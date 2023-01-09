We can buy and sell things whenever we want, as long as we have the cash to do it. For this reason, you should do some research before buying expensive things. To the rescue comes AskReddit . Take a look at some of the best answers below and upvote the ones you agree with. If you have your own version of the most valuable thing in the world and would like to share it — do so in the comments below!

Every product has some kind of value attached to it. Value arises from the quality of the product. The more expensive the thing, the greater its value is. At least, that is the philosophy we all tend to follow, but not everyone thinks of product quality the same way. Some people believe reliable products are of higher quality than luxurious ones — to each their own.

Some products, like real estate, are long-term investments. They might cost a lot at first, but when some time passes, every invested penny is repaid and overpaid. Sure, a product can cost an arm and a leg, but if it can last you years and maybe even decades — is the price really a problem? But don't go around paying for products with arms and legs.

Marketing specialists have a saying — price reflects the value of a product. A product is like an investment, and it's normal to invest money into expensive things that are worth it. But an expensive thing is not always a good thing. Most of us begin to juggle the cons and pros before buying expensive stuff, and it usually boils down to two things — money and value.

#1 "Tattoos! I don’t really care how good of a deal you got on your new monstrosity."

#2 "An IT system with full staff for a park filled with live dinosaurs."

#3 "If you live in an area of the world where it snows often in winter then buy winter tires."

#4 "Mattress, a good night's sleep is worth it every penny of it."

#5 "If you're a hiker/camper/backpacker... your actual backpack."

#6 "Medicine, by which I mean shop by and only by the active ingredient. I suppose that goes for food, too."

#7 "If you are going to a festival/camping or whatever, seriously, pay the extra to get a decent tent. Being cold, uncomfortable, wet, and all cramped is miserable. Enough to ruin your trip."

#8 "A haircut. I can’t tell you how much a bad haircut hurts self-confidence."

#9 "A bike! I think a lot of people don't enjoy biking as much as they could because they've never had a chance to ride a really nice bike. The difference between a cheaper bike to something with real-quality components on it is astounding."

#10 "Power supply on your desktop PC."

#11 "Running shoes, I'm suffering from years of cheap runners."

#12 "Photography. Pros know what they are doing, have great reaction time, and own a ton of equipment to get exactly what you need. Your cousin on her iPhone is not an acceptable substitute."

#13 "Car seats. My children and I were in a devastating car accident last year. I was seriously injured, but they walked away with bruises."

#14 "VPN Services Trust me, it's absolutely worth it."

#15 "Desk chair."

#16 "Anything meant to protect you. Helmets, work boots, sporting equipment, ect. If the purpose of the item is to reduce or prevent injury, then don't cheap out on it."

#17 "Underwear especially the bra. Makes a whole lot of difference. Nothing worse than a cheap bad quality bra."

#18 "Toilet paper. You don’t want your finger poking through that single ply and accidentally fingerblasting your own cornhole."

#19 "Floss. Bad quality floss is dreadful."

#20 "Inspection of a home you’re buying. A single missed issue can easily wind up costing tens of thousands of dollars. It’s worth a few hundred extra for the really experienced, thorough inspector."

#21 "PC/Laptop, you would want to keep the consistency of your productivity high, which is not great with a mediocre one."

#22 "Q-tips... you can get a 6 month supply of the finest q-tips known to man for $3. Why do generics even exist?"

#23 "Parachutes."

#24 "Eyeglasses. Not many other things in your life will you wear every day from the time you get up to the time you go to bed."

#25 "Lasik. They are supposed to do tests beforehand to screen for people who are susceptible to catastrophic complications (like a corneal tear). If you are going someplace that is suspiciously cheap (less than $1000 per eye in 2005), they're probably skipping those tests."

#26 "Anything that's a minor annoyance on the regular. When I moved into my new flat, I bought two spatulas just cheap, plastic things that cost about 50p each. They're ok for flipping eggs but other than that, they're pretty much pointless. You can't move anything with any weight with them, because they're too flimsy. Every time I cooked, I was reminded of and irritated by just how useless they are. On the other hand, a solid, decent spatula would have been at most £4. If you'd asked me at the time if I would have paid an extra £3.50 to avoid feeling vaguely pissed off every time I went to fry some food, I would have said yes in a heartbeat but because I'd already bought them, and because they still technically worked even if they didn't work well, I stuck with them for far too long. £3.50 to remove that minor irritation from my day was well worth it. If you can afford it, it's worth looking at the stuff you did cheap out on and buying new ones. All the little annoyances soon add up."

#27 "Brakes."

#28 "Modems/routers. A lot of times the cheap ones can't keep up with your internet speed, so you lose so much."

#29 "Trash bags. They're one of those items where you can tell the quality difference. Trust me, you don't want the regret of lugging a bag full of rotten produce and cat litter to the dumpster, trying to swing it over the edge, and feel it tear apart in your hands on the upswing. It's a horror you will never forget. Buy better trash bags."

#30 "A set of tools or power tools. If you buy a great set once, you’ll have them for a long time and they will (almost) never fail you. Plus, using a quality tool is so much better than a cheap alternative."

#31 "Any kind of mechanic or contractor."

#32 "Baked beans & bread! My teacher used to say that if you're wasting all your money on alcohol & drugs then the least you can do is eat decent beans on toast."

#33 "Razor Blades. Cheap ones just shred your face and leave a really bad shaving rash. Pay for decent ones."

#34 "Barbells and power cages. A power cage is safety gear, and you never ever cheap out on that."

#35 "As a female, I would have to say female hygiene products. Because it’s all fun and games to try and save money until it’s so uncomfortable and bulky that you can barely sit, or walk, or live for that matter."

#36 "Computer hardware and software."

#37 "Wedding photographer."

#38 "Peanut Butter."

#39 "Sheets. Towels."

#40 "Car audio, if you're into that."

#41 "I have an orange Kelty for sale. It's about 15 years old and filled with gear."

#42 "As I just had to find out - (white) wall paint. The cheap stuff is gray and translucent."

#43 "Tampons or other feminine hygiene products. You can really tell the difference in those things."

#44 "Dental work."

#45 "Condoms."

#46 "Since I have a large hurricane coming directly at me right now. As a homeowner... insurance."

#47 "Hiring a professional moving company. The hourly guys don't pay damages so they will throw your things in the truck and don't care if it breaks."

#48 "Card Sleeve for TCGs. You never know when your gonna pull that next Black Lotus."

#49 "Accountant."

#50 "Sushi. Don't buy cheap sushi."

#51 "A men’s suit. I’m a suit salesman and people come in expecting to pay 100-200 dollars. The only stuff that you can get for that price does not look good. Which ruins the point of wearing a suit. Pay good money for a suit."

#52 "Health insurance."

#53 "A circumcision. Otherwise it’s a total ripoff."

#54 "Kitchen knives. Dull and cheap knives are dangerous because they can often slip, cause worse cuts in your hand, and add to fatigue while cooking."

#55 "Surgery. If you’re getting a discount, run."

#56 "Face creams/products. As someone with sensitive skin, it took me about 10 solid years of embarrassment before I realized that money gives clear skin."

#57 "Coffee. Nothing is worse than bad coffee in the morning."

#58 "Car repair. Yeah, you can get your local shade tree to fix it, and he may be fairly competent, but at the end of the day you got no warranty, and, if it goes bad, you have no legal recourse."

#59 "Work shoes/insoles for said shoes. I'm on my feet anywhere from 5-8 hours on concrete floors 5 days a week. I can tell when my shoes start to wear, and can definitely tell when my feet aren't supported. My original shoes I spent about $20 on, and they were ok but were down quickly. My feet and back ached day in and out. I finally bucked up and got some New Balance (about $80-$100 normally but I waited for a good sale and got mine for $50) and holy cow what a difference they made."

#60 "Anything you sleep on so bedding/pillows. People will often go cheap out on these things not thinking about the time spent sleeping."

#61 "Appliances that you use almost every day. I'm talking dishwashers, washing machines, dryers, stove tops/ovens, vacuums, etc."

#62 "Cooking oils."

#63 "I know this is so late in the game that no one will see it but motorcycle helmets. Get yourself a full-faced DOT-approved helmet. Replace every three-ish years or if dropped from three feet or higher. That is the only thing protecting your brain from the grown or a multi-ton car while traveling at high speeds."

#64 "Ramen. Skip that Maruchan trash, you can get much much much better stuff and it's still under a buck per. I usually grab cases of Sapporo Ichiban (miso), Samyang (something spicy), and Nongshim Chapagetti (jajangmyeon to mix things up). Also, crack an egg into the pot and cover it with noodles while cooking. Knocks it into twelfth gear."

#65 "Socks."

#66 "Most things in the kitchen are rarely used and the cheap version works great. When starting out on your own, buy everything cheap first, and then whatever you use regularly that isn't up to the task, throw it out and buy the high quality one."

#67 "Lawyers..."

#68 "Butter."

#69 "Vasectomy."

#70 "Maple syrup. You only want the real deal Vermont/Quebec tree jizz. None of that amalgamated melted corn goop for me or you. No, no. We all deserve better for our pancakes, bacon or waffles. You'll never go back. $1/oz? Worth every penny."

#71 "Dish soap, it's not economical to buy the cheapest you can find. You use less if you buy the good stuff."

#72 "Your hair, anything involving bleach specifically. Have fun paying $500 to have a stylist fix the bad job done by someone who was willing to do it for $70."

#73 "Pet food. A lot of people just buy whatever food they pick up on the shelf, but so many of these foods are just full of filler products and aren't healthy for your pets. We fed our dog Beneful for years, only to find out the hard way it has killed and almost killed loads of dogs. Spending the extra few dollars on a higher-end and healthier pet food can save you thousands of dollars in vet bills later, and keep your pet healthier and happier for way longer."

#74 "Whatever you don't care much about. My #1 is hotels while traveling."

#75 "Roof racks. Those cheap eBay special roof racks will break up under load while driving on the highway and create a dangerous hazard. Save the money and buy the name-brand racks like Thule, Yakima and Rhino."

#76 "Anything that goes inside your body or touches skin next to a body opening. KY Jelly, suppositories for some examples."

#77 "Earbuds."

#78 "Your Roof. It protects everything you own under it, and by the time you figure out if it has problems, it's already cost you a small fortune."

#79 "A good rule I've come to use when buying tools, kitchenware, gardening equipment etc. Is buy the cheaper set/item first up, then if you break it buy the most expensive one you can afford as you obviously use it a lot."

#80 "Apartments. I initially thought I could cheap out for my first place after college and I literally have PTSD/am still in therapy years later from dealing with the horror show that was that cheap apartment — cockroach-infested, black mold that gave me bronchitis, crime-ridden neighborhood."

#81 "Sunglasses."

#82 "Legs."

#83 "Oil changes."

#84 "Laundry detergent. The generic stuff never seems to get your clothes clean and smelling good."