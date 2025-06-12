The subreddit "Not How Girls Work" collects the most infuriating, embarrassing, and ridiculous takes that men online have had about women. Sounds kind of misogynistic? Probably because it is. So, arm yourself with patience, Pandas, because these posts might not be for you if you have a short fuse.

It's 2025, but some men are still grossly uninformed about the intricacies of womanhood . When it comes to periods, for example, only 41% of men can correctly identify what exactly menstruation is, according to a study by women healthcare brand INTIMINA and YouGov. Yet periods aren't the only thing some men are clueless about.

#1 Just Wow

#2 "Men Don't Trust Women And Women Feel Like Don't Even Need A Men Anymore"

#3 Do Men Even Like Women?

#4 Tampons Are A S*x Toy

#5 Who Even Wants This?

#7 Ew Comments

#8 This Dudes Dating Profile Bio…

#9 How Dare You Eat?

#10 Weirdos S*xualizing A Random Woman For No Apparent Reason

#11 Why Are Some Women Like This

#12 Man Wonders If R*pe Victims Can Heal Their Trauma By Being Forced To Give Birth To Their R*pist's Child Under An Article About A 13 Y.o. Girl

#13 Psa: Yes We All Have And The Worst Part Is How Young This Happens

#14 Women "Lose Value" If Men Glimpse Their … Faces??

#15 Men Are Too Stupid To Realize It Or Women Are Too Smart?

#16 Why Are They All White

#17 I Hope This Guys Trolling

#18 Bombastic Side Eye

#19 This Was About The 10 Year Old Girl Who Had To Go To Another State To Get An Ab*rtion

#20 No Class

#21 What

#22 Yes Because How Dare Someone Want To Honor Their Mother

#23 Breaking News: Joe And Sophie Are Getting A Divorce Because He's Shorter Than Her. 🤦🏼‍♀️

#24 So Now We Cant Tell The Difference Between Peeing And Pooping?

#25 Aita For Calling My Friend An Idiot For Waiting A Maternity Test?

#26 How About It's Not A Competition?

#27 "Breeding" Vomits

#28 Too Old And Too Stupid

#29 Saw This Scrolling Instagram

#30 Clearly Someone Didn't Understand The Movie

#31 I Love Being A Woman

#32 Title

#33 What Did I Just Read? 😭

#35 There Is A Lot Going On Here

#36 Bruh

#37 Saw This Meme Earlier And Decided To Fix It Because This Is Actually How Girls Work :)

#38 Disgusting

#39 Creeps Everywhere

#40 Found On Tiktok

#41 Women Really Are Not Safe Anywhere

#43 How Dare She Call The Police On Me For Domestic Violence? Woke Destroyed Everything

#44 Reels Comments Are Sickening

#45 I Get This Is A Kink But This Is No Way To Respond To Something Like This!!!

#46 Not How Friends Nor Big People Work

#47 Reponses That Men Made To Pearl Davis's Claim That "16 Year Olds Are Hotter Than 26 Year Olds"

#48 I Have No Words For This One. I Didn't Even Dare Open The Comment Section

#49 Mr "I Can't Make Women Cum, And It's Women's Fault" Has Some Thoughts

#50 I'm Sorry Wha-??

#51 Not How Schooling Works

#52 Her Labia Doesn't Look Like What He Sees In Porn, Therefore Can't Be Normal

#53 A Post Which Mentioned A Girl Shaving Her Butt

#54 There's So Much To Unpack With This One

#55 Literal Reddit Moment. Women Can't Post Anything With These People

#56 Op Made A Video About Normalising Flat Chests.. The Men In The Comment Section Had A Lot To Say

#58 Found This On Instagram

#59 Being Born A Woman In This World Is Horrific

#60 Yuck

#61 Oh, Is That What We're Designed For?

#62 Ah Yes The Subtle "She Was Askin For It" Narrative

#63 I Too Love Being Manhandled By Tsa /S

#64 I Have So Many Questions

#65 Does This Actually Happen? Most Women I've Met Have Been Anti Circumcision

#66 Found On R/Facepalm

#67 Saw This On My Feed And Can't Stop Wondering About What Is Keeping Them Away

#68 This Is Absolutely Disgusting But Same Ol'

#70 What The F*ck

#71 Found This Picture On Another Subreddit. I Hate It

#72 Feel Like This Fits Here

#73 "Working Women Bad"

#74 Different Tweets; Same Message/Threat

#75 Found Some More Crap On Xcrement

#76 I Know This Is A Joke I Just Don't Really Care

#77 This Fits As R/Terriblefacebookmeme Too

#78 Horrifying

#79 B-B-But… He Has Needs! (Tw: Miscarriages

#80 It's Starting To Happen Again —

#81 Wtf

#82 This Reply To This Obviously Fun Tweet Was 💀💀💀

