Entitled Cousin Invites Herself And Her Kids To A Child-Free Wedding, Requests Special Treatment For The Family
32points
Occasions, People5 hours ago

Entitled Cousin Invites Herself And Her Kids To A Child-Free Wedding, Requests Special Treatment For The Family

Miglé Miliūtė
Mantas Kačerauskas

Planning a wedding can be a real headache. With so much to take care of, it’s usually difficult enough as it is, yet it gets even harder when family members have special requests.

The soon-to-be-wed redditor tigerlily47 opened up to the ‘Wedding Shaming’ online community about how they had to deal with their cousin’s demands. The relative requested specific seating arrangements, and things to do and eat for her kids, for what was supposed to be a child-free wedding. Needless to say, the redditor didn’t appreciate the added stress.

A bride planning her wedding spoke about an entitled cousin’s requests

Image credits: ametov41 (not the actual photo)

The couple couldn’t welcome all the relatives so they decided to invite some of them, but without the children

A cousin made assumptions about being invited and bringing her kids before she even got the save-the-date

Image credits: Lana_M (not the actual photo)

The bride was taken aback by their relative’s sense of entitlement

Image credits: Dimaberlin (not the actual photo)

Image credits: tigerlily47

The post started a discussion in the comments, where the OP shared some more of their story

Miglé Miliūtė
Miglé Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

