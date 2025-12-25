ADVERTISEMENT

One of the first things I notice when I step into a new city is its architecture — the houses, the cathedrals, the libraries. Every building tells a story about the culture, the era it was built in, and the people who shaped it, long before you learn its history or read a single plaque.

Some structures stand out more than others, especially the ones that look like they belong on a Marvel or DC movie set. We are talking about those evil-looking buildings, that are surprisingly unsettling and can send a shiver down the spine.

They have become a subject of online discussion, with their own subreddit community called ‘Evil Buildings,’ where people share photos and stories from around the world.