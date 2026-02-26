ADVERTISEMENT

There's a guy out there who genuinely thought it was okay to tell a woman, "I can do whatever I want to you.” And another who ordered a lady to, "Treat me with the highest level of priority after yourself."

Today, we're putting them - and others - on blast. Their despicable and entitled behavior could easily fly under the radar were it not for the handy screenshot function that the digital era has blessed us with. People have been sharing receipts of some of the sick, toxic, twisted, and downright misogynistic texts they've seen or received from entitled men.

It seems many of these "men" clearly are either too self-absorbed to see the errors in their ways, or they simply don't care. But we do. And that's why Bored Panda has put together a list of times entitled men got shamed online. Because, as a wise author called Anne Lamott once said: "If people wanted you to write warmly about them, they should have behaved better."