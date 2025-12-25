62 “Evil” Buildings That Might Be Straight Out Of Horror Movies (New Pics)
One of the first things I notice when I step into a new city is its architecture — the houses, the cathedrals, the libraries. Every building tells a story about the culture, the era it was built in, and the people who shaped it, long before you learn its history or read a single plaque.
Some structures stand out more than others, especially the ones that look like they belong on a Marvel or DC movie set. We are talking about those evil-looking buildings, that are surprisingly unsettling and can send a shiver down the spine.
They have become a subject of online discussion, with their own subreddit community called ‘Evil Buildings,’ where people share photos and stories from around the world.
This post may include affiliate links.
Msr Pyramid, North Dakota
MSR pyramid is part of a real horror movie. A nuclear destruction horror movie. It used to co-ordinate the firing of missiles that were used to protect international ballistic missiles containing many megatons of explosive.
Merdeka 118
Weird Mosque Built By Indonesian Army
A number of questions come to mind when you encounter these unusual buildings — definitely not the kind of questions that other structures would spark. Who built them? And why were they designed that way?
There is nothing actually scary or sinister about them. In fact, some of them are classic examples of gothic architecture with their typical style of pointed arches, tall spires, and intricate stonework. Yet, horror and fantasy movies such as Dracula and Harry Potter often use these styles in their production design to maintain fear or mystery.
In an interview with the Architectural Digest, architect and professor of the course Architecture in Film at Hartford University Michael Crosbie noted: “The idea of Gothic buildings being scary or haunted is fairly recent. In the early to mid 20th century, there were a lot of Gothic buildings in movies that showed them as haunted places.”
Cathedral Vibes
Evil? Belgrade, Serbia
Centro Roberto Garza Sada, Monterrey, México
Dark, Tall, And Full Of Secrets
Another style that shows up in many of these buildings is Brutalism.
With massive concrete forms and geometric shapes, it was often used in publicly funded projects around the world such as universities, libraries and government offices.
Its large, fortress-like appearance can feel intimidating, which is part of why these buildings often give off such a “villainous” vibe.
Some of the examples of Brutalist architecture from this list include Boston City Hall, the Eastern Gate of Belgrade (Rudo Buildings), the Tbilisi Skybridge (Nutsubidze Skybridge) in Georgia, and the former Research Institutes for Experimental Medicine in Berlin (Mäusebunker).
Scholars believe that this form of architecture became popular sometime after the end of World War II, when utility and functionality was prioritized over decorative aspects.
Evil Has Taken Root Here
What In The Witchcraft?!
If Gotham Needed One More Villain Headquarters
Studies also indicate that with the rise of social media platforms and global tourism, modern Brutalist buildings have gained a new wave of popularity, especially at a time when several of them are under threat of demolition or neglect.
In countries such as the Czech Republic and the UK, to name a few, brutalist buildings have faced criticism as many people associate the style with socialist ideals or the welfare state.
At the same time, movements like #SOSBrutalism have emerged online, advocating for the preservation of these striking buildings. Supporters of the group argue that beyond their imposing appearance, they also hold historical and architectural significance.
Katara Towers Qatar
This Is What The Headquarters Of An Inter-Planetary Empire Would Look Like
Sapporo Centennial Tower, Japan
Tölöö Library, Helsinki
Building Being Built Next To A Neighborhood I'm Building A House In
Sauron Vibes In Prague, Czech Republic
It is also important to note that some of these spooky buildings date back many centuries. Structures like Norway’s Borgund Stave Church (built in 1180) or the traditional Rumah Gadang in Indonesia (possibly existing since the 7th century), show how cultural or religious buildings can feel mysterious or otherworldly to modern eyes.
At the same time, some buildings look almost futuristic, like Qatar’s Katara Towers, or Macau’s Grand Lisboa. Their modernist architecture style with sharp angles and and unconventional shapes sure make them look like a supervillain’s lair.
Bank Of America, Houston
Tbilisi, Georgia
Subway, New York City
This Sinister-Looking Building In Padang Pajang, Indonesia
What connects all these buildings, from centuries-old churches to futuristic towers and Brutalist complexes, is how they capture people’s imaginations. Their unusual forms inspire people to share photos, spark debates about their design, and sometimes even help save them from neglect or demolition.
So the next time you see an eerie-looking building, don’t forget to take a picture, but also stop and wonder what stories it might be holding within its walls.
Home Is Where The Artillery Is
The National Library Of Belarus
Boston City Hall Looks Like It Belongs In A Facist Dystopia
Grand Lisboa, China
Elevator Lobby At The Seattle Central Library
Žižkov Television Tower, Prague, Czechia
Hotel "Russia", Moscow. Demolished In 2010
Hotel Panorama Slovakia
Biggest Residential Building In Russia
The Qatar Foundation Headquarter
Hyatt Regency San Francisco
Great Peace Prayer Tower, Tondabayashi, Osaka
Westminster Underground Station, London
Sydney
Nasa Old Mission Control Building
St. Pauli, Hamburg - The Feldstrabe Bunker (1942)
M1 Tower, Mississauga
Stony Brook Health Sciences Tower, Stony Brook, NY
Evil Ant Farm In Denver, Co
Lakhta Centre, St. Petersburg, Russia
This Sinister Entity Scared Me As A Child. Always Watching. The Giant Clock Just Made It More Ominous
Speicherstadt In Hamburg, Germany, The World's Largest Warehouse District
Built With 100% Ethically Sourced Dread
The Empire State Building In The 1940s
Mitsubishi Ube Cement Factory At Night
Basilica Of Superga In Turin, Italy,
Valley (Mvrdv) In Ámsterdam
Seemed Appropriate (From R/Abandonedporn)
The Cathedral Of Learning
Torre Velasca, Italy
Zimbabwe’s New Parliament Building
The Ultimate Villain's Lair
Cybernetics Research Institute Building In Saint Petersburg, Russia
Headquarters Of The Post Office Of N. Macedonia
Apartments Building, Tula
Russian Academy Of Sciences
Agora Garden, Taipei, With The Original Evil Building Taipei 101 In The Background
Atlanta Marriott Marquis
Bran Castle, Romania
Brac University, Dhaka, Bangladesh
Faisal Mosque
Ministry Of Foreign Affairs In Moscow
Very interesting, but many have no location information.
Very interesting, but many have no location information.