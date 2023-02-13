Entitled Cousin Invites Herself And Her Kids To A Child-Free Wedding, Requests Special Treatment For The Family

Planning a wedding can be a real headache. With so much to take care of, it’s usually difficult enough as it is, yet it gets even harder when family members have special requests.

The soon-to-be-wed redditor tigerlily47 opened up to the ‘Wedding Shaming’ online community about how they had to deal with their cousin’s demands. The relative requested specific seating arrangements, and things to do and eat for her kids, for what was supposed to be a child-free wedding. Needless to say, the redditor didn’t appreciate the added stress.

A bride planning her wedding spoke about an entitled cousin’s requests

The couple couldn’t welcome all the relatives so they decided to invite some of them, but without the children

A cousin made assumptions about being invited and bringing her kids before she even got the save-the-date

The bride was taken aback by their relative’s sense of entitlement

The post started a discussion in the comments, where the OP shared some more of their story