Entitled Disney Mom Can’t Believe People Called Her Out For Cutting In Line: “Everyone Clapped”

Going to Disney World or Disneyland is a dream come true for many people. It’s a magical—albeit extremely expensive—experience. That being said, even if you’re surrounded by stunning architecture, great rides, and your fave Disney characters, the other people at the park can make or break your trip. Nobody’s a fan of rude and entitled individuals.

What really gets people’s blood boiling is seeing someone try to cheat the system. One internet user, u/Perfect_Blood_3540, went viral online after sharing how she saw a family cutting in line, so she got them kicked off the ride. Check out the full story below! Meanwhile, Bored Panda has reached out to the author for further comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

Going to Disney World is a huge deal for many people. Naturally, they want the best possible experience

Image credits: Craig Adderley/Pexels (not the actual photo)

An internet user revealed how she put an end to one overly entitled mom’s attempts to cut in line at one of the rides

Image credits: Perfect_Blood_3540/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Perfect_Blood_3540

The bystander effect means that people are less likely to intervene when there are others around. You can beat this by being proactive

There’s nothing like a story where justice gets served to restore some of the faith you have in humanity. On the flip side, some of that lost faith wouldn’t need restoring if so many people weren’t impolite and entitled all the time. All in all, it’s cathartic to hear about people standing up for what’s right, even in a small way.

It’s very easy to say that one person or another should have stood up for what’s right in public. But human psychology teaches us that people are less likely to speak up when there are others around them. There’s always the expectation that someone else will intervene and you won’t have to do anything awkward, time-consuming, or risky.

This is called the bystander effect. At its core, it means that the presence of others discourages a person from intervening when they spot crime, in emergency situations, when they see bullying happening, etc. The more people there are, the less likely someone is to go out of their way to intervene.

The general attitude is that someone else will intervene, so there’s no need to do anything. Psychology Today points out that individuals are far more likely to take action in a crisis when there are either no witnesses at all or very few of them. When someone is the first to act, it breaks the ice, so to speak, and everyone else feels more comfortable lending a hand.

The way to avoid getting caught up in the bystander effect is to always assume that nobody else is going to help but you. Don’t have any expectations of the folks around you. So, you have to be the first one to get the ball rolling.

For example, if there’s a crime happening or an emergency situation, you can start by saying ‘Stop!’ or ‘Help is on the way.’ Then, give other people directions, and get them involved, like, by getting them to call the emergency services. Meanwhile, ensure the safety of the victim.

“If a bystander can help someone without risking their own life and chooses not to, they are usually considered morally guilty. But the average person is typically under no legal obligation to help in an emergency. However, some places have adopted duty-to-rescue laws, making it a crime not to help a person in need,” Psychology Today explains.

Disney World can be mind-blowingly expensive, so cutting in line is a huge taboo

A trip to practically any Disney theme park or resort is going to set your savings back a ton. Naturally, you want the best possible experience at the theme park. And given that people pay extra to get on rides quicker, it’s a fairly big deal if someone cuts in line: they’re effectively stealing your time, disrespecting the rules, and making the money you’ve already spent less valuable.

Unless you have an unlimited budget, you’ll need to do a fair bit of research about what (not) to do, how to optimize your time, and where you can cut back. Given Disney’s global popularity, there are tons of online sources that help you do just that.

According to Mouse Hacking, a ‘baseline’ Disney World vacation for a family of 4 (that’s 2 adults, a kid 10 or over, and another child between 3 and 9 years old) costs around $7,093, or $355 per person per night, in 2025.

This budget includes flights, transportation to and from Disney World, a five-night stay at Pop Century, five-day tickets without park hopper, Lightning Lane Multi Pass at two parks, quick service meals, snacks, and two table-service meals.

If you’re a family of 3 (i.e., 2 adults, 1 younger child), you’ll shell out $5,646 for the entire trip.

Larger families (e.g., 2 adults, 1 older child, 2 younger children) will, of course, pay more, averaging around $8,856 for the magical(y) expensive experience.

Every family has different lifestyles, wants, needs, and expectations. So, you can expect to pay a different amount depending on what these things are.

If you get more upgrades at Disney, park hopper tickets, more days of Lightning Lane Multi Pass (wow, what a name!), and a couple of Single Pass Lightning Lanes, eat more and better food, and do a ticketed event, you can expect to pay $8,909 for a family of 3, $10,770 for a family of 4, and $12,433 for a family of 5, as per Mouse Hacking.

When’s the last time you stopped someone from cutting in line, dear Pandas? Have you met any rude or entitled people the last time you were at Disney? What tips would you give anyone who’s going to a Disney resort or theme park for the very first time? We’d love to hear your thoughts, so be sure to share yours in the comments!

