Someone asked an online community , “Tell me why your ex will never get over you - the unhinged version.” and netizens were only too happy to indulge them with some of the craziest tales. Dive into this collection of the most outrageous.

Let’s be real: breakups are pretty much the worst. Losing the connection you had to your person can be painful, confusing, and leave you questioning where it all went wrong. Sometimes it can take what feels like forever to get over, too.

#1 It’s been 8 years, he reaches out every 6-12mos with a new email address or phone number to tell me I’m still his “god-given” wife……. We were never married.

#2 Still has my name tattooed on him (his first and only tattoo), and then named his kid after my husband who he's never even met because he wanted to "feel closer to me".

#3 Wrote a book about me. He ended me in the said book😍

When someone asked netizens the reason their ex would never get over them, some of the answers were gloriously insane, but beneath the chaos hid some real hurt. Most breakups linger because they shatter routines, identity, and daily comfort. Losing someone who helped shape your world creates an emotional vacuum that just refuses to stay empty. People often struggle because they don’t only lose a partner, they lose inside jokes, silly dances, weekend rituals, and a witness to their everyday life. Those tiny moments stick around like emotional fingerprints and, even when the relationship wasn’t perfect, the memory of being known, and seen, so deeply can feel pretty much impossible to replace.

#4 until i blocked his mom, she used to stalk my insta page. mind you, she hated me. we had been broken up for like 3? 4? years and she still watched every single story immediately after it was posted. no she didn’t follow me.

#5 he texted me at 12:15am on new year’s day “hope we can leave each other behind in the new year” 6 YEARS after our breakup

#6 Cheated on me the whole relationship and got a new girlfriend less than a week after I dumped him. Been a few months and he looks up my social EVERYDAY on his “secret” account because I have him blocked. Found out through a mutual who told me because they were concerned for my safety 🙂

Heartbreak also activates the brain like withdrawal. You’re detoxing from the highs of connection, validation, and intimacy. That’s why people sometimes spiral into unsettling thoughts about soul ties and destiny. The body mourns familiarity even when logic insists the relationship wasn’t healthy (or sustainable) for either of you. ADVERTISEMENT Some exes live in our minds rent-free because they represented a version of ourselves we loved. They might have encouraged creativity, adventure, or confidence. Losing them sometimes feels like losing that part of ourselves. It’s not always the person we miss, it’s who we were with them, and rebuilding that identity all by yourself can feel frankly overwhelming.

#7 He married my cousin, and he finds it “unsettling” that I’m at family events.

#8 He texted my mom, wishing her a happy Mother’s Day… SIX YEARS after we broke up and we haven’t spoken since the break up

#9 I wrote and released a song abt him and I put his birthday in said song so he thinks abt me EVERY YEAR on his birthday which fun fact is today

But the internet’s crazy confidence comes from a relatable truth: sometimes people stay unforgettable because of the chaos, drama, or hilariously questionable decisions shared together. Those stories become like personal folklore. Even when we’re over someone, the memory of surviving that emotional rollercoaster leaves behind it something that can be strangely tough to fully let go of. To actually get over a breakup, the experts over at VeryWellMind recommend pulling focus back to yourself, rebuilding routines, trying new hobbies, and reconnecting with friends. Limit contact, mute your ex’s socials, and stop checking whether they’ve watched your IG stories. Let time pass without scratching at old wounds, and your heart eventually catches up with your intentions. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 My ex, who emotionally mistreated me for years and cheated on me left and right, harassed me so much after our breakup that I reported him to HR. He got investigated then fired, then found a loophole to text me despite the fact he was blocked. The message ? “You know that our job is no longer between us we can talk normally, right?” He also sent me the tarot readings he got for ‘us’ all 3 of which told him to leave me alone. Even the spirit world has my back 😂

#11 My first ex….I unintentionally accidentally on purpose did witchcraft on him. That’s it. I wasn’t educated enough at the time and he asked for my bleeding finger and I will not say more because it’s gross to think about.

#12 He texted me during the birth of his daughter because it was on my birthday and thought that was a sign that we belonged together (literally almost named her after me)

Another key step is grieving the fantasy. We often mourn what we hoped the relationship would become, not what it truly was. Accepting both the good and the disappointing parts helps close the emotional loop. Therapy, journaling, and honest conversations with good friends make the process less lonely and easier to navigate. ADVERTISEMENT Avoiding breakups isn’t about perfection, it’s about communication and curiosity. Couples who check in regularly, express appreciation and gratitude, and stay playful, build stronger bonds. Addressing conflict early and often prevents resentment from taking root. Prioritizing emotional safety, shared goals, and healthy boundaries keeps relationships rock solid and resilient.

#13 I unblocked him after nearly TWELVE YEARS to see if he was still alive and he sent me 78 messages pretty much instantly.

#14 He wrote awful diabolical lies about me for two years post break up on Reddit.

#15 We were in an open relationship. One day he told me he has another partner - wouldn't be a problem for me but he never asked or told me about it before. He just stood there like "oh btw that's my new partner". That new partner was similar to me. Very similar. I'm talking same hair color, eye color, body type, personality, even their gender and name.

In the end, the internet’s chaotic confidence about being unforgettable to their ex reflects our desire to matter deeply to someone. Breakups hurt because connection shapes identity, memory, and meaning, and healing takes intention, patience, and self-love. With straight talk and curiosity, relationships will flourish. And if they don’t, we rebuild, rediscover ourselves, and keep loving bravely... eventually, anyway. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT What do you think of the reasons people’s exes will never forget them collected in this list? Upvote your favorites and feel free to leave a comment if you can relate. We’d love to hear some more crazy stories from our readers!

#16 He texted me to tell me he didn’t miss me… a year after I broke up with him. He’s now dating my doppelgänger 🫠

#17 He works at my local gym in a small town, and my current bfs friend goes to that gym, an he asked about me 👏

#18 Got HIM out for vacations to the beach when he was poor. Paid the place, he complained of paying for the food. Dude cheated, replaced me and dumped me by the beach. A home he had supposedly bought for us.

#19 He won’t give me back my bed I got before we were together. I didn’t cheat on him or anything. Just refuses to give it back and he didn’t even like it

#20 He literally stalked me until I threatened to get an order of protection.

#21 After we broke up he copied everything he said to hate about me while we were dating. He even got the same piercings I have

#22 bought him a gift for his birthday ( mind you he broke up with me 2 weeks after his birthday) had it on his insta profile pic for a whole year after our breakup and uhh his new profile pic has another gift I bought him in the background too

#23 He copied my haircut 2 days after we broke up. We knew each other for barely two months, we broke up 9 months ago and he still has my hair :))

#24 She posted a tiktok lying about me 3 years after the fact while she's in a "happy" 3 year long relationship

#25 He used the email of his kids baseball team to email me when I blocked him on everything else

#26 He developed schizophrenia (substance induced) and became convinced that I was the reason behind every single thing that had ever gone wrong in his life. Pretty sure he still thinks I'm the reason.

#27 He sent the stuff I forgot at his place to BULGARIA for no reason. WE ARE LIVING IN FRANCE WHY DID YOU DO THAT BRO

#28 I put a dawn dish soap and glitter mix over all the windows/windshields/mirrors on all his vehicles

#29 He's extremely religious. My first and middle names are a religious word and a prominent person in the religion. He can't read any religious text, listen to any religious song, attend any service, or listen to his podcasts without both of my names haunting him and making him feel guilty for what he has done.

