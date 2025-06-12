ADVERTISEMENT

It's 2025, but some men are still grossly uninformed about the intricacies of womanhood. When it comes to periods, for example, only 41% of men can correctly identify what exactly menstruation is, according to a study by women healthcare brand INTIMINA and YouGov. Yet periods aren't the only thing some men are clueless about.

The subreddit "Not How Girls Work" collects the most infuriating, embarrassing, and ridiculous takes that men online have had about women. Sounds kind of misogynistic? Probably because it is. So, arm yourself with patience, Pandas, because these posts might not be for you if you have a short fuse.

More info: Reddit

#1

Just Wow

Animated image of Disney's Tiana serving trays in a kitchen, highlighting a misogynist's critical reality check comment.

Left-Tonight-5973 Report

    #2

    "Men Don't Trust Women And Women Feel Like Don't Even Need A Men Anymore"

    Screenshot of a social media post highlighting a reality check on misogynists with a strong message about women's strength.

    -usagi-95 , x.com Report

    #3

    Do Men Even Like Women?

    A man with a long beard in a hooded cloak, captioned as passing away without ever seeing a woman, highlighting misogynists reality check.

    Potential_Profile_62 Report

    #4

    Tampons Are A S*x Toy

    Chat conversation highlighting misogynists facing a reality check about tampons debated as sex toys online.

    Infinite-Emu-3936 Report

    #5

    Who Even Wants This?

    Three photos of men labeled dad like him, brother like him, husband like him, illustrating a misogynists reality check meme.

    [deleted] Report

    #6

    This!

    Young man in hoodie covering face with hand, overlaid text about boys texting two girls, highlighting misogynists reality check.

    cheese_whiz123 Report

    #7

    Ew Comments

    Screenshot of a misogynistic comment about postpartum body expectations sparking a reality check response online.

    the_nacho_stealer Report

    #8

    This Dudes Dating Profile Bio…

    Alt text: Misogynist rant post showing a harsh reality check on toxic masculinity and relationships in today's society.

    NightOwl0920 Report

    #9

    How Dare You Eat?

    Text message screenshot showing a misogynistic rant criticizing a woman’s eating habits, fitting the misogynists reality check theme.

    Puzzleheaded-Cause94 Report

    #10

    Weirdos S*xualizing A Random Woman For No Apparent Reason

    Woman standing confidently in front of a whiteboard in a classroom, highlighting moments misogynists got a reality check.

    MistakeWonderful9178 Report

    #11

    Why Are Some Women Like This

    Reddit post discussing catcalling experiences highlighting misogynists facing a reality check on unwanted attention toward women.

    CommunicationPast824 Report

    #12

    Man Wonders If R*pe Victims Can Heal Their Trauma By Being Forced To Give Birth To Their R*pist's Child Under An Article About A 13 Y.o. Girl

    Tweet discussion on abortion and trauma with images of a medical ultrasound and anti-abortion protest signs.

    rask0ln Report

    #13

    Psa: Yes We All Have And The Worst Part Is How Young This Happens

    Tweet by Mohamad Safa sharing a powerful message about misogyny and women’s experiences with men, highlighting reality check moments.

    Temporary_Lab_3964 , x.com Report

    #14

    Women "Lose Value" If Men Glimpse Their … Faces??

    Text from Taliban official about women losing value if men glimpse their faces, highlighting misogynist views needing reality check.

    mostly-sun Report

    #15

    Men Are Too Stupid To Realize It Or Women Are Too Smart?

    Venn diagram showing gender benefits in relationships highlighting differences and shared emotional support between men and women.

    Negative_Bell4135 Report

    #16

    Why Are They All White

    Four types of trad wives shown with traits like family oriented, likes animals, prays, and cooks, highlighting misogynists reality check.

    Emocucumber Report

    #17

    I Hope This Guys Trolling

    Cartoon depicting gender privilege debate with a woman and man facing different obstacle courses labeled with social issues and legal challenges.

    OutlandishnessWaste1 Report

    #18

    Bombastic Side Eye

    Screenshot of a misogynist comment with a scientific image highlighting breakthroughs in artificial uterus technology.

    [deleted] Report

    #19

    This Was About The 10 Year Old Girl Who Had To Go To Another State To Get An Ab*rtion

    Comment defending pregnancy safety, reflecting misogynists expecting applause but receiving reality checks instead.

    WeebGalore Report

    #20

    No Class

    Comparison of pregnancy styles from the 70s versus now, illustrating a visual reality check on expectations and class.

    Enough-Implement-622 Report

    #21

    What

    A comic strip showing a woman giving a reality check to a man at the gym, highlighting misogynist behavior.

    myvillianoriginstory Report

    #22

    Yes Because How Dare Someone Want To Honor Their Mother

    Young person challenges patriarchy by using mother's last name, while a man argues about grandfather's name in a reality check comic.

    Sylph_Co Report

    #23

    Breaking News: Joe And Sophie Are Getting A Divorce Because He’s Shorter Than Her. 🤦🏼‍♀️

    Misogynists expecting applause face reality check with celebrity divorce news and public reactions in new viral pics.

    heyypeach Report

    #24

    So Now We Cant Tell The Difference Between Peeing And Pooping?

    Screenshot of social media comments showing misogynistic views receiving critical reality checks.

    Kvetinovejkid Report

    #25

    Aita For Calling My Friend An Idiot For Waiting A Maternity Test?

    Reddit thread showing users giving a reality check to a misogynist’s flawed theory about pregnancy and menstrual cycles.

    panditaMalvado Report

    #26

    How About It's Not A Competition?

    Collage showing women receiving awards and a comic illustrating a reality check on misogynists with empowering family scenes.

    Zealousideal_Art2159 Report

    #27

    "Breeding" Vomits

    Meme showing a reality check on misogynists’ anger with captions about jealousy and criticism.

    ILikeYourMomAndSis Report

    #28

    Too Old And Too Stupid

    Text conversation showing a reality check given to a misogynist about their 30-year age difference in a direct message.

    Lyzard96 Report

    #29

    Saw This Scrolling Instagram

    Tweet text highlighting misogynists' preference for shy women over successful career women, reflecting a reality check.

    FMLitsAJ Report

    #30

    Clearly Someone Didn’t Understand The Movie

    Scene from a film showing a woman challenging a man’s expectations, reflecting on misogynists and reality checks.

    Lower-Bicycle Report

    #31

    I Love Being A Woman

    Screenshot of a controversial misogynistic post expressing negative beliefs about women’s value and aging, reflecting reality check moments.

    paniqueiia Report

    #32

    Title

    Meme depicting dating problems with 23 year old men and 30 year old women questioning who they should date, highlighting misogynist reality check.

    Greenghoul07 Report

    #33

    What Did I Just Read? 😭

    Screenshot of a misogynistic tweet targeting a female celebrity, illustrating misogynists facing a reality check.

    spinachforeva Report

    #34

    Just…wow

    Screenshot of a controversial tweet on misogyny with a couple in an intimate setting, highlighting a reality check on expectations.

    blackbullsforever Report

    #35

    There Is A Lot Going On Here

    Comic strip showing a child defying misogynist expectations with a humorous reality check from parents.

    WaferInteresting55 Report

    #36

    Bruh

    Young woman with blonde hair responding to a comment, showcasing a reality check on misogynists in a TikTok video.

    epicarcanoloth Report

    #37

    Saw This Meme Earlier And Decided To Fix It Because This Is Actually How Girls Work :)

    Side-by-side images and comic showing a blue-haired girl and a mother with child, highlighting a reality check for misogynists.

    babyghuol Report

    #38

    Disgusting

    Screenshot of misogynistic social media comments showing aggressive and controversial views, receiving backlash and reality checks.

    Possible-Whole8046 Report

    #39

    Creeps Everywhere

    Woman sharing a personal story highlighting safety issues in public and challenging misogynists with a reality check.

    wahgwahg Report

    #40

    Found On Tiktok

    Pickup truck parked in a field with text about a waitress and a reality check targeting misogynists.

    Upset-Confection-785 Report

    #41

    Women Really Are Not Safe Anywhere

    Misogynist doctor makes inappropriate comment during IUD insertion, receiving a much-needed reality check instead.

    wahgwahg Report

    #42

    🙄😒

    Woman with phone in back pocket, highlighting a sarcastic response to misogynists expecting applause but getting a reality check.

    deansdirtywhore Report

    #43

    How Dare She Call The Police On Me For Domestic Violence? Woke Destroyed Everything

    Screenshot of a misogynistic Twitter thread receiving backlash and reality checks from the online community.

    charlescg997 Report

    #44

    Reels Comments Are Sickening

    Screenshot of social media comments showing backlash against misogynists with reality checks and criticism.

    mmmyaaaa Report

    #45

    I Get This Is A Kink But This Is No Way To Respond To Something Like This!!!

    Screenshot of a disturbing message revealing a misogynist's twisted behavior and a much-needed reality check.

    Commercial-Sky-6561 Report

    #46

    Not How Friends Nor Big People Work

    Group of women outside a bar ignoring a man, paired with a comic about misogynists facing reality checks.

    Suspicious-Store-653 Report

    #47

    Reponses That Men Made To Pearl Davis’s Claim That “16 Year Olds Are Hotter Than 26 Year Olds”

    Screenshot of online comments showing a reality check on misogynists' outdated views about women and age consent.

    Loose_Psychology_737 Report

    #48

    I Have No Words For This One. I Didn't Even Dare Open The Comment Section

    Young woman delivering a blunt message on misogynists and reality checks in a casual indoor setting.

    ExaminationNice616 Report

    #49

    Mr “I Can’t Make Women Cum, And It’s Women’s Fault” Has Some Thoughts

    Misogynist opinion post blaming women for sexual satisfaction issues, sparking backlash and reality check responses online.

    Dixon_Kuntz73 Report

    #50

    I'm Sorry Wha-??

    Text excerpt from 83 times misogynists expected applause but got a much-needed reality check on false claims of intimidation.

    [deleted] Report

    #51

    Not How Schooling Works

    Two women debating homeschooling and child behavior, highlighting a reality check on parenting and social issues.

    latitus78 Report

    #52

    Her Labia Doesn’t Look Like What He Sees In Porn, Therefore Can’t Be Normal

    Reddit post discussing a relationship issue related to labiaplasty and gender expectations amid misogynist reality checks.

    LittleSpice1 Report

    #53

    A Post Which Mentioned A Girl Shaving Her Butt

    Screenshot of a misogynist comment about body hair receiving a reality check in an online discussion thread.

    Cheiika Report

    #54

    There's So Much To Unpack With This One

    Screenshot of a misogynistic rant comment, highlighting examples of misogynists facing much-needed reality checks online.

    _TheRealKeel_ Report

    #55

    Literal Reddit Moment. Women Can't Post Anything With These People

    Young woman focused on pottery wheel crafting clay sculpture, a reality check moment on misogynists’ expectations.

    [deleted] Report

    #56

    Op Made A Video About Normalising Flat Chests.. The Men In The Comment Section Had A Lot To Say

    Misogynists facing backlash in comments section, receiving a much-needed reality check from online users.

    vjayjam Report

    #57

    !!

    Will Smith expressing frustration with text about female gamers, highlighting misogynists getting a reality check instead

    rubylee_28 Report

    #58

    Found This On Instagram

    A man comforting a woman sitting on a bed, illustrating a moment from misogynists expected applause but got reality check.

    Unstable-Pegasus Report

    #59

    Being Born A Woman In This World Is Horrific

    Young woman holding a sign highlighting a common response to sharing childhood abuse, addressing misogynist attitudes.

    [deleted] Report

    #60

    Yuck

    Protester holding a sign questioning why women know victims of rape but no man knows a rapist at rally.

    weezerredalbum Report

    #61

    Oh, Is That What We're Designed For?

    Comparison of male and female hormone cycles highlighting challenges women face in typical 9-5 jobs for misogynists reality check.

    NebulaPulp Report

    #62

    Ah Yes The Subtle "She Was Askin For It" Narrative

    Reddit thread showing sarcasm and reality check responses to misogynistic comments in online discussions.

    mlove22 Report

    #63

    I Too Love Being Manhandled By Tsa /S

    Cartoon showing a woman giving a reality check to a harassing misogynist man in public and later facing TSA harassment.

    xXBook_DragonXx Report

    #64

    I Have So Many Questions

    Cartoon showing a man and woman happy about marriage while others react with offended screeching, highlighting misogynists reality check.

    YahLikeJazz00 Report

    #65

    Does This Actually Happen? Most Women I’ve Met Have Been Anti Circumcision

    Cartoon flower expressing shock and calm, paired with text highlighting misogynists getting a reality check instead of applause.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    #66

    Found On R/Facepalm

    Survey results revealing disturbing attitudes towards violence against women, highlighting misogynists’ shocking views and reality check moments.

    EnchantedEssays Report

    #67

    Saw This On My Feed And Can't Stop Wondering About What Is Keeping Them Away

    Screenshot of a misogynistic social media post expecting applause but receiving a reality check instead.

    Wiyeck16 Report

    #68

    This Is Absolutely Disgusting But Same Ol’

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a young woman with captions highlighting misogynist comments and reality checks.

    deardreamt Report

    #69

    Uh-Oh

    Two gold wedding rings resting on an open dictionary page, symbolizing marriage and societal views on pubescent marriage.

    parrotsaregoated Report

    #70

    What The F*ck

    Screenshot of a misogynistic social media comment advocating subjugation of women, highlighting misogynists getting a reality check.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    #71

    Found This Picture On Another Subreddit. I Hate It

    Illustration showing a man rejected for being below 6ft while an anime character at 5’3 gets admiration, highlighting misogynist reality check.

    No_Blackberry_6286 Report

    #72

    Feel Like This Fits Here

    Woman raising arms on beach with text about marriage pressure and women choosing to stay single or childfree, addressing misogynists.

    nopingthef_outtahere Report

    #73

    "Working Women Bad"

    Misogynists expecting applause face reality check in a comic contrasting stay-at-home mom and working woman views.

    Zealousideal_Art2159 Report

    #74

    Different Tweets; Same Message/Threat

    Screenshot of a misogynist social media post about patriarchy and women’s rights in a discussion on misogynists reality check.

    Zealousideal_Art2159 Report

    #75

    Found Some More Crap On Xcrement

    Animated woman with tattoos walking confidently as crying ghost babies surround her, representing a reality check for misogynists.

    Drake6900 Report

    #76

    I Know This Is A Joke I Just Don't Really Care

    Screenshot of a sarcastic social media post highlighting sex struggles in the 19th century with humor and reality check.

    iji_ha Report

    #77

    This Fits As R/Terriblefacebookmeme Too

    Two colorful birds on a branch, one appearing to scold the other, illustrating a reality check on misogynists.

    Oddnamez Report

    #78

    Horrifying

    Screenshot of an anonymous online post revealing insensitive attitudes, highlighting reality checks for misogynists.

    Individual_Unit5025 Report

    #79

    B-B-But… He Has Needs! (Tw: Miscarriages

    Online comments exposing misogynists getting reality check on insensitive behavior toward women in pain and trauma.

    CS9245 Report

    #80

    It’s Starting To Happen Again —

    Screenshot of a Reddit post asking for Bible-based insight on respecting wives amid misogynistic beliefs and reality checks.

    HalosOpulence Report

    #81

    Wtf

    Two women labeled lesbian couple and a man labeled determined to have a threesome with a misogynist reality check comment below.

    Enough-Implement-622 Report

    #82

    This Reply To This Obviously Fun Tweet Was 💀💀💀

    Hand holding blue plastic jar opener with peanut butter jar on countertop, highlighting a reality check on misogynists.

    Confident_Whole_605 Report

    #83

    “She Was Asking For It”

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange highlighting misogynists getting a reality check on female streamers and empowerment.

    BoringWozniak Report

