“Both Events Got Compared”: Drama Ensues After Mom’s 50th Birthday Upstages Son’s Wedding

If your birthday falls on a major holiday, you know all too well that it’s never fun to have to compete for attention. People will always remember that it’s Christmas first and then add a timid, “Oh yeah, happy birthday!” As frustrating as this might be, at least there will always be other opportunities to enjoy a day that’s all about you, such as your wedding day.

Well, one parent recently shared on Reddit that not even their son’s wedding could be centered around the happy couple, because their 50th birthday bash was still the talk of the town. Below, you’ll find the full story that the parent posted, as well as replies readers shared and a conversation with Adnan Kastrat, LAC, from Modern Therapy!

This parent threw a huge birthday bash about a week before their son’s wedding

Now, the newlyweds are upset because many guests have stated that the birthday party was the superior event

Share icon

“It is essential for parents to support their children’s milestones without measuring them against their own experiences”

To gain more insight into this situation, we reached out to Licensed Associate Counselor Adnan Kastrat, from Modern Therapy. Adnan was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and share his thoughts on whether or not it’s ever appropriate for parents to compare themselves to their children.

“As parents, we all wish for our children to succeed. We strive to give them everything they need in order to live an even better life than we have,” the expert says. “Even when they grow into adults, somewhere in our hearts, we still see that same child. With this goal in mind, parents tend to compare their children either to themselves or others, intentionally or unintentionally.”

Adnan noted that comparing oneself to their children can often be problematic. “When we as people compare anything, we create certain expectations, often to an unrealistic level. These comparisons may then result in strained relationships. Parents and children have different life stages, experiences, and circumstances. Therefore, comparing them tends to not be fair nor is it productive,” he explained. “For instance, the parent’s comparison of their own milestone birthday celebration to their child’s wedding undoubtedly created tension and resentment.”

“While it is natural for parents to reflect on their own experiences, using them as a standard for their children’s achievements can be unfair,” Adnan shared. “In this case, the parent’s lavish birthday party inadvertently overshadowed the significance of their child’s wedding, leading to hurt feelings and conflict. It is essential for parents to support their children’s milestones without measuring them against their own experiences, allowing each individual event to be celebrated and cherished in its own right.”

“Constant comparison and overshadowing can make the child feel inadequate or as though their accomplishments are never good enough”

We were also curious about the impact that it can have on a person when their parents often try to upstage them. “Nobody enjoys feeling less than or not as important as another person. When it comes to the relationship between parent and child, the intensity is even greater,” Adnan told Bored Panda.

“When parents consistently try to upstage their children, it can have a significant negative impact on the child’s self-esteem and confidence. Constant comparison and overshadowing can make the child feel inadequate or as though their accomplishments are never good enough,” the expert says. “This dynamic can create resentment, frustration, and even a sense of betrayal, as the child may feel that their parents are not truly supportive of their success.”

“Over time, this pattern can erode the child’s motivation and enthusiasm for pursuing their own goals, as they may come to believe that their efforts will always be overshadowed by their parents’ achievements. As a result, their own accomplishments may feel less meaningful or fulfilling, ultimately putting a damper on their sense of fulfillment and satisfaction in their lives,” Adnan continued. “In this case, the parent’s persistent efforts to upstage their child’s wedding with their own extravagant birthday celebration clearly had a negative impact that have even led others to speak negatively toward their son’s wedding.”

The expert also shared some advice for how the mother and son can move past this situation, noting that communication, empathy and boundaries are key. “Mother and son should sit down and have an open, honest conversation about their feelings and perspectives,” Adnan says. “Mom should express understanding of their son’s disappointment and acknowledge unintentional hurt caused by the overshadowing of the wedding.”

“Building mutual respect, understanding, and communication will be essential for navigating future events and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic”

“Mom can emphasize that while their intention was to celebrate their own milestone, they did not anticipate the extent to which it would overshadow the wedding. They can express regret for any negative impact their actions may have had on her son’s special day,” the counselor added. “Similarly, the son should try to understand the parent’s perspective and motivations behind wanting to celebrate their milestone birthday in a grand manner. This understanding can help bridge the gap in their perspectives and foster empathy between them.”

While Adnan says it’s understandable for both the son and daughter in law to feel hurt and disappointed, they cannot necessarily expect an apology from Mom, as she communicated her plans and concerns beforehand. “Instead, they could seek reconciliation through mutual understanding, empathy, and a commitment to improving communication and boundaries in the future,” he shared.

Finally, the expert says that, while this is certainly a stressful situation, it should not lead to the end of this mother and son’s relationship. “In addition to addressing the immediate conflict, both mom and son can use this situation as an opportunity to strengthen their relationship and establish healthier boundaries,” Adnan suggests. “They can discuss ways to celebrate each other’s milestones without inadvertently overshadowing or competing with one another. Building mutual respect, understanding, and communication will be essential for navigating future events and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic.”

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation down below, pandas. Do you think this mom was in the wrong for upstaging her son’s wedding? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in reading another article from Bored Panda discussing family drama following a wedding, look no further than right here!

Readers had mixed opinions on the situation, as some sided with the parent while others thought they should have defended their son