This is relatively normal extrovert behavior, at least to me. I would totally flirt with someone by asking them to teach me how to make pancakes.
I think this post should be renamed Weirdness Of Tumblr: The Experience instead of 'fake attention seeking cringe binge'
HEY GUYS I FOUND A COOL MUSHROOM IN MY GARDEN SHOULD I EAT IT? Edit: e h ehhe i can sEe soundS adn HeaR t he UnIver se
The whole “the British are coming!” thing makes no sense. If he had yelled that, the response “we’re already here” would actually have been pretty good, since most of them still saw themselves as British at that point.
Of course she looked happy. A mob full of people were literally falling for her - no more embarrassment, she must’ve assumed she was dreaming.
Yeah this is plausible (and yes be proud)
bwahahahahahahaaaa also what doctor? Fairies? Facets? hmmmmmmmmm
Come on guys, pls leave some customary witty comments on this one. I feel so alone.
Twist: the class prefects were trying to fish out who had their phones
Um a 13 year old acting like a decent human being? Fake news.