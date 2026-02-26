ADVERTISEMENT

There's a guy out there who genuinely thought it was okay to tell a woman, "I can do whatever I want to you.” And another who ordered a lady to, "Treat me with the highest level of priority after yourself."

Today, we're putting them - and others - on blast. Their despicable and entitled behavior could easily fly under the radar were it not for the handy screenshot function that the digital era has blessed us with. People have been sharing receipts of some of the sick, toxic, twisted, and downright misogynistic texts they've seen or received from entitled men.

It seems many of these "men" clearly are either too self-absorbed to see the errors in their ways, or they simply don't care. But we do. And that's why Bored Panda has put together a list of times entitled men got shamed online. Because, as a wise author called Anne Lamott once said: "If people wanted you to write warmly about them, they should have behaved better."

#1

I’m No Expert But I’ve Always Assumed Men Have More To Offer In Relationships Than Use Of A Shovel

Screenshot of online conversation highlighting men’s entitlement with comments about women and shoveling snow.

Nadine Smith Report

Women have come too far to allow entitled men and their toxic traits to go unchecked. Sadly, bad behavior often comes out when things don't go a certain type of man's way. They're "nice" until they aren't. Thankfully, those on the receiving end have receipts - just in case no one believes that Mr. Nice Guy would ever say or do something like that.

Many of these screenshots are bound together by a common thread: confidence without self-awareness. Or as we like to call it, audacity.

These guys believe that attention is owed to them, rejection is disrespect, boundaries are negotiable, silence is a personal attack, and they are more important than any female who ever dared to place her dainty feet on this earth.
    #2

    Dude Thinks He's Entitled To A Thank You For An Unsolicited (Kinda Creepy) Compliment. I Dont Know This Guy

    Text message exchange showing a man’s entitlement and unwanted comments about a woman’s thighs, met with firm refusal.

    Featherpike Report

    "I made an absolutely inappropriate comment about your body - why don't you smiiiiiile?!" 🙄

    #3

    Bet They Like It

    Text message conversation showing men's entitlement with dismissive and sexist comments toward a woman's career in engineering.

    PaceTry Report

    Many times, toxic texts follow a similar pattern. The conversation begins in neutral, seemingly "innocent" territory. Maybe there's even a touch of charm. But then something shifts.

    Perhaps the receiver takes too long to respond, doesn't give the response the guy had hoped for, doesn't reciprocate their interest, rejects an advance, changes plans, or simply rejects them.

    Suddenly, the energy becomes unhinged. Pressure, accusations, blame, insults, and threats. Move over communication, hello control...
    #4

    Jerks Like This

    Woman wearing ripped jeans and a black tank top stands on a sidewalk, illustrating men’s entitlement in fashion opinions.

    Onem0rething Report

    #5

    “I Need You To Treat Me With Probably The Highest Priority After Yourself”

    Text message exchange showing men's entitlement with demands for high priority in a relationship and frustration over perceived low priority.

    strex09 Report

    #6

    What Is This Logic?

    Text message conversation highlighting men’s entitlement with a discussion about consent and boundaries in relationships.

    Lanabakery Report

    Where do these morons come from? Certainly not their mothers.......................

    There's a fine line between desiring someone and feeling entitled to them. It's dominance disguised as romance. It's when things turn toxic, and at worst, criminal.

    "Patriarchy is an established framework where men have privilege, and women don’t. Historically, male experience has been the default, and women have been objectified," notes the Betrayal Trauma Recovery website. "Due to their societal status, men grow up with a sense of entitlement toward many aspects of life, including women’s bodies. The belief in their innate right to women’s attention, affection, and bodies can begin early."
    #7

    “You Definitely Get Off On Rejecting Men”

    Text message exchange showing a man displaying extreme entitlement after being politely rejected by a woman.

    That-Appeal-9300 Report

    #8

    Level: Psychopath

    Screenshot of a disturbing confession illustrating extreme men's entitlement and inappropriate behavior toward women.

    wish_yooper_here Report

    This guy should be sent away to somewhere far, far away..............like Pluto!

    #9

    The Good Guy

    Text message conversation showing a man expressing entitlement over love and happy endings in TV shows.

    ExoticTourist6002 Report

    When a man believes they're entitled to someone else's time, emotions, or body, their words give the game away. They can choose to swing it whichever way they please but what they really mean is "You owe me."

    Kate Manne is an associate professor of philosophy in the College of Arts and Sciences at Cornell University and is widely known for writing books about male entitlement. Manne argues that entitled men expect women to give feminine goods like intimacy, care, nurturing, and reproductive labor while not taking masculine goods like power, authority, and claims to knowledge, in return.
    #10

    Yes, The Good Old Days When Men Felt Entitled To People

    Text message conversation highlighting men's entitlement and disrespect when compliments are ignored, illustrating entitlement issues.

    reddit.com Report

    #11

    This Isn’t 1800s, Right?

    Social media post criticizing men's entitlement featuring a pregnant woman sharing a 33-week bump selfie.

    depressedsinnerxiii Report

    Ladies, show this to your "partner/SO/husband" and ask if he agrees. If his answer is yes, plug in the iron, curling tongs, hair straightener and electric carving knife and give him his wish. Mitigating circumstances is a genuine defense. Edit for spelling.

    #12

    Canceled The First Date With This Super Obsessed Guy On Tinder Who Kept Creeping Me Out And Asking For My Location While Out With A Friend

    Text message showing a man expressing entitlement by doubting a date and asking for more pictures despite disinterest.

    Told him I found my match and wished him luck, and he got hurt. He meant all of this in a condescending manner.

    Saffiepie Report

    Male entitlement deprives women of entitlement to both "feminine-coded" and "masculine-coded" goods, says the expert. It's designed to be a win-win for men.

    “This results in inequalities that range from a woman not receiving adequate care for her pain, to her not being able to take up traditionally male positions of power, to her not being granted her rightful authority to speak about subjects in which she is an expert,” Manne writes.
    #13

    Man Thinks He's Entitled While His Friend Is Getting Married

    Text message showing men's entitlement by declining a wedding invite due to unreciprocated romantic expectations.

    bbyddymack Report

    #14

    Entitlement Is Going Through The Roof

    Screenshot of a social media post challenging men's entitlement in relationships regarding bodily autonomy.

    FalconLynx13 Report

    #15

    Self-Entitlement Indeed

    Screenshot of a social media argument highlighting men's entitlement and reactions to a woman’s selfie with blurred faces and names.

    Jakkot Report

    Many women have experienced at least one entitled man in their lifetime. Often, these guys wear a cloak of "niceness" before turning out to be plain creepy.

    Freelance writer Rachel Nash once recalled how one of her clients had sent her dozens of unwelcome and intrusive messages on social media. The man then proceeded to find Nash's phone number on the internet and followed up with texts and calls.
    #16

    Thinks He’s Entitled To My Time, My Advice, And My Sympathy

    Text message conversation showing a man expressing entitlement and frustration about women’s communication boundaries.

    In my experience the block & report buttons do just fine. If they wanna scream into the void, that’s all them.

    SpokenDivinity Report

    #17

    First Time Encountering An Entitled Man Child On Facebook Marketplace

    Text message exchange showing a buyer’s entitled and rude behavior during a jewelry sale negotiation.

    I’ve never reached out to someone to buy something without being absolutely 100% ready to go that exact moment to get it. My ad also said “no holds, first come first served.”

    tinselpandora Report

    #18

    Guys Messages My Friend And Apparently Can’t Handle Being Ignored

    Screenshot of a text conversation revealing men’s entitlement with demanding and rude messages after a brief reply delay.

    slothfulyeet Report

    Nash revealed that it wasn't the first male client to do so and, sadly, probably won't be the last.

    "I wonder whether these men are too stupid to realise that they’re making me uncomfortable, or that they fully realise the impact of their actions but persist anyway," she wrote. "The latter is unconscionable, but I do fear that it’s the case most of the time."
    #19

    Only For The Right Girl

    Dating profile screenshot showing a man’s entitled list of demands for a long-term partner, illustrating men’s entitlement moments.

    AmIRadBadOrJustSad Report

    #20

    Guy Doesn’t Seem Too Affected By His “Male Loneliness Epidemic”

    Young woman with green hair and septum piercing smiling with text about men's entitlement and what men don't like.

    Desiree Anderson Report

    #21

    I'm Practicing Web Development, So I Was Offering To Make Websites For Free. This Dude Didn't Thank Me But Atleast Gave Me A Good Laugh

    Text message exchange showing men’s entitlement escalating over website hosting and payment arguments.

    rayjaywolf Report

    When you've received or read enough of these entitled men texts, you begin to spot the red flags faster. And that's a good thing because once you can identify entitlement clearly, it becomes a lot easier to refuse it or shut it down.

    But you know what's even better? Men not behaving this badly in the first place...
    #22

    What Does That Even Supposed To Mean?

    Tweet about men’s entitlement with image of a nanny holding a child in a kitchen, illustrating unseen entitlement levels.

    If you cheat on your wife only because she is working and the nanny is hot you're a pathetic failure of a man.

    TBNSK74 Report

    #23

    This Dating Profile From A Guy Who "Liked" Me. What A Keeper

    Text post discussing men's entitlement about women's appearance, money, travel preferences, and dating choices.

    LashOfTheBull Report

    Where to start with this particular cockwomble? Both of my sons would disagree, very vocally.

    #24

    I’ll Just Leave This One Here

    Text post showing men's entitlement with unrealistic expectations in a dating profile full of entitlement and frustration.

    gemmaj29011987 Report

    #25

    The Problem With A Lot Of Dudes Who Want A Trad-Wife Is That They Refuse To Be A Traditional Husband

    Text conversation showing a man expressing extreme entitlement about traditional gender roles and financial support expectations.

    Optimus_micheal Report

    #26

    Men Like This

    Screenshot of a social media conversation highlighting men’s entitlement through unsolicited opinions on women’s bodies and motherhood.

    allie__voss Report

    Big boobies are definitely not a sign of a "great breastfeeding" mother.

    #27

    You Aren’t Allowed To Block Me After I Said I Want To Break Contact

    Screenshot of a message revealing men’s entitlement through emotional manipulation and persistent demands after being blocked.

    reddit.com Report

    #28

    Brother Is Mad Because He Got A Car Instead Of A Truck From My Family (New) And Somehow It’s My Fault

    Text message conversation showing men's entitlement over wanting a pickup truck instead of a car from family support.

    isa_chan Report

    #29

    Got A Message From My Spoilt Brother Asking For A Lift To An Airport Two Hours Away The Night Before His Flight

    Chat messages showing men’s entitlement in unreasonable demands for rides and money from family members.

    reddit.com Report

    #30

    “I’m Going To Be A Tech Millionaire”

    Screenshot of a text conversation showing men’s entitlement with comments about a trophy wife and guaranteed comfort.

    itsxafx Report

    #31

    I’ll Eat My Way To Your Heart

    Screenshot of a direct message showing a man’s entitled message claiming to be a nice guy aged 24.

    NotAllAngelsFly Report

    #32

    When My Friends Ask Me How The Dating Scene Is Going

    Text message exchange showing a man’s entitlement and rude behavior after a failed date conversation.

    alovelyone Report

    #33

    My Unemployed Brother Asking Me To Order Him A Pizza

    Text conversation showing a man demanding multiple pizza toppings despite limited budget, displaying men's entitlement online.

    Zaige Report

    #34

    “I Tried To Show Interest In You And You’re Just Like Every Other Girl”

    Screenshot of a text message illustrating men's entitlement and frustration in relationships reaching unseen levels.

    reddit.com Report

    #35

    Woman’s Boyfriend Expects Her To Pay For His Future, Even Though She Already Pays For Trips/Concerts

    Text message exchange showing men's entitlement as a boyfriend pressures his girlfriend to co-sign a $4000 loan.

    reddit.com Report

    #36

    Well This Escalated Extremely Fast. A Guy Complimented Me, I Said Thank You And He Raged Out

    Text message exchange showing men's entitlement turning hostile after polite responses in a dating app conversation.

    hipsteryo Report

    #37

    Double Standard

    Text message conversation showing a man’s entitlement and double standards in emotional energy and time availability.

    daisycoin69 Report

    #38

    This Man Put Me In A Taxi Home One Night In 2010 And Is Now Offering Me His Honeymoon Money To Sleep With Him 3 Days After He Got Married

    Text message conversation showing a man expressing entitlement and pleading for affection, illustrating men's entitlement moments.

    Critical_Two_639 Report

    #39

    My Brother Likes To Make Large Sum Bets And Thinks I'll Just Pull Out Of My Savings To Help Pay His Dues

    Text message conversation showing a man's entitlement demanding $3k after losing a bet, illustrating extreme men’s entitlement moments.

    reddit.com Report

    #40

    The Reason I Associate As Little As Possible With My Half Brother

    Text message conversation showing men’s entitlement and rude behavior over free wood offer and social conflicts.

    AppleLandfill Report

    #41

    17-Year-Old Half-Brother-In-Law Wants To Buy Friends With Cake

    Text message exchange showing men’s entitlement with demands for a lemon cake despite the baker’s explanations.

    I wouldn't normally be this nice but he's going and he's family so I'm just keeping my head down on this one. I have a feeling he showed his class the cake photo and proceeded to invite them all round for cake he didn't have.

    NonSumQualisEram- Report

    #42

    Wants Me To Use My Company Account To Loan Him Money

    Text message exchange showing men’s entitlement in demanding loans and ignoring boundaries about business accounts.

    SurgicVFX Report

    #43

    Stealing "Brochacho"

    Screenshot of social media comments showcasing men's entitlement and defensive attitudes in online conversations.

    Effective_Dot3606 Report

