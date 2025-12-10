ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s be real: breakups are pretty much the worst. Losing the connection you had to your person can be painful, confusing, and leave you questioning where it all went wrong. Sometimes it can take what feels like forever to get over, too.

Someone asked an online community, “Tell me why your ex will never get over you - the unhinged version.” and netizens were only too happy to indulge them with some of the craziest tales. Dive into this collection of the most outrageous.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Young woman smiling while reading a letter, illustrating emotional moments of people who believe their ex will always pine for them. It’s been 8 years, he reaches out every 6-12mos with a new email address or phone number to tell me I’m still his “god-given” wife……. We were never married.

pageswithpenguin , freepik Report

15points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Tattoo of a name on forearm, representing one of the crazy things people have done to make their ex pine for them. Still has my name tattooed on him (his first and only tattoo), and then named his kid after my husband who he's never even met because he wanted to "feel closer to me".

    hkaveman , hennessey17 Report

    15points
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    😮 feel sorry for the new wife.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #3

    Young man in white shirt thoughtfully writing and reflecting on crazy things people have done to make their ex pine for them. Wrote a book about me. He ended me in the said book😍

    andreeasab_r , drobotdean Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    When someone asked netizens the reason their ex would never get over them, some of the answers were gloriously insane, but beneath the chaos hid some real hurt. Most breakups linger because they shatter routines, identity, and daily comfort. Losing someone who helped shape your world creates an emotional vacuum that just refuses to stay empty.

    People often struggle because they don’t only lose a partner, they lose inside jokes, silly dances, weekend rituals, and a witness to their everyday life. Those tiny moments stick around like emotional fingerprints and, even when the relationship wasn’t perfect, the memory of being known, and seen, so deeply can feel pretty much impossible to replace.
    #4

    Middle-aged woman looking thoughtfully at her phone, reflecting on crazy things people have done post-breakup. until i blocked his mom, she used to stalk my insta page. mind you, she hated me. we had been broken up for like 3? 4? years and she still watched every single story immediately after it was posted. no she didn’t follow me.

    shaina.adelman , jet-po Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Man in navy sweater focused on phone, reflecting on crazy things people have done to make their ex pine for them. he texted me at 12:15am on new year’s day “hope we can leave each other behind in the new year” 6 YEARS after our breakup

    christineaureaa , freepik Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Couple kissing at a cafe table with drinks, illustrating crazy things people do to make their ex pine for them. Cheated on me the whole relationship and got a new girlfriend less than a week after I dumped him. Been a few months and he looks up my social EVERYDAY on his “secret” account because I have him blocked. Found out through a mutual who told me because they were concerned for my safety 🙂

    celeste_ochoa_ , The Yuri Arcurs Collection Report

    12points
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That mutual friend is a friend indeed.

    0
    0points
    reply

    Heartbreak also activates the brain like withdrawal. You’re detoxing from the highs of connection, validation, and intimacy. That’s why people sometimes spiral into unsettling thoughts about soul ties and destiny. The body mourns familiarity even when logic insists the relationship wasn’t healthy (or sustainable) for either of you.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some exes live in our minds rent-free because they represented a version of ourselves we loved. They might have encouraged creativity, adventure, or confidence. Losing them sometimes feels like losing that part of ourselves. It’s not always the person we miss, it’s who we were with them, and rebuilding that identity all by yourself can feel frankly overwhelming.
    #7

    A group of friends socializing and smiling, illustrating crazy things people have done believing their ex will always pine for them. He married my cousin, and he finds it “unsettling” that I’m at family events.

    iamnotawomanimafrog , freepik Report

    11points
    POST
    #8

    Woman in a white robe smiling at her phone in kitchen, illustrating crazy things people do to make their ex pine for them. He texted my mom, wishing her a happy Mother’s Day… SIX YEARS after we broke up and we haven’t spoken since the break up

    jannathigpen , gstockstudio Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Young woman holding guitar and notebook, deep in thought about crazy things ex will always pine for her. I wrote and released a song abt him and I put his birthday in said song so he thinks abt me EVERY YEAR on his birthday which fun fact is today

    laiba718 , pvproductions Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But the internet’s crazy confidence comes from a relatable truth: sometimes people stay unforgettable because of the chaos, drama, or hilariously questionable decisions shared together. Those stories become like personal folklore. Even when we’re over someone, the memory of surviving that emotional rollercoaster leaves behind it something that can be strangely tough to fully let go of.

    To actually get over a breakup, the experts over at VeryWellMind recommend pulling focus back to yourself, rebuilding routines, trying new hobbies, and reconnecting with friends. Limit contact, mute your ex’s socials, and stop checking whether they’ve watched your IG stories. Let time pass without scratching at old wounds, and your heart eventually catches up with your intentions.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Man and woman smiling and talking, holding coffee cups, illustrating crazy things people have done to make their ex pine. My ex, who emotionally mistreated me for years and cheated on me left and right, harassed me so much after our breakup that I reported him to HR. He got investigated then fired, then found a loophole to text me despite the fact he was blocked. The message ? “You know that our job is no longer between us we can talk normally, right?” He also sent me the tarot readings he got for ‘us’ all 3 of which told him to leave me alone. Even the spirit world has my back 😂

    vickyroslyakova , gpointstudio Report

    9points
    POST
    #11

    Voodoo doll with pins, tarot cards, and mystical items representing crazy things people do believing their ex will pine for them. My first ex….I unintentionally accidentally on purpose did witchcraft on him. That’s it. I wasn’t educated enough at the time and he asked for my bleeding finger and I will not say more because it’s gross to think about.

    raeliyah_yamati , freepik Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Man holding baby in a carrier while reaching for a shelf in a cozy living room, depicting crazy things people do for their ex. He texted me during the birth of his daughter because it was on my birthday and thought that was a sign that we belonged together (literally almost named her after me)

    wackyiv219 , freepik Report

    8points
    POST

    Another key step is grieving the fantasy. We often mourn what we hoped the relationship would become, not what it truly was. Accepting both the good and the disappointing parts helps close the emotional loop. Therapy, journaling, and honest conversations with good friends make the process less lonely and easier to navigate.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Avoiding breakups isn’t about perfection, it’s about communication and curiosity. Couples who check in regularly, express appreciation and gratitude, and stay playful, build stronger bonds. Addressing conflict early and often prevents resentment from taking root. Prioritizing emotional safety, shared goals, and healthy boundaries keeps relationships rock solid and resilient.

    #13

    Man in a red sweater looking at his phone, reflecting on crazy things people have done to make their ex pine for them. I unblocked him after nearly TWELVE YEARS to see if he was still alive and he sent me 78 messages pretty much instantly.

    crystalquintessential , EyeEm Report

    8points
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are better ways of finding out if he is alive.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Young woman frustrated while looking at a laptop, illustrating crazy things people do believing their ex will always pine for them. He wrote awful diabolical lies about me for two years post break up on Reddit.

    neautenticna_zenoloznica , drobotdean Report

    7points
    POST
    #15

    A woman and man looking at each other intimately, illustrating crazy things people do to make exes pine for them. We were in an open relationship. One day he told me he has another partner - wouldn't be a problem for me but he never asked or told me about it before. He just stood there like "oh btw that's my new partner". That new partner was similar to me. Very similar. I'm talking same hair color, eye color, body type, personality, even their gender and name.

    hjartslattur , camomileleyla Report

    7points
    POST

    In the end, the internet’s chaotic confidence about being unforgettable to their ex reflects our desire to matter deeply to someone. Breakups hurt because connection shapes identity, memory, and meaning, and healing takes intention, patience, and self-love. With straight talk and curiosity, relationships will flourish. And if they don’t, we rebuild, rediscover ourselves, and keep loving bravely... eventually, anyway.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    What do you think of the reasons people’s exes will never forget them collected in this list? Upvote your favorites and feel free to leave a comment if you can relate. We’d love to hear some more crazy stories from our readers!
    #16

    Young couple in a close embrace, showing intense emotions reflecting the belief their ex will always pine for them. He texted me to tell me he didn’t miss me… a year after I broke up with him. He’s now dating my doppelgänger 🫠

    emzoticofficial , freepik Report

    5points
    POST
    #17

    A man and woman talking in a gym, illustrating crazy things people have done to make their ex always pine for them. He works at my local gym in a small town, and my current bfs friend goes to that gym, an he asked about me 👏

    rabidrabbit.suits , freepik Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    A man and woman talking and smiling on the beach, illustrating crazy things people do to make exes pine for them. Got HIM out for vacations to the beach when he was poor. Paid the place, he complained of paying for the food. Dude cheated, replaced me and dumped me by the beach. A home he had supposedly bought for us.

    majestyofmirages , Wavebreak Media Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Woman sitting on floor in bedroom, appearing upset, illustrating emotions linked to crazy things people do about their ex. He won’t give me back my bed I got before we were together. I didn’t cheat on him or anything. Just refuses to give it back and he didn’t even like it

    rosemadyiddq , freepik Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Young man in a gray coat and red beanie hiding face, embodying crazy things people do believing their ex will always pine for them He literally stalked me until I threatened to get an order of protection.

    nicoletti345 , freepic.diller Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Young woman smiling outdoors, illustrating crazy things people have done to make their ex pine for them. After we broke up he copied everything he said to hate about me while we were dating. He even got the same piercings I have

    sara.rg.bp , Edu Bastidas Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Young man holding a wrapped gift, smiling at laptop screen inside a cozy room, representing crazy things to make an ex pine. bought him a gift for his birthday ( mind you he broke up with me 2 weeks after his birthday) had it on his insta profile pic for a whole year after our breakup and uhh his new profile pic has another gift I bought him in the background too

    pastelfluffball , freepik Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Man getting a haircut while reflecting on crazy things people have done to make their ex pine for them. He copied my haircut 2 days after we broke up. We knew each other for barely two months, we broke up 9 months ago and he still has my hair :))

    hitop.thing , freepik Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Young woman filming herself with a selfie stick at home, illustrating crazy things people do to make their ex pine for them. She posted a tiktok lying about me 3 years after the fact while she's in a "happy" 3 year long relationship

    bobbi._.rose , freepik Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Young child in a batting helmet holding a baseball bat, illustrating crazy things people have done to make their ex pine. He used the email of his kids baseball team to email me when I blocked him on everything else

    emergencymisadventures , volodymyr-t Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    Man in a gray hoodie looking anxious while talking to someone, illustrating crazy things people do to make their ex pine for them. He developed schizophrenia (substance induced) and became convinced that I was the reason behind every single thing that had ever gone wrong in his life. Pretty sure he still thinks I'm the reason.

    lozzi_rae , freepik Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Man in winter coat holding a cardboard box outdoors, symbolizing crazy things people have done to make their ex pine for them. He sent the stuff I forgot at his place to BULGARIA for no reason. WE ARE LIVING IN FRANCE WHY DID YOU DO THAT BRO

    ela_tvrd , rudoelena Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    View from inside a car with a dirty windshield waiting at a red light, illustrating crazy things people do to make their ex pine. I put a dawn dish soap and glitter mix over all the windows/windshields/mirrors on all his vehicles

    rl18.321 , Thatoneguy8340 Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    Man sitting in church pew praying with rosary beads, symbolizing crazy things people have done believing their ex will pine. He's extremely religious. My first and middle names are a religious word and a prominent person in the religion. He can't read any religious text, listen to any religious song, attend any service, or listen to his podcasts without both of my names haunting him and making him feel guilty for what he has done.

    shortstack_10k , The Yuri Arcurs Collection Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Concert tickets on a wooden table, illustrating crazy things people have done believing their ex will always pine for them. We bought cards for a concert before he broke off and I joined a random group that decided to bully him. 😂 He can never listen to his favourite band without thinking about that. 🙌😂

    _hanna_account_ , glomatt5 Report

    3points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!