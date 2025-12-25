ADVERTISEMENT

One of the first things I notice when I step into a new city is its architecture — the houses, the cathedrals, the libraries. Every building tells a story about the culture, the era it was built in, and the people who shaped it, long before you learn its history or read a single plaque.

Some structures stand out more than others, especially the ones that look like they belong on a Marvel or DC movie set. We are talking about those evil-looking buildings, that are surprisingly unsettling and can send a shiver down the spine.

They have become a subject of online discussion, with their own subreddit community called ‘Evil Buildings,’ where people share photos and stories from around the world.

#1

Msr Pyramid, North Dakota

Snow-covered scene with a barbed wire fence and an eerie, pyramid-shaped evil building in the distance.

Dismal_Surround_2301 Report

davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

MSR pyramid is part of a real horror movie. A nuclear destruction horror movie. It used to co-ordinate the firing of missiles that were used to protect international ballistic missiles containing many megatons of explosive.

RELATED:
    #2

    Merdeka 118

    Modern building with glowing outlines looms behind a traditional temple, creating an eerie scene of evil buildings at night.

    Mizuo___ Report

    #3

    Weird Mosque Built By Indonesian Army

    Unique evil building with large green dome and tall rocket-like structure under a clear blue sky in a modern setting.

    yourlovelydragon Report

    A number of questions come to mind when you encounter these unusual buildings — definitely not the kind of questions that other structures would spark. Who built them? And why were they designed that way?

    There is nothing actually scary or sinister about them. In fact, some of them are classic examples of gothic architecture with their typical style of pointed arches, tall spires, and intricate stonework. Yet, horror and fantasy movies such as Dracula and Harry Potter often use these styles in their production design to maintain fear or mystery.

    In an interview with the Architectural Digest, architect and professor of the course Architecture in Film at Hartford University Michael Crosbie noted: “The idea of Gothic buildings being scary or haunted is fairly recent. In the early to mid 20th century, there were a lot of Gothic buildings in movies that showed them as haunted places.”
    #4

    Cathedral Vibes

    Gothic cathedral interior with eerie lighting and ornate chandeliers, showcasing sinister architectural details in a spooky setting.

    just_anything_real Report

    #5

    Evil? Belgrade, Serbia

    Three imposing buildings with brutalist architecture towering over a residential neighborhood, appearing like evil buildings.

    Fun-Raisin2575 Report

    #6

    Centro Roberto Garza Sada, Monterrey, México

    Modern evil building with angular design and dramatic lighting at night, resembling structures from horror movies.

    greenpearmt Report

    #7

    Dark, Tall, And Full Of Secrets

    Dark ominous building at dusk with minimal lights, fitting the theme of evil buildings from horror movies.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    Another style that shows up in many of these buildings is Brutalism.

    With massive concrete forms and geometric shapes, it was often used in publicly funded projects around the world such as universities, libraries and government offices.

    Its large, fortress-like appearance can feel intimidating, which is part of why these buildings often give off such a “villainous” vibe.

    Some of the examples of Brutalist architecture from this list include Boston City Hall, the Eastern Gate of Belgrade (Rudo Buildings), the Tbilisi Skybridge (Nutsubidze Skybridge) in Georgia, and the former Research Institutes for Experimental Medicine in Berlin (Mäusebunker).

    Scholars believe that this form of architecture became popular sometime after the end of World War II, when utility and functionality was prioritized over decorative aspects.
    #8

    Evil Has Taken Root Here

    Evil industrial building with large rusted pipes and weathered metal siding that looks like a structure from a horror movie.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    #9

    What In The Witchcraft?!

    Dark wooden stave church surrounded by gravestones, set against misty mountains, showcasing eerie evil buildings architecture.

    Antique_Let_2992 Report

    stuff_5 avatar
    UKDeek
    UKDeek
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sat here waiting for Geralt of Rivia to come riding into frame...

    #10

    If Gotham Needed One More Villain Headquarters

    Tall dark building with glowing windows under ominous cloudy sky, evoking an evil building from horror movies.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    Studies also indicate that with the rise of social media platforms and global tourism, modern Brutalist buildings have gained a new wave of popularity, especially at a time when several of them are under threat of demolition or neglect.

    In countries such as the Czech Republic and the UK, to name a few, brutalist buildings have faced criticism as many people associate the style with socialist ideals or the welfare state.

    At the same time, movements like #SOSBrutalism have emerged online, advocating for the preservation of these striking buildings. Supporters of the group argue that beyond their imposing appearance, they also hold historical and architectural significance.

    #11

    Katara Towers Qatar

    Futuristic evil buildings with curved towers by the water, resembling structures from a horror movie skyline.

    davijour Report

    #12

    This Is What The Headquarters Of An Inter-Planetary Empire Would Look Like

    Evil building at night with sharp triangular features and illuminated windows against a dark cloudy sky.

    Antique_Let_2992 Report

    #13

    Sapporo Centennial Tower, Japan

    Tall evil building with a dark, ominous design standing in a snowy landscape, reminiscent of horror movie settings.

    Antique_Let_2992 Report

    3points
    stuff_5 avatar
    UKDeek
    UKDeek
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like this is just missing the Eye of Sauron

    #14

    Tölöö Library, Helsinki

    Spiral staircase in an eerie building with curved railings and light shining through a circular opening above.

    LowRenzoFreshkobar Report

    #15

    Building Being Built Next To A Neighborhood I'm Building A House In

    A neighborhood with conventional houses and one large evil building under construction resembling a horror movie set.

    [deleted] Report

    #16

    Sauron Vibes In Prague, Czech Republic

    Gothic buildings with pointed spires illuminated at night under a large orange moon, evoking evil horror movie architecture.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    It is also important to note that some of these spooky buildings date back many centuries. Structures like Norway’s Borgund Stave Church (built in 1180) or the traditional Rumah Gadang in Indonesia (possibly existing since the 7th century), show how cultural or religious buildings can feel mysterious or otherworldly to modern eyes.

    At the same time, some buildings look almost futuristic, like Qatar’s Katara Towers, or Macau’s Grand Lisboa. Their modernist architecture style with sharp angles and and unconventional shapes sure make them look like a supervillain’s lair.
    #17

    Bank Of America, Houston

    Tall evil building with sharp, stepped architecture standing among other skyscrapers in an urban cityscape at dusk

    davijour Report

    #18

    Tbilisi, Georgia

    Concrete evil building with ominous dark entrance and narrow elevated walkway in an urban setting with distant hills.

    Sk1nnyduke Report

    #19

    Subway, New York City

    Dimly lit stairwell in a building with eerie pipes and tiles, giving an evil building vibe from a horror movie setting.

    ScottRodgerson Report

    #20

    This Sinister-Looking Building In Padang Pajang, Indonesia

    Traditional evil building with sharp, pointed roofs and dark wooden structure under a cloudy sky in a green landscape.

    ChocolateHoneycomb Report

    What connects all these buildings, from centuries-old churches to futuristic towers and Brutalist complexes, is how they capture people’s imaginations. Their unusual forms inspire people to share photos, spark debates about their design, and sometimes even help save them from neglect or demolition.

    So the next time you see an eerie-looking building, don’t forget to take a picture, but also stop and wonder what stories it might be holding within its walls.
    #21

    Home Is Where The Artillery Is

    Concrete brutalist building with large pipes protruding, an example of evil buildings with a horror movie vibe.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    stuff_5 avatar
    UKDeek
    UKDeek
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For when you *really* don't want any door step sales people

    0
    #22

    The National Library Of Belarus

    Massive dark brutalist building with a menacing design, resembling evil buildings from horror movies.

    Antique_Let_2992 Report

    #23

    Boston City Hall Looks Like It Belongs In A Facist Dystopia

    Brutalist architecture of an evil building with imposing concrete and brick design in an urban cityscape under gray skies.

    fassungslos2022 Report

    #24

    Grand Lisboa, China

    Futuristic evil building towering over narrow city street lined with old apartments and parked scooters at dusk.

    Dead1Bread Report

    #25

    Elevator Lobby At The Seattle Central Library

    Dimly lit red hallway with reflective surfaces inside an eerie evil building resembling a horror movie setting.

    Mobile_Millennial Report

    #26

    Žižkov Television Tower, Prague, Czechia

    Tall futuristic tower with observation decks rising above a European cityscape, resembling evil buildings from horror movies.

    Marukuju Report

    #27

    Hotel "Russia", Moscow. Demolished In 2010

    Large imposing brutalist building with a dark tower, resembling an evil building from horror movies in an urban setting.

    FRcomes Report

    #28

    Hotel Panorama Slovakia

    Brutalist evil building with staggered floors and wooden panels, resembling architecture from horror movies.

    selrahcjr Report

    #29

    Biggest Residential Building In Russia

    Aerial view of evil buildings with an ominous, fortress-like structure that looks straight out of horror movies.

    Fun-Raisin2575 Report

    #30

    The Qatar Foundation Headquarter

    Massive evil building with grid-like windows, appearing eerie and resembling structures from horror movies.

    Fun-Raisin2575 Report

    #31

    Hyatt Regency San Francisco

    Aerial view of an evil building with a triangular, brutalist design in a dense urban cityscape at dusk.

    davijour Report

    #32

    Great Peace Prayer Tower, Tondabayashi, Osaka

    Tall eerie white building with unusual organic shapes towering over city rooftops under dark ominous clouds.

    boonjun Report

    #33

    Westminster Underground Station, London

    Dark industrial interior of an evil building with large pipes, chains, and escalators evoking a horror movie atmosphere.

    Electric_Conga Report

    #34

    Sydney

    Dark underground train tunnels with intersecting tracks and eerie red lights in an evil building setting.

    PolarClaus Report

    #35

    Nasa Old Mission Control Building

    Facade of an eerie, evil building with sharp, angular concrete designs resembling horror movie architecture.

    VladStark Report

    #36

    St. Pauli, Hamburg - The Feldstrabe Bunker (1942)

    Brutalist evil building looming over soccer field with players during an overcast day, evoking horror movie vibes.

    Im-Wasting-MyTime Report

    #37

    M1 Tower, Mississauga

    Twisted dark modern building shrouded in fog, resembling an evil building from horror movies with an eerie atmosphere.

    Disastrous-Item-5746 Report

    #38

    Stony Brook Health Sciences Tower, Stony Brook, NY

    Brutalist evil building with large concrete blocks and round windows behind leafless trees on a clear day.

    blubpotato Report

    #39

    Evil Ant Farm In Denver, Co

    Modern building with a large, irregular crack-like design, resembling an evil building from horror movies.

    HappyHoofies Report

    #40

    Lakhta Centre, St. Petersburg, Russia

    Futuristic evil building with sharp angles and a towering spire near icy waterfront, resembling structures from horror movies.

    Antique_Let_2992 Report

    #41

    This Sinister Entity Scared Me As A Child. Always Watching. The Giant Clock Just Made It More Ominous

    Dark, ominous building in Frankfurt with an unusual rounded top, resembling an evil building from horror movies.

    arczz1 Report

    #42

    Speicherstadt In Hamburg, Germany, The World's Largest Warehouse District

    Evil buildings with dark brick facades lining a gloomy canal under a cloudy sky, evoking horror movie vibes.

    davijour Report

    #43

    Built With 100% Ethically Sourced Dread

    Illuminated evil building with dark gothic architecture at dusk, resembling a scene from horror movies in an urban setting.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    #44

    The Empire State Building In The 1940s

    Black and white cityscape featuring a towering building with an eerie, evil building horror movie vibe.

    Antique_Let_2992 Report

    #45

    Mitsubishi Ube Cement Factory At Night

    Industrial complex with eerie lighting and twisted pipes, resembling evil buildings from horror movies at night.

    Antique_Let_2992 Report

    #46

    Basilica Of Superga In Turin, Italy,

    Illuminated building with an eerie crescent moon shape creating an evil buildings vibe straight out of horror movies at night.

    davijour Report

    stuff_5 avatar
    UKDeek
    UKDeek
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Amazing photo. Apparently, photographer Valerio Minato waited 6 years for this precise alignment.

    #47

    Valley (Mvrdv) In Ámsterdam

    Modern evil buildings with irregular wooden and glass exterior design resembling structures from horror movies.

    cehona Report

    #48

    Seemed Appropriate (From R/Abandonedporn)

    Dilapidated evil building with metal panels and antennas, set against a gloomy sky and surrounded by barren trees.

    GoodnYou62 Report

    #49

    The Cathedral Of Learning

    Tall evil building with gothic architecture glowing at the top surrounded by fog in an eerie nighttime cityscape

    Antique_Let_2992 Report

    #50

    Torre Velasca, Italy

    Evil building with a twisting design towering over city rooftops under a cloudy sky.

    Antique_Let_2992 Report

    #51

    Zimbabwe’s New Parliament Building

    Massive evil building on a hill with a wide stairway entrance surrounded by trees and a long empty road leading up to it.

    TanTan_101 Report

    #52

    The Ultimate Villain's Lair

    Silhouette of a person standing in front of an evil building lit with ominous red lights at night, evoking horror movie vibes.

    According_South_2500 Report

    #53

    Cybernetics Research Institute Building In Saint Petersburg, Russia

    Tall eerie building with pointed spires in a snowy landscape, resembling evil buildings from horror movies.

    Both_Swim2081 Report

    #54

    Headquarters Of The Post Office Of N. Macedonia

    Brutalist concrete building with cylindrical towers and unusual shapes, resembling evil buildings from horror movies.

    stephan_grzw Report

    #55

    Apartments Building, Tula

    Tall creepy concrete building with rounded balconies and eerie appearance, resembling evil buildings from horror movies.

    Aleksandr_Ulyev Report

    #56

    Russian Academy Of Sciences

    Brutalist evil building with blocky architecture and industrial structures on top under a clear blue sky.

    Fun-Raisin2575 Report

    #57

    Agora Garden, Taipei, With The Original Evil Building Taipei 101 In The Background

    Futuristic evil buildings with dark atmosphere framing a skyscraper, evoking a horror movie setting on a cloudy day.

    JJJJCHEN Report

    #58

    Atlanta Marriott Marquis

    Interior view of an eerie building with symmetrical balconies and glowing lights, evoking evil buildings from horror movies.

    davijour Report

    #59

    Bran Castle, Romania

    Gothic castle illuminated on a rocky hill at night, one of the evil buildings that might be straight out of horror movies.

    AshenriseOfficial Report

    #60

    Brac University, Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Evil building with dim orange lights glowing through windows, creating a horror movie atmosphere on a foggy night.

    PussiBoy69 Report

    #61

    Faisal Mosque

    Large evil building with tall spires under cloudy sky, reflecting on wet stone ground, evoking horror movie atmosphere.

    OpossumNelNettare Report

    #62

    Ministry Of Foreign Affairs In Moscow

    A towering evil building illuminated at night, surrounded by smaller city buildings under a dark, snowy sky.

    adventmix Report

